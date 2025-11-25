Founders Metals Appoints Vijay Kirpalani to Board of Directors

Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR,OTC:FDMIF) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Vijay Kirpalani to its Board of Directors as an independent Director, effective immediately.

Mr. Kirpalani brings over two decades of finance, advisory, and corporate governance experience in the mining sector, including a distinguished record of leadership and value creation in Suriname. He has served on the Supervisory Board of Rosebel Gold Mines N.V. since 2002—initially under IAMGOLD and, since February 2023, under Zijin Mining—and was a Director of Reunion Gold from 2003 until Reunion's 2024 acquisition by G Mining Ventures. Mr. Kirpalani has also held board positions with TSX-listed Hope Bay Gold Corp. and Ariane Gold Corp. He holds a law degree from the Anton de Kom University of Suriname. Mr. Kirpalani's deep understanding of Suriname's regulatory framework and mining sector, combined with his strong local relationships, will be highly valuable as Founders continues to build value through ongoing exploration at Antino.

Colin Padget, President & CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Vijay to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in Suriname's mining sector, business and leadership capabilities, and demonstrated success in supporting mining development in the country make him an excellent addition to Founders' Board. As we advance the Antino Project, Vijay's expertise and insights into Suriname's mining community will strengthen our ability to create long-term value."

Founders Metals also announces that Mr. Kevin Vienneau will be stepping down from the Board of Directors. The Board and Management thank Mr. Vienneau for his contributions and commitment to the Company's development and wish him continued success in his future endeavours.

The Company has granted 250,000 stock options under Founders' Stock Option Plan. The Options have been granted at an exercise price of C$4.35 per common share, vest over a period of up to three years, and expire five years from the date granted.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 56,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.
