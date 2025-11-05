Figma Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue grew 38% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $274.2 million as company raises full-year guidance.
Figma accelerated customer growth and multi-product adoption as Figma Make and other AI products continued gaining traction.
Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) announced financial results today for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. "Q3 was the best quarter in Figma's history: we crossed $1 billion in annual revenue run rate, delivered record revenue and shipped faster than ever for our customers," said Dylan Field, Figma's CEO and co-founder. "Our incredible quarter was driven in part by AI product investments in Figma Make and our MCP server which are spreading Figma to new teams and new audiences. AI is redefining how software gets built, moving value up the stack to design––and we are building the platform where anyone can go from idea to product."
"We delivered another strong quarter, beating our third quarter revenue expectations with 38% year-over-year growth," said Praveer Melwani, Figma's CFO. "By the end of September, approximately 30% of Paid Customers spending $100,000 or more in ARR were creating on Figma Make on a weekly basis — which shows how strongly our new products are resonating with customers and has given us the confidence to raise our full year outlook for 2025. We have the flexibility to keep investing to drive sustainable, long-term growth."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was $274.2 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year, above the range Figma guided to last quarter, and representing an annual revenue run-rate of over $1.0 billion.
- GAAP loss from operations was $(1.1) billion; GAAP operating margin was (415)%. Non-GAAP operating income was $34.0 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 12%.
- GAAP net loss was $(1.1) billion and non-GAAP net income was $62.4 million.
- GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted was $(2.72) and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted was $0.11 and $0.10, respectively.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $51.2 million; operating cash flow margin was 19%. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $49.0 million; Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin was 18%.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2025.
Recent Business Highlights:
- Net Dollar Retention Rate for customers with ARR of $10,000 or more was 131% as of September 30, 2025, up 2 percentage points quarter-over-quarter.
- 12,910 Paid Customers with more than $10,000 in ARR as of September 30, 2025, adding over 1,000 Paid Customers in this segment in the third quarter.
- 1,262 Paid Customers with more than $100,000 in ARR as of September 30, 2025, adding over 140 Paid Customers in this segment in the third quarter.
- Launched over 50 new features across the Figma platform during the third quarter. AI features like Copy Design, remote Figma MCP Server, and Make Kits to further support users' AI-native design and product development workflows.
- Partnered with OpenAI to launch the Figma App for ChatGPT, one of many product integrations Figma launched in the third quarter. With the Figma App, a user can use conversations with ChatGPT to generate a diagram, a flow chart or Gantt chart in FigJam, and then share, save or continue to edit within Figma.
- Acquired Weavy, a platform that brings generative AI and professional editing tools into the open canvas. As Figma Weave, the company will help build out image, video, animation, motion design, and VFX media generation and editing capability on the Figma platform.
- Welcomed Loredana Crisan as Figma's Chief Design Officer. Loredana joined Figma from Meta, where over the past decade she led product and design teams across Messenger, Instagram, and their GenAI efforts.
- Published original research report, Shifting Roles: How Product Development Teams Are Evolving In 2025 , with comprehensive research on how team roles and workflows are shifting across the full product development lifecycle. The study found that more than half of non-designers (56%) say they now engage "a lot" or "a great deal" in at least one design-centric task, and 72% of respondents cite AI tools as a primary force behind shifts in their role.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook:
Based on information as of today, Figma is providing the following guidance:
- Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook:
- Revenue between $292.0 million and $294.0 million, implying 35% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.
- Full Year 2025 Outlook:
- Revenue between $1.044 billion and $1.046 billion, implying 40% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.
- Non-GAAP operating income between $112.0 million and $117.0 million.
About Figma
Figma (NYSE: FIG) is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world's best digital products and experiences. Founded in 2012, Figma has evolved from a design tool to a connected, AI-powered platform that helps teams go from idea to shipped product. Whether you're ideating, designing, building, or shipping, Figma makes the entire design and product development process more collaborative, efficient, and fun—while keeping everyone on the same page.
Certain Definitions
Figma calculates Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of Figma's active customer agreements as of the measurement date, assuming any agreement that expires during the next twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on existing terms. A customer agreement is considered active when seats are provisioned to the customer at the start of their subscription. In cases where contracts are signed but not provisioned prior to the measurement date, the customer agreement is counted as active if provisioning takes place no more than 15 days after the measurement date.
