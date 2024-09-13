Federal Court of Australia Approves Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Energy Fuels

Federal Court of Australia Approves Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements ("REE") production for the energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia (the "Court") has today made orders approving the proposed acquisition of Base Resources Limited ("Base") by Energy Fuels by way of a scheme of arrangement under Australia's Corporations Act (the "Scheme").

As previously announced on April 21, 2024, under the Scheme, Energy Fuels will acquire 100% of the issued shares of Base in consideration of the issuance by the Company of 0.026 Energy Fuels Common Shares for every Base share held and the payment by Base of a special dividend of AUD $0.065 per Base share.

Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "I am very pleased that the Court has approved Energy Fuels' combination with Base Resources. This approval is the final approval required before closing, which is expected to occur on October 2, 2024. We look forward to developing the world-class Toliara Project with Base's experienced team as a major step in our development of a world-class critical minerals company at a time when geopolitics is making domestic supply chains more important than ever. I am also very pleased to see that the recent improvements in REE prices are continuing, with the price of NdPr now at approximately $59.60 per kilogram."

As a next step, a copy of the Court order will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") and the Scheme will become effective, which is expected to occur on September 13, 2024. As a result, September 13, 2024, is expected to be Base's last day of trading on the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX"). The Special Dividend (AUD$0.065 per share) is expected to be paid to Base shareholders on October 1, 2024, and implementation of the Scheme is expected to occur on October 2, 2024.

The Toliara Project is subject to negotiation of fiscal terms with the Madagascar government and the receipt of certain Madagascar government approvals and actions before a current suspension on activities at the Toliara Project will be lifted and development may occur.

ABOUT ENERGY FUELS

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company. The Company, as a leading producer of uranium in the United States, mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element ("REE") materials, including mixed REE carbonate in 2021, and commenced production of commercial quantities of separated REEs in 2024. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the US today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Company recently acquired the Bahia Project in Brazil and entered into a joint venture agreement to develop the Donald Project in Australia, each of which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the US and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company or as a leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation that the acquisition of Base Resources will be completed or if completed, completed on the terms and time proposed; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in agreeing on fiscal terms with the Government of Madagascar or in achieving sufficient fiscal and legal stability for the Toliara Project, if acquired; any expectation that the current suspension relating to the Toliara Project will be lifted in the near future or at all; any expectation that the Toliara Project will be developed; any expectation that the Company will become a world-class critical minerals hub; and any expectation that the Company's evaluation of radioisotope recovery at the Mill will be successful. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to complete the acquisition of Base Resources; the failure of the Government of Madagascar to agree on fiscal terms for the Toliara Project or provide the approvals necessary to achieve sufficient fiscal and legal stability on acceptable terms and conditions or at all; the failure of the current suspension affecting the Toliara Project to be lifted on a timely basis or at all; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop Toliara Project and the Company's other projects; available supplies of monazite; the ability of the Mill to produce REE carbonate, REE oxides or other REE products to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs or at all; market factors, including future demand for heavy mineral sands and/or REEs; actual results may differ from all such estimates and projections; the ability of the Mill to recover radium or other radioisotopes at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), to receive an Investor Presentation

nyse stocksuranium stocksuranium miningvanadium mininguranium explorationvanadium stocksvanadium explorationrare earth investingvanadium investingnysemkt:uuuuuranium investingUranium Investing
UUUU
Energy Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Advancing Work to Prepare for Restart at Nichols Ranch Uranium Project in Wyoming

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), ("Energy Fuels", "EFR" or the "Company") an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements production for the energy transition, today announced that its work to prepare for the restart of its Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mine 80 miles northeast of Casper, Wyoming in the Powder River Basin is advancing as planned, with initial pre-production drilling intercepts showing stronger mineralization than anticipated. The Company currently expects that the development of the remainder of its permitted Production Area 2 ("PA2") could be ready to commence production as early as July 1, 2025, with the start date based on market conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels' Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources Wins Shareholder Approval; All Required Regulatory Approvals have been Obtained

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements ("REE") production for the energy transition, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a major milestone toward its planned acquisition of Base Resources ("Base") with the approval of the acquisition by Base shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders held in Perth, Australia on September 5, 2024. Further, as previously announced by Base, all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition have been obtained.

Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated:

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Acquisition intended to enhance Energy Fuels' current capabilities and support announced plans for medical isotope development   .

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels "), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements (" REE ") production for the energy transition, today announces the August 16, 2024 acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of RadTran LLC (" RadTran "), a private company specializing in the separation of critical radioisotopes, to further Energy Fuels' plans for development and production of medical isotopes used in cancer treatments. RadTran's expertise includes separation of radium-226 (" Ra-226 ") and radium-228 (" Ra-228 ") from uranium and thorium process streams. This strategic acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Energy Fuels' planned capabilities to address the global shortage of these essential isotopes used in emerging targeted alpha therapies (" TAT ") for cancer treatment.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2024 Results Including Uranium Mining and Successful Commissioning of Commercial Rare Earth Separation

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2024 Results Including Uranium Mining and Successful Commissioning of Commercial Rare Earth Separation

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements (" REE ") production for the energy transition, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company previously announced details for its upcoming August 5, 2024 earnings call, which are also included in this news release.

Energy Fuels Inc., a US-based uranium and rare earth elements producer. (CNW Group/Energy Fuels Inc.)

"Energy Fuels continues to capitalize on uranium market opportunities, profitably selling an additional 100,000 pounds of uranium on the spot market, signing a new long-term sales contract with a U.S. nuclear utility at supportive pricing, and mining uranium from three of our conventional mines in anticipation of a large-scale uranium processing campaign at our White Mesa Mill expected to begin later this quarter and continue through 2025 and into 2026. Simultaneously, we achieved several milestones in the Company's long-term value creation strategy by entering into agreements to add two world-scale rare earth and heavy mineral sand projects to our portfolio which, upon earn-in of one and acquisition of the other, will together have the potential to generate significant margins and cash flows in the future," said Mark Chalmers , Energy Fuels' President and Chief Executive Officer.

"This quarter, we also achieved another U.S. critical mineral industry milestone when we produced 'on-spec' separated NdPr at commercial scale at our White Mesa Mill in Utah from monazite sourced from Florida and Georgia . Our efforts this quarter have moved us closer to our business objective of becoming a long-term U.S. critical minerals company that produces many of the raw materials needed for the energy transition."

