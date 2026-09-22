Federated Hermes survey: Top business concern for advisors is making better use of AI/technology to reach more clients

- Advisors concerned aging client base hinders practice growth opportunities
- ETFs overtake mutual funds in client portfolio assets for first time
Federated Hermes today announced the results of its 2026 RIA and Independent Advisor Survey, now in its sixth year, revealing how independent advisors are navigating business growth, technology adoption and investment trends in an evolving market environment. The research surveyed 300 financial advisors across the U.S., each with oversight of at least $25 million in client assets under management.
The 2026 findings show that for nearly half of advisors, the top business concern was making better use of technology to reach more clients or create more meaningful engagement with them. Reflecting this sentiment, 56% view artificial intelligence as an opportunity for their practice while only 8% regard this technology as a threat.
For advisors, AI is already quickly moving from experimentation to practical application. Seventy percent believe AI will help improve the overall efficiency of their practice, up from 62% last year, while 61% expect AI to free up more time for client engagement or business development. Among advisors already using AI, the technology is beginning to deliver tangible productivity benefits, including improved meeting follow-up, more complete documentation, better capture of action items and expanded advisor capacity. At the same time, the findings underscore a growing need for education and support, with more than half of advisors saying they want to learn more about AI integration from their asset managers.
The survey also showed that experienced advisors are worried about growth challenges amid changing demographics, and this is particularly true among older advisors. A majority (53%) of advisors aged 60 and over say they are concerned about their aging client base and ability to attract younger clients. Nearly half (48%) of advisors' retail/individual clients are between 60 and 80 years old. Yet only 31% of advisors operating on teams recruited younger advisors in the past year to improve team production.
Within advisor allocation trends, survey data revealed that for the first time, ETFs are now preferred over mutual funds in client portfolios. ETFs represent 29% of average client portfolio assets versus 26% for mutual funds. Looking ahead, advisors expect their anticipated investment choices to accelerate that trend, with 64% planning to increase ETF allocations over the next year, while 45% expect to reduce mutual fund holdings.
Meanwhile, alternatives remain a modest component of client portfolios, but advisor interest appears to be gaining momentum. Allocations currently stand at roughly 2% or less across private equity draw-down funds, semi-liquid funds, hedge funds and commodity trading advisors. Still, the findings point to meaningful opportunity for broader adoption: 26% of advisors report using alternatives in a moderate portion of client portfolios, while 22% are not currently recommending them but are open to learning more.
"This year's survey spotlights the forces reshaping independent advisory practices—from AI-driven efficiencies and changing demographic challenges to rising interest in alternatives and the continued shift toward ETFs," said Bryan Burke, president of Federated Securities Corp. and who leads global sales efforts for Federated Hermes. "It also reflects the continued momentum behind ETFs, a trend we have seen first-hand, having crossed $3 billion in ETF assets across our 12 actively managed strategies, as of Aug. 30, 2026."
Burke added, "Advisors are looking for practical ways to put active strategies to work across asset classes. Right now, as they evaluate mutual funds, ETFs and other solutions, fixed income is getting a lot of attention, especially one- to three-year Treasuries—along with U.S. large-cap stocks. Our goal is to help advisors turn insights into stronger portfolios and deeper client conversations."
Advisors can contact Federated Hermes to learn more about insights, portfolio solutions, and practice management support.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $911.6 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2026. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,200 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.
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Investments are subject to risk and fluctuate in value. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss.
An anonymous, online survey of the Greenwald Research Insiders Panel, was fielded between June 16 and July 6, 2026. The survey had a margin of error of +/- 5.7% at a 95% confidence level. Advisor respondents had to be client-facing with at least three years of experience and at least $25 million under management/advisement as well as deriving at least half their income from retail/individual clients. Quotas were set to target at least 200 pure and dually registered RIAs, with the remainder being registered representatives only. The survey is augmented by 10 anonymous interviews with RIA survey respondents.
These views should not be construed as a recommendation for any specific security or sector. Investments are subject to risks and fluctuate in value.
Federated Securities Corp. is Distributor of the Federated Hermes Funds.
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SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.