Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Bitcoin Well

BTCW:CC

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 geophysical survey on its Gayna Project (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-germanium) ("Gayna" or "the Project") in the Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

  • Several drill targets on gravity anomalies have been identified in reef-margin positions, consistent with Kipushi-style 1 massive sulphide targets.
  • Reef-margin targets are further supported by proximity to known showings, soil anomalies, and rock sampling.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated "The results of our work at the Gayna Project so far show some compelling targets supported by multiple independent datasets: gravity, soils, and geological mapping. The anomalies are focused around the margins of ancient carbonate reefs, further validating the exploration concept that we are testing here—that Gayna may host high-grade massive sulphide zinc-lead mineralization. We are very excited to revitalize mineral exploration in the area and conclusively test these targets for critical minerals."

Summary

Fireweed is exploring for zinc and lead mineralization at the Gayna Project where the geology appears similar to that of the high grade Kipushi zinc mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo 1 . Fireweed is testing the concept that Gayna may host similar vertically oriented, reef-margin zinc and lead mineralization, where zinc occurs within very dense rocks. In 2022 and 2023, Fireweed carried out ground-based surveys that took measurements of the Earth's gravity field to identify any anomalies that may relate to dense rocks in the subsurface. Several density anomalies have been identified that are consistent with the reef-margin analogue. The targets are further supported by high-grade zinc and lead from surface rock samples. The comparison to the Kipushi mine 1 is conceptual in nature, and testing by drilling is required to determine if significant amounts of zinc or lead occur in the subsurface at Gayna.

Map 1: Gayna Project Location Relative to Fireweed's Flagship Macpass and Mactung Projects.

Picture1


Map 2: Gayna Project Geology.

Picture2

2023 Geophysical Survey

Crews completed a 40 line-km, three-week long, low-impact ground gravity survey at Gayna in 2023. The survey provided infill coverage of the 2022 grid (see Fireweed news release dated November 17, 2022 ); covered targets A, B, C, F, and L (Maps 3 and 4); and expanded the grid to cover more reef-margin targets.

Results

Results from the survey have delineated areas of anomalously high gravity around carbonate reef margins (Map 4, Cross Sections A-A' and B-B'). These gravity highs may represent areas of high subsurface density and coincide with high lead and zinc values in soils. Geological mapping and the interpretation of historical drill logs has constrained the location of gravity anomalies to both reef-margin positions and associated with NW-SE trending fault structures (Cross Sections A-A' and B-B'). There is a close spatial relationship between mineralization around the discovery "A" showing at Gayna and a gravity anomaly, which continues to support the exploration model.

Preliminary, unconstrained inversions of the 2022 and 2023 gravity data have delineated 12 targets with strike lengths of 250 to 1,100 m which are ready to be tested by 2,000 to 3,000 m of diamond drilling. Additional modeling work is underway to better constrain the targets and identify more subtle anomalies.

Ground gravity has been a very successful tool in Fireweed's exploration of the Boundary Zone area at the Macpass Project (zinc-lead-silver), Yukon. There, gravity anomalies were critical for making new discoveries and step-out drill holes that have successfully intersected sulphide mineralization within 100 to 200 m of surface (see Fireweed news release dated November 10, 2022 ). Gravity anomalies identified at Gayna may similarly be associated with potential zinc-lead sulphide bodies relatively close to surface.

Map 3: Gayna Project Claims and Historical Drill Collars and Cross Section Locations.

Picture3


Cross section A–A': Gravity highs coincident with both shallowly-buried margins of the reef and with high magnitude anomalies associated with the "A" and "F" showings.

Picture4

Cross section B–B': gravity high coincident with shallowly-buried, reef-margin.

Picture5

Map 4: 2022 and 2023 Ground Gravity Survey Results.

Picture6

Gayna Project (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-germanium)

The Gayna Project is located in the Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, (see Map 1) within the Gwich'in Settlement Area, the Sahtu Settlement Area, and the asserted territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. The project is in Canada, approximately 180 km West of Norman Wells, NWT, 180 km north of Fireweed's Macpass project, Yukon, and 150 km SW of the winter road between Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells, NWT. There is a winter airstrip located on the claims.

