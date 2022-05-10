Base MetalsInvesting News

Fireweed Zinc LTD. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Gayna River Zinc project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The Gayna River project contains the Critical Metals Zinc, Gallium, and Germanium in addition to Lead and Silver. Highlights Fireweed has acquired the Gayna River project at a very low-cost by staking 128.75 sq-km of mineral claims in NWT. 28,000 m of historic drilling by Rio Tinto

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Gayna River Zinc project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The Gayna River project contains the Critical Metals Zinc, Gallium, and Germanium in addition to Lead and Silver.

Highlights

  • Fireweed has acquired the Gayna River project at a very low-cost by staking 128.75 sq-km of mineral claims in NWT.
  • 28,000 m of historic drilling by Rio Tinto outlined impressive large-tonnage exploration targets.
  • The geological environment has globally unique similarities to the very-high grade Kipushi mine.
  • Recent academic studies indicate potential for very-high grade massive sulphide targets which were not recognized by previous owners.

Executive Statements
Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald commented, "The acquisition of the Gayna River project by staking is a low-cost way for Fireweed to expand our portfolio of Critical Metals projects and add some exciting exploration potential. While our focus remains on our flagship Macmillan Pass project, we are keen to explore Gayna River where we see the potential for high-grade massive sulphide mineralization. I see a similar story unfolding at Gayna River as MacPass, where Fireweed can build upon historic exploration and use modern scientific understanding of deposit genesis to unlock a potentially world-class district."

Fireweed Chief Geologist Dr. Jack Milton added, "We are excited to put the exploration methods we have honed so successfully at Macmillan Pass to use in a whole new search space at Gayna River. Leveraging our experience with gravity surveys, muon-tomography, and cutting-edge inversions, we can enable exploration for what has been previously difficult to find – the high-grade centers of large zinc systems. With this new technology we expect to target high-grade massive sulphides with better precision and at relatively low-cost, enabling a new wave of zinc exploration and revitalizing activity at this well-renowned zinc district."

Upcoming Webinar
Tune in May 10th at 10 AM PST for Fireweed Zinc's live webinar as CEO Brandon Macdonald revisits the company's success since the start and details of what have been achieved through the years and where they are now. Fireweed's Chief Geologist, Dr. Jack Milton, outlines the company's 2021 successes, shares how Fireweed plans to build on them in 2022–2023, and provides exciting details about the exploration potential at Gayna River. The webinar registration is available at this URL:
https://6ix.com/event/revisiting-exploration-success-at-macmillan-pass-and-looking-to-the-future/

A recording of the webinar will be made available at the same URL within a week.

Gayna River Project Location and History
The Gayna River Project is located in the Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, (see Map 1) within the Gwich'in Settlement Area, the Sahtu Settlement Area, and the asserted territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. The project is in Canada, approximately 180 km West of Norman Wells, NWT, 180 km north of the Macmillan Pass project, Yukon, and 150 km SW of the winter road between Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells, NWT. Abundant zinc-lead-silver mineralization was discovered at Gayna River in the 1970s and Rio Tinto drilled over 28,000 m in the late 1970s resulting in a large tonnage exploration target.

Rio Tinto allowed the claims to lapse believing there was low potential for a high-grade deposit at Gayna River. A recent shift in thinking behind the geological model for Gayna River shows potential for high-grade massive sulphide zones within areas that were not tested by Rio Tinto. Fireweed has acquired 100% of the Gayna River project at very-low cost by staking an area of 12,875 hectares (128.75 square kilometers) covering all the historic showings and anomalies.

Gayna River Geology and Exploration Potential
Mineralization at Gayna River occurs in veins and breccias in carbonate rocks similar to Mississippi-Valley-Type (MVT) mineralization, or Irish-type Zn-Pb mineralization. Sphalerite and minor galena occur as infill within veins, vugs, and breccias along with dolomite-calcite-quartz-pyrite. Historic grab samples contain elevated concentrations of the critical metals gallium (up to 68 ppm) and germanium (up to 15.6 ppm).

