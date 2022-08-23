Precious MetalsInvesting News

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that a work crew is mobilizing for further investigation of potential copper porphyry systems at the Deer Horn Project in west-central British Columbia. Deer Horn is located 36 kilometers south of Imperial Metals' Huckleberry open pit copper mine and Surge Copper's Ootsa-Berg project.

The program, expected to begin before Labor Day, is led by Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia. Dr. Groat is a Professor at UBC's Dept. of Earth and Ocean Sciences and a former NATO Postdoctoral Fellow at Cambridge University.

"Dr. Groat's team will follow up on three copper showings first discovered at Deer Horn in 2012," said FTEL CEO Tyrone Docherty. "As reported in our latest PEA, the showings were indicative of a copper porphyry system hidden from previous explorers due to glaciation. With the glaciers receding, we now have extensive new ground to explore with untapped potential."

The May 2018 PEA noted that bulk-tonnage, porphyry-style copper-silver mineralization and associated alteration was discovered north of the Deer Horn adit. Another new area of anomalous copper-gold mineralization was discovered along ridge crests northwest of Kenney Lake. The extent of both discoveries remains open and unknown at this time.

The copper showings are located about one kilometer west-northwest of the known Te-Ag-Au resource zone and also northeast of the resource. Prospecting of these showings will include use of portable spectrometer, which can greatly enhance identification and measurement of mineral systems.

"A copper porphyry system would add significant value to the Deer Horn Property's mineral mix," said Docherty. "While we've long focused on the tellurium-silver-gold zone, Dr. Groat has always championed the potential of other metals on the property. It's important to remember that Deer Horn covers more than fifty-one square kilometers, most of it unexplored."

The area around the Huckleberry Mine and Surge Copper's Ootsa-Berg project is being recognized as one of the province's most exciting emerging copper districts with significant untapped exploration potential. Recent discoveries by Surge Copper have added to interest in the region.

"Both copper and tellurium are critical for new battery technology," said Docherty. "New advances in lithium-tellurium (Li-Te) batteries show great promise for efficiency, safety and battery life, while copper is essential for development of electric vehicles. We feel the Company is well positioned to capitalize on both trends."

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.19 per share for a period of 10 years.

Ab out First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.



On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.

"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Tellurium CorpFTEL:CNXCNSX:FTELPrecious Metals Investing
FTEL:CNX
First Tellurium Finalizing Upcoming Work Programs in British Columbia and Colorado

First Tellurium Finalizing Upcoming Work Programs in British Columbia and Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the Company is finalizing upcoming work programs for both its Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike Project in Colorado. Exploration will focus initially on the Deer Horn Property, with work expected to begin in September.

"Work at Deer Horn will concentrate on the copper porphyry showings detailed in our latest PEA," said FTEL CEO Tyrone Docherty. "While Deer Horn supports one of the world's only NI 43-101 qualified tellurium-silver-gold resources, past prospecting has revealed significant potential for copper porphyry mineralization outside of the known resource area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces it has entered into an agreement for engagement of corporate consulting services (the "Agreement") with Dutchess Group LLC ("Dutchess") to provide corporate communications services. Services will include dissemination of public company materials and social media management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Dutchess will be engaged for an initial term of 3 months at a rate of $15,000 per month. Upon review following the initial three-month period, the Company and Dutchess will discuss continuance of the contract.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market-Maker; OTC Symbol Change

First Tellurium Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market-Maker; OTC Symbol Change

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange to maintain an orderly market, improve liquidity in the trading of the Company's shares and provide the Company with market intelligence.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month and will be engaged on a month-to-month basis. The Company and ITG are unrelated entities. ITG has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and ITG will not receive either shares or options as compensation. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can therefore access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program of more than 4,200 meters on its Scott Lake property, 100% owned by the Company in Chibougamau, Quebec.

A drill contract has been signed with Miikan Drilling Inc. Miikan is a joint venture between Chibougamau Drilling Ltd., the Oujé-Bougoumou First Nations community, and the Mistissini First Nations community, both located in the Eeyou-Istchee territories.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Gold Assays Returned From Prospect Sampling At Lorne Project, New South Wales

High Grade Gold Assays Returned From Prospect Sampling At Lorne Project, New South Wales

CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company

RooGold is pleased to report that it has received high-grade gold assays from the first pass prospect sampling at its 100% held Lorne project (EL 9232) in the highly gold prospective Peel manning-fault system within the New England Orogenic Terrain, New South Wales, Australia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 2,334,000 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire September 9, October 6, and October 31, 2022.

The Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date for all of the Warrants to December 15, 2022. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK)(OTC Pink:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company is in the process of obtaining permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PG Highway property TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. The TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Grant of Equity Incentives

Kuya Silver Announces Grant of Equity Incentives

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") has, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), granted 250,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to independent directors at an exercise price of $0.57. The Options are subject to vesting provisions. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Options, are subject to a hold period expiring December 20, 2022, unless written approval to issue the Common Shares without the hold period is obtained from the Exchange.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining Corp. (GCM Mining) (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) and Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold) (TSX: ARIS; OTCQX: ALLXF) announce they have filed the joint management information circular and related meeting materials in connection with their respective special meetings of shareholders to be held on September 19, 2022. The purpose of the meetings is to approve the proposed business combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold announced on July 25, 2022. The combined entity will continue under the name Aris Mining Corporation and will be a gold producer with increased scale, increased diversification of operating and project development risk, have an improved capital markets profile, and reduced overhead costs.

Pursuant to the transaction, Aris Gold shareholders will receive 0.5 of one GCM Mining share for each Aris Gold share held. At closing, based on the respective share values at the date of announcement of the transaction, GCM Mining and Aris Gold shareholders (excluding the 44% of Aris Gold shares held by GCM Mining) will own approximately 74% and 26% of the combined entity, respectively, on a diluted in-the-money basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×