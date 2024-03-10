- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first phase drilling program at Abbotts North located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The program has been completed on time and under budget.
HIGHLIGHTS
- First phase of drilling completed, with 11 RC holes totaling 1,623m at Abbotts North
- Drilling confirms orientation and down depth continuity of the stacked pegmatite system
- Program identifies multiple pegmatite layers
- Samples submitted to lab for multi element analyses with results expected in April
- Pegmatite mapping and sampling underway to define further drill targets
The pegmatite swarms had previously been mapped over a strike length of up to 350m with the single sub-cropping pegmatites averaging between 2 to 3m width at surface.
The drilling was able to confirm the orientation and down depth continuity of the stacked system dipping between 30-50 degree to the north.
9 of 11 drill holes intercepted pegmatites of on average 1 to 3m and locally up to 4m thickness hosted within an amphibolite unit. Occasionally, lepidolite has been identified and further analyses are planned to determine the presence of spodumene in the system.
All samples have been submitted for multi element analyses with results expected in the next approximately 6 weeks.
Additional studies of the outcropping pegmatites in the larger Buttamiah Prospect area including fractionation vectoring using K/Rb ratios by ERM consultants on site suggest the core of the system to be located to the east of the current drilling.
Further mapping and sampling of the known pegmatites in this area as well as over the remaining tenement package will be completed to refine existing and define further drill targets. This includes preparations for further heritage clearance surveys. Premier1 is fully funded for any subsequent phase two drilling program.
Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, commented:
“In our first drilling program, we were able to confirm the continuity of the mapped pegmatites at depth and enhance our understanding of the LCT system.
Although still in the early stages, Abbotts North is gradually revealing its geological story. Further analysis of the RC samples will play a significant role in informing our next drilling targets and in evaluating the area's lithium potential.
We look forward to updating our shareholders as we continue to explore this exciting region.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Premier1 Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Premier1 Lithium
Overview
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) is an Australian company focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia. The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
Premier1 employs artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to choose its lithium prospects. Through a data-driven approach, the company can strategically allocate resources to prioritize the most promising targets.
The company’s portfolio comprises one wholly-owned project and three other projects with joint venture (JV) partners. The wholly owned Abbotts North project is its flagship asset, with the Buttamiah Prospect as the primary area of focus. The Buttamiah Prospect is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
The other three JV projects are: 1) Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project, with JV partners Venture Minerals and Firetail; 2) Montague Project, with JV partner Gateway Mining; and 3) Gecko North Project, with JV partner LithGold.
Western Australia represents one of the best jurisdictions for lithium exploration. The state offers a stable investment environment supported by a transparent regulatory system, access to export markets, and minimal barriers to international trade. Archean cratons in the region are the most prospective and represent some of the world’s largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. The company’s Abbotts North Project is in the Archean cratons making it a sought-after lithium asset.
According to the Office of the Chief Economist within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Western Australia is projected to possess around 10 percent of the global lithium hydroxide refining capacity by 2024. That projection is expected to further increase to over 20 percent of the global lithium refining capacity by 2028.
Lithium as a mineral is in great focus, given its application in batteries for electric vehicles. It represents the most in-demand metal required for the energy transition. The global shift away from fossil fuels is ongoing, which should fuel demand for lithium in the next decade. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global battery and minerals supply chains must expand by 10 times to meet the demand in 2030. This should benefit lithium which remains a key battery ingredient.
Projections by mining giant Albemarle suggest that lithium demand will reach 3.7 million tons by 2030 driven by favorable government policies in many countries aimed at phasing out new internal combustion engine car sales. As the global demand for lithium continues to expand, Premier1’s exploration and development initiatives are well-timed, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the swiftly growing lithium market.
Company Highlights
- Premier1 Lithium is focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia, one of the best jurisdictions in the world for hard rock lithium.
- The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre Limited. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business, and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
- The company holds a pipeline of promising lithium projects led by its wholly owned flagship project, Abbotts North, and three joint venture projects – Yalgoo and Yalgoo West, Montague and Gecko North.