"It is an extremely exciting and busy time at Energy Fuels, as we plan for a future in which we profitably produce uranium, rare earth elements, titanium, zirconium, vanadium, and even potentially radioisotopes needed for life-saving cancer treatments. The 'common thread' connecting all these critical minerals is that they are typically produced from naturally radioactive feedstocks, which Energy Fuels has the licenses, infrastructure and capability to manage in a way unique to the Company within the Western Hemisphere."

"We invite all stakeholders to join us in our upcoming August 5, 2024 earnings call, details of which are below, to learn more about these exciting achievements."

Q2-2024 Highlights

Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

  • Robust Balance Sheet with Over $200 million of Liquidity and No Debt: As of June 30, 2024 , the Company had $200.94 million of working capital including $24.59 million of cash and cash equivalents, $146.66 million of marketable securities (interest-bearing securities and uranium stocks), $23.52 million of inventory, and no debt.
  • Nearly $15 Million of Additional Liquidity from Market Value of Inventory: At July 31, 2024 commodity prices, the Company's product inventory has a market value of approximately $30.08 million , while the balance sheet reflects product inventory carried at cost of $15.95 million .
  • Incurred Net Loss of $6 Million : During the three months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company incurred a net loss of $6.42 million , or $0.04 per common share, primarily due to costs related to negotiating the Donald Project joint venture (described below), the proposed acquisition of Base Resources (described below) and recurring operating expenses, partially offset by sales of natural uranium concentrates (" U 3 O 8 ").
  • Uranium Continues to Drive Revenue: The Company sold 100,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 on the spot market at a realized sales price of $85.90 per pound of U 3 O 8 for total proceeds of $8.59 million , which resulted in a gross profit of $4.91 million and a gross margin of 57%.
  • New Long-Term Uranium Sales Contract with U.S. Utility: The Company added a fourth long-term uranium sales contract to its existing portfolio. Under the contract, the Company will deliver a total of 270,000 to 330,000 pounds of uranium between 2026 and 2027, and potentially an additional 180,000 to 220,000 pounds until 2029, under a "hybrid" pricing formula, subject to floor and ceiling prices, that maintains exposure to further uranium market upside and protection from inflation.
  • "Phase 1" REE Separation Circuit Successfully Commissioned: The Phase 1 REE separation circuit at the Company's White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") was completed under-budget in Q1-2024 and successfully commissioned in Q2-2024, producing 'on-spec' separated NdPr, thereby allowing the Company to realize a major strategic goal that we believe could generate long-term value by adding an entirely new, high-value product line.
  • Well-Stocked to Capture Market Opportunities: As of June 30, 2024 , the Company held 285,000 pounds of finished U 3 O 8 and 653,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 in ore and raw materials and work-in-progress inventory for a total of 938,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 in inventory, which increased from last quarter due to Pinyon Plain, La Sal and Pandora mine ore production and additional alternate feed materials received, partially offset by our spot sale during Q2-2024. The Company expects these uranium inventories to increase as we continue to mine additional ore. The Company also held 905,000 pounds of finished vanadium (" V 2 O 5 "), 12 tonnes of finished separated neodymium praseodymium (" NdPr ") and 9 tonnes of finished high purity, partially separated mixed rare earth carbonate (" RE Carbonate ") in inventory. Once the Company finishes processing its remaining monazite in early Q3-2024, the Company expects to have a total of 25 – 35 tonnes of separated NdPr in inventory, along with 10 – 20 tonnes of "heavy" samarium-plus (" Sm+ ") mixed REE carbonate.

Capitalizing on Strong Uranium Pricing:

  • Due to multiple uranium market tailwinds and upcoming commitments in long-term contracts with U.S. nuclear utilities, the Company is currently mining and stockpiling uranium ore from its Pinyon Plain, La Sal and Pandora mines and plans to ramp up to a production run-rate of approximately 1.1 to 1.4 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year by late-2024.
  • The Company expects to produce a total of 150,000 to 500,000 pounds of finished U 3 O 8 during 2024 from stockpiled alternate feed materials and newly mined ore.
  • The Company is also preparing its Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming and Whirlwind Mine in Colorado for production within one year from a "go" decision, which when combined with alternate feed materials, uranium from monazite, and 3 rd party uranium ore purchases, would be expected to increase the Company's production run-rate to roughly two million pounds per year by as early as 2026, as market conditions warrant.
  • The Company continued advancing permitting and other pre-development activities on its large-scale Roca Honda , Sheep Mountain and Bullfrog uranium projects in Q2-2024, which could expand the Company's uranium production to a run-rate of up to five million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year in the coming years.
  • As of July 31, 2024 , the spot price of U 3 O 8 was $86.50 per pound and the long-term price of U 3 O 8 was $80.00 per pound, according to data from TradeTech.

Rare Earth Element Production Milestones:

  • In a major Q2-2024 accomplishment for the Company and the United States , the Company successfully commissioned its commercial scale "Phase 1" REE separation circuit at the Mill, achieving one of the Company's major long-term strategies of creating a complementary and additive business at the Mill without diminishing the Company's uranium capacity or production profile in any way.
  • The Company expects to produce about 25 – 35 tonnes of separated NdPr and 10 to 20 tonnes of a "heavy" Sm+ mixed rare earth carbonate from its newly commissioned Phase 1 REE separation circuit by early Q3-2024, after which time the Company expects to begin processing stockpiled uranium ore and alternate feed materials for the large-scale production run of U 3 O 8 at the Mill for the remainder of the year, through 2025, and into 2026. During Q2-2024, the Company produced approximately 12 tonnes of separated NdPr.
  • The Mill's Phase 1 REE separation circuit has the capacity to process approximately 8,000 to 10,000 tonnes per annum ( "tpa" ) of monazite, which will likely be sufficient to accommodate the quantity of monazite the Company is currently receiving from The Chemours Company, along with the first phases of both the Company's Donald and Bahia Projects (described below) without further construction or capital investment at the Mill of any significance.
  • On April 24, 2024 , the Company released an AACE International (" AACE ") Class 4 Pre-Feasibility Study (not a Pre-Feasibility Study subject to or intended to be compliant with NI 43-101 or S-K 1300) dated April 22, 2024 , indicating globally competitive capital and operating costs for the Mill's planned Phase 2 expanded REE oxide production (the " Mill PFS "). The economics detailed in the Mill PFS are for the Phase 2 expansion of REE separation capacity in one or more additional facilities at the Mill, capable of processing 30,000 tpa of Monazite to produce approximately 3,000 tpa of NdPr oxide. The Mill PFS shows globally competitive capital expenditures of $348 million for the 30,000 tpa Phase 2 separation facility and an average processing cost of $29.88 /kg NdPr. This analysis does not include any capital or operating costs associated with the recovery of Dy and Tb or any revenues associated with the sales of those "heavy" REE oxides. The Mill PFS can be viewed on the Company's website, www.energyfuels.com .
  • The Company is currently in the process of updating the Mill PFS to increase throughput to 40,000 to 60,000 tpa of monazite, producing roughly 4,000 to 6,000 tpa of NdPr, 150 to 225 tpa of Dy, and 50 to 75 tpa of Tb.
  • On June 17, 2024 , the Company announced that Deb Bennethum , a former critical minerals leader with General Motors (" GM "), had joined Energy Fuels as Director, Critical Minerals and Strategic Supply Chain to advance the Company's burgeoning REE business.

