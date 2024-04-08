Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Alberta Refinery site purchase option extended to mid-May

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of ore samples from the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") to SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. These ores will be used to conduct additional metallurgical testing and pilot work to validate recent optimizations and support detailed engineering and an updated Feasibility Study for the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in Canada (" NICO Project "). Intermediate test products produced from NICO Project ores and concentrates will also be blended with metal precipitates sourced from Rio Tinto's Kennecott Smelter in Utah to assess the feasibility of processing these materials to recover additional bismuth and cobalt at Fortune's planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (" Alberta Refinery "). Successful validation of the Fortune optimizations and processing of Rio Tinto precipitates would increase Critical Mineral production and revenues and reduce waste disposal costs for the planned Alberta Refinery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408301859/en/

Fortune Minerals collects ore samples from the NICO critical minerals project for metallurgical testing (Photo: Business Wire)

Fortune Minerals collects ore samples from the NICO critical minerals project for metallurgical testing (Photo: Business Wire)

Like our news? Click-to-post-on-X.

The NICO Project is an advanced development stage asset comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the NWT and a hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta to process metal concentrates from the mine and other compatible sources to value-added products. Development of the NICO Project would provide a North American supply of three Critical Minerals needed for the energy transition, new technologies, and growing green economy. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO Deposit also contain more than one million ounces of gold, the price for which has recently exceeded historic highs, providing a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product to mitigate Critical Mineral price volatility.

Fortune prepared approximately 15 metric tonnes of ores from its existing stockpiles at the NICO Deposit in 2023, which were recently slung 10 km by helicopter to trucks on the winter ice road for haulage to SGS Canada Inc. for the completion of the first phase of the metallurgical program. The samples are being inspected for quality assurance, and this will be followed by crushing, grinding, and flotation to make gold-bearing cobalt and bismuth sulphide concentrates during phase two of the program. Phase three will consist of hydrometallurgical processing of the concentrates to address gaps needed for detailed engineering and validate process optimizations, including precipitation of a clean gypsum by-product from the autoclave waste residue to reduce disposal costs at the Alberta Refinery. Rio Tinto has also successfully demonstrated precipitation of a bismuth intermediate product from Kennecott smelter wastes in Utah. These will be blended with Fortune test products at SGS Canada Inc. to validate the recovery of the contained metals using the Alberta Refinery metallurgical flow sheet. A portion of Fortune's costs for the metallurgical test work is being reimbursed by the Government of Canada with a grant from the Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program. Alberta Innovates is also providing financial support through their Clean Resources Continuous Intake Program (see Fortune News Release, dated December 5, 2023, and Natural Resources Canada News release, dated March 23, 2024).

Fortune has also secured an additional extension to the purchase option it has with JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") to acquire its brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta where it plans to construct the Alberta Refinery (see news release dated January 24, 2022). This 77-acre site has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway and is close to sources of reagents, skilled labour, and utilities already in place to service the Alberta petrochemicals industry and a nickel-cobalt refinery operated by another mining company. The JFSL site is an ideal location to construct the Fortune refinery and expand the Edmonton area as a Critical Minerals processing hub in western Canada. Fortune can complete the purchase of the JFSL facilities before May 15, 2024 by paying C$5.5 million, less payments already made, and subject to JFSL's right to use the facilities during the eighteen months following Fortune's completion of the purchase option.

The NICO Project will provide a North American vertically integrated supply of cobalt sulphate needed to make the cathodes of lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles, portable electronics, and stationary storage cells. The development will also help mitigate concerns over the current sources of supply, notably including geographic concentration of 77% of global cobalt mine production in the politically unstable Democratic Republic of the Congo and China's control over 80% of the world's refined cobalt supply.

The NICO Deposit contains 12% of global bismuth reserves and is the largest deposit of this metal in the world. Production from the NICO Project would mitigate policy risks associated with China's control over 75% of current bismuth production and provide a North American supply alternative that is exempt from the 25% U.S. Government tariff on Chinese imports. Bismuth has unique physical and chemical properties leveraged by the automotive, construction and pharmaceutical industries. Consumption of bismuth is growing as an environmentally safe and non-toxic replacement for lead in brass, solder, free-machining steel and aluminum, paints and pigments, glass, radiation shielding, and ammunition. Bismuth demand is also growing to make high-density metal plugs used to permanently seal decommissioned oil and gas wells to prevent greenhouse gas leakage and blowouts. An important developing market is the use of bismuth in permanent magnets to provide a superior and lower cost alternative to rare earth element magnets used in direct current electric vehicle motors.