The geological environment of Gayna River is very similar to host-rocks at the high-grade Kipushi Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag-Ge mine in southern Africa. At both locations, zinc mineralization is located around large Neoproterozoic carbonate reefs – geology that is unique to only these two locations worldwide. At Kipushi, high-grade lenses of massive sulphides are located around the margins and tops of the carbonate reefs including the "Big Zinc" zone. Using Kipushi as an exploration analogue, Fireweed sees the potential for massive sulphide mineralization at Gayna River in similar reef-margin and reef-top positions that remain largely untested by historic drilling which was done on a wide-spaced grid drilling approach. The extensive zinc mineralization discovered to date on the Gayna River project is thought to represent a large zinc system that may have higher-grade centers of massive sulphide.

Fireweed cautions that although a geological comparison to the Kipushi mine has been made, the comparison is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration at Gayna River will result in the definition of Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves.

Historic approaches to exploration at Gayna River relied on grid-drilling due to the typically irregular shapes of mineralized zones, sharp contacts, lack of obvious alteration, and no reliable geophysical response to the mineralization. Fireweed anticipates that modern gravity surveys and the deployment of borehole muon detectors around the favourable geological environment of the reef-tops and margins may enable the detection of density anomalies related to massive sulphide zones. This emerging muon technology has opened a search space to explore for targets that were not previously detectable by any efficient means.

Gayna River Historical Drilling and Historical Estimates
Over 28,000 metres of historic drilling at Gayna River produced historic estimates outlining the potential for large near-surface tonnages of medium zinc+lead grades over 28.5 square kilometers, demonstrating the large size potential of the hydrothermal system at Gayna River. The historic drilling intersected many zinc-rich intervals, such as 21.3 m of 8.14% zinc (hole RT-75-07), and 12.2 m of 6.65% zinc including 6.1 m of 11.25% zinc (hole RT-76-A20).

By the end of 1977, a total of 25,159 m of diamond drilling had been completed at Gayna River and formed the basis of two historical estimates. Publicly available assessment reports 1-3 , a published paper 4 , and an M.Sc. thesis 5 describe a 1977 estimate made by Rio Tinto within "Gayna River Project Report – 1977, for Rio Tinto Canadian Exploration Ltd." by R.S. Hewton (1978) of several individual areas that combine for a total of 2,436,798 tonnes of 4.58% zinc and 0.52% Pb in what was originally termed a "reserve" but does not meet the definition of a Mineral Reserve as defined in current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. According to current standards this estimate more closely resembles an Inferred Resource; however Fireweed emphasizes that a Qualified Person has not done the necessary validation work to classify this estimate as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves. It is uncertain whether the validation work or further exploration would result in the verification of this estimate as a Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve, and Fireweed is not treating the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves. The following assumptions were made during the calculation of this historical estimate: 1) a 2% combined Zn+Pb cutoff grade was used with a minimum width of 2.5 m (8'), 2) Values of less than 0.05% Pb were reduced to 0% Pb, 3) no allowance was made for factors that may reduce grade such as dilution or recovery, 4) the area of influence for each hole was considered as half-way to any hole containing more than 1% Zn+Pb over 2.5 m (8'), and 15 m (50') towards lower grade holes, or in directions without drillholes, 5) thickness over the area of influence was assumed to be equal to the width of an intersection where grade exceeds 2% Zn+Pb, 6) a tonnage factor of 10.5 cubic feet per ton was used (3.05 tonne/m 3 ), 7) For each area estimated, holes above 40 feet x % (Zn+Pb) over a minimum of 8' at a 2% cutoff, or holes above 60 feet% Zn+Pb regardless of grade were considered for the estimate, along with all intervening holes, regardless of grade, 8) mineralization in adjacent holes was correlated and included in the calculations only if in a roughly equivalent stratigraphic position. Work needed to upgrade or verify the historical estimates as current mineral resources includes but is not limited to: check assay validation of historical assay values; validation of drilling data; validation of geological modeling; field validation of drill collar coordinates; inspection of drill core; a geological site visit by a Qualified Person; and re-estimation using modern best practices.

