Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

September 02, 2025
Data confirms large oxide system - Re-cutting published cross sections withexceptional grades and scale - Multiple +100 gram/meter intersections
Flagship Minerals Limited (ASX:FLG) (“Flagship” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that its initial review of the recently purchased Pantanillo dataset from Anglo American Norte SpA (Anglo) confirms that it is in good order and comprises over 700 files containing >10,000 documents. This is accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample.
KEY POINTS
- Dataset facilitates fast-tracking conversion of current 1.05Moz Au foreign estimate (ǪFE1,2 NI 43- 101) into a Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
- Data confirms and enhances large intervals of gold mineralisation, confirming potential for significant MRE growth.
- Exceptional broad intercepts from re-cut drill results include
- 193m @ 1.01g/t from 28m inc. 116m @ 1.50g/t Au from 86m (SR97PN12)
- 142m @ 1.13g/t Au from 310m inc. 86m @ 1.54g/t Au from 348m (PN-08)
- 320.3m @ 0.62g/t Au from 126m inc. 116m @ 1.03g/t Au from 134m (PN-02)
- 317.5m @ 0.60g/t Au from 206m inc. 74m @ 1.18g/t Au from 376m (PN-06)
- 300.6m @ 0.54g/t Au from 166m inc. 64m @ 0.92g/t Au from 288m (PN-10)
- 493m @ 0.53g/t Au from 9m inc. 158m @ 0.86g/t Au from 52m (PN-03)
- The top 20 drill intersections average 205m @ 0.65g/t Au
- Flagship collating and validating drillhole data and supporting information for use in Mineral Resource estimation
- Additional exploration data also being reviewed
Flagship Minerals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, commented:
“The acquisition of Anglo American’s dataset is a game-changer for Flagship.
“With a dataset comprising over 700 files containing >10,000 documents, and accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample, we’re now in the process of re-evaluation, including the updated drill intercepts herein.
“What we’re seeing are multiple long runs of +100 gram-metre intercepts in oxide material — with outstanding results such as 11Cm at 1.5g/t and 142m at 1.13g/t gold, as well as several +300m intersections at >0.50g/t gold. This confirms Pantanillo’s credentials as a large, scalable heap leach opportunity.
“With the full dataset in hand, we’re now in a strong position to fast track conversion of the current 1.05Moz foreign estimate to a JORC Mineral Resource and, with adjusted cut-off grades and updated economics, we expect to bring in additional ozs without additional drilling.
“At a time when global interest in gold is rising, and with gold breaking US:3,C00/oz, a record high, Flagship is positioned very well with an advanced gold project which is doable and which is located in a neighbourhood demonstrating low capital intensity and AISC outcomes.”
The project data acquired from Anglo is extensive and is comprised of over 700 folders, containing >10,000 individual files all of which totals over 32GB of data. Preliminary review shows the data and associated files are generally in good order. Flagship has elected to initially concentrate on the drillhole data associated with the ǪFE in order to expedite the preparation of a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate for the project.
The drillhole database contains 183 holes for a total of 30,370.2m of drilling and comprises 18,865 assayed samples across 29,848.5m of drilling. The bulk of this drilling has been conducted at Pantanillo Norte where 1.05Moz of Au @ 0.69g/t Au has been defined ǪFE of mineralisation. Flagship will use this drillhole data and other supporting information to prepare a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for the Pantanillo Norte deposit. Flagship has also acquired approximately 14,000m of diamond drill core from 48 holes drilled at Pantanillo Norte. This core, as well as a large amount assay pulps and reject samples from the previous diamond core and RC drilling are available for analysis.
Flagship has generated a new set of assay intersections from the drillhole data used in the ǪFE. The intersections are calculated at a lower cut-off of 0.15g/t Au allowing for up 6m of internal dilution at <0.15g/t Au. Higher grade internal intersections were calculated at a 0.5g/t Au lower cutoff and allowed for up to 6m of internal dilution at <0.5g/t Au. These intersections are reported in Appendix 1 along with the drill collar data. Additional technical information is reported in Appendix 3 being Table 1 of the JORC Code (2012). The hitherto reported intersections by Flagship are intersections reported by previous explorers using a lower cutoff of 0.30g/t Au. Flagship consider a lower cutoff of 0.15g/t Au is more appropriate for the deposit type. This lower cutoff has also been adopted by other operators in the region for NI 43-101 Mineral Resource reporting.
This article includes content from Flagship Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
10h
Gold Price Soars Past US$3,500 to New High as Market Eyes September Rate Cut
The gold price climbed to new record highs on Tuesday (September 2), reaching US$3,539.90 per ounce.
The yellow metal has had upward momentum since US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on August 22 fueled speculation about a September interest rate cut.
He suggested risks in the market may be shifting as greater uncertainty bleeds into the American economy on the back of higher tariffs, tighter immigration and slowing growth in the labor market.
The latest inflation data was released last week, when the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data. The report indicates that core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, rose 2.9 percent in July, up from the 2.8 percent recorded in June.
The PCE is the Fed's favored inflation metric when making rate policy decisions.
