FPX Nickel Announces Positive Step-Out Drill Results Expanding Van Target Mineralized Footprint to a Scale Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Deposit

iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce additional drill results further confirming the significant lateral extension of the new nickel discovery at the Van Target (" Van ") in the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar " or the " District ") in central British Columbia .  These drill results expand nickel mineralization approximately 1 km to the west of previous drilling, bringing the mineralized footprint at Van to approximately 2 km in strike length by 1 km in width.  Based on the first two drilling campaigns completed to-date, the scale of nickel mineralization at Van is trending toward being comparable to the Baptiste Deposit, which has a strike length of approximately 3 km with an average width of approximately 1 km.

Highlights
  • Drilling at Van has outlined strong nickel mineralization over a large footprint measuring approximately 2 km 2 , with mineralization open both laterally and at depth
  • Final set of Van drillholes reported herein (22VAN-013 to 22VAN-019) extend nickel mineralization by approximately 1 km to the west from previously reported holes
    • New drillhole 22VAN-016 intersected 426.9 m grading 0.127% DTR Nickel (0.204% Total Nickel), starting at an approximate vertical depth of 9 m below surface
  • The highest grades to-date at Van are in the southwest portion of the target area, where future step-out drilling is planned to test the further lateral and depth extension of mineralization

"On the basis of the first two modestly-sized drill campaigns, the Van discovery has quickly achieved an extensive footprint of broad and higher-grade near-surface nickel mineralization, confirming the potential of the Decar Nickel District to host multiple large-scale deposits," commented Martin Turenne , the Company's President, and CEO.  "Van remains open for expansion in multiple directions, most favourably to the south, southwest, and west, where the encouraging trend of higher-grade nickel in outcrop and drill results to-date suggest the potential for a significant extension of the already sizeable 2 km 2 mineralized footprint.  While FPX is primarily focused the completion of a Baptiste preliminary feasibility study in the third quarter of 2023, we look forward to future drilling at Van to confirm our hypothesis that Van could ultimately host a significant near-surface nickel resource to complement the neighbouring Baptiste deposit."

Link to view drill results within interactive 3D VRIFY model (for best results, view in full screen):
https://vrify.com/decks/12527?auth=8f2e9d49-0b9b-4e44-9fde-cfab2f50b9fc

Figure 1: Decar Nickel District, Baptiste Deposit and Van Target (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Van Target Drilling

The results described herein are from a ten-hole, 2,504 m drill program completed in 2022 at the Van Target, which is located 6 km north of Baptiste at a similar elevation, and also accessible via active logging roads (see Figure 1).  This drill program was designed to follow up on the inaugural drilling in 2021, stepping out aggressively from the initial discovery area to define the extent of mineralization up to 1 km south and 1.5 km west of the holes drilled in 2021.  The results of the first three holes from the 2022 program (22VAN-010 to 22 VAN-012) were previously reported in the Company's December 12, 2022 news release.

The nickel mineralization at the Van target, as defined by just 19 holes drilled in 2021 and 2022, is approaching the scale of the Baptiste deposit, which measures 3 km along strike with an approximate width of 1 km.  Mineralization at the Van target remains open along strike to the west, southwest, and south, and at depth, confirming the potential for Van to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit.

Table 1 – Van Target Drill Hole Results

Hole

Intersections 1

DTR Nickel
(%) 2

Total Nickel
(%) 2



From

To

Length





22VAN-013

18.7

221.0

202.3

0.019

0.151











22VAN-014

2.3

316.1

313.8

0.038

0.187



including

2.3

144.0

141.7

0.056

0.212











22VAN-015

21.2

298.2

277.0

0.079

0.187



including

21.2

186.0

164.8

0.089

0.192



and

186.0

298.2

112.2

0.064

0.179






22VAN-016

12.4

439.3

426.9

0.127

0.204



including

12.4

115.4

113.0

0.127

0.194



including

115.4

280.0

164.6

0.121

0.215



including

280.0

439.3

159.3

0.134

0.201











22VAN-017

13.1

178.3

165.2

0.087

0.191



including

13.1

116.0

102.9

0.100

0.179











22VAN-018

16.0

116.0

100.0

0.080

0.186











22VAN-019

8.4

106.0

97.6

0.035

Note 3



1 The vertical depth (true width) of all quoted intersections in this news release is interpreted to be approximately 75% of downhole depth.

2 All mineralized core samples are assayed for "Total Nickel" and "Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") Nickel."  "DTR Nickel" analyses measure only the magnetically recoverable nickel hosted in medium- to coarse-grained awaruite (nickel-iron alloy), whereas the "total nickel" analyses measures both magnetically and non-magnetically recoverable y nickel, the latter hosted in fine-grained awaruite or nickel sulphide minerals. The Davis Tube method is a bench-scale metallurgical test procedure which provides an estimation of magnetically recoverable nickel and is the global industry-standard geometallurgical test for magnetic recovery operations and exploration projects.  See "Sampling and Analytical Method", below.

3 Due to laboratory delays, Total Nickel assays for 22VAN-019 not available as of the date of this news release.

The nickel mineralization intersected within 22VAN-013 through to 22VAN-019 is characterized by disseminated, fine- to coarse-grained awaruite (nickel-iron alloy) mineralization hosted in serpentinized ophiolitic rocks and is very analogous to the mineralization and geological setting at the Baptiste Deposit.

22VAN-013 was collared 1.3 km west of 21VAN-005 and drilled to the north-northeast at minus 55 degrees.  The hole encountered bedrock at 18.7 meters (approximately 14 m vertical depth) and thereafter intersected 201.4 m of low-grade awaruite mineralization (averaging 0.019% DTR Ni) to a downhole depth of 221 m .

