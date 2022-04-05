GamingInvesting News

Frameplay the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced the first-to-market attention metric called Intrinsic Time-in-View. The metric is built upon Frameplay's proprietary, industry-leading viewability capability, and has been double-validated by studies from Lumen and eye square and recognized by dentsu International's award-winning Attention Economy team as a pioneering solution for ...

Frameplay the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced the first-to-market attention metric called Intrinsic Time-in-View. The metric is built upon Frameplay's proprietary, industry-leading viewability capability, and has been double-validated by studies from Lumen and eye square and recognized by dentsu International's award-winning Attention Economy team as a pioneering solution for measuring attention in the gaming space.

Both eye tracking studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive game, Basketball Battle.

"Our proprietary intrinsic in-game viewability technology has been at the forefront of our product offering since our company's inception," said Jonathon Troughton , CEO of Frameplay. "We are proud to share that we have further validated the efficacy of our advertising solution, with results from our two eye tracking studies showing a strong correlation between our intrinsic in-game viewability algorithm and intrinsic time-in-view viewability duration metric as substantial indicators of attention."

Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measures the length of time an ad impression is viewable during game play. An impression is only considered viewable if it meets Frameplay's intrinsic in-game advertising proprietary and market-leading viewability requirements. The studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive gaming inventory.

"The average consumer sees over 4,000 ads in any given day, so it is imperative that advertisers start evaluating channels through the lens of attention metrics, which are more indicative of meaningful exposures," said Joanne Leong , Vice President, Global Media Partnerships at dentsu. "The results from these studies validate proven attention in Frameplay's gaming inventory, and we will use this data in planning as we evaluate future intrinsic in-game opportunities."

Frameplay partnered with both Lumen and independently, eye square, to analyze and compare Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View calculation with their respective eye tracking measurement. Both companies, using unique and differing methodologies and technologies, validated with confidence that Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measurement is a viable measure of attention.

Lumen concluded the following take-aways:

  1. Lumen's average viewable time metric was consistent with Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View metric for calculating viewable time
  2. The advertisement analyzed successfully captured 1.4x more attention of the gamers vs the norm, performing significantly higher than Lumen's comparative norm of mobile display
  3. Overall attention produced by Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game campaign analyzed by Lumen outweighed the mobile display norm
  4. Lumen's results indicated that Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game Advertising performed similarly to social in-feed video norms and outperformed every other social, web, and mobile formats, including social in-feed image.

eye square concluded the following take-aways:

  1. Critically testing Intrinsic Time-in-View turned out to be very close to the true real-life value provided by eye square's eye tracking measurement
  2. Intrinsic banner ads in mobile games are highly appreciated, while in contrast, interrupting video ads are not liked at all
  3. Real world inspired branding and sponsorships will improve gameplay experience and subjective life-world authenticity
  4. eye square sees great potential in Frameplay's innovative ad framework technology to satisfy the changing commercial and cultural needs of advertisers, companies and gamers

To learn more about how Frameplay is pioneering the intrinsic in-game industry, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About Frameplay

Frameplay is the global intrinsic in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About dentsu International

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen and Merkle, all of which are supported by its specialist divisions and scaled services. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, customer experience management (CXM), and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists.

www.dentsu.com

(PRNewsfoto/Frameplay Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frameplay-announces-new-attention-metric-in-video-game-environments-validated-in-partnership-with-dentsus-attention-economy-team-by-first-to-market-studies-301518119.html

SOURCE Frameplay Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AviaGames Helps Gamers Put the Brakes on Surging Gas Prices with Bingo Clash Mobile App In-Game Tournament and Giveaways

AviaGames' "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" Event Gives New Mobile Players Chance to Fill the Tank and the Wallet with Gas Gift Cards and Prize Giveaways Totaling $50,000

AviaGames the leader in mobile, social competitive gaming and developer of top-rated free games on the Apple App Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, today kicked-off its new "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" in-game event offering new players opportunities to win fuel gift cards and prizes. As gas costs surge across the U.S. at $4.22 per gallon compared to $2.87 per gallon at this time last year, 1 the event's "Gas Giveaway" tournament runs in 12-hour increments, two times per day from April 7-20 offering new users multiple chances to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card to help kick rising gas prices.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sabai Ecoverse Announces the Change in its Gaming Concept to Model Realities in Ukraine

About Sabai Ecoverse: Sabai Ecoverse is a play-to-earn mobile game built on the Polygon Network and has been in development for 6 months now. Despite this relatively short amount of time, its multi-national creators had outlined and modeled much of the project. Team have been recruited, tokenomics have been thought out in detail, the game's concept has been fully developed, and the project is well underway.