Gold price chart, September 2, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The next inflation data in the calendar is the BEA’s consumer price index (CPI) report, set to be released on September 11. Early estimates from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland suggest that core CPI continued to creep up in August and will come in at 3.05 percent, higher than the rise of 3.1 percent seen in July.
The Fed will also receive new labor market figures before its September 16 to 17 meeting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release its August nonfarm payroll report on Friday (September 5).
Analysts are predicting another weak report, with expectations of 73,000 additions to the US labor force; the unemployment rate is projected to tick up to 4.3 percent from the current 4.2 percent.
In July, the report indicated that just 73,000 jobs were added to the economy, but more significantly, it provided downward revisions for May and June, totaling 258,000 jobs combined.
Even though inflation is drifting further from the Fed's 2 percent goal, slowing growth in the labor market is likely to have greater weight ahead of the Fed meeting. There is currently a 90 percent chance of a 25 basis point cut.
Adding more fuel to the fire is an appeals court ruling on August 29 that struck down the majority of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs as unconstitutional, including those levied against Canada, Mexico and China.
However, tariffs on steel and aluminum were spared in the decision. The court said the tariffs will remain in place until October 14, providing sufficient time for the White House to launch an appeal to the Supreme Court.
Investors have turned to gold since the start of the year amid uncertainty caused by tariffs and as a debt crisis threatens the broader US economy. Additional momentum has come from the safe-haven status of precious metals as conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have continued unabated, threatening stability in both regions.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
13h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.
The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.
And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.
Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.
Some have posited that the gold price may rise as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000 per ounce, and there are those who believe that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.
These impressive price predictions have investors wondering, what is gold's all-time high (ATH)?
In the past year, gold has reached a new all-time high dozens of times. Find out what has driven it to these levels, plus how the gold price has moved historically and what has driven its performance in recent years.
In this article
How is gold traded?
Before discovering what the highest gold price ever was, it’s worth looking at how the precious metal is traded. Knowing the mechanics behind gold's historical moves can help illuminate why and how its price changes.
Gold bullion is traded in dollars and cents per ounce, with activity taking place worldwide at all hours, resulting in a live price for the metal. Investors trade gold in major commodities markets such as New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. London is seen as the center of physical precious metals trading, including for silver. The COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange is home to most paper trading.
There are many popular ways to invest in gold. The first is through purchasing gold bullion products such as bullion bars, bullion coins and rounds. Physical gold is sold on the spot market, meaning that buyers pay a specific price per ounce for the metal and then have it delivered. In some parts of the world, such as India, buying gold in the form of jewelry is the largest and most traditional route to investing in gold.
Another path to gold investment is paper trading, which is done through the gold futures market. Participants enter into gold futures contracts for the delivery of gold in the future at an agreed-upon price.
In such contracts, two positions can be taken: a long position under which delivery of the metal is accepted or a short position to provide delivery of the metal. Paper trading as a means to invest in gold can provide investors with the flexibility to liquidate assets that aren’t available to those who possess physical gold bullion.
One significant long-term advantage of trading in the paper market is that investors can benefit from gold’s safe-haven status without needing to store it. Furthermore, gold futures trading can offer more financial leverage in that it requires less capital than trading in the physical market.
Interestingly, investors can also purchase physical gold via the futures market, but the process is complicated and lengthy and comes with a large investment and additional costs.
Aside from those options, market participants can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investing in a gold ETF is similar to trading a gold stock on an exchange, and there are numerous gold ETF options to choose from. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical gold bullion, while others focus on gold futures contracts. Other gold ETFs center on gold-mining stocks or follow the gold spot price.
It is important to understand that you will not own any physical gold when investing in an ETF — in general, even a gold ETF that tracks physical gold cannot be redeemed for tangible metal.
With regards to the performance of gold versus trading stocks, gold has an interesting relationship with the stock market. The two often move in sync during “risk-on periods” when investors are bullish. On the flip side, they tend to become inversely correlated in times of volatility. There are a variety of options for investing in stocks, including gold mining stocks on the TSX and ASX, gold juniors, precious metals royalty companies and gold stocks that pay dividends.
According to the World Gold Council, gold's ability to decouple from the stock market during periods of stress makes it “unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.” It is often during these times that gold outperforms the stock market. For that reason, it is often used as a portfolio diversifier to hedge against uncertainty.
What was the highest gold price ever?
The gold price peaked at US$3,539.90, its all-time high, during trading on September 2, 2025.
Gold price chart, January 1, 2025, to September 2, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
What drove it to set this new ATH? Gold reached its new highest price amid significant uncertainty in the US and global economies.
One significant driver came on August 29, when a US federal appeals court ruled that US President Donald Trump's "liberation day" tariffs, announced in April, are illegal, stating that only Congress has the power to enact widespread tariffs. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling, which will go into effect on October 14.
Stock markets fell during trading September 2, while treasury yields in the US and abroad rose significantly, providing tailwinds to the gold price. Gold was also boosted by speculation of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve at the September meeting, which will take place between September 16 and 17.
News surrounding the tariffs had previously led gold to reach multiple new highs back in April, as we dive into below.