- The company’s lithium prospects are selected using AI and machine learning. This data-driven approach allows Premier1 to prioritize resource allocation toward the most prospective targets.
- Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-meter RC drilling program at Abbotts North in February 2024. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
- The focus of the drilling program is on the Buttamiah Prospect within the Abbotts North Project, which is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
- In addition to Abbotts North, Premier1 has planned extensive exploration work at its JV projects. This includes pegmatite mapping and sampling, as well as soil and auger geochemistry to delineate drill targets at Montague and Yalgoo beginning the second half of 2024.
- Premier1 Lithium offers investors an attractive way to benefit from the growing demand for lithium.
Key Projects
Abbotts North Project
Abbotts North is the company’s 100 percent-owned flagship lithium project. This project is situated in the Abbotts Greenstone Belt region, which has not been previously explored for lithium. The Buttamiah prospect, the key target area within the Abbotts North, has shown confirmed pegmatite occurrences that yield up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
Several parallel lithium-bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled at the Buttamiah Prospect. The individual pegmatites exhibit an average width ranging from 2 meters to 3 meters and can be followed along a strike length of up to 350 meters. The main Buttamiah Prospect extends over a total area of 1.5 kilometers.
Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-metre RC drilling program in February 2024, designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralized pegmatite field at the Buttamiah Prospect. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
Several additional priority targets have been identified at the Abbotts North Project following the completion of the initial phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The soil survey results unveiled areas of interest with a geochemical structure similar to those observed over the primary Buttamiah Prospect. Subsequent fieldwork will be undertaken to evaluate these newly identified priority targets and plan for additional heritage clearance surveys.
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West are key projects in the company’s lithium portfolio. AI and machine learning were used to identify these projects as having significant potential for lithium. These assets are part of the Greenstone Belt region, which is underexplored. The greenstone belt is characterized by multiple phases of granitic intrusions, including known LCT pegmatites.
Premier1 can earn up to 70 percent of the lithium rights for the Yalgoo project from Venture Minerals and 80 percent of mineral rights (except rare earth elements) from Firetail Resources for the Yalgoo West project.
The land access approvals are in place and the company is planning extensive fieldwork, including pegmatite sampling, soil and auger geochemistry, to identify targets for initial drilling beginning H2 2024.
Montague Project
Montague project, located within the Greenstone Belt, is a joint venture between Premier1 and Gateway Mining. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in the JV by meeting certain expenditure criteria. Premier1 has selected tenements within the Montague project for lithium, using AI and machine learning.
The project comprises historical mining leases and is situated in proximity to geological formations that indicate the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Land access approvals are in place for the project and the next steps include pegmatite mapping and sampling, and soil geochemistry, which will be followed by drilling in H2 2024.
Gecko North Project
Gecko North project is a joint venture between Premier1 and LithGold Minerals. The company used AI and machine learning to generate lithium targets at Gecko North. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in this JV project. This includes earning 51 percent interest by spending $2.5 million over four years, and an additional 29 percent interest by completing a bankable feasibility study.
Land access approvals for this project are in place and the next steps include extending soil geochemistry and shallow drilling to test soil anomaly in H1 of 2024.
Management Team
Richard Taylor – Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor is a qualified lawyer and holds an MBA from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in law from ANU. He has more than 15 years of experience and has held several senior leadership roles in the resource sector. Previously, he has worked with Terramin Australia, Mineral Deposits, PanAust, MMG, and Oxiana. His experience spans various domains including strategy, business development and governance.
Anja Ehser - Non-Executive Director
Anja Ehser is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector in Europe, and Canada, focusing on base, precious and battery metals. She has held several senior leadership roles within the Deutsche Rohstoff Group and its subsidiaries.
Nicholas Limb – Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Limb is a professional geoscientist. He has held senior-level positions in various ASX-listed companies in the gold, mineral sands, and oil and gas sectors. He has rich experience in multiple domains including finance, risk and governance.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
How to Invest in Technology (Updated 2024)
The evolution of technology has undoubtedly grabbed the interest of the general public and investors alike as innovation in diverse categories continues to move forward at a remarkable speed.
