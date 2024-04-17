Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its first quarter 2024 results as follows:



First Quarter 2024 Results Release:

May 1 st after market close



Conference Call and Webcast:

May 2 nd 10:00 am ET



Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0546

International: 416-764-8688



Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):

https://bit.ly/3U0wrzh



Webcast:

www.franco-nevada.com



Replay (available until May 9 th ):

Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0541

International: 416-764-8677

Passcode: 644762 #

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2024-results-302119918.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×