Why is the gold price setting new highs in 2025?
This string of record-breaking highs this year are caused by several factors.
Increased economic and geopolitical turmoil caused by the new Trump administration has been a tailwind for gold this year, as well as a weakening US dollar, sticky inflation in the country and increased safe haven gold demand.
Since coming into office in late January, Trump has threatened or enacted tariffs on many countries, including blanket tariffs on longtime US allies Canada and Mexico and tariffs on the European Union. Trump has also implemented 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.
The gold price set a string of new highs in the month of April amid high market volatility as markets reacted to tariff decisions from Trump and the escalating trade war between the US and China. By April 11, Trump had raised US tariffs on Chinese imports to 145 percent and China has raised its tariffs on US products to 125 percent.
As for the effect of these widespread tariffs raising prices for the American populace, Trump has reiterated his sentiment that the US may need to go through a period of economic pain to enter a new "golden age" of economic prosperity. Falling markets and a declining US dollar support gold, as did increased gold purchasing in China in response to US tariffs on the country. Elon Musk's call to audit the gold holdings in Fort Knox has also brought attention to the yellow metal.
What factors have driven the gold price in the last five years?
Despite these recent runs, gold has seen its share of both peaks and troughs over the last decade. After remaining rangebound between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019, gold pushed above US$1,500 in the second half of 2019 on a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth.
Gold’s first breach of the significant US$2,000 price level in mid-2020 was due in large part to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To break through that barrier and reach what was then a record high, the yellow metal added more than US$500, or 32 percent, to its value in the first eight months of 2020.
Gold price chart, August 31, 2020, to September 1, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The gold price surpassed that level again in early 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine collided with rising inflation around the world, increasing the allure of safe-haven assets and pulling the yellow metal up to a price of US$2,074.60 on March 8, 2022. However, it fell throughout the rest of 2022, dropping below US$1,650 in October.
Although it didn't quite reach the level of volatility as the previous year, the gold price experienced drastic price changes in 2023 on the back of banking instability, high interest rates and the breakout of war in the Middle East.
After central bank buying pushed the gold price up to the US$1,950.17 mark by the end of January, the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 percent rate hike on February 1 sparked a retreat as the dollar and Treasury yields saw gains. The precious metal went on to fall to its lowest price level of the year at US$1,809.87 on February 23.
The banking crisis that hit the US in early March caused a domino effect through the global financial system and led to the mid-March collapse of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank. The gold price jumped to US$1,989.13 by March 15. The continued fallout in the global banking system throughout the second quarter of the year allowed gold to break above US$2,000 on April 3, and go on to flirt with a near-record high of US$2,049.92 on May 3.
Those gains were tempered by the Fed’s ongoing rate hikes and improvements in the banking sector, resulting in a downward trend in the gold price throughout the remainder of the second quarter and throughout Q3. By October 4, gold had fallen to a low of US$1,820.01 and analysts expected the precious metal to drop below US$1,800.
That was before the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel ignited legitimate fears of a much larger conflict erupting in the Middle East. Reacting to those fears, and to rising expectations that the Fed would begin to reverse course on interest rates, gold broke through the important psychological level of US$2,000 and closed at US$2,007.08 on October 27. As the fighting intensified, gold reached a then-new high of US$2,152.30 in intraday trading on December 3.
That robust momentum in the spot gold price continued into 2024, chasing new highs on fears of a looming US recession, the promise of Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the worsening conflict in the Middle East and the tumultuous US presidential election year. By mid-March, gold was pushing up against the US$2,200 level.
That record-setting momentum continued into the second quarter of 2024 when gold broke through US$2,400 in mid-April on strong central bank buying, sovereign debt concerns in China and investors expecting the Fed to start cutting interest rates. The precious metal went on to hit US$2,450.05 on May 20.
Throughout the summer, the hits kept on coming.
The global macro environment was highly bullish for gold in the lead up to the US election. Following the failed assassination attempt on Trump and a statement about coming interest rate cuts by Fed Chair Powell, the gold spot price hit a then new all-time high on July 16 at US$2,469.30. One week later, news that then-President Joe Biden would not seek re-election and would instead pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris eased some of the tension in the stock markets and strengthened the US dollar. This also pushed the price of gold down to US$2,387.99 on July 22, 2024.
However, the bullish factors supporting gold remained in play, and the spot price for gold went on to breach US$2,500 on August 2 that year on a less than stellar US jobs report; it closed just above the US$2,440 level. A few weeks later, gold pushed past US$2,500 once again on August 16, closing above that level for the first time ever after the US Department of Commerce released data showing a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in a row for homebuilding.
The news that the Chinese government issued new gold import quotas to banks in the country following a two month pause also helped fuel the gold price rally. Central bank gold buying has been a significant tailwind for the gold price this year, and China's central bank has been one of the strongest buyers.
Market watchers expected the Fed to cut interest rates by a quarter point at their September 2024 meeting, but news on September 12 that the regulators were still deciding between the expected cut or a larger half-point cut led gold prices on a rally that carried through into the next day, bringing gold prices near US$2,600.
