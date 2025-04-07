FPX Nickel Announces Extension to Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Announces Extension to Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the extension of the Company's Global Generative Exploration Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). Building on strong progress achieved through the first two years of the Generative Alliance, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to convert the arrangement into an open-ended joint venture going forward. The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Global Generative Exploration Alliance budget established at $1,500,000 for Year Three (covering April 2025 to March 2026 )
  • FPX assumes majority position in the Generative Alliance, contributing 60% of expenditures and thereby securing 60% ownership in new joint venture projects generated by the Generative Alliance going forward
  • With over 2,000 samples collected through ongoing evaluations in ten international and four Canadian jurisdictions, the Generative Alliance has acquired its first Designated Project, with further details on this project expected to be announced in coming months

"Having made excellent progress during the first two years of our global exploration partnership with JOGMEC, we are excited to have identified and secured the first Designated Project for this joint venture," commented Keith Patterson , FPX's Vice President, Exploration. "Ongoing activities continue to reinforce confidence in our targeting strategy, and we look forward to securing and announcing additional large-scale awaruite property acquisitions in the third year of the Generative Alliance."

A JOGMEC representative commented: "JOGMEC is very pleased to proceed with Year Three activities with a view to identifying significant new awaruite deposits, which could be a globally significant, low-carbon, source of nickel for the electric vehicle battery supply chain toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society."

Funding Structure

In April 2023 , FPX and JOGMEC initiated a Generative Alliance to carry out mineral exploration activities for the identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel targets on a worldwide basis. The program funding has been structured as follows:

  • Year One ( April 2023 to March 2024 ): JOGMEC funded 100% of the $650,000 budget in Year One.
  • Year Two ( April 2024 to March 2025): FPX and JOGMEC expanded the Year Two budget to $1,500,000 ; after achieving the initial JOGMEC funding commitment, JOGMEC provided 60% of Year Two funding and FPX provided 40%.
  • Year Three ( April 2025 to March 2026 ): FPX will assume a majority position in the Generative Alliance, funding 60% of expenditures with JOGMEC funding 40% going forward.

Designated Projects

Subject to agreement between FPX and JOGMEC, one or more specific targets identified by the Generative Alliance may be advanced to a second phase to be further developed as a separate designated project (" Designated Project "). Each Designated Project will have its own work program and budget with the objective of testing and further developing the identified targets. For each Designated Project identified from April 1, 2025 onward, FPX will own 60% and JOGMEC will own 40% of each Designated Project, and fund approved work programs consistent with its party's ownership interest.

The Generative Alliance has acquired its first Designated Project. For strategic reasons, the Company is not able to disclose details regarding the location and planned work program for this project at this time; the Company expects to be in a position to disclose specific project information in coming months.

During the first two years of the Generative Alliance, FPX's exploration team has conducted evaluations and/or sampling programs in ten international and four Canadian jurisdictions. With multiple evaluations ongoing, and further prospective opportunities identified, the program is on track to identify additional Designated Projects in its third year. As and when Designated Projects are confirmed, FPX will provide additional disclosure regarding the location and planned work programs for such Projects.

Qualified Person

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/07/c8891.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

fpx nickelfpx:catsxv:fpxbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring and Developing the High-margin Baptiste Nickel Project in Canada

FPX Nickel Publishes Scoping Study Report for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery

FPX Nickel Publishes Scoping Study Report for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that further to its news release dated February 24, 2025 it has published the Report for the Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study (the " Study ") on its website at https:fpxnickel.comprojects-overviewawaruite-refinery .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Study demonstrates a compelling business case for the development of a standalone refinery (the " Refinery ") to refine awaruite concentrate into battery-grade nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") industry, along with producing valuable cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate by-products. The Study has been prepared by Wood Canada Limited and all amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

  • Strong Economics: After-tax NPV 8% of $445 million and IRR of 20% at $8.50 /lb Ni
  • Large-Scale, Long Life : 40-year operating life producing 32,000 tpa of nickel contained in battery-grade nickel sulphate
  • Valuable Products: Production of battery-grade nickel sulphate for the EV industry, and by-products including cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate, a valuable fertilizer product for the agricultural sector
  • Low Cost: Total estimated operating costs of $1,598 /t Ni, or $133 /t Ni ( $0.06 /lb Ni) on a by-product basis for refining awaruite concentrate to battery-grade nickel sulphate, resulting in total all-in production costs of $8,290 /t Ni ( $3.76 /lb Ni) for nickel sulphate generated from awaruite mineralization (inclusive of mining, processing, refining, on a by-product basis), with both figures ranking in the lowest decile of the respective global nickel sulphate cost curves
  • Low Carbon : A carbon intensity of 0.2 tCO2/t Ni for refining operations, resulting in a total all-in carbon intensity of 1.4 t CO2/t Ni for nickel sulphate generated from awaruite mineralization, which is magnitudes lower than current nickel sulphate production routes

The Study reinforces the opportunity for the development of an integrated, made-in- Canada solution from mine-to-battery, utilizing awaruite concentrate as a lynchpin source of nickel, with conventional refining steps underpinning low-cost, low-carbon nickel production for use in domestic and allied country EV battery supply chains. The Study is described more fully in the FPX news release dated February 24, 2025 , and incorporates the flowsheet advancements outlined in the Company's previously reported pilot-scale hydrometallurgical testwork results (see the FPX news release dated October 15, 2024 ).

