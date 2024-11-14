FPX Nickel Rock Sampling Program Establishes Mich Property as Compelling Large-Scale Target with Surface Grades Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
FPX Nickel Rock Sampling Program Establishes Mich Property as Compelling Large-Scale Target with Surface Grades Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Rock Sampling Program Establishes Mich Property as Compelling Large-Scale Target with Surface Grades Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Project

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of a grid-based rock sampling program at the 100% owned Mich property in the Yukon territory.  This program has both expanded the footprint of known awaruite mineralization and identified new areas of awaruite mineralization beyond the previous claims boundary. Based on the expanded database of Mich rock sampling results, the grade profile of surface rock samples at Mich is now considered comparable with similar samples at FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in British Columbia .

Highlights

  • The Mich Central Zone, as defined by surface rock sample results, has been increased to 2.2 kilometres in length by up to 575 metres in width
  • Within the Central Zone, results ranged from below detection to 0.16% Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel, with 44% of samples greater than 0.10% DTR nickel and 83% of samples greater than 0.06% DTR nickel, and total nickel values range from 0.19 to 0.31%
  • Rock sampling in previously unexplored areas has returned DTR nickel values of up to 0.11%, leading the Company to expand the Mich claims package from 87 km 2 to 105 km 2

"We are pleased the 2024 Mich program has successfully expanded the footprint of Mich's known awaruite zone with grades comparable to Baptiste, as well as identified new areas of awaruite mineralization beyond the previous claims boundary," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX's Senior Vice-President of Projects and Operations. "When considered alongside FPX's continued development of Baptiste and our ongoing generative exploration joint venture with JOGMEC, the exploration success at Mich continues to position awaruite as a disruptive new source of low-carbon, low-cost, nickel for both the stainless and EV battery supply chains."

Background

The Mich claims are underlain by serpentinized ultramafic rocks of the Cache Creek Terrane, the same belt of rocks that host the awaruite mineralization at FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia .  The Mich property is located 50 km southeast of Whitehorse , just 18 km off the Alaska Highway.  The Mich mineral claims are located on the territories of the Ta'an Kwach'an Council, the Kwanlin Dun First Nation, and the Carcross /Tagish First Nation.

As announced in the Company's June 10, 2024 news release, the Mich claims package was expanded from 19 to 87 km 2 in the first half of 2024, and a surface sampling program was planned with the objective of advancing the project to a drill-ready state.  This surface sampling program is now concluded and results are reported herein.

2024 Field Program Results

Grid-based sampling was conducted at 100 m by 200 m spacing within and around the Mich Central Zone, and 400 m by 400 m spacing within previously unexplored areas in the new claims.  In total, 363 rock samples from an area of approximately 25 km 2 were collected in 2024, complementing the Company's historic DTR nickel database which included 181 surface samples collected from 2012 to 2014 and two drillholes completed in 2014.  Both holes were drilled from the same collar location at the southern end of the known mineralized zone, and both holes identified long intercepts of near-surface awaruite mineralization, including 0.087% DTR nickel over 454 metres.  Mineralization remains open in all directions.

Within the Mich Central Zone, 175 rock samples define the expanded mineralized footprint, which now measures 2.2 km in length by up to 575 m in width.  This mineralized footprint is defined by DTR nickel grades generally in excess of 0.06%, the Baptiste cut-off grade.  Within this footprint, values ranged from below detection up to 0.16% DTR nickel with 44% of samples returning values greater than 0.10% DTR nickel, and 83% of samples returning values greater than 0.06% DTR nickel.  As seen in Table 1 below, this grade profile is comparable to Baptiste, where 37% of historic surface samples within the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") pit footprint measure greater than 0.10% DTR nickel and 79% of samples measure greater than 0.06% DTR nickel.

Table 1:  Mich Central Zone Mineralized Footprint Compared with Baptiste


Mich Central Zone

Baptiste (Note 1)

Target Size

2.2 km x 575 m

3.2 km x 1.2 km

Number of surface samples

175

158

Samples >0.10% DTR Ni

44% (77 samples)

37% (58 samples)

Samples >0.06% DTR Ni

83% (145 samples)

79% (125 samples)

Samples

17% (30 samples)

21% (33 samples)

Note 1:  As outlined in the Company's Baptiste Project PFS, the Probable Mineral Reserves for Baptiste are estimated at 1,488 Mt at an average grade of 0.13% DTR nickel (0.21% total nickel), resulting in 1,933 kt of contained DTR nickel metal (3,125 kt of total nickel metal) over the 29-year mine life.  See the Company's September 6, 2023 news release.

Ultramafic rocks sampled at Mich have returned total nickel values ranging from 0.19% to 0.31% nickel. While the range of total nickel content at Mich is typical of background nickel values from ultramafic rocks sampled worldwide, the high DTR nickel values at Mich indicate that Mich's nickel is primarily contained in awaruite with grain sizes coarse enough for metallurgical recovery.  In samples with low to below detection limit DTR nickel, the total nickel value generally represents nickel contained within silicate minerals (primarily olivine) or ultrafine awaruite, both of which are not metallurgically recoverable.

