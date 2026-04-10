Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share

Record Date:         

April 23, 2026        

Ex-Dividend Date:     

April 23, 2026

Payable Date:   

May 1, 2026

Amount   

Change From Previous Month

$0.0450

$0.0000

Redemption of Variable Municipal Term Preferred Shares ("VMTPS")

On April 2, 2026, the fund redeemed 200 VMTPS, reducing its outstanding leverage.

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedHermes.com/us.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $902.6 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2025. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-302739264.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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