At the September 18 Fed meeting, the committee ultimately made the decision to cut rates by half a point, news that sent gold even higher. By September 20, it moved above US$2,600 and held above US$2,620.
In October 2024, gold first breached the US$2,700 level and continued to higher on a variety of factors, including further rate cuts and economic data anticipation, the escalating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah, and economic stimulus in China — not to mention the very close race between the US presidential candidates.
While the gold price fell following Trump's win in early November and largely held under US$2,700 through the end of the year, it began trending upwards in 2025 to the new all-time high discussed earlier in the article.
What's next for the gold price?
What's next for the gold price is never an easy call to make. There are many factors to consider, but some of the most prevalent long-term drivers include economic expansion, market risk, opportunity cost and momentum.
Economic expansion is one of the primary gold price contributors as it facilitates demand growth in several categories, including jewelry, technology and investment. As the World Gold Council explains, “This is particularly true in developing economies where gold is often used as a luxury item and a means to preserve wealth.”
Market risk is also a prime catalyst for gold values as investors view the precious metal as the “ultimate safe haven,” and a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and other systemic risks.
Going forward, in addition to the Fed, inflation and geopolitical events, experts will be looking for cues from factors like supply and demand. In terms of supply, the world’s five top gold producers are China, Australia, Russia, Canada and the US. The consensus in the gold market is that major miners have not spent enough on gold exploration in recent years. Gold mine production has fallen from around 3,200 to 3,300 metric tons (MT) each year between 2018 and 2020 to around 3,000 to 3,100 MT each year between 2021 and 2023.
On the demand side, China and India are the biggest buyers of physical gold, and are in a perpetual fight for the title of world’s largest gold consumer. That said, it's worth noting that the last few years have brought a big rebound in central bank gold buying, which dropped to a record low in 2020, but reached a 55 year high of 1,136 MT in 2022.
World Gold Council data shows 2024 central bank gold purchases came to 1,044.6 MT, marking the third year in a row above 1,000 MT. In H1 2025, the organization says gold purchases from central banks reached 415.1 MT.
“I expect the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle to be good for gold, but central bank buying has been and remains a major factor," Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, told the Investing News Network (INN) at the start of Q4 2024.
David Barrett, CEO of the UK division of global brokerage firm EBC Financial Group, is also keeping an eye on central bank purchases of gold. “I still see the global central bank buying as the main driver — as it has been over the last 15 years,” he said in an email to INN. "This demand removes supply from the market. They are the ultimate buy-and-hold participants and they have been buying massive amounts."
In addition to central bank moves, analysts are also watching for escalating tensions in the Middle East, a weakening US dollar, declining bond yields, and further interest rate cuts as factors that could push gold higher as investors look to secure their portfolios. “When it comes to outside factors that affect the market, it’s just tailwind after tailwind after tailwind. So I don’t really see the trend changing,” Coffin said.
Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) told INN in March 2025 that gold is seeing support from many factors, including central bank buying, nervousness around the US dollar and stronger institutional interest. Smallwood is seeing an influx of fund managers wanting to learn about precious metals.
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, believes that market risk and uncertainty surrounding tariffs and continued demand from central banks are the main drivers of gold.
"Market risk in particular is a key strategic driver for the gold price and performance," Cavatoni told INN in a July 2025 interview. "Think strategically when you think about gold, and keep that allocation in mind."
Check out more of INN's interviews to find out what experts have said about the gold price during its 2025 bull run and where it could go next.
Should you beware of gold price manipulation?
It’s important for investors to be aware that gold price manipulation is a hot topic in the industry.
In 2011, when gold hit what was then a record high, it dropped swiftly in just a few short years. This decline after three years of impressive gains led many in the gold sector to cry foul and point to manipulation.
Early in 2015, 10 banks were hit in a US probe on precious metals manipulation.
Evidence provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) showed “smoking gun” proof that UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS,NYSE:BNS and other firms were involved in rigging gold and silver rates in the market from 2007 to 2013. Not long after, the long-running London gold fix was replaced by the LBMA gold price in a bid to increase gold price transparency. The twice-a-day process, operated by the ICE Benchmark Administration, still involves a variety of banks collaborating to set the gold price, but the system is now electronic.
Still, manipulation has by no means been eradicated, as a 2020 fine on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shows. The next year, chat logs were released in a spoofing trial for two former precious metals traders from the Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit. They show a trader bragging about how easy it is to manipulate the gold price.
Gold market participants have consistently spoken out about manipulation. In mid-2020, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” said that when gold fell back below the US$2,000 mark after hitting close to US$2,070, he saw similarities to what happened with the gold price in 2011.
Marcus has been following the gold and silver markets with a focus specifically on price manipulation for nearly a decade. His advice? “Trust your gut. I believe we’re witnessing the ultimate ’emperor’s really naked’ moment. This isn’t complex financial analysis. Sometimes I think of it as the greatest hypnotic thought experiment in history.”
Investor takeaway
While we have the answer to what the highest gold price ever is as of now, it remains to be seen how high gold can climb, and if the precious metal can reach as high as US$5,000, US$10,000 or even US$40,000.