22VAN-014 was collared 700 m north of 22VAN-013 and drilled to the north-northeast at minus 55 degrees.  The hole encountered bedrock at 2.3 m downhole and thereafter intersected low-grade awaruite mineralization (averaging 0.038% DTR Ni) to a downhole depth of 316.1 m .

22VAN-015 was collared 250 m northwest of 21VAN-006 and drilled to the north-northeast minus 55 degrees.  The hole encountered bedrock at 21.2 m downhole and thereafter intersected 277 m of medium-grade awaruite mineralization (averaging 0.079% DTR Ni), to a downhole depth of 298.2 m .  Mineralization in this drillhole remains open at depth.

22VAN-016 was collared in the same location as 22VAN-015 and drilled to the southwest at minus 55 degrees.  The hole encountered bedrock at 12 m downhole and thereafter intersected 426.9 m of high-grade awaruite mineralization (averaging 0.127% DTR Ni) to a downhole depth of 439.3 m .  Mineralization in this drillhole remains open at depth.

22VAN-017 was collared 500 m west along section from 22VAN-016 and drilled to the north-northeast at minus 55 degrees.  The hole encountered bedrock at 13.1 m downhole and thereafter intersected 165.2 m of medium-grade awaruite mineralization (averaging 0.087% DTR Ni) to a downhole depth of 178.3 m .

22VAN-018 was collared in the same location as 22VAN-017 and drilled to the south-southwest at minus 55 degrees.  The hole encountered bedrock at 16 m downhole and thereafter intersected 100 m of medium-grade awaruite mineralization (averaging 0.080% DTR Ni) to a downhole depth of 116 m .  Mineralization in this drillhole remains open at depth.

22VAN-019 was collared 800 m south-southeast of 22VAN-013 and drilled to the north-northeast at minus 55 degrees.  The hole encountered bedrock at 8.4 m downhole. This drillhole intersected low-grade awaruite mineralization (averaging 0.035% DTR Ni) and was terminated at 106 m .

Figure 2: Van Target Plan Map with Drillhole Collar Locations, Outcrop Samples and Mineralized Footprint (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Figure 3 – Van Target Cross Section with Assay Results for 22VAN-015 and 22VAN-016 (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Figure 4 – Van Target Cross Section with Assay Results for 22VAN-017 and 22VAN-018 (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Sampling and Analytical Method
HQ & NQ size drill core were quartered and halved, respectively, on-site using a diamond blade core cutting saw.  Drill core was sampled continuously downhole at nominal 4 m intervals except for post mineralization dikes and non-mineralized rock types as they historically have had zero grade.  Samples were bagged and sealed with tamper proof tags and shipped to Activation Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia , for sample preparation. Sample preparation involved crushing the entire sample to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting 250 g, and pulverizing the split to 95% passing 74 microns. Analytical work was completed at Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario and included lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion ICP and DTR Ni analysis.  DTR Ni analysis involved processing a 30 g split of the pulp through a Davis tube magnetic separator as a slurry using a constant flow rate of 400 millilitres per minute, a magnetic field strength of 3,500 Gauss, and a tube angle of 45 degrees to produce magnetic and non-magnetic fractions.  The magnetic and non-magnetic fractions were dried, weighed and the magnetic fraction was analyzed by fusion X-Ray Fluorescence (" XRF ") for multiple elements, including nickel, cobalt, iron and chromium.  The DTR Nickel grade was then calculated by multiplying the XRF fusion nickel value by the weight of the magnetic fraction and dividing by the total recorded feed weight.

QA/QC procedures involved the analysis of field and prepared duplicates, DTR replicates, insertion of certified reference materials, and non-certified blanks to assess the accuracy and precision of the Davis tube magnetic separation and XRF analysis that are used to determine the DTR Nickel content.  The Davis Tube method is a bench-scale metallurgical test procedure which provides an estimation of magnetically recoverable nickel and is the global industry-standard geometallurgical test for magnetic recovery for operations and exploration projects.

Erin Wilson , P. Geo., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The District is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 drillholes and 33,700 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR Nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit.  In 2021, the Company executed an inaugural drilling program at Van which returned results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FPX Nickel Corp Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/04/c9239.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelTSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

TSXV:FPX

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Canada Nickel Announces Integration of Carbon Capture & Storage into Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Announces Integration of Carbon Capture & Storage into Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Highlights
  • Latest test work confirms ability to incorporate carbon capture and storage into Crawford project plant design
  • Crawford Nickel Project has potential to become sole large scale carbon storage facility in Ontario and one of largest facilities in Canada
  • Integrated Feasibility Study expected to be released in second quarter

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that its latest test work results support the incorporation of carbon capture and storage into the Crawford Project.

The Company's In-Process Tailings ("IPT") Carbonation process is a novel method for accelerated carbon capture and storage that the Company believes has transformative potential. The latest test work confirms that existing process streams can be utilized for IPT Carbonation which the Company believes should allow it to be timely and cost effectively engineered and incorporated into the flowsheet.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,200,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $360,000, and 63,600 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.25 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $15,900. In relation to the NFT Units, the Company issued 31,800 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase a non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.40 per share until December 30, 2025. The Company paid finder's fees of $21,600. All securities issued at closing are subject to a hold period expiring May 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of December 23, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement on the increased amount of 5,200,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for $208,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.04 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share until December 30, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to provide a review of its exceptional 2022 accomplishments in building the Company and advancing its Critical Minerals projects in northern Canada.

2022 Highlights
Corporate:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") wishes to convey a message from Mike Sieb, President, reflecting on the continued success and advancement of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project and a glance towards the increased activities planned for 2023.

President's Message and Letter to the Shareholders

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

Further to its news releases dated November 2, 2022 and December 9, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Offering") and the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Unit Offering").

Final Closing of Flow-Through Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×