Figma defines a Paid Customer as a customer account that is billed separately for which Figma has an active paid subscription as of the last day of the applicable period of measurement. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments, subsidiaries, or subscribing teams that are each billed separately are counted as multiple Paid Customers. A customer account is considered active when seats are provisioned to the customer at the start of their subscription. In cases where contracts are signed but not provisioned as of the last date of the applicable period of measurement, the customer account is counted as active if provisioning takes place no more than 15 days after the last day of the applicable period of measurement.
Figma defines a Paid Customer with more than $10,000 in ARR as a Paid Customer with a total of $10,000 or more of ARR as of the last day of the applicable period of measurement.
Figma defines a Paid Customer with more than $100,000 in ARR as a Paid Customer with $100,000 or more of ARR as of the last day of the applicable period of measurement.
Figma calculates Net Dollar Retention Rate as of the applicable period of measurement by starting with the ARR of Paid Customers with more than $10,000 in ARR as of twelve months prior to such date of measurement ("Prior Period ARR"). Figma then calculates the ARR for those same customers as of the applicable period of measurement ("Current Period ARR"). Figma then divides Current Period ARR by Prior Period ARR to calculate Net Dollar Retention Rate for the applicable date of measurement. Figma's Net Dollar Retention Rate reflects customer expansion, contraction, and customer churn. Figma calculates Net Dollar Retention Rate using ARR from Paid Customers with more than $10,000 in ARR because Figma believes that $10,000 in ARR is an important threshold, as it is a strong indicator of significant paid usage of Figma's products.
|
Figma, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$
|
274,173
|
|
$
|
198,639
|
|
$
|
752,012
|
|
$
|
532,066
|
Cost of revenue (1)
|
|
83,884
|
|
|
18,703
|
|
|
131,225
|
|
|
71,051
|
Gross profit
|
|
190,289
|
|
|
179,936
|
|
|
620,787
|
|
|
461,015
|
Operating expenses (1) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
680,885
|
|
|
104,182
|
|
|
833,862
|
|
|
692,569
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
274,759
|
|
|
79,290
|
|
|
441,300
|
|
|
410,870
|
General and administrative
|
|
371,425
|
|
|
43,800
|
|
|
440,580
|
|
|
286,678
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
1,327,069
|
|
|
227,272
|
|
|
1,715,742
|
|
|
1,390,117
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(1,136,780)
|
|
|
(47,336)
|
|
|
(1,094,955)
|
|
|
(929,102)
|
Other income, net
|
|
29,305
|
|
|
17,910
|
|
|
73,557
|
|
|
45,234
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(1,107,475)
|
|
|
(29,426)
|
|
|
(1,021,398)
|
|
|
(883,868)
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
(10,460)
|
|
|
(13,828)
|
|
|
2,508
|
|
|
(53,941)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(1,097,015)
|
|
$
|
(15,598)
|
|
$
|
(1,023,906)
|
|
$
|
(829,927)
|
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(1,097,015)
|
|
$
|
(15,598)
|
|
$
|
(1,023,906)
|
|
$
|
(829,927)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(2.72)
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
$
|
(3.68)
|
|
$
|
(4.37)
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
|
403,212
|
|
|
210,768
|
|
|
278,409
|
|
|
190,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized, as follows:
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
42,987
|
|
$
|
3,034
|
|
$
|
43,205
|
|
$
|
27,893
|
Research and development
|
|
585,747
|
|
|
47,308
|
|
|
591,883
|
|
|
511,106
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
185,503
|
|
|
20,160
|
|
|
186,047
|
|
|
206,830
|
General and administrative
|
|
324,095
|
|
|
17,901
|
|
|
324,704
|
|
|
201,571
|
Total
|
$
|
1,138,332
|
|
$
|
88,403
|
|
$
|
1,145,839
|
|
$
|
947,400
|
Figma, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
|
September 30,
2025
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
340,485
|
|
$
|
486,954
|
Digital assets
|
|
30,320
|
|
|
—
|
Marketable securities
|
|
1,237,048
|
|
|
970,883
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
156,004
|
|
|
131,315
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
79,904
|
|
|
48,873
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,843,761
|
|
|
1,638,025
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
17,946
|
|
|
15,017
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
16,044
|
|
|
2,511
|
Goodwill
|
|
24,541
|
|
|
11,398
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
60,728
|
|
|
28,806
|
Restricted cash
|
|
9,799
|
|
|
3,631
|
Other assets
|
|
100,406
|
|
|
93,760
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,073,225
|
|
$
|
1,793,148
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
13,364
|
|
$
|
4,163
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
51,840
|
|
|
31,119
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
79,031
|
|
|
19,377
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
4,677
|
|
|
10,937
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
473,567
|
|
|
381,363
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
622,479
|
|
|
446,959
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
56,559
|
|
|
17,833
