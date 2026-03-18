Franco-Nevada Provides Details on Upcoming Investor Day

Franco-Nevada Provides Details on Upcoming Investor Day

Franco-Nevada's management team will host an Investor Day in person and virtually on April 8, 2026, from 2:00 pm ET to 4:00 pm ET. Interested investors and analysts are invited to register to participate in person or virtually as follows:

Date

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time

2:00 pm ET to 4:00 pm ET

Registration

bit.ly/4cRBvBl

In-person Participation

Lumi Experience Toronto,

200 Bay Street, Suite 1600, North Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J2

Virtual Participation

bit.ly/4cRBvBl

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-provides-details-on-upcoming-investor-day-302717744.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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