The second historical estimate was more conceptual in nature and more closely resembles an Exploration Target as defined by NI-43-101 but was not originally represented as a range of tonnage and grade. Publicly available assessment reports 1-3 , a published paper 4 , and an M.Sc. thesis 5 describe a 1977 estimate made by Rio Tinto within "Gayna River Project Report – 1977, for Rio Tinto Canadian Exploration Ltd." by R.S. Hewton (1978) of potential for an Exploration Target of approximately 51 million tonnes of 5% combined zinc and lead. This estimate may be more conservatively represented as an Exploration Target of 30 to 50 Mt of 4.0 to 4.5% zinc and 0.0 to 0.5% lead. This potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource. Fireweed has not performed the work necessary to validate the historic Exploration Target and Fireweed is not treating the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources or current Mineral Reserves. The historic disclosed potential quantity was determined on the basis of the results from grid drilling 2000' centres over an area of 28.5 square kilometres, and focused grid drilling around the best holes at 200' centres – both grid drill programs resulted in approximately 13% of drillholes with intersections better than 40 feet x % with a 2% (Zn+Pb) cut-off grade and minimum width of 2.5 m (8'). Using the average thickness of mineralization of 4.54 m (14.9') and the average grade of 4.58% zinc and 0.52% lead it was then estimated that a thickness of 4.54 m of 5% combined zinc and lead was present throughout 13% of the 28.5 square kilometres drilled in order to define the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target. The estimate gave no consideration to potential continuity or amenability to mining.

Fireweed considers the historical estimates relevant as they demonstrate the large size potential of the hydrothermal system present at Gayna River and followed accepted practice at the time but does not consider the estimates to be reliable determinations of potential tonnage as the estimation methodology does not conform to the modern Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines.

Qualified Person Statement
Technical information in this news release has been approved by Jack Milton, P.Geo., Ph.D., Chief Geologist and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company managed by a highly experienced team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its 100% owned, district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange .

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Zinc LTD.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements
This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass and Gayna River Projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company's prospectus dated May 9, 2017, and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

The historic drilling and rock assay data referred to in this news release have not been independently validated but are considered broadly reliable as the data are derived from publicly available assessment reports authored by Professional Engineers or Professional Geologists.

References
1 2001, Downie, C.C., Geological Report for the Gayna River Property. NWT Assessment Report 084410.
2 2004, Sharp, R.J., Geological Report for the Gayna River Property. NWT Assessment Report 084713.
3 2008, Wallace, B., Atherton, C., & Sharp, R.J., Geological Report for the Gayna River Property. NWT Assessment Report 085334.
NWT Assessment Reports available at https://app.nwtgeoscience.ca/SearchHome.aspx
4 1982, Hewton, R.S., Gayna River: a Proterozoic Mississippi Valley-type zinc-lead deposit. Precambrian Sulphide Deposits, HS Robinson Memorial Volume: Geological Association of Canada, Special Paper , 25 , pp.667-700.
5 1979, Hardy, J.L. Stratigraphy, Brecciation, and Mineralization, Gayna River, Northwest Territories, M.Sc. thesis, University of Toronto.

Map 1 – Location of the Gayna River claims, Northwest Territories, and Macmillan Pass claims, Yukon, Canada is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dc5c753-aa19-4853-a054-28435125ab90

Contact:
Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361


Overview

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQB:FWEDF) is a Canadian mining, exploration and development company focused on advancing its Macmillan Pass zincleadsilver project in Yukon, Canada. Fireweed Zinc's Macmillan Pass project is a district-scale play that has significant upside potential. Fireweed Zinc intends to expand upon historic work and utilize modern exploration methods to make new discoveries.

The property is strategically located in the zinc-rich Selwyn Basin, which is known to host large sedimentary exhalative (SEDEX) deposits. SEDEX deposits are responsible for more than half of the world's zinc production and are an important source of lead. Global examples of this type of deposit include the Howard's Pass district (eastern Yukon and Northwest Territories), Mt Isa-Century in the McArthur River district (Australia) and Red Dog (Alaska). Fireweed Zinc has two large SEDEX deposits—Tom and Jason – and the company is confident that it can make additional SEDEX discoveries.