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
5,667
|
|
|
4,303
|
Total liabilities
|
|
684,705
|
|
|
469,095
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Convertible preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
329,441
|
Common stock
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,601,900
|
|
|
1,186,207
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
3,432
|
|
|
1,314
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(1,216,816)
|
|
|
(192,910)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,388,520
|
|
|
1,324,053
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
2,073,225
|
|
$
|
1,793,148
|
Figma, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
S eptember 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(1,097,015)
|
|
$
|
(15,598)
|
|
$
|
(1,023,906)
|
|
$
|
(829,927)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4,413
|
|
|
1,985
|
|
|
9,545
|
|
|
6,113
|
Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
4,495
|
|
|
3,561
|
|
|
13,194
|
|
|
10,510
|
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
1,138,332
|
|
|
88,403
|
|
|
1,145,839
|
|
|
947,400
|
Amortization of deferred commissions
|
|
5,322
|
|
|
4,005
|
|
|
15,020
|
|
|
10,303
|
Net accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities
|
|
(3,500)
|
|
|
(5,258)
|
|
|
(12,481)
|
|
|
(11,285)
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity investments, net
|
|
(7,714)
|
|
|
(2,776)
|
|
|
(21,569)
|
|
|
927
|
Other non-cash adjustments
|
|
(1,911)
|
|
|
(388)
|
|
|
(568)
|
|
|
(1,845)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(31,314)
|
|
|
1,457
|
|
|
(25,530)
|
|
|
(7,350)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(26,906)
|
|
|
7,464
|
|
|
(29,777)
|
|
|
(13,492)
|
Other assets
|
|
(5,323)
|
|
|
(19,779)
|
|
|
(15,594)
|
|
|
(69,863)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(1,626)
|
|
|
1,144
|
|
|
6,085
|
|
|
434
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
(4,469)
|
|
|
(13,363)
|
|
|
4,183
|
|
|
(252,381)
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
37,881
|
|
|
(8,522)
|
|
|
57,729
|
|
|
12,457
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
40,420
|
|
|
19,239
|
|
|
92,204
|
|
|
70,764
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
78
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,579)
|
|
|
(7,573)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
51,163
|
|
|
61,574
|
|
|
210,795
|
|
|
(134,808)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
(5,064)
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
(5,064)
|
|
|
(195)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(1,702)
|
|
|
(413)
|
|
|
(3,710)
|
|
|
(1,315)
|
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|
|
(414)
|
|
|
(742)
|
|
|
(2,853)
|
|
|
(2,920)
|
Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(21,004)
|
|
|
—
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(489,016)
|
|
|
(416,327)
|
|
|
(1,014,648)
|
|
|
(1,073,771)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
|
195,714
|
|
|
168,134
|
|
|
671,550
|
|
|
306,859
|
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|
|
40,008
|
|
|
38,529
|
|
|
112,491
|
|
|
51,332
|
Purchase of digital assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(30,000)
|
|
|
—
|
Other cash flows from investing activities
|
|
(399)
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
(1,210)
|
|
|
(782)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(260,873)
|
|
|
(210,946)
|
|
|
(294,448)
|
|
|
(720,792)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(861)
|
Payment of deferred offering costs, net of costs reimbursed
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,194)
|
|
|
—
|
Cash paid for issuance costs on revolving credit facility
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,400)
|
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from options exercised
|
|
27,646
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
48,296
|
|
|
1,184
|
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
|
330,500
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
330,500
|
|
|
—
|
Repayments on borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
|
(330,500)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(330,500)
|
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
|
|
393,076
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
393,076
|
|
|
—
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(494,649)
|
|
|
(21,719)
|
|
|
(494,649)
|
|
|
(418,051)
|
Proceeds from sale of common stock in connection with May 2024 RSU Release (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
418,968
|
Other cash flows from financing activities
|
|
1,214
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,202
|
|
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(71,453)
|
|
|
(20,660)
|
|
|
(55,669)
|
|
|
1,240
|
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(281,163)
|
|
|
(170,032)
|
|
|
(139,322)
|
|
|
(854,360)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period
|
|
632,426
|
|
|
589,781
|
|
|
490,585
|
|
|
1,274,109
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period
|
$
|
351,263
|
|
$
|
419,749
|
|
$
|
351,263
|
|
$
|
419,749
|
__________________
|
(1)
|
May 2024 RSU Release is defined in Figma's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed or to be filed with the SEC on November 5, 2025.
