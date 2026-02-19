Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

Jason Barnard, CEO, will be present on February 27th at 10:20 AM Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recentdevelopments and next-phase initiative.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a North American uranium and lithium exploration company strategically positioned to support the accelerating demand for reliable, carbon-free energy. As artificial intelligence, data centers, and electrification drive unprecedented growth in global power consumption, the expanding need for reliable nuclear baseload power creates a direct and critical imperative for the sustained exploration required to secure its uranium feedstock.The Company holds an option from Denison to earn up to 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (except for the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost can earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The Company employs a data-driven exploration strategy supported by extensive historic drilling and geophysical data across its portfolio, including programs completed by Denison providing a validated roadmap and competitive advantage for targeting high-potential, mineralized trends. To date, Foremost has completed geophysical surveys and multiple drill campaigns that have generated encouraging results and defined high-priority, discovery-ready targets for follow-up drilling.Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec providing exposure to other critical materials underpinning electrification and energy storage.For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

For further information:
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.
Jason Barnard
President & CEO
604-330-8067
jason.barnard@foremostcleanenergy.com
info@foremostcleanenergy.com
www.foremostcleanenergy.com