At its heart, Sabai Ecoverse is a mobile multiplayer game in which players can build their own resort, set it up, host tourists, complete exciting quests, and earn money.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® MOBILE

Players Can Sign Up for a Chance to Participate in Upcoming Tests

 Today, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six ® Mobile, a new free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter mobile game from the renowned Rainbow Six franchise, for iOS and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock"), for April, May and June 2022.


Apr. 2022May. 2022Jun. 2022
Dividend per share$0.08$0.08$0.08
Record dateApr. 15, 2022May. 15, 2022Jun. 15, 2022
Payment dateApr. 30, 2022May. 31, 2022Jun. 30, 2022

 
About Esports Entertainment Group

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FANS CAN ROLL BURRITOS AT CHIPOTLE IN THE METAVERSE TO EARN BURRITOS IN REAL LIFE

Chipotle will become the first brand to enable Roblox players to exchange in-experience currency for real-world items

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it is launching Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a new simulation experience that will challenge players to roll burritos in the metaverse to earn Burrito Bucks, the brand's in-experience currency on Roblox 1 starting on April 7 National Burrito Day. The first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for an entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca 2 .

Chipotle Burrito Builder, launching on National Burrito Day, April 7, is a new simulation experience that will challenge Roblox players to roll burritos in the metaverse to earn Burrito Bucks, the brand's in-experience currency.

Chipotle Burrito Builder is inspired by Chipotle fans on social media who have compared the complexities of rolling burritos to playing a video game. This marks the first time a brand has enabled Roblox players to earn and exchange a Roblox in-experience currency for real-world items, in this case, a burrito or other entrée from Chipotle. Through Chipotle Burrito Builder, Chipotle will also become the first national restaurant brand to serve virtual food on Roblox.

Chipotle Burrito Builder is scheduled to go live at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET on April 7 and can be accessed at: https://www.roblox.com/chipotle .

"We've tapped into play-to-earn, an emerging engagement model in the metaverse, to launch our newest experience on Roblox that celebrates the iconic Chipotle burrito," said Chris Brandt , Chief Marketing Officer. "We're blending the metaverse and real-world elements of our brand to take the Chipotle fan experience to a whole new level."

'93 to the Metaverse - Chipotle's Second Custom Experience on Roblox

With the launch of Chipotle Burrito Builder, Chipotle is introducing its second custom experience on Roblox and a modular world strategy on the platform. The brand launched the Chipotle Boorito Maze on Roblox in October of 2021. Chipotle Burrito Builder will be '90s themed, paying homage to the Chipotle burrito that was born in 1993 and the company's first location in Denver, Colorado which opened that same year. The surrounding area is also inspired by the layout of the original restaurant's real neighborhood in Denver . Over the past two decades, many of Chipotle's millennial superfans have made pilgrimages to the first restaurant on Evans Avenue, and now the brand will replicate that experience in the metaverse for Gen-Z fans.

Roblox players will also have the chance to wear Chipotle '90s-inspired uniforms while rolling burritos and unlock new virtual items inspired by '90s fashion, including a Chipotle Guacman, Chipotle Foil Fanny Pack, Chipotle Cheese Frosted Tips, Chipotle Spoon Shades, Chipotle Pepper Choker, Chipotle Doodle Bandana, and Chipotle Pepper Tie Dye Shirt.

The First-Ever Burrito Inspired By Roblox Fans

To celebrate its return to the metaverse, Chipotle will launch the first-ever menu item inspired by Roblox. On April 1 , Chipotle polled Roblox players on Twitter to help build their collective go-to burrito order. The result, the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito featuring white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac, will be the first real-world menu item created by the metaverse community for a national restaurant brand and Chipotle's first pre-configured digital entrée that can only be accessed by Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. Starting April 7 , the new menu item will be available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. Guests in Canada will be able to order the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca.

