FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES UPDATE ON PARTNER-FUNDED URANIUM EXPLORATION IN SASKATCHEWAN

Airborne survey underway at The Woods; drilling at Murmac set to commence mid-September

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its uranium exploration activities on the northern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin (the "Basin"). Airborne geophysical survey is currently underway at The Woods Projects and a drill program at the Murmac Project is scheduled to commence in mid-September 2025 . These partner-funded initiatives provide the Company with significant discovery exposure in one of the world's premier uranium jurisdictions, complementing its core gold project portfolio.

"Our partner-funded uranium programs at The Woods and Murmac are advancing rapidly, providing shareholders with discovery exposure in one of the world's premier uranium jurisdictions — at no cost to Fortune Bay. In addition to discovery upside, these programs generate revenue for the Company through operator fees, further strengthening our position while we advance our core gold projects." commented Dale Verran , CEO of Fortune Bay.

The Woods Projects – Airborne Geophysical Survey Underway

Following the recently announced option agreement with Neu Horizon Uranium Limited an extensive airborne geophysical survey is currently underway. Geotech Ltd. is completing a VTEM™ Plus airborne electromagnetic ("EM"), magnetic, and radiometric survey totaling 2,198 line-kilometres across the majority of the projects.

This program targets high-grade uranium mineralization associated with the Grease River Shear Zone — a highly prospective structural corridor analogous to settings hosting major basement-hosted deposits elsewhere in the Basin (e.g. NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit). The integration of EM, magnetic, and radiometric datasets will provide a robust targeting platform for basement-hosted uranium deposits, as well as potential Rössing-style intrusive-hosted uranium and rare earth element ("REE") deposits.

A field program is planned for early September to verify historical uranium occurrences, collect mapping and spectrometer data, and investigate geophysical anomalies. This work is expected to define and prioritize multiple drill targets in this highly underexplored region of the Basin. Three-year drill permits have been received from the Government of Saskatchewan .

Murmac Project – Priority Target Drilling Planned for Mid-September

At the Murmac Project, also situated on the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin and under option to Aero Energy Limited ("Aero"), planning is underway for a three-hole diamond drilling program to test selected high-priority uranium targets. These targets, located along graphitic conductors within the Armbruster Corridor, have been selected based on a combination of historical data, recent geophysics, and surface geochemistry. With permits in hand, drilling is scheduled to commence in mid-September 2025 .

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gareth Garlick , P.Geo., Technical Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Garlick is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Technical Disclosure on Historical Results

The historical uranium and REE occurrences shown in Figure 2 derive from the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index. The lake sediment uranium results shown in Figure 2 derive from assessment reports available in the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD), references 74O07-0002, 74O07-0031, 74O07-0032, 74O08-0076, 74O09-0001, 74O09-003, 74O09-0004, 74O09-0019, 74O09-0020, 74O09-0023, 74O09-0024, 74O10-0002, 74O10-0003, 7410O-0008, MAW02300 and MAW01857). These historical results are not verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from these. The Company considers these unverified historical results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR,OTC:FTBYF, FWB:5QN, OTCQB:FTBYF) is a gold exploration and development company advancing high-potential assets in Canada and Mexico. With a strategy focused on discovery, resource growth and early-stage development, the Company targets value creation at the steepest part of the Lassonde Curve—prior to the capital-intensive build phase. Its portfolio includes the development-ready Goldfields Project in Saskatchewan , the resource-expansion Poma Rosa Project in Mexico , and an optioned uranium portfolio in the Athabasca Basin providing non-dilutive capital and upside exposure. Backed by a technically proven team and tight capital structure, Fortune Bay is positioned for multiple near-term catalysts. For more information, visit www.fortunebaycorp.com or contact info@fortunebaycorp.com .

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals, intentions or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify targets or mineralization, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, inability to reach access agreements with other Project communities, amendments to applicable mining laws, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing or partnerships needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Exploring for High-grade Uranium in the Athabasca Basin

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two additional uranium projects through staking on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, in proximity to the Company's recently announced Spruce Pine and Aspen Uranium Projects (Figure 1).

Gareth Garlick , Technical Director for Fortune Bay, commented "The acquisition of the Birch and Fir projects adds to our growing uranium portfolio of newly acquired, 100% owned projects on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin. This extensive portfolio now totals five new uranium projects covering over 40,000 hectares and provides Fortune Bay with further opportunity to create value through exploration and/or transactional success. The Birch and Fir projects have known uranium endowment with historical occurrences of up to 55.1% U 3 O 8 , in addition to Rare Earth Element potential with historical outcrop grades of up to 2.4% Total Rare Earth Elements."

