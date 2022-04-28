GamingInvesting News

It's still the early of 2022, and FOTA: Fight of the Ages - the Play-2-earn blockchain-based project - has raised $8.3M in its angel fundraising. Despite the fluctuations of the market in these days, FOTA makes its way to flourish and thrive with a solid, profound roadmap. According to FOTA's developer - Meta DJINN, the project is merely the beginning of their visionary goals. Meta DJINN also displays four ...

It's still the early of 2022, and FOTA: Fight of the Ages - the Play-2-earn blockchain-based project - has raised $8.3M in its angel fundraising. Despite the fluctuations of the market in these days, FOTA makes its way to flourish and thrive with a solid, profound roadmap. According to FOTA's developer - Meta DJINN, the project is merely the beginning of their visionary goals. Meta DJINN also displays four fundamental principles in their development progress, establishing FOTA as the first AAA turn-based RPG and MOBA metaverse in the global GameFi sector.

How FOTA Is Set To Dominate The GameFi Industry

The project shall become the star that outshines any other blockchain-based MOBA projects. With the membership into Blockchain Game Alliance in March 2022 , FOTA has successfully strengthened its position as a prominent GameFi project currently.

FOTA has kept their heat since their first appearance in public, as they keep their communities updated with in-game graphics, fantastic character designs, and displays of FOTA's Mixed Reality (MR) experiences. In addition to the news and updates, FOTA attracts huge numbers of members thanks to the Global AMA Tournament held in the first quarter of 2022. The special event offered generous rewards for active participants with great questions.

What makes FOTA such an astounding project lies in its potential, and the future of gaming that it offers. Anyone who follows FOTA's roadmap will get easily impressed with how beautifully the developers could incorporate MR and Rent-2-play mechanisms into the project.

FOTA's MR experiences are supported by Microsoft Mesh - a Microsoft Corporation platform that optimizes interactions between players despite far distances. In FOTA, players will be able to freely customize their Heroes and create their own avatars in the FOTA Metaverse. FOTA's MR will allow players to join battles, interact with other players as well as collaborate across distances. Gaming in FOTA offers freedom to the utmost by giving players an irreplaceable experience of physical and virtual aspects in their proximity. Specifically, at the end of 2021, Ryan Nguyen - CTO of FOTA - showed a video of him testing out the MR Technology by controlling the characters freely right in front of him with the help of the VR headset.

In addition, FOTA offers a Rent-2-play mechanism as a solution to the problem of low capital for beginners. By utilizing this feature, players with high-quality Heroes and/or items will have the chance to put their NFTs on lease for passive income while new players will be able to rent and play at very affordable costs. As they progress throughout the game, the lessor will earn a steady profit and the lessee will be able to receive rewards to save for their own heroes.

FOTA's Four Pillars Of Growth And Sustainability

With a view to forging the most engaging metaverse on the blockchain market, Meta DJINN PTE. LTD - The game studio of FOTA, lay the foundation of their work via the following principles of development.

  • Mixed Reality

FOTA is determined to bring virtual experiences to the real world. Therefore, FOTA prioritizes the utilization of Microsoft Mesh's potential, which is immeasurable as the platform offers features that are far beyond simple business meetings. Upon recognizing the impact that Microsoft Mesh can have on the current GameFi business, FOTA relies on this technology to set the new global standards of the GameFi industry.

  • Creativity

FOTA's ethical responsibility is to strive for creativity in each and every aspect of the game. The team has come up with a diverse system of characters, items, monsters, bosses, and maps. Moreover, the lore of FOTA and its characters' backstories also play a vital role in connecting the different worlds; not to mention some advantages and disadvantages that certain Heroes may have on the others. The game will soon launch its Beta version with 25 Heroes available for players to enjoy.

  • Unity

To create success like FOTA, it takes absolute commitment to teamwork and unity. What matters most is not only the unity within FOTA's team but also the one within its communities as well. The power of trust, accountability, and integrity play an important role in taking FOTA to the top of the list of GameFi projects.

  • Dedication

With passion, courage, and dedication; FOTA is able to live up to, or even exceed the toughest expectations Each development phase requires attention to detail to the extent that FOTA is tested on multiple occasions so that its debut will only sum up in one word: Perfection.

About FOTA - Fight of The Ages

Developed by Meta DJINN PTE. LTD, FOTA is the first AAA turn-based RPG and MOBA gaming project to integrate the most well-known Mixed Reality platform - Microsoft Mesh - into its Metaverse. For Meta DJINN, FOTA is merely the first stepping stone to introducing the three branches: Djinn Lab , Djinn Studio and Djinn Fund.

First, DJINN Lab aims to pioneer in business concepts by implementing the Blockchain technology in many industries worldwide, and to conduct novel crypto-based models. Currently, the gaming platform is one of the most suitable applications for the company to utilize the usage of Non-fungible Token (NFT). DJINN Lab will conduct research on the current market and come up with solutions as well as gaming ideas that are sure to flourish.