In addition to its exploration potential, the Macmillan Pass project also has a 2018 resource estimate. The resource was developed using a historic resource from 2007 as well as results from a 2,000-meter drill program. The resource highlighted an indicated resource of 11.2 million tonnes grading 9.6 percent zinc equivalent and an inferred resource of 39.5 million tonnes grading 10 percent zinc equivalent.

Following the release of the resource, Fireweed Zinc released the results of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the project in May 2018. The PEA outlined an 18-year mine life with 32.7 million tonnes of mineralization being mined at a processing rate of 4,900 tonnes-per-day. The report also highlighted an after-tax NVP (eight percent) of $448 million and an IRR of 24 percent.

Since releasing the PEA, Fireweed Zinc has continued its exploration efforts at Macmillan Pass with the aim of expanding the resource estimate and further improving the PEA. To this aim, Fireweed Zinc has completed a drill program on a number of prospective targets to test for new deposits, primarily on or near the Tom North, Tom East, Jason North and End Zone targets. The company also completed various geophysical, geochemical and geological mapping surveys as part of its field exploration program. Through this exploration work, Fireweed Zinc was able to identify ways to improve project economics and mine life.

Fireweed Zinc is managed by a seasoned team of mining industry professionals. Executive Chairman John Robins is a professional geologist whose career spans nearly four decades. Robins was the Founder and Executive Chairman of Kaminak Gold Corporation which was sold to Goldcorp., now Newmont Goldcorp (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), for $520 million. He was the 2008 recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia's H.H. “Spud" Huestis Award. He sits on the boards of several successful exploration companies. In 2017, Robins' companies raised over $100 million.

Company Highlights

  • Option agreements in place to earn 100 percent interest in the Tom and Jason and MAC claims.
  • Located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Yukon, Canada.
  • One of the largest and highest-grade zinc-lead-silver projects in the Americas with blue-sky potential.
  • Good infrastructure and property access.
  • Preliminary metallurgy in 2012 demonstrated good recoveries and concentrate grades.
  • 2018 resource estimate highlighted an indicated resource of 11.2 million tonnes at 9.6 percent zinc equivalent and an inferred resource of 39.5 million tonnes at 10 percent zinc equivalent
  • PEA included an after-tax NVP (eight percent) of $448 million, an IRR of 24 percent and an 18-year mine life.
  • 2019 exploration program is currently underway at Macmillan Pass.
  • Strong share structure with management holding large block of shares.
  • Good relations with First Nations in a non-treaty area.

Key Projects

Key Project: Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Yukon

The Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project is located approximately 200 kilometers northeast of the community of Ross River in the Selwyn Basin of Yukon, Canada. Hosting 12 large SEDEX-type deposits, the Selwyn Basin is one of the world's most recognized basins for this type of deposit. Fireweed Zinc's Macmillan Pass is nearby to Selwyn Chihong Mining's Selwyn (Howard's Pass) project which contains one of the world's largest undeveloped zinc deposit.

The 21,939-hectare underexplored land package is easily accessible via a three-kilometer road from the government-maintained North Canol Road off the Robert Campbell Highway or via government airstrip within the property boundary. The project also has a camp already in place (installed in 2011) along with permits and water licenses. A historic drill core is on site.

The Tom deposit was discovered in 1951 by Hudbay Minerals and the Jason deposit was discovered by the Ogilvie joint venture in 1974. Hudbay acquired the Jason deposit in 2007, combining the two deposits for the first time into one project. Fireweed Zinc signed an option agreement to acquire 100-percent of the Tom and Jason claims from Hudbay in December 2016.

In August 2017, Fireweed Zinc quadrupled the land area of its Macmillan Pass project with the acquisition of the adjoining MAC claims from Newmont Mining. The MAC claims cover the contiguous northwest extension of the same geology and mineralization trends that host the Tom and Jason deposits.

Fireweed Zinc again added to the size of the Macmillan Pass project with its acquisition of the Nidd property from a subsidiary of Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A or TECK.B,NYSE:TECK). With this acquisition, Fireweed Zinc has consolidated the Macmillan Pass zinc district and now controls 544 square kilometers of highly-prospective zinc claims.

