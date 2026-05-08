First Tellurium and PyroDelta to Attend Commodities Global Expo in Fort Lauderdale

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 8, 2026 - TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") announces that President & CEO Tyrone Docherty and PyroDelta Energy's Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh will attend and present at the Commodities Global Expo Florida 2026, held May 20-22, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale. Mr. Docherty will also be a member of the conference's Critical Metals Panel.
Commodities Global Expo, presented by Top Shelf Partners, is an exclusive investment conference focused on the commodities, mining, and energy sectors. The conference brings together accredited investors, fund managers and company executives for one-on-one meetings, CEO presentations, and high-level networking opportunities.
"This is a first-class event that we have participated in before with great success," said Docherty. "I look forward to presenting the First Tellurium and PyroDelta opportunities and being a part of the Critical Metals panel discussion."
Mr. Abdelmaseh is expected to showcase a prototype of PyroDelta's tubular thermoelectric generator, which is considered a breakthrough technology for thermoelectric power generation. The device, and the new Capillary Casting manufacturing process (patents pending) used to build it, were featured recently in an article by IEEE Spectrum, one of the world's premier engineering publications.
First Tellurium also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 550,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of $0.20 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring September 9, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
|
On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
|
For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
|
X/Twitter:
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.