First Tellurium Congratulates TELUS on Plans for New AI Data Centres in Vancouver

First Tellurium Congratulates TELUS on Plans for New AI Data Centres in Vancouver

(TheNewswire)

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 13, 2026 TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") congratulates TELUS on its newly announced plans to build two advanced AI data centres in Vancouver as part of a national initiative to expand Canada's sovereign compute capacity. The projects, announced by the federal government and TELUS earlier this week, include major expansions in both Vancouver and Kamloops and are designed to strengthen Canada's position in the global AI economy.

TELUS President and CEO Darren Entwistle emphasized the environmental leadership behind the projects, noting that the centres will operate on 98 percent clean hydroelectric power, recycle enough waste heat to warm 150,000 homes, and use 90 percent less water than traditional data centres.

Delta, BC-based First Tellurium applauds TELUS's commitment to sustainability and innovation and looks forward to the possibility of contributing to these efforts through PyroDelta Energy Corp.'s unique tubular thermoelectric technology. This system, the only configuration of its kind, is designed to convert waste heat from the hot liquid used to cool AI data centres into clean, renewable electricity. The technology aligns closely with TELUS's stated goals of maximizing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

PyroDelta's tubular technology was featured recently in IEEE Spectrum, one of the world's leading and most respected engineering magazines.

"We are excited about TELUS's vision for climateforward AI infrastructure," said First Tellurium President & CEO Tyrone Docherty. "As data centres grow in scale and importance, technologies like PyroDelta's thermoelectric generators can play a key role in capturing and reusing waste heat. We see strong potential for collaboration."

First Tellurium applauds TELUS on this landmark initiative and welcomes future discussions on integrating innovative cleanenergy solutions into Canada's next generation of AI infrastructure.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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