|
Figma, Inc.
RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
S eptember 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
S eptember 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
190,289
|
|
$
|
179,936
|
|
$
|
620,787
|
|
$
|
461,015
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
42,987
|
|
|
3,034
|
|
|
43,205
|
|
|
27,893
|
Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation included in capitalized internal use software development costs
|
|
258
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
104
|
Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles from acquisitions
|
|
2,263
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,060
|
|
|
—
|
Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
696
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
236,863
|
|
$
|
183,082
|
|
$
|
669,650
|
|
$
|
489,708
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
69%
|
|
|
91%
|
|
|
83%
|
|
|
87%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
86%
|
|
|
92%
|
|
|
89%
|
|
|
92%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development
|
$
|
680,885
|
|
$
|
104,182
|
|
$
|
833,862
|
|
$
|
692,569
|
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(585,747)
|
|
|
(47,308)
|
|
|
(591,883)
|
|
|
(511,106)
|
Less: Transaction costs and other related expenses associated with the Abandoned Merger with Adobe
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,217)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,857)
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
(15,110)
|
|
|
(691)
|
|
|
(15,110)
|
|
|
(16,035)
|
Less: 2024 Tender Offer transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,041)
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
80,028
|
|
$
|
54,966
|
|
$
|
226,869
|
|
$
|
159,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
274,759
|
|
$
|
79,290
|
|
$
|
441,300
|
|
$
|
410,870
|
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(185,503)
|
|
|
(20,160)
|
|
|
(186,047)
|
|
|
(206,830)
|
Less: Transaction costs and other related expenses associated with the Abandoned Merger with Adobe
|
|
—
|
|
|
(675)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,125)
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
(5,981)
|
|
|
(982)
|
|
|
(5,981)
|
|
|
(6,731)
|
Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles from acquisitions
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(226)
|
|
|
—
|
Less: 2024 Tender Offer transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,320)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
83,150
|
|
$
|
57,473
|
|
$
|
249,046
|
|
$
|
193,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
371,425
|
|
$
|
43,800
|
|
$
|
440,580
|
|
$
|
286,678
|
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(324,095)
|
|
|
(17,901)
|
|
|
(324,704)
|
|
|
(201,571)
|
Less: Transaction costs and other related expenses associated with the Abandoned Merger with Adobe
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,516)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,608)
|
Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
(7,671)
|
|
|
(47)
|
|
|
(7,671)
|
|
|
(3,937)
|
Less: 2024 Tender Offer transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
(553)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(8,055)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
39,659
|
|
$
|
22,783
|
|
$
|
108,205
|
|
$
|
65,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(1,136,780)
|
|
$
|
(47,336)
|
|
$
|
(1,094,955)
|
|
$
|
(929,102)
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1,138,332
|
|
|
88,403
|
|
|
1,145,839
|
|
|
947,400
|
Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation included in capitalized internal use software development costs
|
|
258
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
104
|
Plus: Transaction costs and other related expenses associated with the Abandoned Merger with Adobe
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,408
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,590
|
Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
29,828
|
|
|
1,744
|
|
|
29,828
|
|
|
27,399
|
Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles from acquisitions
|
|
2,388
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,286
|
|
|
—
|
Plus: 2024 Tender Offer transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11,416
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
34,026
|
|
$
|
47,860
|
|
$
|
85,530
|
|
$
|
70,807
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
(415)%
|
|
|
(24)%
|
|
|
(146)%
|
|
|
(175)%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
12%
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
13%
|
Figma, Inc.
RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
S eptember 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
S eptember 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(1,097,015)
|
|
$
|
(15,598)
|
|
$
|
(1,023,906)
|
|
$
|
(829,927)
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1,138,332
|
|
|
88,403
|
|
|
1,145,839
|
|
|
947,400
|
Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation included in capitalized internal use software development costs
|
|
258
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
104
|
Plus: Transaction costs and other related expenses associated with the Abandoned Merger with Adobe
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,408
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,590
|
Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (1)
|
|
29,828
|
|
|
1,744
|
|
|
29,828
|
|
|
27,399
|
Plus: 2024 Tender Offer transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11,416
|
Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles from acquisitions
|
|
2,388
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,286
|
|
|
—
|
Plus: Equity investment (gains) losses, net
|
|
(7,716)
|
|
|
(2,776)
|
|
|
(21,460)
|
|
|
927
|
Less: Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2)
|
|
3,719
|
|
|
29,577
|
|
|
11,255
|
|
|
83,183
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
62,356
|
|
$
|
47,245
|
|
$
|
123,864
|
|
$
|
87,726
|
Less: Non-GAAP net income attributable to participating securities
|
|
(17,196)
|
|
|
(37,660)
|
|
|
(61,541)
|
|
|
(61,160)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
45,160
|
|
$
|
9,585
|
|
$
|
62,323
|
|
$
|
26,566
|
Plus: Reallocation of Non-GAAP net income to common stockholders considering potentially dilutive securities
|
|
257
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
1,444
|
|
|
1,297
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders considering potentially dilutive securities
|
$
|
45,417
|
|
$
|
9,939
|
|
$
|
63,767
|
|
$
|
27,863
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
|
|
403,212
|
|
|
210,768
|
|
|
278,409
|
|
|
190,058
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
|
472,480
|
|
|
225,651
|
|
|
308,629
|
|
|
207,110
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
__________________
|
(1)
|
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 is primarily related to employer taxes paid on Figma's RSU releases. Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions for the three months ended September 30, 2024 is related to the 2024 Tender Offer. Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is related to both the May 2024 RSU Release and 2024 Tender Offer.
|
(2)
|
Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on a projected tax rate of 10% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and 25% for three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. These rates reflect factors such as current operating structure, projections of future income, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where Figma operates, including the impact of tax legislation under the H.R.1 Reconciliation Act, commonly referred to as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the "OBBBA") enacted during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Figma will periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, for significant events, relevant tax law changes, material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix, and any significant acquisitions.
|
Figma, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands; unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
S eptember 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
S eptember 30,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
51,163
|
|
$
|
61,574
|
|
$
|
210,795
|
|
$
|
(134,808)
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
(1,702)
|
|
|
(413)
|
|
|
(3,710)
|
|
|
(1,315)
|
Less: Capitalized internal use software development costs
|
|
(414)
|
|
|
(742)
|
|
|
(2,853)
|
|
|
(2,920)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
49,047
|
|
$
|
60,419
|
|
$
|
204,232
|
|
$
|
(139,043)
|
Add: Transaction costs and other related expenses associated with the Abandoned Merger with Adobe
|
|
—
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
68,478
|
Add: Estimated income taxes related to the Abandoned Merger with Adobe
|
|
—
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
186,135
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
49,047
|
|
$
|
60,971
|
|
$
|
204,232
|
|
$
|
115,570
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(260,873)
|
|
$
|
(210,946)
|
|
$
|
(294,448)
|
|
$
|
(720,792)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(71,453)
|
|
$
|
(20,660)
|
|
$
|
(55,669)
|
|
$
|
1,240
|
Operating Cash Flow Margin
|
|
19%
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
28%
|
|
|
(25)%
|
Free Cash Flow Margin
|
|
18%
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
27%
|
|
|
(26)%
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin
|
|
18%
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
27%
|
|
|
22%