Roblox Gift Cards on the Chipotle Rewards Exchange

In another first, Chipotle will become the first restaurant brand to enable its loyalty members to exchange Rewards points for a Roblox Gift Card, starting April 7 . Through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, Chipotle's more than 27 million Rewards members in the U.S. will have the opportunity to exchange 100 Rewards points for a $5 Roblox Digital Gift Card with a value of 400 Robux 3 . A total of 10,000 gift cards will be available through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange. Chipotle will also give away a total of one million Robux to fans on April 7 via its Twitter account ( www.twitter.com/ChipotleTweets ).

How It Works: Chipotle Burrito Builder
  1. Upon entering the experience, Roblox players will be teleported back to 1993 and guided through the entrance of the original Chipotle restaurant where they will meet a fellow Chipotle crew member who will ask them to use their burrito rolling skills to serve burritos to guests on National Burrito Day.
  2. Players will pick their Chipotle uniform and can unlock additional '90s uniform options.
  3. Next, players will go behind the burrito ingredient line. Customers will approach the counter and place their order via images of Chipotle ingredients. Players will need to drag and drop the correct ingredients into the tortilla situated at the bottom of the screen before the tortilla gets to the end of the line. Lastly, players will need to complete the customer's order by rolling the burrito using arrow keys before the burrito roller timer runs out. If the player doesn't build the full burrito order before the tortilla reaches the end of the line or they don't roll the burrito before the burrito roller time limit, it's game over. Players will have the option to play an unlimited number of times.
  4. Players who successfully build and roll burritos will earn Burrito Bucks and can also unlock new virtual items.
  5. The first 100,000 Roblox players who roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for a free entrée code.
  6. Burrito Builder will feature a real-time leaderboard, and the top five players on the leaderboard by 11:59pm PT each day from April 7 to April 13 will win free burritos for a year 4 . Only players in the U.S. are eligible to win the free burritos for a year prize.
  7. After rolling burritos, players can participate in a side quest where they will be challenged to deliver burritos to customers in the neighborhood for a chance to unlock additional rewards. Players can achieve a speed boost by using their Burrito Bucks to purchase a hoverboard or the virtual version of the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito from the cashier.
Chipotle's National Burrito Day Offer

For National Burrito Day, April 7 , Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. can get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entrée when they use the digital-only promo code "NBD2022" at checkout, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. To join Chipotle Rewards, fans can visit https://www.chipotle.com/order/create-account . Chipotle fans in Canada can get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with an entrée purchase when they use the digital-only promo code "QUESO22" on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca 5 .

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,950 restaurants as of December 31, 2021 , in the United States , Canada , the United Kingdom , France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM .

1 Burrito Bucks available in the Chipotle Burrito Builder experience have no monetary value and do not constitute currency or property of any type.

2 AVAIL. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Codes available up to first 100,000 participants who play Chipotle Burrito Builder and successfully roll at least one burrito on 4/7/22 beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT . Must be 13 or older. Codes valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. or CAN on orders via Chipotle web sites or Chipotle app only until April 13, 2022 . Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Menu items subject to availability. Limit one per person. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/NationalBurritoDay .

3 Valid from April 7, 2022 to April 14, 2022 or while supplies last, Chipotle Rewards members can redeem 100 Chipotle Rewards points and get one Roblox digital gift card pin code ("Pin Code") for 100 Robux. For one time use only. Pin delivered to email address associated with your Chipotle Rewards account upon points redemption for this reward. Redeem Pins at www.roblox.com/redeem . Codes expire on 12/31/22. Subject to Chipotle Rewards terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply.

4 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY . Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13 years of age or older. Minors must have parental consent. Contest Period: 4/7/22 at 3:30 pm PT 4/13/22 at 11:59 pm PT . Daily entry periods. See the Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, entry periods prize descriptions/restrictions, and complete details at http://chipotle.com/NationalBurritoDay . Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

5 Chipotle Rewards members receive one (1) free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco with purchase of any regular entrée on the Chipotle website or the Chipotle mobile app from participating U.S. locations by using promo code "NBD2022" at digital checkout. Guests in Canada receive one (1) free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco with a purchase of any regular entrée on Chipotle.ca or the Chipotle app from participating Canada locations by using the promo code "QUESO22" at digital checkout. Valid only on April 7, 2021 , during normal business hours. Limit one (1) per transaction. Redemption subject to availability. Not available in restaurant or on orders via third party delivery platforms.  Additional cost for premium add-ons (except for side or entrée topping queso). Taxes, gratuities, and any other sides are not included and are the responsibility of the customer. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions apply; void where prohibited.