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Aspen Uranium Project ("Aspen" or the "Project"). The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project and Pine Uranium Project .

Aspen Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 9,869 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).
  • Includes extensive anomalous uranium results from historical surface sampling, including;
    • The highest regional lake sediment uranium anomaly in Saskatchewan of 989 ppm U, within the Geological Survey of Canada data compilation.
    • Historical exploration samples collected during the late 1970's identified extensive lake sediment anomalies within the Property, with values averaging 302 ppm U from 439 samples collected, including seven samples with values exceeding 1,000 ppm U (maximum 1,870 ppm U).
    • Historical muskeg samples within the Property averaged 2,007 ppm U from 24 samples collected, including a maximum value of 10,400 ppm U.
  • Historical surface prospecting, limited to areas of outcrop, failed to identify a bedrock source of this uranium anomalism and no drilling has been completed on the Project to date despite compelling support for the possible presence of a uranium deposit/s within the Project area.
  • The application of modern exploration methods, including high-resolution airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey, presents an opportunity for discovery in an area where overburden and small lakes cover prospective graphitic lithologies (softer) and structural corridors.

" The surface endowment of uranium across the Aspen Project is extraordinary with values in surface sample media equivalent to, or greater than, uranium ore grades elsewhere in the world. We are excited to apply our team's extensive uranium skill set, together with a modern, systematic exploration approach to unravel the nature, extent and cause of this exceptionally high anomalism with the potential to deliver a near-surface uranium discovery." commented Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pine Uranium Project ("Pine" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project .

Pine Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 17,688 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") (Figure 1).
  • Potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits along approximately thirteen (13) kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • Additional potential for bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits associated with abundant, historically recognized, uranium-bearing leucogranites and pegmatites. Limited historical prospecting yielded Rössing-style surface uranium showings of 0.17% U 3 O 8 (1,442 ppm U) and 0.10% U 3 O 8 (848 ppm U), and a trenching result of 509 ppm U over 24.7 metres.
  • No modern airborne radiometric surveying completed over approximately 60% of the Project, and no modern airborne electromagnetic surveying.
  • Regionally, the area is characterized by the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan , including values up to 435 ppm U within the Project area.
  • No drilling conducted on the property to date.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " Combined, our Spruce and Pine Uranium Projects cover approximately 20 kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone, providing Fortune Bay with a dominant land position of this major structural corridor within 25 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin margin. The corridor is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant Athabasca Basin-style, basement-hosted uranium discoveries. Historical exploration has demonstrated the corridor to be prospective for basement-hosted mineralization, evidenced by the Fond du Lac uranium deposit and numerous historical uranium occurrences. The potential for Rössing-style uranium deposits adds an additional dimension to the Pine Uranium Project. Average uranium ore grades for the Rössing and Husab open-pit mines in Namibia are in the order of 350 ppm and 500 ppm, respectively. There is a precedent for these grades, and greater, associated with similar rock types historically identified within the Project area. The promising results from regional reconnaissance-style exploration by historical operators, and the extensive nature of the uranium mineralization in lake sediments, highlight the potential for future discovery."

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Spruce Uranium Project ("Spruce" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, near the community of Fond du Lac and comprises four mineral claims covering 6,855 hectares (Figure 1).

Highlights:
  • Located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") with potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits.
  • Covers over six (6) kilometres of prospective strike length along the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • The GRSZ is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant basement-hosted uranium discoveries (e.g. Arrow, Triple R and Eagle Point).
  • Historical surface uranium showings of 1.60% U 3 O 8 and 0.65% U 3 O 8 from limited prospecting.
  • Additional Rare Earth Element ("REE") potential, including historical surface REE showings of 3.13% total rare earth element ("TREE"), 1.23% TREE, 0.88% TREE and 0.85% TREE.
  • Adjacent to properties held by IsoEnergy Ltd., and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (under option to Traction Uranium Inc.) that recently highlighted prospective conductive trends on the Project through airborne electromagnetic ("EM") surveying.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " As the uranium market continues to strengthen, with spot prices recently topping US$90 /lb U 3 O 8 , investment in uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin is on the rise as explorers search for resources to meet the growing future supply deficit. This timely acquisition provides Fortune Bay with another uranium project to create value for our stakeholders. The Spruce Uranium Project hosts the hallmarks for a high-grade basement-hosted discovery; located on a major structural zone in proximity to the Basin margin with a precedent for mineralization, and limited exploration to date."

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 15, 2023, with 1443904 B.C. Ltd. (the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Company's wholly owned Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects (the "Projects") over a three-and-a-half-year period by funding C$6 million in exploration expenditures, making cash payments totalling C$1.35 million, and issuing C$2.15 million in common shares following completion of a going public transaction.

×