PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Floating-Point Arithmetic for AI Inference - Hit or Miss?

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Press release picture

OnQ Blog

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become pervasive in our lives, improving our phones, cars, homes, medical centers, and more. As currently structured, these models primarily run in power-hungry, network-dependent data centers. Running AI on edge devices such as smartphones and PCs would improve reliability, latency, privacy, network bandwidth usage, and overall cost.

To move AI workloads to devices, we need to make neural networks considerably more efficient. Qualcomm has been investing heavily in the tools to do so, most recently showcasing the world's first Stable Diffusion model on an Android phone. Bringing models like GPT, with its hundreds of billions of parameters, to devices will require even more work.

The Qualcomm AI Research team has been making advances in deep learning model efficiency for the past years with state-of-the-art results in neural architecture search, compilation, conditional compute, and quantization. Quantization, which reduces the number of bits needed to represent information, is particularly important because it allows for the largest effective reduction of the weights and activations to improve power efficiency and performance while maintaining accuracy. It also helps enable use cases that run multiple AI models concurrently, which is relevant for industries such as mobile, XR, automotive, and more.

Recently, a new 8-bit floating-point format (FP8) has been suggested for efficient deep-learning network training. As some layers in neural networks can be trained in FP8 as opposed to the incumbent FP16 and FP32 networks, this format would improve efficiency for training tremendously. However, the integer formats such as INT4 and INT8 have traditionally been used for inference, producing an optimal trade-off between network accuracy and efficiency.

We investigate the differences between the FP8 and INT8 formats for efficient inference and conclude that the integer format is superior from a cost and performance perspective. We have also open sourced the code for our investigation for transparency

Differences between floating point and integer quantization

Our whitepaper compares the efficiency of floating point and integer quantization. For training, the floating-point formats FP16 and FP32 are commonly used as they have high enough accuracy, and no hyper-parameters. They mostly work out of the box, making them easy to use.

Going down in the number of bits improves the efficiency of networks greatly, but the ease-of-use advantage disappears. For formats like INT8 and FP8, you have to set hyper-parameters for the representable range of the distributions. To get your original network accuracy back, you also have to spend some extra time quantizing these networks. Either in some simple quantization steps called post-training-quantitation (PTQ), or by training the network in a quantized way all together, called quantization-aware-training (QAT).

Given that most training in the industry is currently conducted with entire networks in FP32, or sometimes FP16 with mixed precision, the step to having some parts of a network run in FP8 is an appealing potential speed-up for the costly and time-intensive training procedures in deep learning. This topic has gained quite some traction lately, so we set out to find out what this development means for efficient inference on edge devices. Specifically, we look at both the hardware considerations for the formats and the effect of the chosen formats on neural network accuracy.

Our whitepaper shows that the hardware implementation of the FP8 format is somewhere between 50% to 180% less efficient than INT8 in terms of chip area and energy usage. This is because of the additional logic needed in the accumulation of FP formats versus integer formats. This seems like a broad range, but the actual efficiency depends on many hardware design choices that vary greatly. A similar conclusion was reached recently by Microsoft and Meta: Floating-point arithmetic is just much less efficient than integer arithmetic.

This means that FP8 will have to be significantly more accurate than INT8 to be worthwhile from a hardware-efficiency perspective.

Quantization-aware training (QAT) results

Quantization-aware training is the quantization scenario most like how a format like FP8 would be used in practice, you train with the format while optimizing your neural network. We show the QAT results below for different tested formats. We see that all quantized networks get close to their original floating-point performance. In most cases, we even see an improvement over the baseline results of FP32. The reason for this is simply that training these models for longer generally improves results, even if we would train longer in FP32.

The results are quite clear: INT8 tends to perform better than other formats for most types of networks. It is only for transformers that FP8 performs better, but in the paper, we delve deeper into transformers and show that this difference is easily mitigated. The conclusion is simple however: there is no a-priori reason to believe that the FP8 format is more accurate for neural networks. In some cases, even when going as low as 4-bit weights with the W4A8 format (as indicated in the rightmost column of Figure 2), the accuracy is comparable to the FP8 format.

Can we convert FP8 to INT8 with good accuracy?

