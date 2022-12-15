Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Fortuna announces amendment to increase credit facility to US$250 million

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has amended its existing senior secured revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Société Générale and other financial institutions and lenders, to increase the maximum facility amount by US$50 million to US$250 million. The maturity date of the credit facility remains unchanged and matures in November 2025.

Key amendments to the credit facility include:

  • Addition of an uncommitted US$50 million accordion option which can increase the aggregate principal amount under the credit facility to US$300 million, exercisable on or after June 1, 2023 and before October 2024
  • An increase in the step-down level of the facility from US$150 million to US$175 million in November 2024
  • Replacement of discontinued LIBOR based interest rates by Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) based rates published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the inclusion of market standard benchmark interest rate replacement provisions
  • 25 basis points increase in the benchmark loan interest rate margins and 9 to 12 basis points increase in the commitment fee rate; the actual margin and rate will be determined based on the Company's net senior secured leverage ratio

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | Twitter : @Fortuna_Silver | LinkedIn : fortunasilvermines

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward looking Statements. The Forward looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; statements regarding the Company's liquidity, access to capital; the expected use of the Company's increased credit facility; the Company's plans for the construction of an open pit gold mine at the Séguéla gold Project, including the timeline for construction, the costs of constructing the mine, the securing of contracts necessary for the construction of the mine, the timing of the delivery of equipment to the project; the signing of the Mining Convention with the Government of Côte d'Ivoire, the ability to sign contracts for outstanding equipment and services in line with the estimates for same, the timing of the first gold pour; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations

Forward looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for silver, gold and other metals; changes in the prices of supplies required for the construction at the Séguéla gold Project such as equipment and services; the ability to sign the Mining Convention on terms currently contemplated and acceptable to the Company; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; increases in inflation; higher operating costs uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to that the construction at the Séguéla gold Project will continue on the time line and in accordance with the budget as planned; that the current inflationary environment will not have an adverse effect on the cost of construction of the mine at the Séguéla gold Project and will not adversely affect the supply chain and delivery of materials and equipment for the construction; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that there will be no adverse weather conditions that will delay work at the project; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations, and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward looking Statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortuna Silver MinesFVI:CAFSMSilver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM
silver bars over blue price chart

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023

Click here to read the previous silver forecast.

Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Silver Viper Minerals and Canada Silver Cobalt Works. This article is not paid-for content.

Buffeted by market volatility, the silver price saw large fluctuations in 2022, rising to a year-to-date high of US$26.44 per ounce in March and sinking to a more than two year low of US$17.79 in September.

After losing 2022’s gains through Q3, silver has been on an upward trend since mid-October, adding 30 percent to its price. Much of this climb transpired from November 30 to December 9, when the white metal rose from US$21.28 to US$23.65.

This upswing in the silver price coincided with news that demand is projected to hit a new record of 1.21 billion ounces in 2022, rising 16 percent year-on-year to push the market into its second year of deficit. “At 194 million ounces, this (deficit) will be a multi-decade high and four times the level seen in 2021,” a recent report from the Silver Institute states.

Keep reading...Show less
a silver bar beside several silver coins

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Click here to read the previous silver price update.

After a year of market volatility, geopolitical strife and high levels of inflation, the silver price has remained relatively steady and is on track to end 2022 on par with its early January value.

Starting the year at US$22.86 per ounce, silver held above US$20 from January to July before its correlation to gold and a strong US dollar forced it lower. The metal remained rangebound below that threshold for most of the third quarter.

Upside from strong investment demand and a recovery in industrial use helped the white metal rebound after its price fell to US$17.62 at the beginning of September, a 26 month low.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "FirstTranche") of its $2 million private placement announced on November 24, 2022 (the "Offering"), issuing 1,637,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $334,600.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at the price of $0.30 per Share until December 8, 2024. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on April 9, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Proposed Sale of The La Parrilla Silver Mine for Up To US$33.5 Million

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 7, 2022 to sell its 100% owned past producing La Parrilla Silver Mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico to Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GOG)  ("Golden Tag") for total consideration of up to US$33.5 million (the "Transaction").

On closing of the Transaction, First Majestic will receive 143,673,684Golden Tag shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.19 per share having an aggregate value of US$20.0 million (the "Consideration Shares") and representing approximately 40% of the outstanding shares in Golden Tag. First Majestic will receive up to US$13.5 million (see terms below) in the form of three milestone payments in either cash or shares in Golden Tag with the share price and number of shares to be determined upon the anniversary date (where applicable).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna increases Sunbird Resource and identifies new regional prospects at Séguéla, Côte d´Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. Sunbird´s new resource estimation is in addition to Séguéla's current Mineral Reserves of 12.1 Mt averaging 2.80 gt Au containing 1.09 Moz (refer to Fortuna´s news release dated March 17, 2022 ).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Drilling at Séguéla has continued to highlight the exploration potential of the project including the definition of a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource and a substantial increase in the Inferred Mineral Resource at the Sunbird Deposit. Successful regional exploration work has identified two new prosects, at Barana and Badior, and additional high-grade results from Kestrel." Mr. Weedon continued, "Ongoing extension drilling at Sunbird continues to expand the mineralized footprint, extending the southern high-grade shoot a further 75 meters along strike with drill hole SGDD109 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 9.1 meters and drill hole SGDD110 intersecting 10.2 g/t gold over a true width of 7.0 meters. Additionally, drilling has also confirmed the continuity of mineralization between the central and southern high-grade shoots, with intersections such as drill hole SGDD106 intersecting 6.5 g/t gold over a true width of 15.4 meters." Mr. Weedon concluded, "Regional exploration drilling has advanced two new discoveries, Barana and Badior, with results including 11.5 g/t gold over a true width of 15.4 meters from drill hole SGRC1521 at Badior. Furthermore, continued exploration at the previously identified Kestrel Prospect has extended mineralization an additional 200 meters along strike with highlights including 20.3 g/t gold over a true width of 3.5 meters from drill hole SGRC1537."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver bar and metal

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV (Updated November 2022)

Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.

Silver hit a year-to-date high of US$26.36 per ounce in Q1, but has fallen significantly for much of the year alongside its sister metal gold. However, silver is finally seeing some positive momentum in Q4, reaching US$22.69 on December 1.

The Investing News Network spoke with John Feneck in early November, and the expert said silver has "big resistance" from US$22 to US$25; he was looking for it to break back into that range, which the metal has now accomplished.

The best silver stocks list below was generated on November 29 using TradingView’s stock screener, and it shows the five silver-focused companies with the biggest share price gains year-to-date. Companies on the TSX and TSXV were considered, but no TSX silver stocks made the cut. All the silver stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

GL​1 Delivers Transformative 50.7 Mt Lithium Resource Base

A.I.S. Resources Reports Visible Gold at its Bright Project in Victoria, Australia

Entitlement Issue Offer Completes

Drilling Advances With Extensions Observed At New Lithium Project - Turner River, WA

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2023

Lithium Investing

Battery Metals Investment Needed, ESG Driving Decisions

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution CEO Confident of Impending Helium Discovery from NAH Drilling

Gold Investing

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

×