The Gayna showings are hosted in dominantly carbonate sedimentary rocks of Neoproterozoic age within the Mackenzie Mountains. These carbonate units consist of a succession of shale-carbonate rocks containing calcimicrobial limestone reefs formed by stromatolites and possibly early sponges. The reefs are surrounded by comparatively deeper-water sediments intermixed with reef-derived talus, with individual reefs several hundred metres to over 3 km in diameter and hundreds of metres in thickness. This sharp, near-vertical interface between the reef and the surrounding sedimentary rocks is being targeted as an environment analogous to the high-grade Big Zinc Zone at the Kipushi deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo 1 . Mineralization discovered at Gayna to date occurs in veins and breccias in carbonate rocks similar to Mississippi-Valley-Type (MVT) mineralization, or Irish-type zinc-lead mineralization. Sphalerite and minor galena occur as infill within veins, vugs, and breccias along with dolomite-calcite-quartz-pyrite. This mineralization is interpreted as the distal expression of Kipushi-style massive sulphide mineralization that may be present along the subvertical margins of the carbonate reefs. This steep reef margin geometry at Gayna was not tested by historical, sub-vertical drill holes, which targeted sub-horizontal, shallowly dipping mineralization. The gravity geophysics work from 2022 shows compelling gravity targets, and the data generated in the 2023 gravity program will guide future drilling programs to test these anomalies using inclined drillholes.

Rio Tinto completed over 28,000 m of exploration drilling at Gayna in the 1970's to test targets identified by prospecting or soil geochemistry, and to test stratiform targets with a grid drilling approach utilizing vertical holes on a square grid with an average spacing of 600 m between holes (Map 3). Given the vertical holes and the wide historic drill grid spacing, these drill programs left the concept of subvertical bodies of massive sulphide mineralization untested. The Project was staked by Fireweed in 2022 to test the new exploration concept that Kipushi-style, high-grade massive sulphide may be present at Gayna.

A ground gravity survey, an airborne LiDAR survey, and an orthophoto survey were carried out in 2022 to acquire high-quality geophysical data using modern technology and practices. The results of the 2022 gravity program delineated several gravity-high anomalies over the inferred position of the reef-margins. For an overview of results from the 2022 program, please refer to Fireweed news release dated November 17, 2022 .

A limited rock sampling program at known showings returned samples with high zinc, silver, and lead concentrations, and also contained elevated concentrations of the critical minerals gallium (2 to 42 ppm) and germanium (9 to 99 ppm) (see Fireweed news release dated November 17, 2022 ). The 2022 rock sampling returned a specimen with a spectacular zinc grade of 51.2%, as well as another sample grading 73.7% lead. These samples, while derived from surface boulders, illustrate the potential for an undiscovered source(s) of massive sulphides with extremely high grades, comparable to Kipushi, hosted in the same reef-margin environment. Several extensive, high magnitude lead-zinc soil anomalies present on the Project are not readily explained by the results of the historic drilling and show potential for yet undiscovered high-grade massive sulphide mineralization along the reef-margins.

Photo 1: Gayna Project ‘A' showing, sample. Upper-Host sub-rounded dolostone breccia, matrix infilled with dolomite, calcite, crystalline red and green sphalerite, and metallic galena.

Picture7

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed Metals' VP Geology, Jack Milton, Ph.D., P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:M0G): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. Fireweed is well-funded, with a strong current cash position and has just completed its largest ever exploration program. The Company has three projects located in Canada:

  • Macpass Project (zinc-lead-silver) : Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macpass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources in the world*. The Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources 2 (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment 3 (PEA). In addition, Boundary Zone, Tom North and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled that are not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential.
  • Mactung Project (tungsten) : The Company owns 100% of the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Project, located in the Yukon and Northwest Territories adjacent to the Macpass Project. Recently announced mineral resources for Mactung (41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 ) 4 make it the world's largest high-grade resource of the critical mineral tungsten*. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China*.
  • Gayna Project (zinc-lead-gallium-germanium) : Fireweed owns 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna Project, located in the Northwest Territories about 180 km north of the Macpass Project. As outlined by 28,000 m of historical drilling and recent studies, it is host to extensive mineralization including critical minerals zinc, gallium and germanium, as well as lead and silver. The project has significant upside exploration potential.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: M0G) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Data Verification

Geophysical surveying in 2022 and 2023 was conducted by a qualified and independent contractor under the direction of Fireweed Metals.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to mineralization potential, comparison of the Gayna Project to other mineral projects or mines, interpretation of geophysical data, interpretation of drill results, future work plans, the use of funds, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operati ons, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

Footnotes and References

* References to relative size and grade of the Mactung resources and Macpass resources in comparison to other tungsten and zinc deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.