Overall, the technology sector has come a long way in the last two decades. In March 2000, the S&P 500's (INDEXSP:.INX) technology index hit its peak of 988.49 points, rising by almost 500 points in the five years leading up to the dotcom bubble. Similarly, the NASDAQ reached an all-time high of 5,000 points during this milestone period.
As of March 2024, the S&P 500's technology index had grown by more than 500 percent, while the NASDAQ had more than tripled. The tech market is now dominated by large players, with companies like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) creating vast monopolies.
With so much growth in the technology sector over the last two decades, tech developments are disrupting and shaping our cultural fabric at unprecedented speeds. Industries such as finance, real estate, transportation and healthcare are transforming with current technological advancements. Here's a breakdown of why investors should pay attention.
What should investors know about the tech market?
The past decade or so has seen the evolution of countless tech-related industries.
Take, for example, the cable industry, which has been transformed by video streaming. As of Q4 2023, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had expanded to over 190 countries worldwide with a subscriber base of 260 million. The streaming service giant generated US$33.7 billion revenue in 2023, a 6.6 percent increase on the previous year. Amazon Prime Video has also exploded in recent years, with over 230 million subscribers and revenues of US$40.2 billion in 2023.
Apple's Apple TV Plus and Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Disney Plus have joined the ranks of video-streaming service companies as well. While Apple has withheld the number of users it has garnered since launching in 2019, estimates put at upwards of 25 million for 2023. Disney Plus, which debuted the same year, had amassed more than 150 million subscribers as of February 2024.
Gaming is another industry benefiting from advancements in streaming technology. The mobile gaming market is growing faster than any other gaming segment in the world, according to market intelligence firm Precedence Research, which estimates that the segment brought in US$184.4 billion in 2022, equivalent to about half of global gaming revenue. In the years ahead, growth in global smartphone sales, cloud gaming, 5G and mobile infrastructure are expected to sustain growth in the mobile gaming sector.
The "fourth industrial revolution" has been tied to various disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, and blockchain. The global AI market was worth US$196.63 billion in 2023, according to a Grand View Research report, with research and innovation spurring activity in verticals like the automotive, healthcare and finance industries. These segments are adopting solutions like machine learning, robotics, neurolinguistic programming and querying methods.
3D printing, valued at US$20.37 billion in 2023, may be a niche market, but it's growing rapidly based on a number of factors including the technology’s variety of benefits, such as mass customization, the production of complex parts and the ability to improve efficiencies in the manufacturing process.
Blockchain has, of course, also garnered interest in the tech sector; the size of the global market hit US$17.46 billion in 2023. Within this tech space, Grand View Research highlights “DeFi as an emerging financial technology based on blockchain, which reduces the control banks have on financial services and money.”
Which tech sectors have the most potential?
When looking at the technology market worldwide, its reach is almost untouchable — the 10 largest tech firms have a massive combined market capitalization of more than US$27 trillion.
Deloitte posits that the drive by enterprises to embrace digital transformation is pushing the growth of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. “Analysts estimate that public cloud spending will grow by more than 20%, and they foresee stronger demand for cybersecurity. AI investment (not specifically generative AI) is also seen as contributing to overall spending growth. Economists have projected that AI-related investments could reach $200 billion globally by 2025, led by the United States,” Deloitte notes in its technology industry outlook.
With exciting and profound advancements in natural language processing and prediction, AI adoption is beginning to pick up, particularly with the advent of OpenAI's ChatGPT. The evolution of AI is projected to influence and shape society, and analysts estimate that revenues from AI will grow at a CAGR of 37.3 percent to reach more than US$1.81 trillion in 2030.
The mobile gaming market will also see growth in the years ahead, rising at a CAGR of 10.39 percent to reach an estimated US$164.81 billion by 2029. “The development of mobile games has resulted in scalability for the gaming industry. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram have also started to develop innovative mobile games to ensure high product differentiation and benefit from engaging games to enhance their advertisement strategies," states Mordor Intelligence in a recent report on the industry.