Heavy Mineral Sands:

  • The Company has entered into agreements to add two world-scale REE and heavy mineral sand (" HMS ") projects to our portfolio in order to secure low-cost sources of monazite feed for the Mill's current and future REE separation infrastructure, while also potentially producing significant standalone cashflow from the sale of ilmenite, rutile (titanium), zircon (zirconium), and other minerals.
    • On June 3, 2024 , the Company announced that it had completed binding agreements (" JV Agreements ") with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") to jointly develop the Donald HMS and REE project in Australia (the " Donald Project "). The Donald Project is a well-known HMS and REE deposit that the Company believes could provide the Mill with a near-term, low-cost, and large-scale source of monazite sand for the recovery of REE oxides. The Donald Project has most licenses and permits in place (or at an advanced stage of completion). Under the JV Agreements, Energy Fuels has the right to invest up to AUS$183 million (approximately $122 million at current exchange rates) to earn up to a 49% interest in the Donald Project Joint Venture, of which approximately $10.6 million is expected to be invested in 2024 in preparation for a final investment decision (" FID "), and, if a positive FID is made, the remainder would be invested to develop the project and to earn into the full 49% interest in the Donald Project Joint Venture. In addition, the Company would issue Energy Fuels common shares (" Common Shares ") to Astron having a value of up to $17.5 million , of which $3.5 million of Common Shares would be issued in 2024 upon the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent and the remainder would be issued upon a positive FID. Based on a Definitive Feasibility Study (the " Donald DFS ") prepared under the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition (" JORC "), the Donald Project has the potential to produce approximately 7,000 to 8,000 tonnes of monazite per year during its first phase, and 13,000 to 14,000 tonnes during its second phase 1 .
    • On April 21, 2024 , the Company announced an agreement for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Base Resources Ltd. (" Base Resources "), which upon completion, is expected to create a global leader in critical minerals production, including HMS, REEs and uranium. The acquisition of Base will include the advanced, world-class Toliara HMS project in Madagascar . In addition to its stand-alone, ilmenite, rutile (titanium) and zircon (zirconium) production capability, the Toliara Project also contains a long-life, high-value and low-cost monazite stream, produced as a byproduct of primary titanium and zirconium production. Toliara's monazite is expected to be processed at the Company's Mill into separated REE products, along with uranium, at globally competitive capital and operating costs. The Toliara Project is subject to negotiation of fiscal terms with the Madagascar government and the receipt of certain Madagascar government approvals and actions before a current suspension on activities at the Toliara Project will be lifted and development may occur. The transaction will also include Base's management, mine development and operations teams, who have a successful track-record of designing, constructing, and profitably operating a world-class HMS operation in Kenya . The transaction is expected to be completed in early October 2024 .
    • During Q2-2024, the Company also continued to advance its wholly owned Bahia HMS project in Brazil (the " Bahia Project "), initiating its Phase 2 drilling campaign with its newly purchased sonic rig in Q2-2024, which is expected to continue through the rest of the year. Additionally, the Company completed bulk test work on a 2.5 tonne sample in March 2024 , and is currently collecting a larger 15 tonne sample for additional process test work. The Company expects to complete a U.S. Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (" S-K 1300 ") and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") compliant mineral resource estimate on the Bahia Project during 2024.

Vanadium Highlights:

  • The Company chose not to execute any vanadium sales during Q2-2024 and holds about 905,000 pounds of V 2 O 5 in inventory.
  • As of July 31, 2024 , the spot price of V 2 O 5 was $6.00 per pound, according to data from Fastmarkets.

Medical Isotope Highlights:

  • In June 2023 , the Utah Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control issued the Company a research and development (" R&D ") license for the recovery of R&D quantities of Ra-226 at the Mill, with the intent to recover radioisotopes from the Mill's process streams for use in emerging targeted alpha therapy (" TAT ") cancer therapeutics.
  • This license was an essential step in the Company's stated plans to complete engineering on the R&D pilot facility for Ra-226 production at the Mill; to set up the first stages of the pilot facility; and to produce R&D quantities of Ra-226 at the Mill for testing by end-users of the product.

Mr. Chalmers continued:

"We believe we are innovating a new model for low-cost, responsible critical mineral supply chains, by leveraging Energy Fuels' 40+ years of relevant expertise in the handling and processing of naturally radioactive feedstocks, along with the facilities and permits of our foundational uranium business. As a result, we believe we are building profitable, cash flow generating businesses in three, distinct growth areas: uranium, REE's and HMS, with the added potential of producing radioisotopes for emerging cancer treatments.

"We are capitalizing on these new, complementary opportunities in rare earths and heavy mineral sands, while simultaneously ramping-up Energy Fuels' U.S. industry leading uranium operations.