For more detailed information about the NICO Mineral Reserves and certain technical information in this news release, please refer to the Technical Report on the NICO Project, entitled "Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the NICO-Gold-Cobalt-Bismuth-Copper Project, Northwest Territories, Canada", dated April 2, 2014 and prepared by Micon International Limited which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Robin Goad, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortune, and Alex Mezei, M.Sc. P.Eng. Consulting Metallurgist who are "Qualified Persons" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:

Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on X.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the successful completion of metallurgical testing and pilot work by SGS Canada Inc. and the validation of recent optimizations, the results of metallurgical testing and pilot work will support detailed engineering and an updated Feasibility Study, the completion of exercise by the Company of its option to purchase of the JFSL site, the successful construction and completion of the proposed hydrometallurgical refinery at the JFSL site, and the Company's plans to develop the NICO Project, including the successful the development and construction of the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: successful results of metallurgical testing and pilot work from ore samples from the NICO Deposit, the successful completion of the Company's due diligence investigations on the JFSL site, the Company's ability to secure the necessary financing to fund the exercise of the option and complete the purchase of the JFSL site, the Company's ability to complete construction of a NICO Project refinery; the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the NICO Project, including the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that metallurgical testing does not yield results which support detailed engineering and updated Feasibility Study, global geopolitical situations may interfere with the Company's ability to continue development of the NICO Project, the Company may not be able to complete the purchase of the JFSL site and secure a site for the construction of a refinery, the Company may not be able to finance and develop NICO on favourable terms or at all, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:
Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fortune MineralsFT:CATSX:FTBattery Metals Investing
FT:CA
Fortune Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fortune Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Government of Canada Announces Funding to Support Domestic Critical Minerals Value Chains and Create Good Jobs in the Northwest Territories

Government of Canada Announces Funding to Support Domestic Critical Minerals Value Chains and Create Good Jobs in the Northwest Territories

Canada is committed to supporting strong domestic value chains for critical minerals and the clean technologies and energy sources they enable. The Government of Canada is focused on increasing mineral and energy security, creating good jobs and supporting economic opportunities across critical mineral value chains, from upstream exploration and extraction to downstream processing, manufacturing and recycling.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $714,500 investment in Fortune Minerals Limited (Fortune Minerals) to enhance the production of cobalt sulphate and bismuth ingot products from the company's planned mine in the Northwest Territories and refinery in Alberta to increase the supply of critical battery metals that are essential to the development of a domestic electric vehicle value chain. This will be achieved through a pilot-scale hydrometallurgical program designed to optimize processing conditions while ensuring that residues from the process are stable for safe disposal.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site to process concentrates from the Company's NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals deposit and planned mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") (collectively, "the NICO Project "). The NICO Project would produce three metals identified on Canada's Critical Minerals List needed in the energy transition and new technologies, being cobalt, bismuth and copper. In addition to the Critical Minerals, the Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also contains more than one million ounces of gold.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Also, debts that were to mature at the end of this year have been extended by a year

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured government funding of up to $887,170 to support metallurgical test work for its 100% owned vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in Canada (" NICO Project "). The NICO Project is an advanced development stage Critical Minerals asset comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories and related hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (the " Alberta Refinery "). The proposed Alberta Refinery would process concentrates from a future mine at the NICO Project and other sources to produce cobalt sulphate, gold doré, bismuth ingots and copper. Development of the NICO Project would provide a vertically integrated Canadian supply for three Critical Minerals needed for the energy transition with North American supply chain transparency and Environmental Social Governance (" ESG ") values, as well as compliance with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Fortune Minerals and Rio Tinto Collaborate to Expand North American Critical Minerals Production

Fortune Minerals Limited ("Fortune") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) and Rio Tinto are collaborating to develop technology that will improve recovery of the critical minerals cobalt and bismuth. Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the companies, testing will be done at Rio Tinto Kennecott's integrated copper mining and smelting operations in Utah and at Fortune's planned Alberta Refinery.

