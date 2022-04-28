It's still the early of 2022, and FOTA: Fight of the Ages - the Play-2-earn blockchain-based project - has raised $8.3M in its angel fundraising. Despite the fluctuations of the market in these days, FOTA makes its way to flourish and thrive with a solid, profound roadmap. According to FOTA's developer - Meta DJINN, the project is merely the beginning of their visionary goals. Meta DJINN also displays four ...

GAMING00