Even so, many market participants believe gold is a must have in any investment profile, and there is little doubt investors will continue to see gold price action making headlines this year and beyond.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
16h
Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold at York: 90m grading 0.23 g/t Au Plus a Second High Grade Zone: 18m grading 0.73 g/t Au, All Oxide
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the results from our 2025 Phase One drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. Lahontan completed seven reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes totaling 1,210 metres (please see table below). Significant results include:
- York: 89.9 metres (45.7 - 135.6m) grading 0.23 g/t Au (YOR25-001R): A very shallow, thick, intercept of oxide gold mineralization that greatly expands the footprint of the York gold zone and confirms the potential to expand the York gold resource along strike and down-dip, leveraging the upside value of the recently announced York claim acquisition (please see cross section below).
- York: A second higher grade zone at York: 18.3 metres (141.7 - 160.0m) grading 0.73 g/t Au including 12.2m grading 1.00 g/t Au (YOR25-002R). This drill hole bottomed in oxidized gold mineralized rock and is open up and down-dip, and along strike, defining a second gold trend at York.
- Slab: 39.6 metres (67.1 - 106.7m) grading 0.30 g/t Au immediately below the south end of the Slab open pit (CAL25-004R). This drill hole defines a second, strataform, oxide gold horizon that mimics the geometry of the Slab mineral resource defined by prior drilling* and confirms a new target for gold resource expansion.
Cross section through drill hole YOR25-001R. The thick oxide gold intercept correlates with adjacent drill holes demonstrating excellent continuity to gold mineralization and the potential to greatly expand the conceptual pit shell used to constrain the gold mineral resource estimate at York. Note that the true thickness of the gold intercept is approximately equal to the drilled interval.
The 2025 Phase One RC drilling program was intended to confirm multiple target concepts in the York and Slab gold resource areas at the Santa Fe Mine Project. Based on the very positive results described in more detail below, the Company is in the process of planning additional drilling at both York and Slab for later this year.
York Drilling: Both RC drill holes completed at York successfully defined new extensions to known oxide gold mineral resources*. As shown above, YOR25-001R confirmed the down-dip continuity of shallow oxide gold mineralization east of the York open pit along the Columbia Fault. Gold mineralization in the drill hole shows excellent correlation with previous drilling, in both thickness and gold grade. As noted above, oxide gold mineralization is open to the north where the gold zone appears to become shallower, and to the south, where mineralization is unconstrained by drilling. Importantly, the newly acquired York claims (please see Lahontan press release dated August 19, 2025) provide ample room for further oxide gold resource expansion, without the constraint of a claim boundary.
YOR25-002R is particularly interesting as it validates the geologic model for the York Fault, an important north-south striking fault that is a key control for gold mineralization in the York area (please see map and section below). YOR25-002R bottomed in good grade oxide gold mineralization (1.0 g/t Au) that may be corelate to the gold zone defined in YOR25-001R, and is likely the upper portion of a much thicker gold zone: another target for resource expansion drilling in the Fall (please see section below). The York Fault gold system remains open up-dip, down-dip, and along strike.
These two drill holes at York underscore the potential to greatly expand the York gold resource and demonstrate the considerable upside of the York area at Santa Fe, amplified by the recently acquired new claims at York.
York area drill hole location map. Line(s) of the York cross sections are shown in red, the western boundary of the newly acquired York claims is shown by the dashed line. North is up.
Cross section through drill hole YOR25-002R (see location map for line of section). Combined with the results from YOR25-001R, the drilling confirms the potential to expand the York conceptual pit shell as shown in red. YOR25-002R bottomed in oxide gold mineralization grading 1.0 g/t Au Eq. This intercept may correlate with the thick zone defined by YOR25-002R and therefore defines an excellent target for future resource expansion drilling (black dashed line).
Slab Drilling: Lahontan completed five RC drill holes in the Slab gold resource area (see map below). All the drill holes cut oxide gold mineralization (please table below), however the results for drill holes CAL25-003R and -004R are very encouraging, defining a new, stacked zone of oxide gold mineralization below the resource defined by previous drilling and the Slab open pit*.
Drill hole location map, Slab open pit and resource area. The line of the cross section is in red. North is up.
CAL25-004R cut 39.6 metres grading 0.30 g/t Au and 1.2 g/t Ag (0.31 g/t Au Eq, see table below), all oxide, and directly below gold mineralization seen in the Slab open pit and defined by historic drilling (see section below), providing an excellent opportunity to expand the conceptual pit shell at Slab. Additional drilling along strike and northwest of CAL25-004R (left in section) can add to potential gold resources at Slab and improve future project economics.
Northwest - southeast cross section through the south end of the Slab open pit. A potential conceptual pit shell is shown in red.
The other drill holes at Slab, CAL25-001R through -003R all hit zones of gold mineralization and will require additional drilling to refine drill targets for future resource expansion.
Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Gold Corp CEO, Executive Chair, and Founder commented: "Lahontan is excited with the results from Phase One drilling at Santa Fe. In particular, the results from the York area, thick, shallow intercepts of oxide gold mineralization, highlight the tremendous upside potential of York, amplified by the recent expansion of our land package at York. We are in the process of designing a Phase Two drilling program for York and Slab, to take place in the Fall".