"Our goal is to create a profitable, sustainable company with low-cost exposure to several critical minerals needed for the energy transition, that is able to withstand the natural business cycles associated with these critical minerals. We plan to be globally competitive in these markets, offering commercial and government customers a reliable, low-cost U.S. alternative."

~~~

Conference Call and Webcast at 10:00 AM MT ( 12:00 pm ET ) on August 5, 2024:

Conference call access with the ability to ask questions:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register your name and phone number. After registering, you will receive a call immediately and be placed into the conference call

or

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call where you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

  • North American Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184

To view the webcast online:

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/ypjlzr0BxKR

Conference Replay

  • Conference Replay Toronto: 1-289-819-1450
  • Conference Replay North American Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345
  • Conference Replay Entry Code: 62571 #
  • Conference Replay Expiration Date: 08/19/2024

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.gov/edgar , on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (" SEDAR+ ") at www.sedarplus.ca , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Selected Summary Financial Information:


Three Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2024


2023

Results of Operations:




Uranium concentrates revenues

$                     8,590


$                     4,335

RE Carbonate revenues


2,271

Total revenues

8,719


6,863

Gross profit

5,038


2,496

Operating loss

(9,044)


(10,663)

Net loss attributable to the company

(6,419)


(4,885)

Basic net loss per common share

(0.04)


(0.03)

Diluted net loss per common share

(0.04)


(0.03)

(In thousands)


June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023


Percent Change

Financial Position:







Working capital


$                       200,941


$                       222,335


(10) %

Current assets


208,306


232,695


(10) %

Mineral properties


123,840


119,581


4 %

Property, plant and equipment,
net


40,356


26,123


54 %

Total assets


403,395


401,939


— %

Current liabilities


7,365


10,360


(29) %

Total liabilities


20,659


22,734


(9) %

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

THE TECHNICAL INFORMATION IN THIS PRESS RELEASE RELATING TO THE DONALD PROJECT HAS BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH JORC STANDARDS AND REVIEWED ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY BY DAN KAPOSTASY , VP, TECHNICAL SERVICES OF Energy Fuels, A QUALIFIED PERSON UNDER BOTH SK-1300 AND NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 REGULATIONS. THE JORC-COMPLIANT TECHNICAL INFORMATION ON THE DONALD PROJECT WAS DISCLOSED BY ASTRON ON JUNE 27, 2023. Energy Fuels IS NOT TREATING ANY OF THIS TECHNICAL INFORMATION AS BASED ON CURRENT ESTIMATES OF MINERAL RESOURCES, MINERAL RESERVES, OR EXPLORATION RESULTS AND IS TREATING THE INFORMATION RELATING TO THE DONALD PROJECT AS HISTORICAL IN NATURE.

ABOUT Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company. The Company, as the leading producer of uranium in the United States , mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced rare earth element (" REE ") materials, including mixed REE carbonate in 2021, and commenced production of commercial quantities of separated REEs in 2024. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado , near Denver , and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the US today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Company recently acquired the Bahia Project in Brazil and entered into a joint venture agreement to develop the Donald Project in Australia , each of which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the US and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company or as the leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation with respect to timelines to production; any expectation as to rates or quantities of production; any expectation as to costs of production or gross profits or gross margins; any expectation as to future sales or sales prices; any expectation that the Company's permitting efforts will be successful and as to any potential future production from any properties that are in the permitting or development stage; any expectation that the Company will purchase uranium and uranium/vanadium ores from third party miners in 2024 or at all; any expectation that the Bahia Project, Donald Project and/or Toliara Project, if acquired, have the potential to generate significant margins and cash flows in the future; any expectation with respect to the Company's planned exploration programs; any expectation that the Mill's REE production will not diminish the Mill's uranium production profile in any way; any expectation that the Company will achieve its business objective of becoming a long-term, profitable U.S. critical minerals company that produces many of the raw materials needed for the energy transition; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in developing U.S. separation, or other value-added U.S. REE production capabilities at the Mill, or otherwise, including the timing of any Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 separation facilities or other initiatives and the expected production capacity or capital costs associated with any such production capabilities; any expectation that the Company will update the Mill PFS to increase throughput of the planned Phase 2 separation circuit to 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes of monazite per year, or otherwise; any expectation that the production of on-spec separated NdPr in the Company's Phase 1 separation circuit will allow the Company to generate long-term value; any expectation that the Mill's Phase 1 separation circuit will likely be sufficient to accommodate the quantity of monazite the Company is currently receiving from The Chemours Company, along with the first phases of both the Company's Donald and Bahia Projects without further construction or capital investment at the Mill of any significance; any expectation that the Company's planned Phase 2 separation facility will complete engineering design and will receive all required permits and licenses on a timely basis or at all; any expectation that Energy Fuels will construct its Phase 2 and Phase 3 REE separation facilities; any expectation that the Company is well-stocked to capture market opportunities;  any expectation that the Bahia Project, Donald Project and/or Toliara Project, if acquired, will be low-cost sources of monazite feed for the Mill and/or also potentially produce significant standalone cashflow from the sale of ilmenite, rutile, zircon and other minerals; any expectation as to the exploration program to be conducted at the Bahia Project during 2024; any expectation that the Company will complete an S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Bahia Project during 2024, or otherwise; any expectation that a positive FID will be made on the Donald Project or that the Company will earn its full 49% interest in the Donald JV; any expectation as to the expected production levels associated with the Donald Project if it progresses; any expectation that the acquisition of Base Resources will be completed or if completed, completed on the terms and time proposed; any expectation that any production at the Bahia Project, Donald Project and/or Toliara Project, if acquired, or Mill will be world or globally competitive; any expectation that the Base Resources team, if acquired, will continue to have a successful track-record of designing, constructing, and profitably operating any of the Company's HMS projects; any expectation that the Company will generate positive cash flows in the event of fluctuations in REE prices; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in agreeing on fiscal terms with the Government of Madagascar or in achieving sufficient fiscal and legal stability for the Toliara Project, if acquired; any expectation that the current suspension relating to the Toliara Project will be lifted in the near future or at all; any expectation that the additional permits for the recovery of Monazite at the Toliara Project will be acquired on a timely basis or at all; any expectation that the Toliara Project will become a world-class HMS project; any expectation about the long-term opportunity in REEs; any expectation that the Company will be successful in innovating a new model for low-cost responsible critical mineral supply