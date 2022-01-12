Fireweed Zinc LTD. is pleased to announce further assay results from the 2021 drilling program at the Macmillan Pass project, Yukon, Canada where an infill hole at Tom East encountered high-grade laminated mineralization. Highlights Hole TS21-001 intersected 10.41% zinc, 11.58% lead, and 149.9 gt silver over 7.99 m within a broader interval of 6.92% zinc, 5.03% lead, and 48.7 gt silver over 37.99 m . Tom East is ...

FWZ:CA