1 : For details of the geological comparison to the Kipushi Mine, see Turner, E. C., D. W. Broughton, and T. Brooks. "Neoproterozoic carbonate lithofacies and ore distribution at the Kipushi Cu-Zn deposit, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Gayna River Zn camp, Northwest Territories, Canada." Economic Geology 113.3 (2018): 779-788. Fireweed cautions that the presence of gravity anomalies at the Gayna Project described in this news release or the comparison of the geology of the Gayna project to the geology of the Kipushi Mine do not guarantee that massive sulphides, or any other zinc or lead mineralization yet to be discovered, exists on the Gayna claims. This geological comparison is conceptual in nature and requires further exploration. Fireweed makes no assurance that additional exploration will result in the discovery of any mineralization, the definition of an Exploration Target, or the definition of a Mineral Resource on the Gayna Project.

2 : For details, see Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Watson Lake and Mayo Mining Districts Yukon Territory, Canada" filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on February 23, 2018, and Fireweed news release dated January 10, 2018.

3 : For details, see Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Macmillan Pass Project Yukon Territory Canada" filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on July 9, 2018, and Fireweed news release dated May 23, 2018. This Technical Report includes a Preliminary Economic Analysis disclosing an economic analysis of mineral resources that is preliminary in nature and does not include any mineral reserves. It is equally emphasized that the mineral resources disclosed within this Technical Report are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4 : For details, see Fireweed news release dated June 13, 2023 "Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World" and the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada," with effective date July 28, 2023 filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/

Contact: Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361
Email: info@fireweedmetals.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4546b07f-38ce-4fb4-993e-67b69e5f847c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/306ed278-4381-4999-b58a-e8856dcdc575

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/148fa17c-10cc-410f-ba90-a320662d0b3d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8f4a7c9-8263-4f1f-9e0d-ac87cdd3e823

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/527c0350-dd90-41db-ad48-cdf2a9f9da18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60307013-da4e-42d6-bd7d-e3754720c151

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/740ff122-9b07-4376-835d-90ca440a8813


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed MetalsFWZ:CATSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fireweed Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ)

Fireweed Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Intersects 81.3 m of 8.5% Zinc, 1.1% Lead, and 47.0 g/t Silver, Including 12.4 m of 17.2% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, and 79.1 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Intersects 81.3 m of 8.5% Zinc, 1.1% Lead, and 47.0 g/t Silver, Including 12.4 m of 17.2% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, and 79.1 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

  • Fireweed continues to grow Boundary Zone with multiple wide, high-grade zones of zinc-lead-silver mineralization in step-out holes within stratiform, laminated to massive sulphides, which demonstrate strong continuity of the system, and potential for further step-outs of the mineralized zones.
  • Hole NB23-016 intersected 81.3 m (35 m estimated true width) of 8.5% zinc, 1.1% lead, and 47.0 g/t silver, including 12.4 m of 17.2% zinc, 2.0% lead, and 79.1 g/t silver. This hole also intersected a separate interval of 12.84 m grading 4.5% zinc and 8.8 g/t silver.
  • Hole NB23-012 intersected 67.78 m (41 m estimated true width) grading 6.3% zinc, 1.2% lead, and 52.0 g/t silver including 10.52 m of 12.8% zinc, 2.3% lead, and 105.7 g/t silver.
  • Hole NB23-011 intersected 44.83 m (8.5 m estimated true width) grading 8.3% zinc, 1.2% lead, and 42.9 g/t silver including 18.83 m of 12.2% zinc, 1.3% lead, and 63.9 g/t silver.
  • Assays are pending for 24 remaining drillholes from Boundary Zone, 10 holes from the Tom deposit and 2 holes from the Jason deposit.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada, and provide an update from its largest ever drill program.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO - Invest NWT: Untapped Potential and Collaboration in Canada's North

