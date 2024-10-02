Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Horizon Minerals Limited

First Ore Mined at Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Boorara Gold Project (“Boorara”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24Mt of ore at 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz of gold 1
  • Mining to occur over 14 months and processing over 19 months at Norton Gold Fields’ Paddington plant to generate $30M in estimated free cashflow at a A$3,600/oz gold price1 2
  • Boorara mining services and surface ore haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received
  • Grade control program well advanced with nearly 80% of the program completed
  • Mining commenced in August 2024 on single shift and first ore was exposed and mined in late September 2024
  • Night shift operations commencing this week to increase production rates, building to four digger shifts
  • Plan to establish an ore stockpile of 40-50kt at Boorara prior to haulage commencing
  • First ore on track for delivery to Paddington in late October 2024 and first gold production expected in November 2

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said: 2

“It is very pleasing that Boorara is on track for first ore delivery this month, with pouring of gold occurring in this high gold price environment delivering first revenue from Boorara very shortly.

Despite some labour shortages at site and in the general market, the work is progressing safely, efficiently and on schedule. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress at Boorara in due course”.

Overview

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Boorara Gold Project. The 100% owned Boorara project is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Horizon’s project locations, regional geology and surrounding infrastructure

Next Steps 1

Complete the remaining Phase 1 grade control drilling program, and continue to build the first parcel of ore for delivery to Paddington in late October 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:hrzgold investingGold Investing

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:hrzgold investingGold Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its third quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2024   , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .

Conference Call Details

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/284798799

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, October 23, after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

_________________________________

1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Media Contact – Asia Pacific
Rosalie Cobai
australiacommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Focused on Progressing the Donlin Gold Project to a Fully Updated Feasibility Study

Wide-Ranging Community Involvement and Government Engagement to Sustain Donlin Gold's Social License

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Metal Hawk Limited

Metal Hawk Limited


Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX)

Vertex Minerals


Lumwana's Super Pit Expansion Officially Launched

All amounts expressed in US$

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The development of a Super Pit at Barrick's Lumwana copper mine was officially launched today by the Zambian President, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, accompanied by members of his cabinet.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Strickland Metals

New Phase of Growth Drilling Commences at High-Priority Gradina Prospect at Rogozna

Drilling underway targeting shallow mineralisation above previous high-grade gold intercepts

Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK) (Strickland or the Company) is pleased to advise that a new phase of drilling has commenced at the high-priority Gradina Prospect, part of its 100%-owned ~5.4Moz AuEq Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project2 in Serbia (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

