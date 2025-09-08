Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay: Maximizing Shareholder Value in Gold and Uranium

Fortune Bay (TSV:FOR) is a gold developer-explorer focused on unlocking value at the steepest part of the Lassonde Curve. The company combines a de-risked Canadian gold project with transformational discovery potential in Mexico, while also exploring partner-funded uranium assets.

Backed by strong community partnerships and a disciplined approach, Fortune Bay’s share structure positions it for multiple near-term catalysts as capital returns to quality juniors.

Map showing Fortune Bay's gold and uranium projects in North America.

The Goldfields project in Saskatchewan, Canada, is situated in a top-tier mining jurisdiction with road access, proximity to hydropower, historical infrastructure, and advanced permitting groundwork. The 2022 PEA outlined average production of 101 koz/yr over 8.3 years, with C$234 million initial capex and life-of-mine AISC of US$889/oz (base case US$1,650/oz), showing strong sensitivity to higher gold prices. In 2025, the company engaged Ausenco for an updated PEA and commenced permitting to support future production — both initiatives are now underway.

Company Highlights

  • Cycle-smart model: Advancing projects through discovery, resource expansion and early-stage development, then monetizing before the capital-intensive build phase.
  • Flagship development-ready gold asset in Saskatchewan, Canada: Goldfields project with open-pit 0.98 million ounce (Moz) indicated @ 1.31 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 0.21 Moz inferred @ 0.92 g/t gold; 2022 PEA shows robust economics; a 2025 PEA update is underway alongside permitting and existing infrastructure reducing risk and timelines.
  • Poma Rosa Project (Mexico): Historical gold resource at Campamento (1.04 Moz measured and indicated; 0.70 Moz inferred) sitting atop an untested porphyry system – offering both near-term ounces and discovery blue-sky; community re-engagement progressing to enable exploration restart. Historical estimate, not treated as current under NI 43-101.
  • Uranium optionality, non-dilutive: Advancing Murmac & Strike (optioned to Aero Energy) and The Woods (optioned to Neu Horizon) under partner capital while Fortune Bay remains operator, leveraging uranium expertise, offsetting overhead and preserving discovery upside and exposure to uranium market tailwinds.
  • Strong leadership: Led by discovery-driven geologists and capital-markets veterans with a track record of building and monetizing companies.

FOR:CA
Fortune Bay
The Conversation (0)
Maximizing shareholder value in gold and uranium through a discover-derisk-monetize strategy

FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES UPDATE ON PARTNER-FUNDED URANIUM EXPLORATION IN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES UPDATE ON PARTNER-FUNDED URANIUM EXPLORATION IN SASKATCHEWAN

Airborne survey underway at The Woods; drilling at Murmac set to commence mid-September

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its uranium exploration activities on the northern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin (the "Basin"). Airborne geophysical survey is currently underway at The Woods Projects and a drill program at the Murmac Project is scheduled to commence in mid-September 2025 . These partner-funded initiatives provide the Company with significant discovery exposure in one of the world's premier uranium jurisdictions, complementing its core gold project portfolio.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two additional uranium projects through staking on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, in proximity to the Company's recently announced Spruce Pine and Aspen Uranium Projects (Figure 1).

Gareth Garlick , Technical Director for Fortune Bay, commented "The acquisition of the Birch and Fir projects adds to our growing uranium portfolio of newly acquired, 100% owned projects on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin. This extensive portfolio now totals five new uranium projects covering over 40,000 hectares and provides Fortune Bay with further opportunity to create value through exploration and/or transactional success. The Birch and Fir projects have known uranium endowment with historical occurrences of up to 55.1% U 3 O 8 , in addition to Rare Earth Element potential with historical outcrop grades of up to 2.4% Total Rare Earth Elements."

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Aspen Uranium Project ("Aspen" or the "Project"). The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project and Pine Uranium Project .

Aspen Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 9,869 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).
  • Includes extensive anomalous uranium results from historical surface sampling, including;
    • The highest regional lake sediment uranium anomaly in Saskatchewan of 989 ppm U, within the Geological Survey of Canada data compilation.
    • Historical exploration samples collected during the late 1970's identified extensive lake sediment anomalies within the Property, with values averaging 302 ppm U from 439 samples collected, including seven samples with values exceeding 1,000 ppm U (maximum 1,870 ppm U).
    • Historical muskeg samples within the Property averaged 2,007 ppm U from 24 samples collected, including a maximum value of 10,400 ppm U.
  • Historical surface prospecting, limited to areas of outcrop, failed to identify a bedrock source of this uranium anomalism and no drilling has been completed on the Project to date despite compelling support for the possible presence of a uranium deposit/s within the Project area.
  • The application of modern exploration methods, including high-resolution airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey, presents an opportunity for discovery in an area where overburden and small lakes cover prospective graphitic lithologies (softer) and structural corridors.

" The surface endowment of uranium across the Aspen Project is extraordinary with values in surface sample media equivalent to, or greater than, uranium ore grades elsewhere in the world. We are excited to apply our team's extensive uranium skill set, together with a modern, systematic exploration approach to unravel the nature, extent and cause of this exceptionally high anomalism with the potential to deliver a near-surface uranium discovery." commented Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pine Uranium Project ("Pine" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project .

