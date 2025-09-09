FIS Recognized Among Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators

Key Facts

  • FIS earns recognition for the third time on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list.
  • The recognition highlights FIS' commitment to fostering a culture of innovation that unlocks financial technology across the money lifecycle.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, announced today that it has once again been named to Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Recognized in the Large Companies (1,000+ employees) category, this marks the third time FIS has received this honor, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to building a culture of innovation that unlocks financial technology across the money lifecycle.

Now in its seventh year, Fast Company's annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list recognizes 100 organizations worldwide that empower employees at every level to improve processes, create new products, and pioneer new ways that drive business value and benefit their communities.

"Being recognized among the world's top workplaces for innovators for the third time is an incredible honor," said Stephanie Ferris, CEO and President, FIS. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to developing breakthrough technology that transforms how the world moves money from how people pay and get paid, to how businesses manage cash flow, to how financial institutions serve their customers. Our colleagues bring bold ideas to life every day, unlocking innovation that drives meaningful impact for our clients and their communities."

FIS was selected for its comprehensive approach to fostering innovation throughout the organization—an approach exemplified by the InnovateIN48 competitions. Now in their 10+ year history, these competitions have engaged more than 800 participants across four regions and ten countries, with nearly 270,000 colleagues participating globally. This program has helped grow the FIS patent portfolio and secure FIS a spot on the Harrity Patent Analytics 2024 Patent 300 List. Additionally, FIS' Future Forward strategy has delivered transformative results with over 336 initiatives completed, reducing platform delivery leads times and accelerating implementations.

FIS' culture of empowering colleagues to transform ideas into practical solutions is guided by the company's Innovator's Bill of Rights, which ensures employees have access to the best tools, cloud-native capabilities, and resources needed to drive meaningful impact for clients worldwide.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers. We unlock financial technology that underpins the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing the power that comes when reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

For More Information
Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

FIS
