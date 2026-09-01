FIS and Ericsson Aim to Remove Integration Barriers for Organizations Launching Wallet-Led Financial Services

Key Facts:
- FIS and Ericsson are collaborating to help organizations launch wallet-led financial services faster by delivering payments, issuing, wallet infrastructure and open APIs through one pre-integrated platform.
- The collaboration seeks to remove a major obstacle to wallet-led innovation by giving organizations a simpler way to connect the financial infrastructure needed to launch, scale and manage digital money experiences.
- With an FIS and Ericsson collaboration, organizations could move from wallet strategy to real-world deployment faster, using proven payments, issuing and wallet infrastructure designed to work together from the start.
FIS® (NYSE: FIS) today announced that it is working with Ericsson on a collaboration designed to help organizations launch wallet-led financial services faster and with less integration complexity. The collaboration would integrate FIS payments and issuing capabilities and the Ericsson Fintech Platform, to give clients a pre-integrated foundation to deploy digital wallet experiences at scale and give consumers a more direct path to their money.
The biggest challenge in launching wallet-led financial services is not demand, but the complexity of connecting the systems needed to move, store, secure and manage money at scale. FIS and Ericsson seek to address that challenge with a single, pre-connected platform built for speed, reliability and trust.
"Organizations want to bring wallet-led financial services to market faster, but too often they are slowed by fragmented infrastructure and complex integrations," said Stephanie Ferris, CEO and President, FIS. "By working with Ericsson, FIS wants to remove that friction with trusted capabilities that come connected across the money lifecycle, giving clients a faster, simpler path from idea to deployment."
Ericsson would bring to the collaboration a fintech platform with more than 15 years of operational experience, supporting over 131 million active 90 day users and processing approximately $80 billion in monthly transaction value across 24 countries. As connectivity, identity, and payments increasingly converge, Ericsson's established leadership across both telecommunications and financial infrastructure positions it as a natural partner for institutions looking to operate at that intersection.
Built on cloud-native, API-first architecture, the Ericsson Fintech Platform delivers wallet infrastructure, digital identity, ledger capabilities, and ecosystem orchestration at the scale global financial services demand. Backed by sustained investment in R&D and a track record of zero security incidents, it provides the agile, stable environment organizations need to unlock value quickly without compromising reliability or trust.
"As money and value exchange become increasingly digital, Ericsson's fintech offerings provide CSPs, enterprises and broader segments the confidence to innovate and scale," said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson. "Fintech is a clear growth area for Ericsson as the evolution of connectivity and finance converges around mobile payments and wallet-led financial services. FIS and Ericsson are global leaders uniquely placed to harness this intersection, and with Ericsson's global scale, trust, and commitment, we are eager to see this collaboration succeed."
Together, FIS and Ericsson aim to give clients the infrastructure to move from concept to deployment faster, combining FIS's payments and issuing capabilities with Ericsson's wallet-led infrastructure and open APIs.
To learn more about the FIS and Ericsson collaboration, visit fisglobal.com.
About FIS
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index.
About Ericsson
Ericsson is a global technology company providing communications infrastructure, software, and services to communications service providers and enterprises worldwide. The Ericsson Fintech Platform supports over 131 million active 90 day users and, processes approximately $80 billion in monthly transaction value. For more information, visit ericsson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901268564/en/
For More Information
Nicole Alley, 904.438.6278
Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com
Lauren Pozmanter, 631.827.7963
US & Corporate PR Lead
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Lauren.Pozmanter@fisglobal.com
Jannie Tong, 214.415.0815
External Communications Director
Ericsson Americas
jannie.tong@ericsson.com