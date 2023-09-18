Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Fortuna celebrates the inauguration of the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the inauguration ceremony of its Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire took place on Friday, September 15, 2023. The ceremony was attended by national, provincial, and local government authorities, representatives of the Canadian embassy, community representatives, local media, contractors, company personnel, and over 1,000 guests from the neighboring communities.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, "Séguéla is Fortuna's fifth mine, and will be a flagship asset within our growing global portfolio. We are tremendously proud to celebrate its inauguration with our friends and partners in Côte d'Ivoire." Mr. Ganoza continued, "This exciting milestone reflects our strategic commitment to West Africa, and we look forward to the value and benefits the Séguéla Mine will bring to all of our stakeholders for many years to come."

From left: Fofana Bouaké, Minister of Hydraulics, Sanitation and Hygiene (Côte d'Ivoire); Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna; Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy (Côte d'Ivoire); Karim Diarrassouba, Prefect of the Séguéla Region (Côte d'Ivoire)
Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna (background), and Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy (foreground), greet members of the community who attended the inauguration of the Séguéla Mine
From left : Fofana Bouaké, Minister of Hydraulics, Sanitation and Hygiene (Côte d'Ivoire); Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna; Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy (Côte d'Ivoire); Karim Diarrassouba, Prefect of the Séguéla Region (Côte d'Ivoire) Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna (background), and Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy (foreground), greet members of the community who attended the inauguration of the Séguéla Mine


Séguéla poured first gold on May 24, 2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated May 25, 2023 ) and the processing plant has now produced a total of 21,716 ounces of gold in doré as of the end of August (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 7, 2023 ). The Company reiterates Séguéla´s 2023 annual production guidance of 60,000 to 75,000 ounces of gold (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2023 ).

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.


About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.


Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; statements regarding the Company's expectations for the length of operations at Séguéla; estimated Séguéla production forecasts for 2023; the values and benefits of the Séguéla Mine to the Company's stakeholders; and the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; uncertainties related to new mining operations and development projects, including the possibility that actual capital and operating costs and economic returns will differ significantly from those estimated for such projects prior to production; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, and the impact it may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; the ability of the Company to successfully contest and revoke the resolution issued by SEMARNAT which annuls the extension of the environmental impact authorization for the San Jose Mine; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labour relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that the Company will be successful in challenging the annulment of the extension to the San Jose Mine environmental impact authorization; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f2f75a8-66e5-4816-af42-f007bb8794ad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e52b568-fa96-4336-b642-f08d61e5bac8


Primary Logo

Fortuna Silver Mines
FVI:CA,FSM
The Conversation (0)

MAG Silver Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" "MAG Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report, which underscores MAG's fundamental commitment to transparency with its stakeholders while providing a comprehensive overview of the Company's environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") commitments, practices, and performance for the 2022 year. The 2022 Sustainability Report is supported by the MAG Silver 2022 ESG Data Table, which houses MAG's historical ESG performance data. The 2022 Sustainability Report and ESG Data Table are available on the MAG Silver website at the following link: https:magsilver.comesgreports .

Silver North (TSXV:SNAG)

Silver North


SILVERCORP ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Trading Symbol

TSX:  SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") announced today a normal course issuer bid to acquire up to 8,487,191 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4.8% of the 176,816,488 common shares issued and outstanding as of September 5, 2023 . The repurchase program will run from September 19, 2023 to September 18, 2024 . The Company is taking this action to provide it with enhanced flexibility should market conditions result in Silvercorp's shares being undervalued relative to the value of its mining operations and corporate assets comprised of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $200.6 million in addition to investments in associates and other companies having a total market value of $71.7 million both as at June 30, 2023 .

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Purchases will be made at the discretion of the directors at prevailing market prices, through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE American, and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States , in compliance with regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of shares that will be repurchased under the share repurchase program. Silvercorp may discontinue its purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired under the issuer bid. The price the Company will pay for the common shares will be the market price at the time of purchase.

The Company is not aware of any officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities that intend to sell their securities at the inception of the normal course issuer bid, but such officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities may sell their securities during the course of the normal course issuer bid, as their personal circumstances may require. If during the course of the normal course issuer bid the Company becomes aware that officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities intend to sell their securities, then the Company will not intentionally acquire such securities pursuant to the normal course issuer bid.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased on the TSX during any trading day may not exceed 58,170 common shares of the Company, which is 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX based on the previous six completed calendar months of 232,682. This limit, for which there are permitted exceptions, is determined in accordance with TSX regulatory requirements and does not apply to purchases made by the Company on the alternative trading systems in the United States .

The NCIB is a continuation of the program approved in August 2022 (the "2022 NCIB"), which ran from August 29, 2022 to August 28, 2023 , to acquire up to 7,079,407 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4% of the 176,985,184 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 16 , 2022.   The Company completed the purchase for cancellation of 294,831 shares at a weighted average price of CAD$3.49 , through the facilities of the TSX, and through alternative trading systems.

Ab out Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties; and our intention to repurchase up to 4.8% of our common shares, including the expected timing, duration, volume and nature of such stock repurchase program.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws; and our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our share repurchase program.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-announces-share-repurchase-program-301928661.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Majestic Announces the Opening of a Minting Facility

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC ("First Mint"). Located in the State of Nevada, United States, First Mint will expand upon First Majestic's existing bullion sales through vertically integrating the production of investment-grade fine silver bullion. This will allow First Majestic to sell a substantially greater portion of its silver production directly to its shareholders and bullion customers.

"The decision to open our own mint was made to ensure our bullion store has adequate supplies in order to fulfill customers demand," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "Last year, we sold over 440,000 ounces of silver bullion, generating over $11 million in revenue. However, sales could have been substantially higher had we not been constrained by limited supply from our minting partners due to the incredible demand the silver industry is currently experiencing. By minting our own silver, we are able to reduce unit production costs and expedite delivery time to our customers. In time, our goal is to sell 100% of the silver we produce directly to the physical market."

silver bars and coins on top of graphs

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

Investing in silver futures is one of many options for those interested in entering the silver market.

The highest price for silver to date was reached half a century ago, when the precious metal hit US$48.70 per ounce. In recent years, investors have been wondering when the silver price will go up and if it will it ever break past its record. Some silver bulls believe that could happen in the near future, with a few market insiders even calling for a triple-digit silver price.

Trading silver futures is not the same as owning physical metal, but it’s a popular strategy for advanced investors with a higher risk tolerance. Read on to learn more about how silver futures work and what role they can play in a portfolio.