2018 Resource Estimate

In January 2018, Fireweed Zinc announced its mineral resource estimate for the Macmillan Pass project. The resource included the resource estimate already completed on the Tom and Jason zones on the property. An NSR cut-off grade of $65 was used to calculate the numbers in the table below.

“These new mineral resource estimates for Tom and Jason represent a substantial increase over the previous 2007 mineral resource estimates," said Fireweed Zinc CEO Brandon Macdonald. “Building on this major milestone, we will now use these mineral resource estimates along with pending new metallurgical test results, toward completion of a preliminary economic assessment in the coming months to assess project economics. Next summer we plan to execute a larger drill program to expand on these mineral resources and test other targets for new discoveries within our large project area."

PEA

In May 2018, Fireweed Zinc announced that they had completed a PEA for the Macmillan Pass project. The following numbers were calculated using a base case $1.21 per pound zinc, $0.98 per pound lead and $16.80 per ounce silver. Highlights include:

  • An 18-year mine life with 32.7 million tons of mineralization mined at 4,900 tonne-per-day processing rate.
  • 54 million tonnes of zinc, 0.88 million tonnes of lead and 37 million tonnes of silver concentrate shipped.
  • Average yearly contained-metal production of 85 kilotons zinc, 48 kilotons lead and 2 million ounces silver.
  • Pre-tax NPV at eight percent of $779 million and IRR of 32 percent.
  • After-tax NPV at eight percent of $448 million and IRR of 24 percent.
  • Payback period of four years.
  • Pre-production CAPEX of $404 million.

The PEA also highlighted numerous opportunities for economic improvements and that there is room for expanding the resource.

“This first NI 43-101-compliant PEA on the Macmillan Pass project represents a significant step for the company as we progress the project towards production. Project economics in the PEA demonstrate that Macmillan Pass is not just viable at the zinc, lead and silver prices levels contemplated in the study, but highly robust," said Macdonald. “With consideration of the exploration upside not just at the known zones, but also within the broader land package, the project is steadily shaping up to be a premiere district-scale zinc mining camp in the mining-friendly Yukon Territory."

Blue Sky Potential on Large Land Package

The Macmillan Pass project represents an opportunity for upside potential. The footprints of the Tom and Jason deposits are quite small compared to the substantial size of the entire land package. Additionally, while approximately 70,000 meters of historical drilling was carried out on the Tom and Jason claim areas since their discovery, a vast majority of the current Macmillan Pass land package (including the MAC and Nidd claims) remain largely unexplored by modern exploration techniques.

Significant potential remains to expand the known mineralization at the Tom and Jason deposits at depth and along trend. Historic exploration activities on the MAC claims were limited to early-stage work in the search for gold, however, several areas of zinc and lead geochemical anomalies were discovered in stream sediments and soils.

Fireweed Zinc is testing that potential via an exploration campaign aimed at expanding the known mineralization on the Tom and Jason claims. The program also includes aerial and ground reconnaissance over the MAC claims to delineate targets for further exploration.

In July 2018, the company began its 10,000-meter drill program. Highlights from the program include 16.41 meters grading 21.1 percent zinc, 13.5 lead and 243 g/t silver and 10.16 meters grading 8.11 percent zinc, 6.31 percent lead and 82 g/t silver at the Tom East. The company also intersected 12.73 meters grading 12.61 percent zinc, 16.40 percent lead and 221 g/t silver and 12.41 meters grading 7.99 percent zinc, 13.26 percent lead and 166 g/t silver at Tom West. Finally, at End Zone on the MAC property, Fireweed Zinc intersected 8.6 meters grading 4.56 percent zinc, 17.34 percent lead and 145 g/t silver and 11.08 meters grading 4.78 percent zinc, 10.17 percent lead and 87 g/t silver.

In June 2019, Fireweed Zinc commenced its 2019 exploration program. The program is expected to consist of at least 2,000 meters of core drilling and 1,000 meters of RC drilling on a number of prospective targets to test for new deposits. Drilling is expected to primarily be focused on the Tom North, Tom East, Jason North and End Zone areas. The company also intends to continue its field exploration plans to complete geophysical, geochemical and geological mapping surveys.