As for the future of 3D printing, Grand View Research projects a CAGR of 23.5 percent, which would create a market worth US$88.28 billion by 2030. According to the firm, that growth will be driven by increasing prototyping applications from industries like healthcare, aerospace and defense, as well as "aggressive research and development" on 3D printing.
Blockchain is another of the most promising sectors in the future of the tech space. Grand View Research is forecasting a CAGR of 87.7 percent between 2023 and 2030 to reach a market value of more than US$1.43 trillion. Blockchain's use for the healthcare sector is expected to experience the fastest growth during the period mentioned, driven by the demand for digitization in the industry and an increasing number of regulations aimed at protecting patient data.
How to invest in the tech industry?
Within the broad scope and magnitude of the tech industry, there are countless ways investors can gain exposure to transformative and disruptive technologies.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide exposure to a basket of securities and are a popular and often inexpensive method for investing. Here’s a brief overview of a few technology ETFs for consideration:
- iShares US Technology ETF (ARCA:IYW): This ETF began on November 12, 2001, and has 138 holdings. It covers big tech names such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple, Meta Platforms and Alphabet.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR (ARCA:XLK): This fund has 66 holdings and was started on December 16, 1998. It also holds major names, including NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), along with Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet.
- iShares Global Tech ETF (ARCA:IXN): Unlike the iShares US Technology ETF, this iShares fund focuses on technology companies from around the world. Founded in 2001, it provides exposure to Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Germany, but also offers a percentage of exposure to US companies. Its international holdings include Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330).
More advanced investors or those willing to do their research may want to look at stocks in the tech space. Large-cap technology stocks are a good place to start, but it's possible to get specific as well — AI, robotics, esports, virtual reality and blockchain are just a few niche sectors those interested in tech may want to look into.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
5 Biggest ASX Technology ETFs in 2024
It's indisputable that we're in an era of technology and our technological capabilities are exponentially increasing.
If you aren't reading this on a personal computer or laptop — unthinkable in 1970 — you're probably using a smartphone, and phones that can access the internet have only been around since 1996. For a further example, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) meteoric rise is just as well known and needs no elaboration. The fact of the matter is that technology is integral to our life and advancements in the industry are shaping the future.
For any investor, the tech sector may be a desirable investment opportunity, and ETFs can be a safer way to get into an industry. For those unfamiliar, an ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a basket of securities that is traded like a stock on an exchange and comes in many different types — market ETFs, foreign market ETFs, commodity ETFs and so on. Advantages include lower expense ratios, diversification and fewer broker commissions. One disadvantage is a low level of liquidity.
Here the Investing News Network looks at ASX technology ETFs for those interested in investing in the digital future.
How to invest in ASX technology ETFs?
ETFs, by their nature, are diverse or somewhat diverse options for investors. As mentioned, they’re a basket of securities, which means they can hold multiple stocks in a sector or may even cover more than one industry.
Fast-growing and already robust, Australia's tech sector is worth 8.5 percent of the country’s total GDP, or AU$167 billion. Furthermore, as of 2022, Australia ranked 16th in the world for digital competitiveness. Given the scale of the tech market in Australia and globally, ETFs can be a good choice for investors.
Beyond diversity, one of the main advantages of an ETF is the ability to buy and sell at any time during the trading day. That's in contrast to mutual funds, which trade at the end of the day.
One thing to watch for with ETFs is portfolio duplication. If your portfolio is diverse, make sure you aren't going to create a redundancy with an ETF — you can do this by checking your total exposure in a given sector, not just the exposure given by the ETF.
What are the biggest ASX technology ETFs?
Below, we’ll list some of the biggest ETFs in the Australian tech sector. The funds are listed in order of market capitalisation, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener on February 29, 2024.
1. Betashares NASDAQ 100 ETF
Market cap: AU$4.3 billion; year-to-date gain: 11.45 percent; current share price: AU$41.59
The Betashares NASDAQ 100 ETF (ASX:NDQ) devotes 50.4 percent of its holdings to technology, with the next-highest category, communication services, ranking at 15.5 percent.
