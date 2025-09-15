FIS Recognized as Leader in Datos Insights Matrix for Integrated Receivables

Key Facts

  • FIS was named as a Leader in the Datos Insights Matrix for Integrated Receivables, ranking higher than all other vendors evaluated in the comprehensive industry assessment.
  • The report highlights FIS as excelling in both vendor capability and vendor performance, with top scores across vendor stability, client base strength and product features.
  • The recognition underscores FIS' comprehensive enterprise-grade solution that effectively bridges traditional payment methods with emerging electronic options for financial institutions and their commercial clients.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Datos Insights Matrix for Integrated Receivables providers, which businesses use to achieve more streamlined credit, collections, disputes and payment processing by automating invoice matching and reconciliation.

The Matrix, which analyzed the top integrated receivables providers serving U.S. banks and their commercial clients, recognized FIS for its exceptional performance across both vendor capability and vendor performance dimensions and ranked FIS higher than all other organizations evaluated in the industry assessment.

"We're solving a fundamental challenge that costs businesses time, money and accuracy," said JP James, head of Treasury and Risk at FIS. "FIS' integrated receivables platform transforms disjointed workflows into streamlined, automated processes that can free up valuable resources. We're proud of this recognition that highlights the power of FIS Integrated Receivables to give businesses the visibility into and control over their money in motion."

Built over two decades of continuous development, FIS Integrated Receivables has evolved into a comprehensive order-to-cash system that aggregates, validates and normalizes payment data from multiple channels into a single, intelligent platform. The solution delivers automated three-way matching across all payment formats, seamless ERP integration and the advanced automation that modern businesses demand – while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to specific client needs.

"FIS demonstrates exceptional depth and breadth in their integrated receivables offering," said Benjamin Nestor, advisor at Datos Insights. "Its ability to integrate with existing enterprise systems while delivering advanced automation capabilities sets it apart in the market. FIS has built a platform that not only meets the complex needs of today's financial institutions but also provides the scalability and innovation required for future growth."

This recognition reinforces FIS' market leadership, following the company's positioning as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment .

To learn more about FIS Integrated Receivables, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/products/automated-finance

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

FIS