The partnership aims to maximize the value of critical mineral supply chain investments and increase Fortune's planned cobalt and bismuth refining operations to process co-product streams of the minerals recovered from the Kennecott smelter.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report that it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news release, dated January 24, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site to process concentrates from the Company's NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals deposit and planned mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") (collectively, "the NICO Project "). The JFSL site consists of 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The facilities are close to sources of process water, natural gas, power oxygen, sulphuric acid, lime and other reagents needed to operate the refinery as well as a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers from the local petrochemicals industry. These are expected to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the NICO Project.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSX-V:GMV)(OTCQB:"GMVMF") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The first tranche raised gross proceeds of $221,100 from the issuance of 1,474,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement will raise up to $300,000 in gross proceeds with the issuance of up to 2,000,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 until April 7, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Year in Review, Santa Cruz Construction Update, Qualification for Corporate Income Tax Exclusion and 2024 Catalysts

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Year in Review, Santa Cruz Construction Update, Qualification for Corporate Income Tax Exclusion and 2024 Catalysts

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to provide the Company's 2023 year in review, a Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction update and the anticipated 2024 catalysts for Santa Cruz and BamaStar. Additionally, under the Brazilian regional development incentive program administered by the Superintendência do Desenvolvimento do Nordeste ("SUDENE"), South Star's Santa Cruz project has also been granted eligibility to receive certain income tax exemptions, including a 75% corporate income tax reduction for ten years

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

Highlights

  • No option cash payments due until August 31st, 2024.
  • The four primary projects are: the Victory Spodumene, the Ear Falls Spodumene, the Cosgrave Lake, and the Wisa Lake Projects where the exploration priorities will include advanced mapping and sampling programs to delineate more targets for mechanical stripping as well as diamond drilling.
  • Beyond Lithium's 2024 portfolio will consist of a total of 27 projects totalling over 119,000 hectares each either meriting further exploration or are part of joint venture and option discussions with interested parties.
    • Four primary projects.
    • Additional 23 projects located within well-known districts with significant LCT pegmatites discoveries and deposits.
  • Continue to engage and consult with the Ontario Ministry of Mines and the Aboriginal Communities as part of its current Exploration Permit applications for the Ear Falls Spodumene and the Victory Spodumene Projects.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium"), today announced the list of projects which will form part of its exploration portfolio going into the 2024 season. The Company also announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resorts Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort") to amend the terms of the March 30, 2023 option agreements between the parties (the "March 2023 Agreements").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Announces Warrant Extension

Lithium ION Energy Announces Warrant Extension

Lithium ION Energy Ltd (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") announces today that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate 11,500,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "April Warrants") by 12 months to April 12, 2025 and an aggregate 4,000,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "July Warrants" and collectively with the April Warrants, the "Warrants") by 12 months to July 20, 2025 (collectively with the extension of April Warrants, the "Extension").

The April Warrants were issued pursuant to a public offering which closed on April 13, 2021 and are set to expire on April 12, 2024. The April Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated April 13, 2021 between the Company and TSX Trust and each April Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.70. The July Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which closed on July 20, 2023 and are set to expire on July 20, 2024. Each July Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.40.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its aggressive and innovative grassroot exploration campaign which led to three new discoveries including the flagship Mirage Project, it has expanded its portfolio of targets and map-staked over 215 outcropping, mapped andor interpreted, untested S-type pegmatites, measuring between 500 and 8,800 metres in strike length. These new targets are located in areas that have seen minimal or no current lithium exploration in Quebec, Labrador and, for the first time, Greenland. The newly acquired pegmatites were identified following extensive compilation work by BRW and most are located near existing roads, power infrastructure andor tidal water.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Commencement of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Commencement of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has awarded contracts for the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA" or the "Study") for the BamaStar Graphite Project ("BamaStar"). The interdisciplinary team of consultants, engineers and scientists is co-led by Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbH and Lycopodium Limited. The PEA is anticipated to be completed and published in July 2024. With the recent mineral lease and surface rights extensions, South Star has successfully completed all the other requirements for BamaStar's option agreement, and preparing the PEA is the final milestone that will give the Company the right to acquire an undivided 75% legal and beneficial interest in and to the minerals, mining rights and the underlying agreements for the mine

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Fortune Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fortune Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

Related News

Lithium Investing

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Lithium Investing

Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rackla Metals Soars 90 Percent on Gold Exploration Results

Resource Investing

Firebird Metals’ Integrated Strategy Well-placed in Booming LMFP Batteries Market, Analyst Says

Copper Investing

True North’s Cloncurry Copper Project Offers Strong Returns, Upsides, Analyst Says

Uranium Investing

Toro to demerge Non-Core Assets including Dusty Nickel Project and Yandal Gold Project

Resource Investing

Auric Well-funded for Stage 2 Mining at Jeffreys Find After $4.7M Cash from Phase 1

×