The following month, Fireweed Zinc announced that it completed 12 holes on the property, seven of which were drilled at Tom North, in addition to one at Tom West, one at Target R and two at Jason North. The company expanded its drill program at Tom North due to the positive results, which offer Fireweed Zinc the potential to extend open-pit and underground mine life. Highlights from Tom North include nine meters grading 6.36 percent zinc and 0.65 percent lead and 7.30 meters grading 6.19 percent zinc and 0.51 percent lead. Fireweed Zinc believes that these results successfully prove that the Tom North target has near-surface mineralization that can be mined using an open-pit, improving the current PEA economics.

Fireweed Zinc also completed an initial preconcentration test that utilized a state-of-the-art x-ray fluorescence ore sorting technology on samples from the Boundary zone, which is an advanced exploration target located 15 kilometers northwest of the Jason deposit. Through the pre-concentration tests, Fireweed Zinc was able to demonstrate that the feed grade found at the Boundary zone could be upgraded from 2.5 percent zinc to five percent zinc. The company was also able to achieve recovery rates ranging from 80 percent to 85 percent. Importantly, this all can be done at a low cost to Fireweed Zinc, improving the economics for the project.

Following the impressive ore sorting results, Fireweed Zinc drilled at the Boundary zone. The first hole of 2019 intersected 250 meters (true width) grading 3.44 percent zinc, which included high-grade intersections of 23.31 meters grading 16.35 percent zinc, 11.85 meters grading 9.18 percent zinc, 4.45 percent lead and 71.6 g/t silver and 1.01 meters grading 47.70 percent zinc. Another hole drilled at the Boundary zone intersected 230 meters grading 4.14 percent that contained a near-surface higher-grade section of 100 meters grading 7.94 percent zinc. These results confirmed that the Boundary zone has the potential to be mined in a low-strip open-pit and can be upgraded through low-cost ore sorting technology.

Management Team

John Robins—Executive Chairman and Director

John Robins is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience mainly as an independent geologist and entrepreneur. Mr. Robins has been involved in many successful exploration ventures and sat on the boards of several successful exploration companies. Most recently he was Founder, Executive Chairman and Director of Kaminak Gold Corporation which discovered the Coffee gold deposits in Yukon and sold the company to Goldcorp for $520 million. In 2008, Mr. Robins was recognized for his achievements in mining exploration by the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia with the H.H. “Spud" Huestis Award. This is recognized as the highest award given for mineral exploration and is awarded to those who have made “a significant contribution to enhance the mineral resources of British Columbia and/or the Yukon Territory, through the original application of prospecting techniques or other geoscience technology." In 2017, Mr. Robins' companies (Bluestone Resources, Northern Empire Resources, Fireweed Zinc) raised over $100 million.

Brandon Macdonald—CEO and Director

Brandon Macdonald is a professional geologist with a diverse experience base including exploration geology worldwide and investment banking. In recent years he has focused his efforts in exploration and development as a principal of and consultant to various junior mining companies. In the past, he was in the City of London where he worked in structuring financings and risk management at Macquarie Bank. In 2007 Mr. Macdonald graduated with an MBA (with Distinction) from Oxford. He completed his B.Sc. in Geology from UBC in 2000. Mr. Macdonald has a long history of mining exploration work in Yukon, including zinc projects, and originally hails from Ross River, near the Macmillan Pass Project site.

Adrian Rothwell — Director and Audit Committee Chair

Adrian Rothwell has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years with extensive experience in oversight and corporate governance roles. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Kore Mining Ltd., a private mining venture with gold projects in the western US. Most recently, he was the Director, Strategy at Goldcorp Inc., and previously acted as Chief Financial Officer for many companies listed on the TSXV. Mr. Rothwell is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in British Columbia and a designated Chartered Accountant in Australia and New Zealand. He articled at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Australia and Canada and holds a BA in Economics from Macquarie University.

