Company is working with Haywood Securities to secure funding to advance the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, due to the current economic and capital market volatility, it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news releases, dated January 24, 2022 and July 14, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site for its vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project "). The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant located on 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The JFSL site is also close to services, sources of reagents, and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO Project development.

Pursuant to the option agreement, Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million. The term of the option has now been extended in monthly increments by Fortune paying JFSL C$15,000 per month up to December 31, 2022. During the extension period, JFSL can solicit competing offers for the facility, subject to Fortune's right to complete its purchase on the agreed terms by the end of the month for any extension period and/or Fortune's right of first refusal to match a competing offer.

The NICO refinery would process metal concentrates from the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories ("NWT") enabling Fortune to become a vertically integrated producer of cobalt sulphate needed to make the cathodes of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, portable electronics and stationary storage cells. The refinery would also produce bismuth ingots and oxide, an ‘Eco-metal' used in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries and with growing demand as an environmentally safe and non-toxic replacement for lead in free-machining steels and aluminum, brasses and solders used in potable drinking water sources and electronics, ceramic glazes, radiation shielding, glass, ammunition, and fishing weights, and environmentally safe plugs to decommission oil and gas wells. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also contain more than one million ounces of gold, and copper as a minor by-product. The vertically integrated NICO Project is an advanced development stage critical minerals development asset that has already received environmental assessment approval and the major mine permits for the facilities in the NWT. The project has also been assessed in positive Feasibility and Front-End Engineering and Design (" FEED ") studies that will be updated to reflect the new refinery site and recent project optimizations.

For more detailed information about the NICO Mineral Reserves and certain technical information in this news release, please refer to the Technical Report on the NICO Project, entitled "Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the NICO-Gold-Cobalt-Bismuth-Copper Project, Northwest Territories, Canada", dated April 2, 2014 and prepared by Micon International Limited which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Robin Goad, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortune, who is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fortune Minerals:
Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the exercise by the Company of its option to purchase of the JFSL site, the successful construction and completion of the proposed hydrometallurgical refinery at the JFSL site, and the Company's plans to develop the NICO Project, including the successful the development and construction of the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the successful completion of the Company's due diligence investigations on the JFSL site, the Company's ability to secure the necessary financing to fund the exercise of the option and complete the purchase of the JFSL site, the Company's ability to complete construction of a NICO Project refinery; the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the NICO Project, including the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic or global geopolitical situations may interfere with the Company's ability to continue development of the NICO Project, the Company may not be able to complete the purchase of the JFSL site and secure a site for the construction of a refinery, the Company may not be able to finance and develop NICO on favourable terms or at all, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

Fortune MineralsTSX:FTBattery Metals Investing
FT:CA
TSX:FT

Fortune Minerals


Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the company's news release dated August 16, 2022, it has executed definitive documentation with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity date from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

The amended and restated debentures (the " Amended Debentures ") have an aggregate principal amount of $12,363,518, being the total principal amount and all accrued interest on the 2015 Debentures as at August 12, 2022, bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the extension period and are secured by all of the assets of the Company (including the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ")). As additional consideration for the extension of the maturity date, the Company has issued to the holders of the Amended Debentures an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

New United States Inflation Reduction Act includes measures to positively impact North American critical minerals supply chains

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022. The extension of the maturity date of the 2015 Debentures remains subject to finalizing and executing definitive documentation between the Company and the holders of the 2015 Debentures (the " Extension Documents ").

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Due-diligence for the brownfield facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland essentially complete

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-month extension to the option period to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta where it plans to construct the NICO hydrometallurgical refinery. Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million before the end of September 2022 by paying C$15,000 per month to extend the option. The JFSL site is comprised of 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, a consortium of five municipalities with the planning approvals already in place to attract heavy industry. The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant with 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. It is also situated close to sources of reagents and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO development.

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors.