Notes: Au Eq equals Au (g/t) + ((Ag g/t/83)*0.60). Silver grade for calculating Au Eq is adjusted to consider historic metallurgical recovery as described in the Santa Fe Project Technical Report*. True thickness of the intercepts is estimated to be 80-100% of the drilled interval. Numbers may not total precisely due to rounding.
QA/QC Protocols:
Lahontan conducts an industry standard QA/QC program for its core and RC drilling programs. The QA/QC program consisted of the insertion of coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials (CRM) into the sample stream at random intervals. The targeted rate of insertion was one QA/QC sample for every 16 to 20 samples. Coarse blanks were inserted at a rate of one coarse blank for every 65 samples or approximately 1.5% of the total samples. CRM's were inserted at a rate of one CRM for every 20 samples or approximately 5% of the total samples.
The standards utilized include three gold CRM's and one blank CRM that were purchased from MEG, LLC of Lamoille, Nevada (formerly Shea Clark Smith Laboratories of Reno, Nevada). Expected gold values are 0.188 g/t, 1.107 g/t, 10.188 g/t, and -0.005 g/t, respectively. CRM's with similar grades are inserted as the initial CRM's run out. The coarse blank material comprised of commercially available landscape gravel with an expected gold value of -0.005 g/t.
As part of the RC drilling QA/QC process, duplicate samples were collected of every 20th sample interval at the drill rig to evaluate sampling methodology. Samples were collected from the reject splitter on the drill rig cyclone splitter. Samples were collected at each 95- to 100-foot (28.96 - 30.48m) mark and labeled with a "D" suffix on the sample bag. No duplicates were submitted for core.
All drill samples were sent to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada, USA for analyses. Delivery to the lab was either by a Lahontan Gold employee or by an AAL driver. Analyses for all RC and core samples consisted of Au analysis using 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish, along with a 36-element geochemistry analysis performed on each sample utilizing two acid digestion ICP-AES method. Tellurium or 50-element analyses were performed on select drill holes utilizing ICP-MS method. Cyanide leach analyses, using a tumble time of 2 hours and analyzed with ICP-AES method, were performed on select drill holes for Au and Ag recovery. AAL inserts their own blanks, standards and conducts duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. We have all results reported in grams per tonne (g/t).
About Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq(48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report. Mr. Lindholm also could not directly verify the QA/QC procedures described above, but the protocols are similar to those described in the Technical Report*. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Executive Chair
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Executive Chair
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com
31 August
Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects
29 August
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Trifecta Shines with 117 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
Statistics Canada released its second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Friday (August 29). The data showed that the Canadian economy shrank 0.4 percent in the second quarter and declined 1.6 percent on an annualized basis. The decrease comes following first-quarter gains of 0.5 percent and a 2 percent annualized increase.
Much of the decrease was attributed to a 7.5 percent drop in exports compared to Q1. Canadian exports had risen 1.4 percent in the first three months of the year as US companies increased imports to get ahead of incoming tariffs.Excluding the lower costs at the pumps, CPI remained steady at 2.5 percent, the same increase as May and June.
On an industry level, new monthly data for June shows that the resource sector grew by 0.1 percent after two months of declines, primarily driven by a 2.6 percent gain in the oil and gas subsector, with oil sands extraction rising 6.4 percent over May. However, gains were offset by a 9.7 percent monthly decline in support activities for the resource sector, its largest drop in five years, led by reduced rigging and drilling activities.
South of the border, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its second estimate for Q2 real GDP on Thursday (August 28). The data shows that US GDP grew by 3.3 percent during the quarter, 0.3 percent higher than its advance estimate.
According to the agency, the figure reflects a decrease in imports and an increase in consumer spending. The GDP’s upward momentum was tempered by a 13.8 percent decrease in private domestic investment, marking the most significant decline since 2020, during the pandemic.
The growth follows a 0.5 percent decrease in the first quarter of 2025, which saw a significant rise in imports.
This week also saw US President Donald Trump attempt to remove US Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook. Trump justified the decision based on Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte's claim that Cook claimed primary residence in two mortgage applications submitted weeks apart in 2021. She was confirmed to the Fed Board of Governors in May 2022.
Cook is fighting the move in court, with her lawyer stating that Trump's unsubstantiated allegation of an event prior to Cook's confirmation does not meet the "cause" required by the Federal Reserve Act to remove a governor. By the end of the day on Friday, the judge hearing the case did not reach a decision on whether to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow Cook to remain in her role during the case.
Pulte has previously made similar allegations against other prominent Democrats, including California Senator Adam Schiff, a vocal critic of Trump, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw a civil suit against Trump that resulted in a US$500 million award.
Trump has been eager to reshape the Federal Reserve Board and has hinted that he would like to replace Chairman Jerome Powell before his term ends in 2026. Trump believes the Fed has not been acting quickly enough to lower interest rates and stimulate the economy.