chains; any expectation the Company will be successful in building profitable, cash flow generating businesses in three distinct growth areas; uranium, REEs and HMS; any expectation that the Company will be successful in creating a profitable, sustainable company with low-cost exposure to several critical minerals needed for the energy transition, that is able to withstand the natural business cycles associated with these critical minerals; any expectation that the Company will be globally competitive in its markets, offering commercial and government customers a reliable, low-cost U.S. alternative; any expectation that the Company will complete engineering on its R&D pilot facility for the production of Ra-226 at the Mill, will set up the first stage of the pilot facility, and produce R&D quantities of Ra-226 at the Mill for testing by end-users of the product or at all; any expectation that the Company's evaluation of radioisotope recovery at the Mill will be successful; any expectation that the potential recovery of medical isotopes from any radioisotopes recovered at the Mill will be feasible; any expectation that any radioisotopes that can be recovered at the Mill will be sold on a commercial basis; any expectation as to the quantities to be delivered under existing uranium sales contracts; any expectation that the Company will be successful in completing any additional contracts for the sale of uranium to U.S. utilities on commercially reasonable terms or at all; any expectation that the Company will continue to selectively capitalize on spot market sales opportunities; and any expectation as to future uranium, vanadium, HMS or REE prices or market conditions. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to complete the acquisition of Base Resources; the failure of the Government of Madagascar to agree on fiscal terms for the Toliara Project or provide the approvals necessary to achieve sufficient fiscal and legal stability on acceptable terms and conditions or at all; the failure of the current suspension affecting the Toliara Project to be lifted on a timely basis or at all; the failure of the Company to obtain the required permits for the recovery of Monazite from the Toliara Project; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop the Toliara Project; available supplies of monazite; the ability of the Mill to produce RE Carbonate, REE oxides or other REE products to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs or at all; market factors, including future demand for REEs; actual results may differ from all such estimates and projections; the ability of the Mill to recover radium or other radioisotopes at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

1

The information relating to the Donald Project's estimated monazite production is based on the Donald DFS prepared on June 27, 2023. This study constituted a "Feasibility Study" for the purposes of JORC, and the Ore Reserves underpinning this study were estimated in accordance with JORC. The results from this study may not be comparable to (as the case may be) data or estimates under either NI 43-101 or S-K 1300– see disclosure under "Technical Information."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-q2-2024-results-including-uranium-mining-and-successful-commissioning-of-commercial-rare-earth-separation-302213777.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/02/c2710.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2024 Earnings Call Details

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements production for the energy transition, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Keep reading...Show less
Russian flag.

Putin Mulls Uranium, Nickel and Titanium Export Limits in Response to Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested Russia should consider limiting exports of key metals and raw materials, including uranium, titanium and nickel, as a response to western sanctions.

According to a Wednesday (September 11) Reuters report, Putin raised the idea in televised comments to government ministers, highlighting Russia’s important role in global supply of strategic commodities.

“Russia is the leader in reserves of a number of strategic raw materials,” Putin said.

Keep reading...Show less
Aura Energy

Updated Production Target Improves Economics at Tiris Uranium Project

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to present the updated production target improves economics at Tiris Uranium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that it has launched a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing shareholders to raise up to a maximum A$1.48M to fund ongoing exploration activities across the Company’s portfolio of exploration projects.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining


Keep reading...Show less
2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

After a stellar 2023, the question is whether uranium will continue to rise steadily or spike higher like it did in the last cycle.

Our journalists have reached out to the insiders to get you their best forecasts and tips on the best way to invest in uranium in 2024.

Table of Contents:

  • Uranium Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review
  • Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review
  • Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now
  • Ben Finegold: Uranium's New Paradigm — Market Dynamics and How to Invest
  • Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024
Uranium Outlook 2024

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying

“We don't need any more catalysts. We've got a 30 million to 50 million pound supply deficit in the market probably for the next five years. That's what we're looking at. And that's what's going to move the price"
— Justin Huhn, Uranium Insider

"To us (nuclear energy) was always the answer. And while everyone seems very pessimistic about everything, I think that perhaps we could be on the verge of a huge, major transformation where finally we do appreciate nuclear for the unbelievable technology that it is."
— Adam Rozencwajg, Goehring & Rozencwajg

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Table of Contents

Uranium Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

Ben Finegold: Uranium's New Paradigm — Market Dynamics and How to Invest

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

The uranium spot price displayed volatility in Q1, rising to a high unseen since 2007 before ending the quarter below US$90 per pound. U3O8 values shed 3.96 percent over the three month period, but experts believe fundamentals remain strong and expect the sector to benefit from various tailwinds in the months ahead.

Supply remains a key factor in the uranium landscape, with a deficit projected to grow amid production challenges. With annual output well below the current demand levels, the supply crunch is expected to be a long-term price driver.

“Supply-side fragility continued to be one of the key themes in Q1, especially the news out of Kazakhstan that production would be significantly lower than expected in 2024 than previously thought,” Ben Finegold, associate at London-based investment firm Ocean Wall, told the Investing News Network in an interview.

These favorable fundamentals are expected to support uranium prices for the remainder of the year.

Finegold also noted that spot market activity highlights how sensitive the sector is to supply challenges.

“Spot market prices have also been a key talking point as volatility in pricing has increased dramatically in Q1 to both the upside and downside,” he explained. “It has brought to light just how thinly traded the spot market is, but interestingly term prices have only continued to rise, which is indicative that the long-term fundamentals remain intact.”

Sulfuric acid shortage impeding supply growth

The U3O8 spot price opened the year at US$91.71 and edged higher through January 22, when values hit a 17 year high of US$106.87. However, the near two decade record was short lived, and by month’s end uranium was around US$100.

Uranium price, Q1 2024.

Uranium price, Q1 2024.

Chart via Cameco.

Some of the price positivity early in the quarter came as Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY) warned that it was expecting to adjust its 2024 production guidance due to “challenges related to the availability of sulfuric acid.”

The state producer and major uranium player confirmed the reduction on February 1, underscoring the importance of sulfuric acid in its in-situ recovery method and describing its efforts to secure supply.

“Presently, the company is actively pursuing alternative sources for sulfuric acid procurement,” a press release states.