2. Betashares Global Cybersecurity ETF
Market cap: AU$936.17 million; year-to-date gain: 11.19 percent; current share price: AU$12.12
The Betashares Global Cybersecurity ETF (ASX:HACK) specialises in cybersecurity, a market that protects and enhances other tech companies' offerings. The ETF's holdings are almost fully in the tech sector, with about 89 percent falling under that umbrella; about half of those are focused on systems software. As technologies advance, so do threats, making these services necessary for businesses and individuals.
3. Betashares Asia Technology Tigers
Market cap: AU$465.59 million; year-to-date gain: 6.05 percent; current share price: AU$8.06
The Betashares Asia Technology Tigers (ASX:ASIA) has is wholly focused on technology companies in Asia ex Japan, with 25 percent being in semiconductor companies. As for countries, China and Taiwan both make up about 35 percent of the ETF's holdings, with South Korea and India making up the majority of the remainder. Of course, this makes it not as globally representative as the other ETFs on this list.
4. Morningstar Global Technology ETF
Market cap: AU$362.21 million; year-to-date gain: 9.8 percent; current share price: AU$107.81
As its name implies, all of the holdings of the Morningstar Global Technology ETF (ASX:TECH) are in the tech sector. Although it does have holdings in several countries, the lion's share come from the US at around 67.2 percent.
5. Global X ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF
Market cap: AU$245.92 million; year-to-date gain: 4.26 percent; current share price: AU$76.58
The Global X ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ASX:ROBO) invests in robotics and automation stocks from around the world. Its portfolio includes companies that create these technologies and those that utilise them, such as companies involved in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, industrial robots and more.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2022.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Drilling Commences at Abbotts North Lithium Project
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Abbotts North Project located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling commenced at the priority lithium pegmatite targets at the Abbotts North Project.
- 2,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling to be completed in February.
“We are excited that the first drill program is now underway and we look forward to testing the compelling LCT pegmatite targets at Abbotts North. The team has worked hard to achieve all required milestones to commence drilling so soon after funds were received from the recent capital raise.”
The drill program covers the main Buttamiah Prospect where several parallel lithium bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling is planned to test the depth and extent of the mineralised pegmatite field. The program is expected to be completed in February.
Premier1 has an option to acquire 100% of the Abbotts North Project from a private vendor.
Figure 1: RC Rig on-site at first drill location.
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Heritage Clearances Received for Priority Drill Targets at Abbotts North
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that heritage clearances have been received for the first stage of the exploration drilling program at the Company’s Abbotts North Project located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Heritage clearances have been received for areas covering priority lithium pegmatite targets at the Abbotts North Project.
- Main Buttamiah Prospect now accessible for the February RC program
- Track and drill pad establishment has commenced and RC drilling rig is mobilising to site.
“With the receipt of the heritage survey report and the recent approval of the Programme of Work applications by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, we now have in place all the environmental and heritage approvals required for the first drilling program at Abbotts North. I thank the traditional owners of Abbotts North, the Ngoonooru Wajarri, for their advice and involvement in the process.
With site mobilisation having commenced and the RC rig already on its way, this is an important and exciting phase for Premier1.”
Priority Targets
The survey area covers the main Buttamiah Prospect where several parallel lithium bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled. The pegmatites strike approximately east west and single pegmatites can be traced in strike over an extended area. The RC program has been designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralised pegmatite field.
There remain further priority targets at the Abbotts North Project based on the latest completion of the first phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The results from the soil survey highlighted areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main Buttamiah Prospect (ASX 22 January 2024). Further follow up fieldwork will be conducted to assess these new priority targets and plan for further heritage clearance surveys.
Heritage Survey
The first heritage clearance survey at Abbotts North was completed by Archaeological Excavations Pty Ltd in conjunction with the Ngoonooru Wajarri people, who are the traditional owners of the lands and waters. The survey was conducted over several days, with participants from Archaelogical Excavations, the traditional owners and Premier1.