Markets and commodities react
Canadian equity markets were largely unfazed by Canada’s weak GDP data. In fact, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) set a new record on Friday, closing the week up 1.73 percent to 28,564.45. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) did even better, climbing 5.36 percent to finish Friday at 829.57. The CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) fell 0.45 percent on Friday following the StatsCan release, but gained 4.17 percent overall during the week to 166.9.
US equity markets also posted gains this week, but fell from record highs on Friday following a selloff of tech stocks. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) was up 1.19 percent to 6,460.25, while the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) rose 0.99 percent to 23,415.42. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) gained 1.32 percent on the week to 45,631.73.
The gold price gained 3.19 percent this week on expectations of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve, reaching US$3,448.15 per ounce by 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. Silver ended the week with a larger gain of 4.2 percent, nearly crossing the US$40 per ounce mark in morning trading before settling at US$39.74 per ounce.
Copper also saw some upward movement, gaining 1.1 percent to US$4.59 per pound. The S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) commodities index posted an increase of 1.3 percent by close on Friday, finishing at 549.70.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stocks data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market caps greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Trifecta Gold (TSXV:TG)
Weekly gain: 117.24 percent
Market cap: C$23.77 million
Share price: C$0.63
Trifecta Gold is a gold exploration company focused on a portfolio of 11 properties in the Tombstone gold belt in the Yukon, Canada.
Its most advanced is its flagship Mt. Hinton gold-silver project, located near Hecla Mining's (NYSE:HL) Keno Hill silver mine. The company’s project page indicates that vein float samples collected in January 2023 show grades of up to 273 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold.
The company has also been advancing exploration work at its Rye property, which hosts a gold-bismuth soil anomaly, as well as several gold-rich veins.
Shares in Trifecta rose this week alongside news on Thursday that the company had commenced its inaugural drill program at Rye, completing 970 meters across three holes. The announcement reported that the first hole intersected a high density of sheeted quartz veins.
The company said preliminary rock samples collected from the site earlier in 2025 returned multiple assays with greater than 5 g/t gold, including one highlight with 21.1 g/t gold and 8,550 parts per million (ppm) bismuth.
2. Consolidated Lithium Metals (TSXV:CLM)
Weekly gain: 100 percent
Market cap: C$13.98 million
Share price: C$0.04
Consolidated Lithium is an exploration and development company working to advance a portfolio of hard rock lithium projects in Quebéc, Canada.
Its most advanced asset is the Vallée lithium project, a 75/25 joint venture between Consolidated and Sayona Mining (ASX:SAY,OTCQB:SYAXF). The project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt adjacent to and along strike of Sayona’s and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) North American Lithium mining operation. According to the company’s project page, the Vallée property hosts multiple lithium-bearing pegmatites over a 1 kilometer strike length.
Consolidated announced on Wednesday (August 27) that it signed a letter of intent with the Government of Quebéc-owned Soquem to earn an 80 percent interest in the Kwyjibo rare earth project, located in the Côte-Nord region of the province.
Under the terms of the letter, Consolidated can earn up to an 80 percent interest in the project through two phases, in return for a combination of cash payments, shares in Consolidated and project investments.
A 2017 preliminary economic assessment for Kwyjibo reports project economics including an after-tax net present value of C$373.9 million and an internal rate of return of 17.8 percent, with a payback period of 3.6 years.
3. Electric Metals (TSXV:EML)
Weekly gain: 68.75 percent
Market cap: C$44.34 million
Share price: C$0.27
Electric Metals is a mineral development company focused on advancing its flagship North Star manganese project in Minnesota, US. According to the company, the asset is North America’s highest-grade manganese resource. It plans to produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for lithium-ion batteries.
The most recent news from Electric Metals was released on Tuesday, when it announced a preliminary economic assessment for the project. The assessment demonstrated a base-case after-tax net present value of US$1.39 billion, with an internal rate of return of 43.5 percent and a payback period of 23 months. and suggested an average annual after-tax cash flow of US$249.6 million.
The report also included an updated mineral resource estimate with an indicated resource of 7.6 million metric tons of ore grading 19.07 percent manganese, 22.33 percent iron and 30.94 percent silicon, and an inferred resource of 3.73 million metric tons of ore grading 17.04 percent manganese, 19.04 percent iron and 30.03 percent silicon.
4. Sage Potash (TSXV:SAGE)
Weekly gain: 58.33 percent
Market cap: C$31.93 million
Share price: C$0.38
Sage Potash is a potash exploration company currently working to advance its portfolio of mineral holdings in Utah’s Paradox Basin in the US.
Historic oil and gas exploration in the basin dating back a century discovered the potential for the potash beds, but they were too deep for mining methods at the time. Sage has since confirmed their presence through its own exploration.
In a revised technical report from February 2023, the company reported an inferred mineral resource estimate of up to 159.3 million metric tons of in-place sylvinite from the upper potash bed and up to 120.2 million metric tons of sylvinite from the lower potash bed.
On August 14, Sage announced that Stockwell Day had joined the company board. Day served several ministerial roles for the Canadian government under Prime Minister Stephen Harper, including as President of the Treasury Board and Minister of International Trade.
This was followed by news on Wednesday that Day had been granted 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.30 per share and would remain valid for a period of five years.
