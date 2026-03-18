Franco-Nevada Provides Details on Upcoming Investor Day

Franco-Nevada's management team will host an Investor Day in person and virtually on April 8, 2026, from 2:00 pm ET to 4:00 pm ET. Interested investors and analysts are invited to register to participate in person or virtually as follows:
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Date
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Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Time
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2:00 pm ET to 4:00 pm ET
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Registration
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In-person Participation
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Lumi Experience Toronto,
200 Bay Street, Suite 1600, North Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J2
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Virtual Participation
Corporate Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
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SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation