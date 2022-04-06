Fireweed Zinc LTD. is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement . This tranche consists of 5,586,444 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 7,200,000 flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$0.99 per share for total proceeds of $11,038,511. Remaining orders will be closed once all necessary subscription agreements and filings ...

FWZ:CA