VIDEO - Invest NWT: Untapped Potential and Collaboration in Canada's North

Invest Canada North presents untapped potential in Canada's Northwest Territories metals and mining sector, attracting investors and corporations. Ongoing exploration and development efforts in the Northwest Territories offer diverse industry opportunities, supported by the Invest Canada North Initiative's focus on collaboration with Indigenous landowners and the government. Notably, the region excels in female representation, with the historic appointment of the first female president of a diamond mine. ESG practices prioritize Indigenous involvement, enhancing social license and project advancement. Hear insights from industry leaders, including Brandon Macdonald (President & CEO, Fireweed Metals), Angela Bigg (President & COO, Diavik Diamond Mines), and Kenny Ruptash (President, NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines). The Northwest Territories' metals and mining industry remains a beacon of opportunity in Canada's North.

Invest NWT

https://investcanadanorth.ca/territory/nwt/

About BTV:
BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that has helped companies increase their brand awareness for 25+ years, reaching a national retail and institutional investor audience through top TV networks like BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, and FOX Business. Combining unique content creation and major distribution services, their offerings include the BTV Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, and Digital Campaigns. Discover Investment Opportunities.

www.b-tv.com.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184573

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Completes Geophysical Survey at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Completes Geophysical Survey at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce it has completed a geophysical survey on its Gayna Project (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-germanium) ("Gayna" or "the Project"), in the Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick (Paddy) G. Downey to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Downey has over 40 years of international experience in the resource industry, including mine operations, development and construction. Mr. Downey is currently CEO of Orezone Gold where he has overseen the successful financing, construction, and operation of the Bomboré mine in Burkina Faso. He has held the position of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Elgin Mining Inc., Aura Minerals Inc. and previously Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006. He has held numerous senior engineering positions at several large-scale global gold mining operations and has also held operating positions at several mining projects in Northern Canada. Mr. Downey was a member of the boards of Claude Resources and Dalradian Resources before their recent successful acquisitions and a member of the Board of Victoria Gold during the development stage of Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon Territory. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hon.) degree in Engineering from Queen's University.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering For Total Proceeds Of $16.8 Million

Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering For Total Proceeds Of $16.8 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") first announced August 10, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports it has received an initial $2 million royalty investment under the second tranche investment of the Company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022 (the "Royalty Agreement'). The Company and the royalty investor ("the Royalty Holder") have also agreed to amend the terms of the Royalty Agreement ("the Amendment") in order to increase flexibility of payment installments and to extend the original July 25, 2024 expiration date. All currency figures are U.S. dollars

Under the Revised Agreement, the Royalty Holder receives the right to fund the second $12 million tranche in six equal installments of $2 million each ("Additional Payment Installment"), with the right to receive approximately 0.33% of the payable gold production and 1% of the payable silver production from the Pebble Project per Additional Payment Installment made (representing 1/6 of the aggregate royalty under the second tranche). The Company received the first $2 million upon execution of the Amendment.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").

Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee a schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in the second half of 2024.  The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12 , 2023.  In addition, Casino has been engaging and consulting with First Nations that may be impacted by the project. This will inform all aspects of the ESE Statement development.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

The Carmacks Bypass Project ("Bypass"), the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment by the Yukon and Federal Governments has been completed ahead of schedule.  The Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area.

The Bypass is comprised of a 70 meter clear span steel bridge with concrete deck and 5 kilometers of new road.  The contract was completed by Pelly Construction, who worked closely with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to ensure employment, training and commercial benefits flowed to the LSCFN Citizens and the community, with over 60% of the wages paid to First Nation citizens.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/10/c9486.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM), Lumina Gold, a large scale gold-copper developer, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Lumina Gold management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 14:15 CET on November 25th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM), Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on copper and zinc mineral assets., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Osisko Metals Inc. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:15 CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fireweed Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

Tech Investing

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Vanadium Investing

Transaction Update

Uranium Investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming

Resource Investing

Addendum to Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

×