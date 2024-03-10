Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Premier1 Lithium

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first phase drilling program at Abbotts North located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The program has been completed on time and under budget.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • First phase of drilling completed, with 11 RC holes totaling 1,623m at Abbotts North
  • Drilling confirms orientation and down depth continuity of the stacked pegmatite system
  • Program identifies multiple pegmatite layers
  • Samples submitted to lab for multi element analyses with results expected in April
  • Pegmatite mapping and sampling underway to define further drill targets
A total of 11 RC holes for 1,623m were drilled to test the main outcropping pegmatites at the Buttamiah Prospect.

The pegmatite swarms had previously been mapped over a strike length of up to 350m with the single sub-cropping pegmatites averaging between 2 to 3m width at surface.

The drilling was able to confirm the orientation and down depth continuity of the stacked system dipping between 30-50 degree to the north.

9 of 11 drill holes intercepted pegmatites of on average 1 to 3m and locally up to 4m thickness hosted within an amphibolite unit. Occasionally, lepidolite has been identified and further analyses are planned to determine the presence of spodumene in the system.

All samples have been submitted for multi element analyses with results expected in the next approximately 6 weeks.

Additional studies of the outcropping pegmatites in the larger Buttamiah Prospect area including fractionation vectoring using K/Rb ratios by ERM consultants on site suggest the core of the system to be located to the east of the current drilling.

Further mapping and sampling of the known pegmatites in this area as well as over the remaining tenement package will be completed to refine existing and define further drill targets. This includes preparations for further heritage clearance surveys. Premier1 is fully funded for any subsequent phase two drilling program.

Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, commented:

“In our first drilling program, we were able to confirm the continuity of the mapped pegmatites at depth and enhance our understanding of the LCT system.

Although still in the early stages, Abbotts North is gradually revealing its geological story. Further analysis of the RC samples will play a significant role in informing our next drilling targets and in evaluating the area's lithium potential.

We look forward to updating our shareholders as we continue to explore this exciting region.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Premier1 Lithium
smartphone with exposed inner parts

How to Invest in Technology (Updated 2024)

The evolution of technology has undoubtedly grabbed the interest of the general public and investors alike as innovation in diverse categories continues to move forward at a remarkable speed.

Overall, the technology sector has come a long way in the last two decades. In March 2000, the S&P 500's (INDEXSP:.INX) technology index hit its peak of 988.49 points, rising by almost 500 points in the five years leading up to the dotcom bubble. Similarly, the NASDAQ reached an all-time high of 5,000 points during this milestone period.

As of March 2024, the S&P 500's technology index had grown by more than 500 percent, while the NASDAQ had more than tripled. The tech market is now dominated by large players, with companies like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) creating vast monopolies.

robot hand and stock chart

5 Biggest ASX Technology ETFs in 2024

It's indisputable that we're in an era of technology and our technological capabilities are exponentially increasing.

If you aren't reading this on a personal computer or laptop — unthinkable in 1970 — you're probably using a smartphone, and phones that can access the internet have only been around since 1996. For a further example, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) meteoric rise is just as well known and needs no elaboration. The fact of the matter is that technology is integral to our life and advancements in the industry are shaping the future.

For any investor, the tech sector may be a desirable investment opportunity, and ETFs can be a safer way to get into an industry. For those unfamiliar, an ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a basket of securities that is traded like a stock on an exchange and comes in many different types — market ETFs, foreign market ETFs, commodity ETFs and so on. Advantages include lower expense ratios, diversification and fewer broker commissions. One disadvantage is a low level of liquidity.

Drilling Commences at Abbotts North Lithium Project

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Abbotts North Project located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia.

Heritage Clearances Received for Priority Drill Targets at Abbotts North

Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that heritage clearances have been received for the first stage of the exploration drilling program at the Company’s Abbotts North Project located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia.

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company), soon to be renamed Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L), is focused on tapping into the potential of Western Australia’s renowned lithium reserves. Its strategic exploration approach in this world-class mining jurisdiction is driven by a commitment to uncover valuable resources efficiently and effectively.

Programme of Work Approved and New Soil Results at Abbotts North Project, WA

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) is pleased to report results from soil sampling at the Abbotts North project and the approval of the Programme of Work (PoW).