Figure 1: Abbotts North Survey Area.
Programme of Work (“PoW”) approvals have been received from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulations and Safety (“DMIRS”) for 4.92ha of land within Exploration Licence E51/2126 (Table 1).
Premier1 Lithium now has in place sufficient PoW and heritage clearances to conduct RC drilling over the main target areas at the Abbotts North Project. The first drilling program is planned for approximately 2,000m. The focus is to define the continuity and extent of lithium mineralisation evident in rock chip samples taken from surface within the main Buttamiah Prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company), soon to be renamed Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L), is focused on tapping into the potential of Western Australia’s renowned lithium reserves. Its strategic exploration approach in this world-class mining jurisdiction is driven by a commitment to uncover valuable resources efficiently and effectively.
Highlights
- Capital Raising - $3m placement to new and existing institutions and sophisticated investors
- Demerger of technology business unit via in-specie distribution which took effect January 2024 Exploration gathering momentum:
- Abbotts North – Soil results at Abbotts North expanded the potential area of prospectivity
- Heritage survey successfully completed in December 2024 at Abbotts North
- Contract for RC drilling signed with Precision Exploration Drilling Pty Ltd
- Yalgoo – Tenure added with new farm-n signed with Firetail Resources
- Other Li Projects – Advanced data analysis and field programs on all projects Corporate – the SensOre board was reconstituted on 25 January 2024
- Abbotts North – Soil results at Abbotts North expanded the potential area of prospectivity
- Cash balance at 31 December 2023 $0.53m prior to proceeds of $3m raise received January 2024
Exploration
SensOre is working on a pipeline of promising lithium projects with Abbotts North being the premier exploration project hosting outcropping lithium bearing pegmatites.
Safety and Environment
SensOre conducted field exploration activity with no reportable ESG related incidents in the quarter.
Abbotts North Project
All heritage and environmental approvals are on track to facilitate first pass drilling in February 2024 with site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024. Drilling will be undertaken by Precision Drilling Pty Ltd. The RC program is designed to drill test a series of outcropping lithium bearing pegmatite units along ~500-600m of strike length within the main Buttamiah Prospect area. The pegmatites show previously reported grades of up to 1.25% Li2O at surface. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling is planned to test for lithium mineralisation continuity at depth and assess pegmatite scale, geometry and mineralogy.
Abbotts North Lithium Project
SensOre has also completed the first pass lithium targeted soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed at Abbotts North with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology. The results from the soil survey highlighted new areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main lithium bearing pegmatite field. The soil anomalism also correlates with prominent structural contacts and corridors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Programme of Work Approved and New Soil Results at Abbotts North Project, WA
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) is pleased to report results from soil sampling at the Abbotts North project and the approval of the Programme of Work (PoW).
Highlights
- New pegmatites have been identified at the Abbotts North project building on those previously announced in September 2023.
- First soil sample program was successful in locating previously unmapped sub-cropping pegmatites.
- Programme of Work (PoW) has been approved.
- Site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024.
- Drilling is on schedule to begin in February 2024.
- Re-branding of SensOre (ASX:S3N) to Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L) awaiting final ASIC and ASX approval
SensOre has also completed the first pass lithium targeted soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed at Abbotts North with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology. The results from the soil survey highlighted new areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main lithium bearing pegmatite field. The soil anomalism also correlates with prominent structural contacts and corridors.
Subsequent ground truthing of the prioritised soil anomalism located ~2km Southeast of the main lithium bearing pegmatites confirmed the presence of discreet sub-cropping pegmatites in the vicinity of the anomaly. The full strike extent of these new pegmatites has not been defined and remains open.
Follow-up work is required to assess these new areas.
SensOre CEO Richard Taylor commented: "The potential at Abbotts North continues to grow for us. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of the areas potential and we are encouraged that with every field program we are seeing new opportunities emerge. These results set the scene for our drill program in February.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Premier1 Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.