First Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units delivered to the U.S. Army

First Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units delivered to the U.S. Army

Continued Raytheon investment will increase annual production

The Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Lockheed Martin, has delivered the first Lightweight Command Launch Units (LWCLU) to the U.S. Army. The LWCLU, a next-generation launcher for the Javelin® weapon system, is designed to be adaptable and compatible with all current, past and future Javelin variants. The launcher is replacing the weapon system's legacy command launch unit.

To date, Raytheon has invested $22 million to modernize the LWCLU factory to increase speed of production and expand capacity. In collaboration with the U.S. Army, the facility in Tucson, Ariz., is ramping annual production. 

"Delivering the first LWCLUs to the U.S. Army reflects the Javelin Joint Venture's commitment to continuously advancing technology for service members," said Jenna Hunt Frazier, JJV president and Javelin program director at Raytheon. "Our investments in modernization and production capacity ensures soldiers receive this cutting-edge capability faster."

The Javelin LWCLU provides soldiers with twice the target detection and recognition range while reducing size by 30% and weight by 25%. The LWCLU maximizes surveillance for soldiers, offering day and night engagement capability.

"The production and delivery of the LWCLU marks a pivotal step in modernizing the Javelin system for today's warfighter," said Rich Liccion, JJV vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. "Its innovative design enhances mobility and survivability while preserving the precision firepower that users rely on."

Javelin is developed and produced by the JJV between Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-javelin-lightweight-command-launch-units-delivered-to-the-us-army-302778903.html

SOURCE RTX

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