Since there are some benefits to using the FP8 data format for training, we also investigated the performance when FP8-E4 (a FP8 format with 4 exponent bits) trained networks are converted naively to INT8 for inference. We found that INT8 can precisely represent roughly 90% of the range covered by the FP8-E4 format without any quantization error. The remaining 10% of the range close to 0 incurs a small quantization error.

The general conclusion is that for networks that were originally easy to quantize from FP32 to INT8, the conversion is expected to be smooth, and can in several cases be done directly.

For networks that were already problematic to convert to INT8 from FP32 with simple PTQ techniques, mostly networks with significant outliers, similar issues will arise when converting from FP8 to INT8. However, since these latter networks are trained to deal with the reduced precision of the FP8 format, the INT8 conversion results from FP8 are better when compared against INT8 simple conversion from FP32. Moreover, INT8 QAT can be further employed to recover more accuracy in such cases.

The path towards better AI inference on device

Overall, integer quantization is still the way to do efficient AI inference. With varying effort levels, you can achieve significant efficiency benefits without sacrificing much accuracy.

For optimizing networks even further, opting for QAT can get the networks into the W4A8 (4-bit weight and 8-bit activation) regime. This is very achievable for a wide range of networks. Transformer-based large language models such as GPT, Bloom and Llama tend to benefit greatly from this jump in efficiency from 8- to 4-bit, as they are weight-bounded. Several works have shown that 4-bit weights are not only possible for large language models, but this is also optimal and possible to do in the PTQ setting. This is an efficiency boost that currently does not exist in the floating-point world.

To sum it all up, we see that floating-point format FP8-E4 is not a replacement for INT8 in terms of performance and accuracy. In most cases, they perform worse. Only in some extremely specific scenarios where layers have significant outliers, can the floating-point format perform better in terms of accuracy. We are confident that our proposed solutions will lead to a better and more seamless implementation of large AI models on edge devices. For this purpose, the Qualcomm Innovation Center has open-sourced the AI Model Efficiency Toolkit (AIMET). This allows developers to quantize their models more easily and implement AI on device more efficiently.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748643/Floating-Point-Arithmetic-for-AI-Inference--Hit-or-Miss

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
The Conversation (0)
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Introduces Industry-First Integrated Solution to Assure Secure Bi-Directional Response Communications During Cyber Incidents

BlackBerry integrates award-winning CylanceGUARD and BlackBerry AtHoc technologies for "combat-ready" cyber event continuity planning and response

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced a new integration that combines the award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) protection of CylanceGUARD ® with secure Critical Event Management (CEM) powered by BlackBerry® AtHoc® . In the event of a cyberattack, organizations that select a CylanceGUARD subscription with AtHoc features will benefit from secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions, with the ability to alert, communicate and collaborate from within the CylanceGUARD platform, even when the usual communications infrastructure is not available.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Beats quarterly non-GAAP EPS expectations and sets new record for QNX royalty backlog

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5, 2023

Entire conference available online for all developers, with a special in-person experience at Apple Park on June 5

Submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are open now through April 19

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Digital Transformation Must Ensure Everyone Benefits

Qualcomm

Originally published by Business Chief

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Gangnam will welcome first customers this Friday, March 31 in South Korea

Apple celebrates the dynamic Gangnam District with a special Today at Apple session featuring K-pop group NewJeans

Apple® today previewed Apple Gangnam, located in Seoul's bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. Apple Gangnam will offer an exciting space for customers to discover Apple's incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from highly knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their products.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple introduces Apple Pay Later to allow consumers to pay for purchases over time

Apple Pay users can split purchases into four payments with zero interest and no fees

Apple® today introduced Apple Pay® Later in the U.S. Designed with users' financial health in mind, Apple Pay Later 1 allows users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees. 2 Users can easily track, manage, and repay their Apple Pay Later loans in one convenient location in Apple Wallet®. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans of $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone® and iPad® with merchants that accept Apple Pay. 3 Starting today, Apple will begin inviting select users to access a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later, with plans to offer it to all eligible users in the coming months.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

Base Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Energy Investing

Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Resource Investing

Arch Resources to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27

Potash Investing

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

×