On April 7, the first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito in Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for an entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca. Chipotle will become the first brand to enable Roblox players to exchange in-experience currency for real-world items.

In the Burrito Builder experience, customers will approach the counter and place their order via images of Chipotle ingredients. Players will need to drag and drop the correct ingredients into the tortilla situated at the bottom of the screen before the tortilla gets to the end of the line. Lastly, players will need to complete the customer's order by rolling the burrito using arrow keys before the burrito roller timer runs out.

Chipotle Burrito Builder will be ‘90s themed, paying homage to the Chipotle burrito that was born in 1993 and the company's first location in Denver, Colorado which opened that same year. Over the past two decades, many of Chipotle's millennial superfans have made pilgrimages to the first restaurant on Evans Avenue, and now the brand will replicate that experience in the metaverse for Gen-Z fans.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fans-can-roll-burritos-at-chipotle-in-the-metaverse-to-earn-burritos-in-real-life-301517604.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c6658.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG Display's Gaming OLED Video Series Hits 100 Million Views

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its three-part 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' video series is under the global limelight, hitting more than 100 million views on the Internet. By introducing the outstanding gaming performance of its latest OLED TV displays in this intriguing video series, the company reminds gamers all over the world just how perfectly they can enjoy gaming on OLED displays.

LG Display's Gaming OLED to provide movie-like experience for gamers

The video series expresses how a screen's slow response time and low input lag can make a difference between winning and losing, depicting a frustrated gamer falling on the battlefield after an order comes too late. Already recognized among the global gaming community as the optimal gaming display, LG Display's OLED is equipped with an array of features that deliver a powerful, top-notch gaming performance.

The OLED features a wide variable refresh rate that ranges from 40 to 120Hz, allowing a smooth gameplay without stuttering or ghosting frames. It also boasts an excellent response time of less than 0.1 milliseconds (ms) allowing the depiction of accurate and clear images even during fast image shifts. A rapid response time also reduces input lag, or the delay time for gaming signals to show up on the screen, so fast-paced games can be enjoyed on the OLED screens with more clarity and accuracy.

In addition to performance, the video series also emphasizes OLED's unmatched picture quality, a factor equally paramount to a stellar gaming experience. The series demonstrates how the display's powerful visual quality enables the clear depiction of even the tiniest motions such as a character's pupil movements, creating an extremely realistic gameplay that fully immerses the game player.

LG Display's self-emissive OLED technology allows each pixel to control itself, turning on and off as needed to create outstanding picture quality, accurate images, and exceptional color. The pixels also allow the display to achieve perfect black when required, producing vibrant and stunningly crisp visuals that parallel a cinematic experience at the theater.

Moreover, LG Display's OLED panel boasts the lowest level of blue light emission in the industry, allowing gamers to play comfortably for long hours without worrying about eye discomfort. Aside from eye safety, the OLED has also been recognized for its distinction by obtaining gaming performance certifications from both Intertek, a British testing and certification company, and TÜV Rheinland, a German certification agency, for the first time in the industry.

The company's eye-catching 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' series has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, with experienced players praising the cinematography and stories from the popular video series. To make these videos more accessible, each one is developed in English, German, and French and uploaded onto 'OLED Space' on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/c/OLEDSPACE ) so that avid gamers would be able to enjoy them in full.

LG Display plans to actively target the gaming market by releasing the 42-inch OLED panel optimized for gaming later this year.

"Our goal is to deliver the OLED's differentiated values to our customers so that they can play with the highest level of immersion and to the best of their ability based on the stunning images and superior performance of our OLED TV panels," said Jin Min -kyu, Head of Life Display Promotion Division at LG Display.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China , and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China , and Vietnam . The company has approximately 63,360 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Jean Lee , Team Leader, Global Communications
Tel: +822-3777-1689
Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-displays-gaming-oled-video-series-hits-100-million-views-301517337.html

SOURCE LG Display

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×