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence

Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence

Consultants engaged and work nearing completion on site purchase option validation

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report that due-diligence activities are advancing on the Company's proposed new refinery site location in Lamont County in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton (see Fortune news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune entered into an option agreement with JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") in January to allow it to purchase the site and existing facilities of this former steel fabrication plant in order to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine in the Northwest Territories. The refinery would process metal concentrates from the mine to produce Critical Mineral products including cobalt sulphate, bismuth ingots and oxide, and a copper precipitate needed for the transition to new technologies. The NICO Mineral Reserves also contain more than 1.1 million ounces of in-situ gold providing a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product to mitigate Critical Mineral price volatility. The vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support the near-term demand growth in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles (" EV's '), portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups near Hearst Ontario, totaling 60 claims and 26,318 hectares in an area that is highly prospective for lithium pegmatites. The company has also optioned a spodumene-bearing pegmatite adjacent to the new project (Decoy and Moskito pegmatites) that contains up to 5.15% Li 2 O in historical chip samples. The entire Hearst portfolio includes 226 claims and covers 29,805 hectares.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We are pleased to announce our first acquisition in Ontario that adds to our significant portfolio of properties in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. Ontario is also very prospective for lithium exploration and we believe the Hearst area is a fantastic location with great access to infrastructure. We have now consolidated several high-priority targets centered around known mineralized LCT pegmatites. These pegmatites are poorly exposed but open in all directions, and there is high potential for additional discoveries in our newly consolidated package. Permits for trenching and drilling programs are in the works for a winter program. We look forward to developing this project and are very excited to explore our new land package while continuing to assess new opportunities to expand our holdings across eastern Canada."

Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the second diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 2,951.5 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fourth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the second hole have been received and are reported below.

Giyani Announces Results of Life Cycle Assessment Study for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Giyani Announces Results of Life Cycle Assessment Study for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce the results of a life cycle assessment (" LCA ") prepared by Minviro Limited (" Minviro ") based on the feasibility study for K.Hill (" FS ").

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"), announced today that Company CEO, Stephen Hanson has been invited to present at the Conference on Mining and its Role in EV Demand, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, October 4th at 11 A.M. EDT.

Tate Sullivan, Industrials Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host panel discussions with mining companies to discuss global supply trends of various materials that industrial companies need to buy in order to satisfy future demand for batteries and electric vehicles. Panels will discuss mining developments in the U.S. for lithium, nickel, and other mineral resources. Executives from mining companies will provide different perspectives on the long-term outlook for demand from battery and electric vehicle customers.

Forward Water Technologies to Exhibit at WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

Forward Water Technologies to Exhibit at WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales as well as Alessandra Rodriguez, Research Engineer will be exhibiting live at WEFTEC in New Orleans from October 8 to October 12, 2022

Date: October 8 - October 12, 2022

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") to acquire all of the shares of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation (" LEM "), which owns the following four (4) projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec:

  • The 454 Block Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims occur within the Archean Langelier Complex, which are the oldest rocks in the Le Grand sub-province of the regional Superior Province, and comprise foliated tonalite with hornlende-biotite magnetite.

  • The West Lac Corvette Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims cover Mesoarchean rocks of the Rouget Formation, derived from basalts as well as Neoarchean Marbot Formation wackes (with injections of granite), and southern margin of the Mesoarchean tonalite pluton (post de Le Moyne).

  • The Trieste Project - consists of two separate contiguous blocks totaling 50 claims and covering 2,575 hectares (618 hectares north, and 1,957 hectares south), with mylonite and amphibolite rocks of the Mesoarchean Trieste Formation that were derived from basalts.

  • Salomon Project – 100 claims in two separate continuous blocks, covering 5,155 hectares. The project includes Mesoarchean mylonites and amphibolites, as well as younger Neoarchean metamorphic wackes and arkoses.

On and subject to the conditions set forth in the Agreement, in consideration for the Acquisition, the Company will issue an aggregate of 8,900,000 common shares to the shareholders of LEM (collectively).

