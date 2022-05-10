Fireweed Zinc LTD. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Gayna River Zinc project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The Gayna River project contains the Critical Metals Zinc, Gallium, and Germanium in addition to Lead and Silver. Highlights Fireweed has acquired the Gayna River project at a very low-cost by staking 128.75 sq-km of mineral claims in NWT. 28,000 m of historic drilling by Rio Tinto ...

FWZ:CA