“Looking ahead in the medium term, the deficit is expected to alleviate as a result of the potential increase in sulphuric acid supply from local non-ferrous metals mining and smelting operations. The company also intends to enhance its in-house sulfuric acid production capacity by constructing a new plant.”

In 2023, Kazatomprom initiated the establishment of Taiqonyr Qyshqyl Zauyty to oversee the construction of a new sulfuric acid plant capable of producing 800,000 metric tons annually.

In the years ahead, the company is aiming to bolster its sulfuric acid production capacities through existing partnerships to achieve a consolidated production volume of approximately 1.5 million metric tons.

In the meantime, disruptions to Kazakh output will only grow the market deficit.

According to the World Nuclear Association, total global uranium production in 2022 only satiated 74 percent of global demand, a number that is likely to shrink as nuclear reactors in Asian countries begin coming online.

“Kazakhstan is the largest producer of uranium in the world — 44 percent. We like to think of Kazakhstan as the OPEC of uranium,” John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, said during a recent webinar.

Kazatomprom forecasts its adjusted uranium production for 2024 will range between 21,000 and 22,500 metric tons on a 100 percent basis, and 10,900 to 11,900 metric tons on an attributable basis. While in line with the company’s 2023 output, the major had to forgo a production ramp up due to the sulfuric acid shortage and development issues.

Analysts and market watchers foresee the sulfuric acid shortage being a long-term price driver.

“The sulfuric acid issue in Kazakhstan is a systemic problem that we do not believe will go away any time soon,” said Finegold. “While the company is doing what they can to alleviate pressures on sulfuric acid supplies, we believe their ability to ramp up production will be hindered for several years before their third domestic plant comes online. As such, we do not see Kazakh uranium production increasing significantly over the next three to four years.”

COP28 nuclear commitment supporting demand

The U3O8 spot price spiked again in early February, reaching US$105 before another correction set in.

As Finegold explained, some of the retraction was the result of profit taking from short-term holders.

“Financial speculators looking to lock in profits towards March year ends played a role, but as we know these moves are achieved on very little volume, so the point remains that the long-term thesis remains unchanged,” he said.

Finegold went on to highlight the different investment perspectives within the market.

“Spot market participants trade on very different parameters and time horizons to one another,” he said. “A trader and a hedge fund, for example, act in a totally different manner to a utility who are long-term thinkers.”

Despite February's slight contraction, uranium prices have remained elevated above US$80.

Some of this long-term support is the result of a COP28 nuclear capacity declaration. At the organization's December meeting in Dubai, more than 20 countries signed a proclamation to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.

There are currently 440 operational nuclear reactors with an additional 13 slated to come online this year and another 47 expected to start electricity generation by 2030. For Finegold, this commitment to building and fortifying nuclear capacity has been uranium's most prevalent demand trend. “The demand side of the equation remains robust and growing at a time when the supply side has never been more fragile,” he commented.

Others also believe the COP28 commitment was a tipping point for the uranium market that spawned several announcements about mine restarts and project extensions.

“Governments around the world have acknowledged that they need to be more supportive, not just financially, but in terms of expediting new projects, expediting the environmental permitting processes for new uranium mines,” said Sprott’s Ciampaglia during the webinar. “And it's not just happening in one country — with the exception of one or two outliers in Europe, this is happening around the globe.”

Geopolitical risk and resource nationalism are price catalysts

Uranium prices continued to consolidate from mid-February through mid-March, but remained above US$84.

This positivity saw several uranium companies in the US, Canada and Australia announce plans to bring existing mines out of care and maintenance. In late November, uranium major Cameco( TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) announced it was restarting operations at its McArthur River/Key Lake project in Saskatchewan after four years.

In January, the McClean Lake joint venture which is co-owned by Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Orano Canada, reported plans to restart its McClean Lake project, also located in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

South of the border, exploration company IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF) is gearing up to restart mining at its Tony M underground mine in Utah. “With the uranium spot price now trading around US$100 per pound, we are in the very fortunate position of owning multiple, past-producing, fully permitted uranium mines in the U.S. that we believe can be restarted quickly with relatively low capital costs," IsoEnergy CEO and Director Phil Williams said in a February release.

Building North American capacity is especially important ahead of the global nuclear energy ramp up and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the west. While nuclear power is used to provide nearly 20 percent of America's electricity, the nation produces a very small amount of the uranium it needs.

Instead, the country imports as much as 40.5 million pounds annually.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, 27 percent of imports come from ally nation Canada, while 25 percent of imports come from Kazakhstan and 11 percent originate in Uzbekistan — both considered allies of Russia.

Commenting on that topic, Finegold noted, “The ongoing talk around US sanctions remains the most significant geopolitical catalyst for the sector." He added, "While we do not believe sanctions could be enforced immediately, it will send a signal to the market that Russia will no longer be involved in the largest uranium market in the world and would inevitably have an impact on fuel cycle component prices.”

If sanctions do limit imports from Russian allies, Finegold expects these countries to form stronger ties to China.

“Outside of this, the relationship between Kazakhstan and China remains one to watch as the Chinese continue their nuclear rollout strategy and look to procure millions of Kazakh-produced pounds,” he added.

Uranium price outlook remains positive

After hitting a Q1 low of US$84.84 on March 18, uranium began to move positively, ending the three month session in the US$88 range. Commitments to nuclear capacity, the energy transition and stifled supply will continue to be the most prevalent market drivers heading into the second quarter and the rest of the year.

“We believe uranium prices will significantly outrun the recent US$107 highs from February in 2024, driven by a fundamental supply/demand imbalance,” said Finegold. “Producers will continue to cover production shortfalls, while utilities struggle to replenish inventory shortages.”

The Ocean Wall associate went on to note, “The inherent appetite of traders and financial speculators will continue to drive prices higher. These demand drivers are converging at a time when supply has never looked more fragile.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Additional information on uranium stock investing — FREE

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

After reaching a 17 year high in January, uranium prices consolidated in Q2, holding above US$82 per pound.

Despite the cooldown, geopolitical tensions, supply concerns and resource nationalism added support to the uranium sector over the 90 day period, preventing the energy fuel from dipping below the US$80 level.

Some analysts believe the correction is part of the uranium market's ongoing bull run.

“Although the price of uranium has appreciated significantly, we’re still well shy of the record US$135 per pound realized in 2007, or US$200 per pound when adjusted for inflation," Steven Schoffstall, director of ETF product management at Sprott, wrote in an April 25 note on uranium's resurgence. "Rising global commitments to nuclear energy and other supporting factors are helping to make uranium a more compelling investment than ever."

Starting the quarter at US$87.26, uranium values had contracted slightly by the end of June to hit US$85.76. While prices moved slightly lower, market fundamentals still favor a higher uranium price in the months and years to come.