Pine Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 17,688 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") (Figure 1).
  • Potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits along approximately thirteen (13) kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • Additional potential for bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits associated with abundant, historically recognized, uranium-bearing leucogranites and pegmatites. Limited historical prospecting yielded Rössing-style surface uranium showings of 0.17% U 3 O 8 (1,442 ppm U) and 0.10% U 3 O 8 (848 ppm U), and a trenching result of 509 ppm U over 24.7 metres.
  • No modern airborne radiometric surveying completed over approximately 60% of the Project, and no modern airborne electromagnetic surveying.
  • Regionally, the area is characterized by the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan , including values up to 435 ppm U within the Project area.
  • No drilling conducted on the property to date.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " Combined, our Spruce and Pine Uranium Projects cover approximately 20 kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone, providing Fortune Bay with a dominant land position of this major structural corridor within 25 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin margin. The corridor is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant Athabasca Basin-style, basement-hosted uranium discoveries. Historical exploration has demonstrated the corridor to be prospective for basement-hosted mineralization, evidenced by the Fond du Lac uranium deposit and numerous historical uranium occurrences. The potential for Rössing-style uranium deposits adds an additional dimension to the Pine Uranium Project. Average uranium ore grades for the Rössing and Husab open-pit mines in Namibia are in the order of 350 ppm and 500 ppm, respectively. There is a precedent for these grades, and greater, associated with similar rock types historically identified within the Project area. The promising results from regional reconnaissance-style exploration by historical operators, and the extensive nature of the uranium mineralization in lake sediments, highlight the potential for future discovery."

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Spruce Uranium Project ("Spruce" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, near the community of Fond du Lac and comprises four mineral claims covering 6,855 hectares (Figure 1).

Highlights:
  • Located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") with potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits.
  • Covers over six (6) kilometres of prospective strike length along the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • The GRSZ is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant basement-hosted uranium discoveries (e.g. Arrow, Triple R and Eagle Point).
  • Historical surface uranium showings of 1.60% U 3 O 8 and 0.65% U 3 O 8 from limited prospecting.
  • Additional Rare Earth Element ("REE") potential, including historical surface REE showings of 3.13% total rare earth element ("TREE"), 1.23% TREE, 0.88% TREE and 0.85% TREE.
  • Adjacent to properties held by IsoEnergy Ltd., and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (under option to Traction Uranium Inc.) that recently highlighted prospective conductive trends on the Project through airborne electromagnetic ("EM") surveying.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " As the uranium market continues to strengthen, with spot prices recently topping US$90 /lb U 3 O 8 , investment in uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin is on the rise as explorers search for resources to meet the growing future supply deficit. This timely acquisition provides Fortune Bay with another uranium project to create value for our stakeholders. The Spruce Uranium Project hosts the hallmarks for a high-grade basement-hosted discovery; located on a major structural zone in proximity to the Basin margin with a precedent for mineralization, and limited exploration to date."

James Henry Anderson, gold bars.

James Henry Anderson: US$3,600 Gold, US$40+ Silver — What's Happening, What's Next?

James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at SD Bullion, discusses the factors behind gold and silver's recent price moves, saying a restructuring of the system is taking place.

"We're not that far in terms of the psychology that it requires to really break and get really massive flows, and people really afraid of what that currency's value is going to be," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Press microphones in front of Federal Reserve seal and U.S. flag.

Why Does the US Federal Reserve Raise and Lower Interest Rates?

Tackling soaring inflation in the US is the job of the country’s central bank, known as the US Federal Reserve, or the Fed.

The US Fed has consistently made headlines in recent years due to its role in managing inflation through the use of interest rate changes.

Between mid-2021 and 2023, the US economy experienced high inflation, peaking at 8.5 percent in July 2022. The Fed has helped bring it largely under control through careful interest rate increases during that time period.

According to US Labor Department data, the inflation rate in July 2025 was 2.7 percent. As this is still above the Fed's target of 2 percent, the bank has been slow to lower interest rates so far.

It's important for any investor to understand the ins and outs of the Fed's role in US monetary policy and interest rates, as its decisions have a strong impact on US and global markets as well as precious metals prices.

Here the Investing News Network provides investors with insight into what the Federal Reserve and FOMC are, the Fed's role in US monetary policy, why it raises and lowers interest rates and more.

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining President and CEO Peter Schloo.

Heritage Mining Eyes Assay Results Following 4,500 Meters of Drilling at Key Ontario Projects

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is expecting to receive assay results from 4,500 meters of drilling work at both its Drayton Black Lake and Contact Bay projects this fall.

President and CEO Peter Schloo provided an update on progress at the company's gold-silver-copper assets in Northern Ontario in an interview with the Investing News Network.

“The rubber is really starting to hit the road. We've drilled off, this year, about 4,500 meters. We've had gold in each of the holes from New Millennium that we drilled earlier this year, and we've had some great success, technically, in all of our projects, thus far,” he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tonopah West Project

Reports 1.33 Million Tonnes Grading 493 G/T AgEq For 21.1 Million Ounces AgEq Indicated and 5.14 Million Tonnes Grading 525.9 G/T AgEq For 86.88 Million Ounces AgEq Inferred

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results for its updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated MRE") for its 100% owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West" or the "Property"), located in West-Central Nevada within Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States. Tonopah West is conveniently situated directly adjacent to the town of Tonopah in Western Nevada, with highway US 95 crossing the Property, and the resource area lies exclusively within patented mining claims and fee lands. All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Casablanca Geophysics Highlights Antimony Targets at Depth

Seegnal Inc. Announces Extension of Maccabi Health Services Contract

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Option Grant

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRC

