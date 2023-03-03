Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone (Up to 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO), and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) has finalized a property transfer agreement with Compañía Minera Ares SAC, ("Ares") to acquire 300 ha contiguous with the existing concessions to protect the northern extension of the Esperanza porphyry system in that direction. The property was transferred to Forte Minerals' subsidiary Amaru Resources SAC, ("Amaru") with Ares retaining a 0.5% NSR royalty, subject to a buyback by Amaru for US$500,000 . In conjunction, Forte, through Amaru, has staked an additional claim block of 1000 ha in the adjacent area to the northeast and contiguous with the main property to protect the possible northeastern extension of the porphyry system undercover. For the first time in a decade, Forte now controls the entire porphyry alteration area at the Esperanza project (" Esperanza ") which encompasses 4000 ha.

President and CEO Patrick Elliott comments, "it has taken a while since the initial negotiations began with Ares, but perseverance has paid off. We are delighted to finalize a deal on this critical ground at Esperanza. In the end, our team was successful in closing a deal that was beneficial to both parties. The recent political conditions and the post-Covid situation in Perú have created a wealth of opportunity regarding acquisitions, negotiations, and re-negotiations that the Company embraces."

Amaru successfully completed the social and environmental studies for the drilling application at Esperanza which was submitted to the Peruvian Mining Ministry (MINEM) in late 2022. Approval for drilling is expected by end of Q2 2023.

The next exploration step at Esperanza is to deploy a magnetotellurics (MT) ground geophysical survey consisting of 68 stations of which 40 stations are separated by 250m over the core of the system and 28 stations are separated by 500m on the periphery. The objective of this survey is to explore for deeper conductive targets associated with porphyry hydrothermal alteration and secondary Cu enrichment below the Miocene post-mineral volcanic cover. The MT results will be integrated with the results from previous geological and geophysical evaluations to help guide the exploration drilling for a partially buried, well preserved porphyry Cu-Mo system.

Exploration Manager Manuel Montoya comments, "the Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an exceptional undrilled Paleocene aged porphyry system in the Southern Perú Copper Belt that exhibits all the alteration and mineralization signatures and scale of a robust and preserved porphyry copper system comparable to those seen at Cerro Verde, Quellaveco and Cuajone. We are very excited to drill this project and look forward to deploying a sizable phase 1 drill program to properly test this unexplored porphyry Cu-Mo system."

Figure 1 - Esperanza Rock Geochemistry and Concession Map (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Figure 2 - Esperanza Geochemistry and Alteration Map (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

About Esperanza

Esperanza is a 100% owned 4000 ha porphyry Cu-Mo project located in the northern extension of the Southern Perú Copper belt. The Paleocene magmatic arc is well endowed with some of the worlds largest copper deposits. Existing porphyry Cu mines, coupled with recent discoveries, make this a highly prospective region of Perú for Cu exploration, discovery, and future mine development.

Esperanza consists of a large, porphyry Cu-Mo system measuring 4.2 x 3.1 km in area and partially buried under Miocene post-mineral volcanic cover. The center of the porphyry system consists of a 2.8 x 1.7 km potassic alteration zone that is poorly exposed and inferred from the interpretation of existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical data. Geological mapping and sampling along the edge of the post-mineral cover outline Cu-bearing vein patterns typical of the potassic alteration. Exposures of debris from an eroded phyllic altered jarositic leached capping zone mapped at the base of the post-mineral cover also suggests the potential for supergene enrichment associated with this buried potassic altered porphyry center. This in conjunction with the geophysical data supports the presence of a large, mineralized porphyry complex buried beneath post-mineral volcanic cover which is highly prospective for supergene-enriched and hypogene (sulphide) mineralization which remains untested by drilling.

QUALIFIED PERSON AND NI 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Richard Osmond , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

PDAC 2023

Forte Minerals is pleased to announce that the Company will attend the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ( PDAC ) Conference in Toronto from March 5 - 8, 2023 .

Forte Minerals will be exhibiting at the PDAC in Booth 2949.

This PDAC is a premier annual mineral exploration & mining convention and is the leading event for people, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. It attracts up to 30,000 attendees from over 130 countries for its educational programming, networking events and outstanding business opportunities.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: CUAU | OTCQB: FOMNF | Frankfurt: 2OA Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Appoints New Independent Director

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Leveille to the Company's board of directors, bringing it to a total of five members.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Mr. Richard Leveille has an accomplished career that spans over forty years. He attended the University of Utah , graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology, and later completed his Master's in Geology from the University of Alaska.

His work experience progressed through companies such as AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, and Phelps Dodge . Notably, Mr. Leveille was also the Senior Vice President of Exploration for Freeport Copper & Gold, where he managed the team that helped add significant copper to reserves and made the Chukarui Peki discovery in Serbia, which shared the 2016 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discovery Award.

Since his retirement at Freeport in 2017, Mr. Richard Leveille has been working as a Consulting Geologist focusing on mineral exploration projects in Australia , South America , and the United States .

Forte is pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Leveille to the team. " Richard is a great addition and brings extensive mining industry expertise to the Company. We believe we've established a well-rounded group of professional board members and look forward to utilizing everyone's knowledge to generate shareholder value," said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO.

The Company has granted Mr. Richard Leveille 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.20 , exercisable for five years.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Pucarini Regional Follow-up Program Yields

Pucarini Regional Follow-up Program Yields

Three New Low to High Sulphidation Projects

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) has added three new exploration projects to its portfolio of gold prospects in Peru following a 4 month regional geological reconnaissance program to follow-up on recently awarded concessions that were staked through a remote sensing targeting program.

Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Appoints Two Strategic Members to the Advisory Committee

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), a junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

Forte Minerals CSE: CUAU | OTCQB:FOMNF | Frankfurt:2OA (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Forte Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of two new strategic members to its advisory committee. These talented individuals were appointed by the board of directors for the purpose of offering advice and support on a wide range of issues relevant to the exploration & mining initiatives in Peru as well as the financial advancement of the Company.

We're excited and honoured to welcome Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig to the team. Mr. Labó is a mineral economist with over 20 years industry experience in Peru , Latin America , and Africa . His wealth of regional experience and strong political network is invaluable.

Mr. Espig is a financier and former VP at Goldman Sachs, with an impressive track record. He has structured over US$2.0 billion in private equity and pre-IPO investment transactions from the principal side and is a pioneer of SPACs, having completed over $1.0 BN in transactions.

Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig are joining existing advisors', Paul Johnston and Thomas Henricksen to form a well-balanced advisory committee. The committee will serve as an important complement to the Board of Directors and management of the Company, and create considerable value in form of contacts, perspective, industry expertise, as well as strategic input and financial guidance.

Ricardo Labó MSc . - Mineral Economist

Mr. Labó is currently the country manager in Peru for Element 29 (TSXV: ECU), a partner at LQG Energy and Mining Consulting, General Manager of LQG Ambiental and Executive Director of the Australia Peru Chamber of Commerce.

He has held several high-level positions in the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru including Vice Minister of Mines, Advisor to the Minister of Energy and Mines as well as Director of Mining Promotion and Development where he successfully promoted responsible mining exploration and development investment in the country. In the private sector, he held several senior positions at Rio Tinto, Roche, Phelps Dodge and Grupo Apoyo, provided strategic advisory and consultancy services to several international mining companies and institutions, and was a board member of several private and state-owned mining and energy companies.

Mr. Labó is a Peruvian Chartered Economist from Universidad del Pacifico ( Peru ), with an MSc. in Mineral Economics from Colorado School of Mines (US), an LLM in Mineral Law and Policy from CEPMLP, University of Dundee (Scotland , UK) and an MBA from Adolfo Ibañez School of Management ( Chile and US).

Peter Espig – Financial Advisor

Since November 2013 , Mr. Espig has been the President and CEO of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM). He has been active in the turnaround of mining projects and has functioned in management and director roles for numerous mining companies. He is experienced in the analysis of investment opportunities, raising capital, deal sourcing, financial structuring, and corporate turnaround.

Mr. Espig served as Vice-President of the Principal Finance and Securitization Group and Asia Special Situations Group for Goldman Sachs Japan. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Espig was Vice-President of Olympus Capital, a New York private equity firm, where he participated in corporate restructurings, investment analysis and financing negotiations for both domestic and international investments.

In 1989, Mr. Espig received his B.A. from the University of British Columbia and later received his MBA from Columbia Business School , where he was a Chazen International Scholar.

Paul Johnston PhD . – Technical Advisor

Mr. Johnston is a professional geologist with 30 years experience in the mining industry. His career as a mine geologist began at the Hemlo Gold deposit with Noranda. In 1996, he joined the exploration group at Teck Resources Limited (TSX-V: TECK) and amassed extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration through a variety of technical and management roles in Southeast Asia , Australia , North America , and South America , including Regional Chief Geoscientist for South America . Mr. Johnston currently serves as a Director on the board of Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NIM)

He holds a PhD from Queen's University and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia . Mr. Johnston's extensive international experience in early to advanced stage exploration for gold, copper and zinc is a great asset to the company.

Thomas Henricksen PhD. – Senior Geologist Advisor

Dr. Henricksen is a highly regarded economic field geologist with over five decades of exploration experience. He was one of the founders of Plan B Minerals Corp., now Forte Minerals Corp. Dr. Henricksen was the recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia's 2018 Colin Spence Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration. He received this notable award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to mineral discovery, and for being involved in some monumental discoveries and acquisitions across the world.

Dr. Henricksen has successfully worked on 40 mineral exploration projects in over 14 countries on 6 continents. In 2012, Dr. Henricksen served as Vice President of Exploration for Aegean Metals Group Inc., leading the senior field team in identifying, evaluating, and acquiring two high-grade gold-copper prospects (VMS Hot Maden and Ergama) in Turkey . Prior to this, Dr. Henricksen served as senior field geologist for Apoquindo Minerals Inc., which won a bid from Teck Resources to explore and develop a copper-gold deposit (Zafranal) in Peru , resulting in more than 400 million tons of copper.

In addition to many other successful exploration projects, he served as a member of the Arctic exploration team that successfully identified the Red Dog mine in Alaska , now the world's largest zinc reserves. Operated by Teck Resources in partnership with NANA Development Corporation, Red Dog's gross profit in 2017 was $971 million . Before this, Dr. Henricksen led efforts to secure the Eskay Creek mine for US Borax Inc. (a subsidiary of Rio Tinto), which, during the period of Dr. Henricksen's involvement, became the world's highest-grade gold mine and the fifth largest silver mine by volume.

He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Wisconsin , and a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from Oregon State University .

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-appoints-two-strategic-members-to-the-advisory-committee-301625972.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×