Federated Hermes, Inc. announces first quarter 2026 earnings and conference call dates

- Annual Shareholder Meeting will be by teleconference Thursday, April 30, 2026
Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, 2026. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, May 1, 2026. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) or visit FederatedHermes.com/us for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the About section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.
A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on May 1, 2026. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 53870. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.
Federated Hermes' Annual Shareholder Meeting will take place by teleconference at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Shareholders interested in joining the annual meeting should do so by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international).
Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $902.6 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2025. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.
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SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.