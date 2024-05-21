Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has commenced construction of its drill camp on the Aberdeen Uranium Project, located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Forum's contactor, Inuit-owned Peter's Expediting Ltd. completed 11 trips of drills, camp and other equipment by sled train to the site located 120 kilometres west of Baker Lake, Nunavut. The snow has cleared and Discovery Mining Services of Yellowknife, NWT has commenced construction of a 30-person drill camp to support a 10,000 metre drill program by mid-June. Follow-up drilling will focus on building a resource identified by four holes drilled over a 200-metre strike length into the Tatiggaq deposit in 2023 which intersected up to 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres. The structure hosting uranium mineralization at Tatiggaq extends for 1.5 kilometres within a highly altered uranium mineralized system.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration commented, "Forum's geological team is evaluating the recent Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) results to establish initial targets for the June drill program."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/209912_969bbecc74ad79cf_003.jpg

Figure 1 Fuel tanks, sea containers with drills, camp materials and other equipment were successfully transported by sled train to the site of the Aberdeen drill camp by Inuit-owned contractor, Peter's Expediting Ltd. A 10 person crew with helicopter support from Forest Helicopters, Kenora, Ontario has been mobilized to build the camp for this summer's drill program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/209912_969bbecc74ad79cf_003full.jpg

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209912

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsFMC:CATSXV:FMCCopper Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)