George Gorzynski—Executive Vice President and Director

George Gorzynski is co-founder of the company and a geological engineer with 35 years of experience in exploration and mining company management. He has strong technical, management and leadership skills, and was a key person in the building and managing of several successful international junior mining and exploration companies. His technical experience ranges from management of large exploration projects in challenging settings to geology field work in isolated locations to oversight of mining operations. Mr. Gorzynski has geological engineering degrees from the University of Toronto (Honours) and University of British Columbia and has worked on a number of zinc projects in British Columbia and Yukon.

Peter Hemstead —Director

Mr. Hemstead has over 20 years of finance experience and has a proven track record of providing strong financial leadership. He has extensive experience in financial management, corporate finance, project finance, treasury, commercial banking, marketing/sales, financial risk management, insurance, and tax planning. Mr. Hemstead is a Chartered Professional Accountant with an Honours Economics degree from the University of Western Ontario. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Bluestone Resources Inc. where he is a key executive in financing and moving the Cerro Blanco gold project toward production. He is also a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Fiore Gold Ltd., a growth oriented gold producer and explorer with the producing Pan Mine as well as a suite of exploration projects in Nevada. He previously held a senior financial executive role for 10 years with Capstone Mining Corp., leading the financial team through the successful expansion from a development stage mining company to an intermediate producer. His expertise and experience will be a great benefit to Fireweed as the Company advances its Macmillan Pass Project toward production.

Gilles Dessureau—V.P. Exploration

Mr. Dessureau is a Professional Geologist with over 15 years of exploration and development experience in the Western Cordillera including Yukon and British Columbia along with other locations throughout North America including Nevada, Ontario and Quebec. Mr. Dessureau is the Owner and Principle Geologist of Solidus Geological Services and has been providing geological and project management services to a number of clients including Golden Predator Mining Corp., Columbus Gold Corp., Colorado Resources Ltd., BMC Minerals, among others since 2007. Mr. Dessureau was instrumental in advancing the Wolverine polymetallic VMS deposit, located in the Yukon, through pre-feasibility and into commercial production beginning in 2010, and was involved with advancing Golden Predator's Brewery Creek and 3 Aces deposits. Mr. Dessureau graduated with a Master's degree from Laurentian University in Sudbury following a Bachelor's degree in Geology from St. Mary's University in Halifax. He is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC).

Dan Rogness — Director

Dan Rogness has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years and is experienced in treasury, finance, financial reporting, corporate development, forecasting, cash management, hedging and foreign exchange. He is currently consulting for various mining companies and was the Assistant Treasurer and officer at Teck Resources (formerly Teck Corporation and Teck Cominco Ltd.) from 1985 to 2012. Mr. Rogness is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in British Columbia and holds a B. Com (Honours) in Accounting and Management Information Systems.

Neil MacRae—Investor Relation Manager

Mr. MacRae attended the University of Calgary and started his career in 1994, spending 10 years as a commodity trader and concentrate marketer for Mitsui & Co. (Canada) Ltd. Over the next 14 years, he then moved into investor relations roles with such companies as First Majestic, NovaGold Resources, and Santacruz Silver Mining as well as a role at Farallon Mining which operated the Campo Morado zinc mine in Mexico which was taken over by Nyrstar in 2011.

Cindy Chiang — Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Chiang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with experience in both public practice and industry since she became a Chartered Accountant in 2009. During her time in public practice at KPMG, Cindy led audit engagement team. Ms. Chiang is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with experience in both public practice and industry since she became a Chartered Accountant in 2009. During her time in public practice at KPMG, Cindy led audit engagement teams domestically and abroad, and is knowledgeable of Canadian and US accounting standards as well as IFRS. In industry, Cindy dealt with financial accounting and internal controls matters. Since May 2021, Ms. Chiang has been the Financial Controller for Fireweed and in recent months has transitioned into her new role as Chief Financial Officer.


Jeffrey Dare—Corporate Secretary

Jeffrey Dare has over nine years of professional experience with respect to managing external reporting and corporate compliance for TSXV-listed issuers. He currently serves as the Corporate Secretary and advisor for a number of junior companies. Mr. Dare works closely with external partners and service providers in the areas of legal, compliance, transfer agency, audit, banking and insurance. Mr. Dare holds a BA from Simon Fraser University.

