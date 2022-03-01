Finlay Minerals Ltd. announces that further to its news release dated February 10, 2022 the Company has entered into a definitive option agreement dated February 28, 2022 for the option of a 70% interest in its wholly-owned PIL Property to ATAC Resources Ltd. exercisable for consideration totaling $1.9 million and $12 million of work. The definitive option agreement was entered into pursuant to, and on substantially ...

FYL:CA