In previously unexplored areas within newly staked areas to the southeast of the previous claims boundary, wider-spaced sampling returned two significant samples, including 0.11% and 0.10% DTR nickel, respectively.  In response, additional follow-up sampling is planned for the next field campaign, and the Company has newly staked a further 18 km 2 in this area, bringing the total Mich claims package to 105 km 2 .

Figure 1: Mich Property and Surface Sampling Results (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Figure 2: Mich Central Zone Surface Sampling Results (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Sampling and Analytical Method

One- to two-kilogram rock samples were collected in the field from outcrop or locally sourced float in areas where outcrop was unavailable.  Samples were collected on a 100 m by 200 m nominal grid over the Mich target and a 400 m by 400 m nominal grid in outlying areas.  Locations were adjusted in the field depending on available rock.  Locations were documented using handheld GPS units and entered directly to a field-based GIS system.  Once bagged, tagged, and sorted, samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario .

Sample preparation involved crushing the entire sample to 80% less than 2 mm, riffle splitting 250 g, and pulverization of the split to greater than 95% passing 105 microns.  Analytical procedures included whole rock analysis by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion ICPOES, Davis Tube magnetic separation, and lithium borate fusion XRF analysis on the magnetic separate.  The DTR nickel grade is calculated by multiplying the magnetic separate XRF fusion nickel value by the weight of the magnetic fraction, divided by total recorded weight.

QA/QC procedures included the insertion of industry-standard commercial standards in all phases of the analytical procedures, duplicates at multiple stages in the preparation procedures and blanks.  All QA/QC protocols were performed by Activation Laboratories.  The DTR method is a bench scale metallurgical test procedure and is used to provide a measure of magnetically recoverable nickel and is the global, industry standard for geometallurgical testing for magnetic recovery operations and exploration projects.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, and FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/14/c8333.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion that almost doubles the mineral claims package at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), located within the Company's wholly-owned Decar Nickel District (" Decar ").  The total area of the Decar claims package is now approximately 451 km 2 providing several benefits to the development of Baptiste, including geological potential, project development flexibility, and simplification of the regional engagement landscape.

Decar Nickel District Expansion

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed pilot-scale hydrometallurgy refinery testwork and produced battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ").  Following on the Company's successful 2023 bench-scale hydrometallurgy refining testwork program, the 2024 pilot plant represents a significant step forward in demonstrating the technical maturity of refining Baptiste's awaruite concentrate.  This milestone marks completion of the campaign funded in part by a grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies to support the development of Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Nigel Fisher as Director, Environment and Jarett Lalonde as Director, Government & Public Affairs for the Company.  Mr. Fisher will lead the advancement of environmental and regulatory programs for FPX projects, while Mr. Lalonde will lead the Company's public communications and government relations strategies.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are excited to grow our team with Nigel and Jarett," commented Tim Bekhuys , FPX's Senior Vice-President, Sustainability & External Relations.  "Mr. Lalonde has a proven track record as a trusted government relations advisor to corporations, governments and nonprofits, and brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to our team.  Mr. Fisher has been instrumental in permitting and advancing many of British Columbia's largest mines, including most recently, the Blackwater and Eskay Creek mines, and will lead our Environmental Permitting and Assessment for the Baptiste Project."

Mr. Fisher brings 20 years' experience leading environmental assessments, permitting and management systems, developing and executing on regulatory strategy and advancing governance and funding agreements with Indigenous governments across British Columbia .  Mr. Fisher has held progressively senior roles with New Gold, Teck Resources, Woodfibre LNG, and most recently, Skeena Resources as Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs.  In his prior roles, he successfully obtained multiple regulatory approvals for large-scale resource projects while maintaining compliance with existing and changing legislation.

Mr. Lalonde is a highly regarded public affairs leader with over 20 years' experience in the natural resources, technology, and regulated products sectors.  In his most recent role as Global Head of Product Policy at Shopify, Mr. Lalonde was instrumental in crafting compelling public affairs narratives for the company's diverse product offerings and spearheading engagement with policy makers across North America and Europe.  Before joining Shopify, he worked with Global Public Affairs, a leading government relations and strategic communications firm, where he performed advisory work for numerous companies advancing large-scale natural resource projects in British Columbia and across Canada.  Mr Lalonde previously served as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General & Minister of Justice for the province of British Columbia , and as Policy Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada.

Stock Option Grant

FPX has granted 775,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a five-year period commencing on September 23, 2024 .

Market Making Services

Further to its news release on August 1, 2024 , the Company has engaged the services of Insight Capital Partners Inc. (" Insight ") and its market making service provider, ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") (the " Engagements ") effective August 1, 2024 .

Pursuant to an agreement (the " Consulting Agreement ") between the Company and Insight, Insight will provide capital markets consulting services, including providing the Company with advice and information regarding trading activity, for a term of twenty-four (24) months, provided that after a period of four (4) months either party may terminate the Consulting Agreement on thirty (30) days notice.