Sage's share price spiked earlier this week after the US Government added potash in its draft of an updated list of critical minerals.
5. Kincora Copper (TSXV:KCC)
Weekly gain: 58.33 percent
Market cap: C$24.8 million
Share price: C$0.095
Kincora Copper is an exploration company operating under a project generator model and partnering with other companies to advance its portfolio, including copper-gold projects in the Macquarie Arc of New South Wales, Australia.
Among them is the Northern Junee-Narromine Belt (NJNB) land package, which is covered by a May 2024 earn-in agreement that could see AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) earn up to an 80 percent interest in the Nyngan and Nevertire licenses through AU$50 million in exploration expenditures or AU$25 million for exploration and the completion of a pre-feasibility study.
Kincora secured a second agreement with AngloGold Ashanti in April for the Nyngan South, Nevertire South and Mulla licenses with similar terms, bringing the total exploration funding to AU$100 million.
On Monday (August 25), Kincora announced results from the first drilling program at the Nyngan project, noting that assays support the potential for porphyry copper and epithermal gold, and that it saw "encouraging results at particularly shallow depths" from drill targets identified by a ground gravity survey earlier this year.
Additionally, Kincora said that drilling is ongoing at the Nevertire South and Nevertire projects, with the initial program planned for seven holes and 2,150 meters.
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many mining companies are listed on the TSX and TSXV?
As of May 2025, there were 1,565 companies listed on the TSXV, 910 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,899 companies, with 181 of those being mining companies.
Together, the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
29 August
Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$3,400, Silver Added to Draft US Critical Minerals List
The gold price was on the rise this week, breaking through US$3,400 per ounce once again.
It's been pushed higher by US dollar weakness, as well as Federal Reserve turmoil.
President Donald Trump has been pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates for months, and on Monday (August 25) the situation developed further when Trump posted a letter on his social media platform Truth Social. In it, he said he was removing Lisa Cook from her position on the central bank's board of governors due to allegations of mortgage fraud.
Cook, who has been voting to hold rates steady, was due to serve until 2038; she has now filed a lawsuit asking for Trump's order to be declared "unlawful and void."
The move has spurred questions about whether Trump can actually fire her — while the Federal Reserve Act doesn't allow him to remove Fed officials at will, he can do so "for cause."
For its part, the Fed has said it will abide by any court decision.
The situation is still developing, and gold market watchers are keeping a close eye on how it plays out. The yellow metal tends to fare better when interest rates are low, and some experts believe that a rate cut from the Fed could kick off its next move higher
The Fed's next meeting is scheduled to run from September 16 to 17. Expectations are high that it will cut rates at that time, even though the latest data shows that its preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, was up 2.6 percent year-on-year in July.
Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, saw a rise of 2.9 percent.
Bullet briefing — US drafts new critical minerals list, uranium miners make cuts
US drafts new critical minerals list
The US Department of the Interior has released a new draft critical minerals list, and the recommended additions include silver, as well as potash, silicon, copper, rhenium and lead.
Silver's potential inclusion is turning heads in the mining community as market participants assess the potential impact for the metal. The critical minerals list is designed to guide federal strategy, investment and permitting deals as the US works to lock down supply of key commodities, meaning that silver-focused companies could see benefits such as tax breaks and faster timelines.
In total, the draft list has 54 minerals, with 50 included based on results from an economic effects assessment. Three were selected on the back of a qualitative evaluation, and zirconium is there because of the potential for a single point of failure in the US supply chain.
The list was set up after a 2017 executive order from Trump and is updated every three years.
It's worth noting that silver and the other recommended additions aren't officially critical minerals yet — the draft critical minerals list was posted for public comment on Tuesday (August 26), and feedback will be accepted for 30 days. It's also worth noting that two commodities may be stripped of their critical mineral status — arsenic and tellurium have been recommended for removal.
Critical minerals lists vary from country to country based on individual needs, although in many cases they have similarities. In January 2024, a group of silver industry participants, including many major miners, sent a letter to Canada's energy and natural resources minister proposing that silver be included in the nation's critical minerals list; to date, it has not been added.
Uranium miners cut production guidance
Sweden's government has proposed the removal of the country's ban on uranium mining as it looks to reduce its reliance on imports of the energy fuel.
Uranium mining has been banned in Sweden since 2018, but the country has six operating reactors and generates around one-third of its power from nuclear energy.
The ban is set to be removed on January 1, 2026, and comes as nations increasingly look to nuclear power to fill their energy needs. It also comes amid supply questions — although demand is rising and prices are out of a years-long slump, miners have been slow to ramp back up post-Fukushima.
Just last week, Kazatomprom said it was lowering its 2026 production target compared to earlier estimates, cutting about 8 million pounds. Although the company sees stability in long-term uranium prices and strong sector fundamentals, it isn't prepared to return to 100 percent levels.
Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) made a similar statement this week, saying its 2025 output will be impacted by delays in transitioning the Saskatchewan-based McArthur River mine to new mining areas. Production will be 4 million to 5 million pounds lower, although there is a chance for Cigar Lake to partially offset that loss.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
