FIS and Ericsson Aim to Remove Integration Barriers for Organizations Launching Wallet-Led Financial Services

Key Facts:

  • FIS and Ericsson are collaborating to help organizations launch wallet-led financial services faster by delivering payments, issuing, wallet infrastructure and open APIs through one pre-integrated platform.
  • The collaboration seeks to remove a major obstacle to wallet-led innovation by giving organizations a simpler way to connect the financial infrastructure needed to launch, scale and manage digital money experiences.
  • With an FIS and Ericsson collaboration, organizations could move from wallet strategy to real-world deployment faster, using proven payments, issuing and wallet infrastructure designed to work together from the start.

FIS® (NYSE: FIS) today announced that it is working with Ericsson on a collaboration designed to help organizations launch wallet-led financial services faster and with less integration complexity. The collaboration would integrate FIS payments and issuing capabilities and the Ericsson Fintech Platform, to give clients a pre-integrated foundation to deploy digital wallet experiences at scale and give consumers a more direct path to their money.

The biggest challenge in launching wallet-led financial services is not demand, but the complexity of connecting the systems needed to move, store, secure and manage money at scale. FIS and Ericsson seek to address that challenge with a single, pre-connected platform built for speed, reliability and trust.

"Organizations want to bring wallet-led financial services to market faster, but too often they are slowed by fragmented infrastructure and complex integrations," said Stephanie Ferris, CEO and President, FIS. "By working with Ericsson, FIS wants to remove that friction with trusted capabilities that come connected across the money lifecycle, giving clients a faster, simpler path from idea to deployment."

Ericsson would bring to the collaboration a fintech platform with more than 15 years of operational experience, supporting over 131 million active 90 day users and processing approximately $80 billion in monthly transaction value across 24 countries. As connectivity, identity, and payments increasingly converge, Ericsson's established leadership across both telecommunications and financial infrastructure positions it as a natural partner for institutions looking to operate at that intersection.

Built on cloud-native, API-first architecture, the Ericsson Fintech Platform delivers wallet infrastructure, digital identity, ledger capabilities, and ecosystem orchestration at the scale global financial services demand. Backed by sustained investment in R&D and a track record of zero security incidents, it provides the agile, stable environment organizations need to unlock value quickly without compromising reliability or trust.

"As money and value exchange become increasingly digital, Ericsson's fintech offerings provide CSPs, enterprises and broader segments the confidence to innovate and scale," said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson. "Fintech is a clear growth area for Ericsson as the evolution of connectivity and finance converges around mobile payments and wallet-led financial services. FIS and Ericsson are global leaders uniquely placed to harness this intersection, and with Ericsson's global scale, trust, and commitment, we are eager to see this collaboration succeed."

Together, FIS and Ericsson aim to give clients the infrastructure to move from concept to deployment faster, combining FIS's payments and issuing capabilities with Ericsson's wallet-led infrastructure and open APIs.

To learn more about the FIS and Ericsson collaboration, visit fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index.

About Ericsson

Ericsson is a global technology company providing communications infrastructure, software, and services to communications service providers and enterprises worldwide. The Ericsson Fintech Platform supports over 131 million active 90 day users and, processes approximately $80 billion in monthly transaction value. For more information, visit ericsson.com.

For More Information

Nicole Alley, 904.438.6278
Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com

Lauren Pozmanter, 631.827.7963
US & Corporate PR Lead
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Lauren.Pozmanter@fisglobal.com

Jannie Tong, 214.415.0815
External Communications Director
Ericsson Americas
jannie.tong@ericsson.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISnyse:fisfintech investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

(TheNewswire) Invitation puts Edgewater's patented Spectrum Slicing™ and PrismIQ™ roadmap in front of semiconductor, investment and manufacturing leaders September 1, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Santa Clara, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Reports Fiscal 2026 Year-End Results and Highlights Growing Semiconductor Execution and Industry Validation

Edgewater Wireless Reports Fiscal 2026 Year-End Results and Highlights Growing Semiconductor Execution and Industry Validation

(TheNewswire) August 28, 2026 Ottawa, Canada TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company"), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP, today reported its financial results for the year... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

Edgewater Wireless Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada August 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX-V: YFI) (the "Company" or "Edgewater Wireless") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering")... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless CEO Positions Reliable Connectivity as Critical Infrastructure for AI and Autonomous Systems

Edgewater Wireless CEO Positions Reliable Connectivity as Critical Infrastructure for AI and Autonomous Systems

(TheNewswire) EE Times thought-leadership article reinforces Edgewater's strategy as industry focus shifts from peak speed to predictable wireless performance July 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF), the... Keep Reading...
WWDC26: Apple unveils next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, powerful parental controls, and an expansive set of software improvements

WWDC26: Apple unveils next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, powerful parental controls, and an expansive set of software improvements

Today, during the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple® previewed its upcoming software releases that will deliver the next generation of Apple Intelligence ™ and introduce Siri® AI , an entirely new version of Siri that is profoundly more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable. The releases... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Edgewater Wireless Invited to Attend Global Foundries Technology Summit as Spectrum Slicing Execution Advances

Cascadia Drills 82.69 m of 1.12% Cu and 0.64 g/t Au at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

Related News

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

base metals investing

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

base metals investing

Cascadia Drills 82.69 m of 1.12% Cu and 0.64 g/t Au at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

precious metals investing

Apollo Silver Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 10.7m Grading 1.81 g/t Au and 64.8 g/t Ag, Completes Santa Fe Mine Stockpile Drill Program

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Conditional Approval of TSX Listing for CAML

gold investing

Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold