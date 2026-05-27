FedEx Freight Holding Company Set to Join S&P 500; EPAM Systems and Dave to Join S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • FedEx Freight Holding Company (NYSE: FDXF) will replace EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) in the S&P 500, and EPAM Systems will replace Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 2. S&P 500 & 100 constituent FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) is spinning off FedExFreight Holding in a transaction expected to be completed June 1. Post spin-off, the parent FedEx will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. EPAM Systems is more representative of the small-cap market space. Shutterstock is anticipated to be acquired in a deal that is expected to close soon.
  • Dave Inc. (NASD: Dave) will replace American Woodmark Corp. (NASD: AMWD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 1. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is acquiring American Woodmark in a deal expected to close May 29, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Dave

Dave

Financials

June 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

American Woodmark

AMWD

Industrials

June 1, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

FedEx Freight

FDXF

Industrials

June 2, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

EPAM Systems

EPAM

Information Technologies

June 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

EPAM Systems

EPAM

Information Technologies

June 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ShutterStock

SSTK

Communication Services

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com 

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fedex-freight-holding-company-set-to-join-sp-500-epam-systems-and-dave-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302783723.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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