Second, DJINN Studio plays a crucial role in the distribution of products from our Lab. As the publisher for DJINN Lab, the Studio has the mission to carry out strategic Marketing Plans and establish sustainable communities for each product.

Third, DJINN Fund is a company's branch that focuses on investing in world-class technology-integrated projects and incorporates them into the DJINN ecosystem. DJINN Fund's mission is to support startups by bringing their practical ideas into fruition and creating impact on the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency industry.

Therefore, FOTA is the first project of Meta DJINN to ensure the vision and mission of the company. The ambitious project offers the most immersive gaming journey with sensational graphics, diverse gameplay modes, and an in-depth backstory with lore revolving around a massive fantasy universe with three major planets, populated by gods, humans, demons, and many more races waiting for you to explore.

With its advanced technology, FOTA is one exceptional metaverse where players enjoy a whole new world of both physical and virtual experiences as they advance further in the game. In FOTA, investors/players own Heroes as Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs). They can freely interact with those NFTs in the real world and have absolute ownership over their digital assets.

The project is approaching its first IDO in May, and communities of FOTA are becoming livelier than ever as FOTA keeps on hosting giveaway campaigns as a tribute to its beloved supporters. Celebrating the 300,000 th follower on Twitter, FOTA will be giving out 10 GEMS 01 NFTs of GEMS GameFi & Esports 3.0 Platform, which are worth up to $80 each. The chances are exclusive to FOTA members and the giveaway only lasts for one week. Remember to stay tuned and follow FOTA right now so you can have the chance to receive rewards.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Team Liquid and Alienware Revolutionize Industry Standards for Esports Athlete Training with Launch of The Pro Lab

Team Liquid and longtime partner Alienware are launching The Pro Lab, a groundbreaking global training program. This initiative aims to quantify and analyze core cognitive skills that define a successful esports athlete, transforming the professional training experience and establishing new industry-wide practices.

Pro Lab will be integrated into current training practices to create tailored performance profiles for each athlete, providing them with a blueprint of personalized core strengths and target areas of growth.

Until now, professional esports training has been informed by disparate game-specific data and rudimentary KPIs. Team Liquid and Alienware saw this as an opportunity to develop an approach rooted in quantifiable game-agnostic data, focusing on cognitive skills synonymous with peak competitive performance such as anticipatory skills, divided attention, emotional regulation, automaticity and more. The Pro Lab is a first-of-its-kind training space backed by esports science, fundamentally changing not only the way these athletes train but how they grow and evolve along with the industry.

Team Liquid and Alienware intend to eventually release findings in an effort to democratize the data and insights, encouraging industry-wide adoption of new best practices. The partners also plan to make the Pro Lab available to select students and academic institutions for additional research to continue enhancing training protocols.

"Team Liquid has always been committed to putting its players first," says Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Team Liquid. "The Pro Lab, in partnership with Alienware, is the next stage in that evolution. Our main focus will be working smarter to provide our players with the resources to learn about themselves, their habits, their strengths, and areas of improvement so we can continue to grow and compete at the highest levels."

"Over the course of the last decade, the core of this partnership has always been a shared desire to empower and elevate not only Team Liquid athletes, but the industry overall. The Pro Lab is an extension of just that," says Chris Saylor , Alienware Marketing Director. "To support Team Liquid and go on this groundbreaking journey with them is what Alienware is all about and we look forward to what's to come."

The Pro Lab is powered by top-of-the-line Alienware and Dell Technologies equipment. Some of the award-winning and best-in-class technology includes:

  • The Alienware Aurora R13 and Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitors.
  • A specially configured Dell Precision 7920 workstation, processing high-volume, real-time reports in AI applications and powering 6 Alienware 25 Gaming Monitors at once.
  • A Dell PowerEdge R740xd2 server to maximize uptime for data-intensive workloads.

Team Liquid's performance scientists and analysts will use these high-performance systems to run NeurOlympics software from BrainsFirst, setting a primary baseline for each athlete.

To identify critical areas of growth for Team Liquid's competitive teams, the core cognitive testing will be classified into four main categories: attention, memory, control, and anticipation. From there, this testing technology ecosystem will allow ThePro Lab team to aggregate and analyze valuable data, pivot the training approach where needed, and ultimately help players optimize their performance through this scientific program of testing, research, and education.

"Similar to the development of our training facilities, we believe The Pro Lab will make waves in the esports industry and beyond," says Victor Goossens , Founder and Co-CEO of Team Liquid. "There are core skills that we look for in every successful competitor, and this program will help uncover new universal guidelines and KPIs that we hope will one day serve as industry-wide benchmarks when it comes to player training."