\u200bUranium price, Q2 2024.

Uranium price, Q2 2024.

Chart via Trading Economics.

Schoffstall states that a positive trend working in uranium’s favor is the COP28 commitment to triple nuclear capacity by 2050. Globally, 152 nuclear reactors are currently either under construction or planned.

Additionally, in early January, the UK government announced plans to expedite investment decisions for new nuclear projects, aiming to quadruple its nuclear capacity by 2050. Schoffstall notes that with this expansion, nuclear energy would account for 25 percent of Britain's electricity demand, up from 15 percent previously.

US ban on Russian uranium boosts prices

After holding in the US$86 to US$89 range through April, uranium prices were pushed higher in May by the news that the Biden administration will be banning Russian uranium imports.

“This new law reestablishes America’s leadership in the nuclear sector. It will help secure our energy sector for generations to come," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on May 13.

"And — building off the unprecedented US$2.72 billion in federal funding that Congress recently appropriated at the President’s request — it will jumpstart new enrichment capacity in the United States and send a clear message to industry that we are committed to long-term growth in our nuclear sector."

The decision aligns with goals set last December by the US and its allies, including Canada, France, Japan and the UK, which collectively pledged US$4.2 billion to expand uranium enrichment and conversion capacity.

The US has relied on Russian uranium since the 1993 Megatons to Megawatts program, which involved converting 500 metric tons (MT) of uranium from dismantled Russian nuclear warheads into reactor fuel.

According to the US Energy Information Agency, Russian imports accounted for 12 percent of the nation’s uranium supply in 2022. The new legislation aims to shift this dependenct toward local uranium sourcing.

The announcement raised questions about the US’ ability to source uranium domestically and through allies, which proved beneficial for US-focused producers like Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU).

Uranium miners bringing supply back online

As countries look to bolster their nuclear energy capacity, issues around future supply are intensifying. In 2022, total global production satiated just 74 percent of global demand, pointing to a sizable shortfall.

If the world intends to meet the COP28 obligation of tripling nuclear capacity, increased uranium production is needed. Some of that supply will come from projects that were curtailed due to weak prices in the 2010s.

Restarting uranium production at these projects will likely prove easier than bringing new projects online due to the decades-long process of getting mines approved. Indeed, several uranium companies in the US, Canada and Australia have already announced plans to restart existing mines due to recent market optimism.

In late November, Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) announced it would resume operations at its McArthur River/Key Lake project in Saskatchewan. In January of this year, Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Orano Canada revealed plans to restart the McClean Lake project, also in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

On the other side of the border, IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF) is preparing to restart its Tony M underground uranium mine in Utah, with first production slated for 2025.

In Australia, Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) resumed commercial production at its Langer Henrich mine in late March, with the first customer shipment expected in July. The company subsequently released guidance for its 2025 fiscal year, outlining 4 million to 4.5 million pounds of production. Paladin's goal is for Langer Heinrich to reach nameplate production of 6 million pounds annually by the end of the 2026 calendar year.

“Now that uranium prices have returned to more profitable levels, many previously closed mines are taking steps to start producing again,” said Schoffstall in his note. “However, adding to the supply of uranium isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, and increasing uranium production is proving difficult.”

Case in point — the sector’s largest producers have had to reduce their 2024 production guidance.

In 2023, Cameco, the largest pure-play uranium miner by market cap, had to lower the production forecast for its Cigar Lake mine and its McArthur River/Key Lake operations, expecting a nearly 3 million pound shortfall.

Similarly, Kazatomprom, which produces about 44 percent of the world’s uranium, announced in February that it will fall short of its production targets in 2024, and likely in 2025 as well.

These positive long-term fundamentals pushed uranium to a Q2 high of US$93.72 on May 8.

Paladin's Fission offer hints at more M&A

Amid that environment, some producers started looking for uranium deals in June.

Most notable was Paladin's C$1.4 billion offer for Saskatchewan-focused Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF).

“The acquisition of Fission, along with the successful restart of our Langer Heinrich Mine, is another step in our strategy to diversify and grow into a global uranium leader across the top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, Namibia and Australia,” said Paladin CEO Ian Purdy in a June 24 press release.

“Fission is a natural fit for our portfolio with the shallow high-grade PLS project located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. The addition of PLS creates a leading Canadian development hub alongside Paladin’s Michelin project, with exploration upside across all Canadian properties," he continued.

While some market watchers think the deal could open the floodgates for more M&A activity in the sector, others have warned of potential pitfalls like those witnessed during uranium’s last bull market.

During that period, only one major acquisition led to the development of a new uranium mine: China General Nuclear's 2012 purchase of Extract Resources, which resulted in Namibia's Husab mine. Other deals failed to produce viable assets as they were often based on promising geological surveys rather than proven reserves.

This time, industry players are expected to focus on acquiring high-quality, low-cost assets that can withstand market downturns. The Fission deal emphasizes the importance of prioritizing "large single asset scale" properties, Arthur Hyde, partner and portfolio manager at Segra Capital, told Energy Intelligence.

“This is perfectly predictable and probably exactly what the market should be seeing,” he continued during the interview. “I would say that we're kind of in a unique commodity cycle here, where I don't think smaller bolt-on acquisitions will be enough to satiate the supply-demand gap. What I think we're seeing in the Fission deal is a premium for scale and I think that's something that you'll continue to see through the cycle."

Tailwinds seen pushing prices higher

Uranium's May rally was short-lived, with prices returning to rangebound status through June. Values registered a Q2 low of US$82.07 on June 11, but remained in multi-decade high territory.

“Besides being a pause in a longer-term bull market, the uranium spot market has been susceptible to broader factors like broader commodities weakness, seasonal softness and a lack of expected buying activity with the passage of the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act,” wrote Jacob White, ETF product manager at Sprott Asset Management.

“On the other hand, fundamentals continue to strengthen with nuclear power plant restarts, new builds and a deepening supply deficit. Notably, the spot market may have paused, but the increasingly positive fundamental picture has played out differently for both the term market and uranium miners,” he further explained.

This sentiment was shared by panelists polled by FocusEconomics. They noted that June saw prices fall for the third time in four months, although they remain near the highest levels since the pre-financial crisis bubble in 2007.

This decline likely indicates a market correction, as the spot price has eased this year, while the long-term contract price, which better reflects market fundamentals, has increased.

Against that backdrop, the panelists expect to see prices remain around their highest level in more than a decade for the rest of the year, with a Q4 price forecast of US$91.72. “Over 2024 as a whole, they see prices averaging the highest level since 2007, with the pledge at the December UN COP 28 summit to triple nuclear energy output driving a worldwide push for uranium supply — which is relatively inelastic,” the firm's report reads.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Additional information on uranium stock investing — FREE