In addition, pursuant to an agreement (the " Market Making Agreement ") between the Company and ICP, the Company has engaged ICP to provide market making services. As previously announced, ICP will provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM , in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The Market Making Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

As previously disclosed, there are no performance factors contained in the Consulting Agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the Engagements. Both Insight and ICP are at arm's length to the Company. Insight and ICP do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, Insight, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP's market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste deposit is located within the territories, keyohs, and consultative boundaries of the Tl'azt'en Nation, Binche Whut'enne, Yekooche First Nation, and Takla Nation .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of nickel-iron mineralization. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking ‎information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address ‎future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the ‎Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially ‎from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority ‎of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains ‎forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the ‎Consulting Agreement and the Market Making Agreement, and the services provided thereunder. These statements speak only ‎as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as ‎the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking ‎statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the ‎adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/23/c9666.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies that have substantially improved the operating margin and reduced the risk profile for an awaruite concentrate refinery to produce battery-grade nickel sulphate. Building on this improved business case and incorporating results from the ongoing pilot-scale hydrometallurgical testwork program, FPX has commenced the development of a standalone refinery study which will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Province of British Columbia has identified the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") as a project to be included in the Province's newly-established Critical Minerals Office (" CMO ") concierge service initiative, a foundational strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO will be a key entry point into the natural resource sector agencies and provide centralized support for the advancement of critical minerals projects like Baptiste, and to leverage potential project funding opportunities from provincial and federal sources.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Osisko Metals Incorporated

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective at the open of trading today.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead VMS-SEDEX Project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau ‎silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS Project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle ‎silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory.‎

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Group Eleven Intersects 8.7m of 23.9% Zn+Pb and 85 g/t Ag; Expands Zinc-Rich Massive Sulphide Zone at Ballywire

RETRANSMISSION: Group Eleven Intersects 8.7m of 23.9% Zn+Pb and 85 g/t Ag; Expands Zinc-Rich Massive Sulphide Zone at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from latest five step-out holes of the 2024 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Intersects 8.7m of 23.9% Zn+Pb and 85 g/t Ag; Expands Zinc-Rich Massive Sulphide Zone at Ballywire

Group Eleven Intersects 8.7m of 23.9% Zn+Pb and 85 g/t Ag; Expands Zinc-Rich Massive Sulphide Zone at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from latest five step-out holes of the 2024 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Progress Update at High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Limited Progress Update at High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce an update on the Reward Gold mine start up, with the refurbished Gekko plant arriving this week along with a team of trades people to install and commission the plant. Further the site infrastructure has been redeveloped with a number of improvements to roads and tails line implemented.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Civils completed.

- Gekko have commenced mobilising the Gekko Gravity Gold plant from Ballarat to the Mine site.

- Recently purchased LM 90 Drill Rig has been mobilised from Kalgoorlie to the Mine site.

- Mobile fleet purchased and on site.

o Light vehicles, heavy 6wd truck, 4wd Dual cab light truck, Integrated tool carrier, underground loader, underground haul truck, excavator

- Fixed plant purchased and on site.

o Underground fans
o Transformers
o Fuel Infrastructure
o Replacement piping for slurry and water reclaim

- General Manager and Mine Manager has commenced employment on site.

- Road infrastructure upgraded.

- Portal entry and ore handling area refurbished and expanded.

- Vertex on track for January commissioning of the plant.

The Reward Gold Mine is well placed for a simple start -up:

- The new processing plant will be constructed adjacent to the underground mine portal (640 Level) and over the existing footprint of the existing plant.

- The 640 Level extends into the resource and no stripping required with the revised mine plan.

- Second egress in place with existing ladder way from 640 Level to surface.

- Some underground fleet and utility services are already owned by Vertex. With new fleet arriving.

- The New plant will be utilising the existing services and infrastructure:

o Gold Room
o Water systems
o Power generation
o Offices
o Change Rooms
o Workshop
o Storeroom
o Crib Room
o Jaw Crusher
o Access Roads
o Security System

Commenting on the progress, Vertex Executive Chairman Roger Jackson said: "We are very pleased with the progress so far with the redevelopment of the Reward Mine and the refurbishment of the Gravity Gold plant, given we have done this with a very small capital budget and a very wet season. I would like to acknowledge our team at Hill End, headed up by our Director Declan Franzmann and Maintenance Manger Jeff Williams who have worked tirelessly on this project to get it to this point.

Further I would like to express our gratitude to the efforts made by Gekko on their professionalism in taking a second-hand plant and refurbishing it to an excellent standard within a very short lead time.

We are now all-hands-on-deck to get ore into the plant and be producing gold bars in January."



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Amended Resource Estimate and Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Files Amended Resource Estimate and Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

Provides ATM Quarterly Report

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated July 17, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia: Game-changing Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise, SMB Markets

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

Uranium Investing

Non-Compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Price Recovery Facing Uncertainty as Battery Chemistry Shifts Erode Demand

Gold Investing

Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Resource Investing

Octava Selects Drilling Contractor for its Yallalong Antimony Project in Western Australia

Lithium Investing

Announcement by Cyclone Metals Ltd

graphite investing

Altech – $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

×