With the holistic use of Alienware and Dell Technologies hardware, BrainsFirst software and support from aXiomatic Gaming's wealth of sports performance expertise, this comprehensive program will uncover foundational insights that will drive the next generation of esports training.

The Pro Lab will be integrated into the larger Utrecht, Netherlands and Santa Monica, California Alienware Training Facilities, which are also currently undergoing extensive renovations.

Alienware supports Team Liquid's 110+ athletes and 120+ support staff across five continents through providing cutting-edge gaming PCs, monitors, headsets, peripherals and an array of Dell Technologies solutions, delivering the technical power needed to perform at the highest level. Together, Alienware and Team Liquid have launched two Alienware Training Facilities, setting the standard for multiple organizations to follow, won countless championships, become leading industry advocates, working continuously to foster a culture of inclusion and accessibility.

For more information, visit The Pro Lab her e , check out The Pro Lab press kit here , and learn more about the Alienware Training Facilities here .

Team Liquid YouTube , Twitch , TikTok , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook
Alienware YouTube , Twitch , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook

Historically, esports training has been rooted in game-specific data and basic KPIs but, research has shown that there are a vast amount of factors that directly impact an athlete's performance, many of them outside of the game.

The Pro Lab marks a global initiative to deliver the esports industry's first data-informed, insights-driven training program to elevate player performance

The Pro Lab is breaking this tradition and taking an entirely new approach by identifying game-agnostic, cognitive skill sets for esport athletes and will aggregate this testing data to be synthesized and analyzed by a team of scientists and researchers.

Team Liquid's coaches and managers will leverage these insights to inform holistic, more effective training regimens to accelerate the improvement of player abilities.

This is a serious, multi-year project and investment from both organizations, with the goal of setting new, elevated standards for esports training.

"Magic: The Gathering" Designer, Richard Garfield, Partners with WAX Studios to Deliver PvP Gaming Mode for Blockchain Brawlers

WAX Studios Web3 gaming vision is to put the fun back into P2E via new player-versus-player competitions crafted by legendary game designer Richard Garfield

WAX Studios, a gaming and blockchain services studio created by the founders of the WAX Blockchain has partnered with Magic: the Gathering creator Richard Garfield to create a player-versus-player (PvP) gaming experience within WAX Studios' highly successful play-to-earn (P2E) non-fungible token (NFT) game, Blockchain Brawlers.

BIG3 Reaches 100,000 Followers in Ownership Discord in Only 7 Days

Discord channel is home to regular updates on the BIG3's upcoming groundbreaking ownership NFT drop

Today, the BIG3 surpassed 100,000 followers in its ownership Discord channel in seven days as the league's upcoming innovative NFT drop has uniquely connected with fans.

A METAVERSE COLLISION: STAR ATLAS AND THE SANDBOX COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Gamers can be rewarded for bringing their favorite faction from the leading Solana metaverse to The Sandbox on Ethereum via the Star Atlas VoxEdit Contest

Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-a game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, and The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming metaverse and subsidiary of Animoca Brands today announced the first step in revolutionizing gaming interoperability between the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. The relationship between the two metaverse environments launches with the Star Atlas VoxEdit contest which opens for submissions on May 2 at 00:00 a.m. (UTC) and runs until May 15 at 23:59 p.m. (UTC) .

TransPerfect Named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Gaming Solutions (TGS) division has been named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by the 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

This distinction was awarded to TransPerfect for demonstrating excellence in quality assurance and localization for mobile game releases and updates over the last year.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are decided by a large panel of industry judges who focus on all elements of game development and publication. Hundreds of companies were evaluated across multiple criteria. TransPerfect was named the Best QA & Localization Service Provider from a group of finalists that included industry leaders such as Quantic Lab and GameScribes.

"I am proud and honored to see the team's passion and commitment to excellence in QA and localization recognized by our clients and this respected industry group," said Barnaby Wass , Senior Vice President of Production for TransPerfect.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Gaming is a rapidly growing sector for TransPerfect. We are proud to be recognized for our work in this field."

About TransPerfect Gaming Solutions
TranPerfect Gaming Solutions is TransPerfect's specialized division offering a wide variety of video game globalization solutions for international storytelling.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services, and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more. This division leverages a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios. TransPerfect Gaming Solutions services many of the world's most renowned games and gaming brands.

To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/gaming

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York , with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong . For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR, CUSTOMER SERVICE OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AND SOCIAL GAMING OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AT EGR NORTH AMERICA AWARDS 2022

RSI Scores Hat Trick by Winning Three Prestigious Awards for BetRivers & PlaySugarHouse Brands

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") has been named Operator of the Year, Customer Service Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2022. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating excellence in the North American online gaming industry. The independent panel of judges for these premier gaming awards, who are all e-gaming experts, recognize the leading operators who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past year.