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects and Operations, has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including those which relate to the proposed development of the Refinery, the intended processing of commercially available awaruite concentrate at the Refinery and the ability to obtain same; the projected economics of the Refinery, including capital cost; operating costs; NPV; IRR; carbon intensity; processing life; growth of the EV market; marketability of the concentrate; growth of demand for nickel sulphate and pricing therefor; and all other statements, other than statements of historical facts. These statements address future events and conditions and actual results could differ from those currently projected.  The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the public reports and filings for FPX, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . Although FPX believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, FPX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/31/c8434.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

FN Media Group News Commentary - The mining industry's increasing focus on sustainability and responsible practices is influencing nickel mining. Companies are adopting environmentally friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. According to a recent report from Precedence Research said: "The global nickel mining market size is calculated at USD 56.42 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 100.29 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034. The Asia Pacific market size surpassed USD 30.81 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD MillionBillion), with 2024 as the base year. The global nickel mining market size accounted for USD 53.12 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 56.42 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 100.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034." It continued: "North America is set for swift expansion in the nickel mining market owing to a heightened need for nickel in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and renewable energy applications. The region's commitment to clean energy initiatives and carbon reduction fuels the demand for nickel, essential in EV battery production. Supported by favorable government policies, investments in sustainable mining methods, and advancements in mining technologies, North America stands as a pivotal player in the growing nickel mining sector on the global stage. The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) market stands as a pivotal catalyst, driving a surge in nickel demand. Nickel's indispensable role in electric vehicle batteries positions it as a cornerstone element in this burgeoning market. Projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate a noteworthy 41% increase in global electric car sales, surpassing 3 million units in 2020, underscoring the heightened nickel consumption associated with the EV boom."   Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), FPX Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FPOCF) (TSX-V: FPX), Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSX-V: PNPN).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Scoping Study for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery Outlines Low-Cost and Low-Carbon Supply for the EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from an Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study (the " Study ") which demonstrates a compelling business case for the development of a standalone refinery (the " Refinery ") to refine awaruite concentrate into battery-grade nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") industry, along with producing valuable cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate by-products.

The Study has been prepared by Wood Canada Limited and all amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Study relates to a standalone industrial project and anticipates the production of awaruite ore from projects that are not limited to mineral projects of the Company; without limiting the foregoing, the Study is separate and standalone from the Baptiste Nickel Project, which demonstrated the technical and commercial advantage of mining and concentrating awaruite ore to a high-grade awaruite concentrate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025. Following the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's 2025 activities will build on strong progress made in 2024, prioritizing the advancement of further engineering studies, baseline environmental data collection, and continued positive engagement with First Nations and the Provincial and Federal governments in preparation for anticipated entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Outlines 2025 Activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in 2025. Following the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's 2025 activities will build on strong progress made in 2024, prioritizing the advancement of further engineering studies, baseline environmental data collection, and continued positive engagement with First Nations and the Provincial and Federal governments in preparation for anticipated entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the second half of 2025.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Aranjin Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of $230,400 through the issuance of 2,880,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four months after issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the sale of the Units to maintain the Company's Projects in South Australia and Mongolia and for general working capital. The Company did not pay any finders' fees in relation to the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Download the PDF here.

Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Download the PDF here.

Noble Reports Updates Homeland Nickel

Noble Reports Updates Homeland Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO TheNewswire - April 07, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he News Release issued today giving an Exploration and Corporate Update for Homeland Nickel in which Noble has a significant shareholding was issued today the contents of which are below. This all relates to the White House announcing immediate measures to be introduced to significantly increase the US production of lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths, with an eye to increased production, the creation of jobs and, significantly, the reduction of US reliance on foreign nations.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds from the fourth tranche of $1,800,000 through the issuance of 3,600,000 (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. The Company issued an aggregate of (i) 18,538,400 Units and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.8 million under the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land package by obtaining first-priority exploration claims over new areas within and adjacent to the current property boundaries for Los Andes' Vizcachitas copper project in Chile ("Vizcachitas").

The claims cover an 18 square kilometer ("km2") block within the current property boundary, and another 7km2 block adjacent to the north-east corner of the property boundary, as shown in Figure 1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Gold Investing

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Resource Investing

Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics

Copper Investing

Strategic Partnership secures long-term future for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Resource Investing

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

×