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shared his latest thoughts on gold, silver and uranium dynamics, as well as the opportunity he sees in the "hated" platinum and palladium sectors.

Speaking first about gold, he said so far foreign central banks have been its main buyers. In his experience, retail investors only become interested in the metal when they get concerned about maintaining their purchasing power.

At this point, that hasn't happened yet, and it may not happen for some time.

"I will note that it took five years for this to happen in the 1967, 1972 timeframe. In other words, while people understood that inflation was taking place, the perniciousness of it, the impact on their own personal lifestyle, wasn't apparent for five years. And my suspicion is that we're facing a delayed punch with regard to taxpayers and savers understanding the impact of inflation on their own purse," Rule explained during the conversation.

"As they come to understand that, I think that you will get a layer of retail buying, the traditional retail buyer, on top of the central bank buyer. And if I'm right with regards to that, then you could see some real fireworks in the gold price."

When asked what's moving the silver price right now, Rule said he doesn't know. Typically the white metal follows gold and then outperforms, but he would have expected silver to need a bigger move in gold to take off.

An anomaly was 2021's silver squeeze, which was driven by the Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) community. At that time, the normal sequence — where the metal moves and then is followed by miners, developers and juniors — was turned on its head.

"It might be that your generation doesn't do things the way my generation does. I'll need to observe that," he said.

Looking briefly at uranium, Rule said the price is taking an important breather. In his view, a key trend to watch right now is the rising prominence of the term market, which will help lower the cost of capital in the sector.

"The real pricing structure is being determined in the term market, and increasingly it's going to be reflected in the term market in the five year product, the 10 year product, the 15 year product and the 20 year product. This is going to have really profound and positive implications for those few uranium juniors that have developable projects," he said.

Watch the interview for more from Rule on the topics mentioned above.

You can also click here for information about the upcoming Rule Symposium, which runs from July 7 to 11 in Boca Raton, Florida. A livestream will also be available, with content available until December 31 of this year.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Additional information on uranium stock investing — FREE

Ben Finegold: Uranium's New Paradigm — Market Dynamics and How to Invest

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Ben Finegold, director at Ocean Wall, shared his latest thoughts on uranium, covering supply and demand dynamics and his outlook for prices in 2024 and beyond.

In his view, the market has only reached its third inning, meaning the story is nowhere near over. While investors will need to be more selective, Finegold remains bullish on the uranium spot price and sees uranium stock opportunities too.

"You've got the supply side as fragile as it is, and you've got demand really starting to kick into gear over the next decade. And then you can throw (small modular reactors) into that story, you can throw ... all these bells and whistles on top. And you start to realize that it is a unique, quality story versus anything else," Finegold said during the interview.

Honing in on the US ban on Russian uranium imports, which was signed into law in mid-May, Finegold said it's probably one of the most significant events for the uranium market since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, while it's a powerful mechanism for incentivizing US uranium mining and fuel cycle investment, he said the market is still waiting to see exactly how the ban will impact the fuel cycle. Finegold also said he believes there's a fairly strong possibility of a counter-ban from Russia, noting that Russia has little reason to keep supplying the US.

Leading up to the ban, US utilities were hesitant to sign contracts due to the uncertainty with Russia. With that now largely out of the way, Finegold expects these entities to step up to the plate. "I think that we're going to start to see a move much higher both in terms of term volume and in terms of term prices," he said. "Fuel buyers have got the clarity that they need, particularly in the west now, on the US' stance on the future procurement of Russian uranium."

He doesn't believe investors have missed the boat on uranium, but he encouraged caution in today's market.

"I think we're entering a new paradigm for the market, certainly in terms of geopolitics, in that the market is bifurcating — it feels like more and more every day," Finegold said as the interview wrapped up. "It was a bifurcated market five years ago, and it's being exacerbated week on week. We're starting to see this real divide between the east and the west in terms of production, who's selling to who, (and) in terms of power plant construction, who's willing to work where."

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on uranium, including supply, demand and pricing.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Additional information on uranium stock investing — FREE

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

After reaching a 17 year high of US$106 per pound in early January, the uranium spot price spent most of the second quarter consolidating under US$90, finishing the three month period at the US$85.70 level.

“Thus far in 2024, the uranium spot price has stabilized between US$85 to US$95 per pound after a significant 88.54 percent increase in 2023,” wrote Sprott Asset Management's Jacob White in a June market update.

“This phase indicates a healthy correction within a bullish market cycle," he added.

White, who is the company's exchange-traded fund product manager, went on to note that the recent pause in uranium's run offers a promising entry point to the ongoing bull market. Like many market watchers, he sees market support for the commodity coming from persistent supply uncertainties and renewed nuclear energy interest.

Below are the best-performing uranium stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by share price performance so far this year. All data was obtained on July 8, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies had market caps above C$10 million at the time. Read on to learn what factors have been moving their share prices.

1. Greenridge Exploration (CSE:GXP)

Press Releases

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 163.83 percent; market cap: C$20.68 million; share price: C$1.24

Canada-focused Greenridge Exploration is engaged in the exploration of the Nut Lake uranium project in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada, and has acquired several uranium projects this year. According to the company, Nut Lake is strategically positioned near the Angilak uranium deposit, which was recently acquired by Atha Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) as part of a three way merger with Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy.

Nut Lake is a new property for Greenridge. On January 18, the company entered into an option agreement with three parties to acquire a 100 percent stake in the asset. Historic drilling at the polymetallic deposit has identified “significant” uranium mineralization, with intersections of up to 9 feet containing 0.69 percent of U3O8.

Greenridge released a technical review of the property in April. In the release, Russell Starr, CEO of Greenridge, states, "We continue to uncover promising geological data at the Nut Lake Uranium Project. The Thelon Basin and sub-basins are significantly underexplored compared to the well-known Athabasca Basin to the south.” In late May, the company increased its land position at Nut Lake by more than 40 percent to a total of 5,854 hectares.

Nut Lake isn't Greenridge's only addition this year. In May, the company also acquired the Carpenter Lake uranium project, which covers 13,387 hectares near the Athabasca Basin's southern margin. Greenridge ended the quarter by acquiring the Snook Lake and Ranger Lake uranium projects in Ontario. The Ranger Lake project covers 20,782 hectares in the Elliot Lake region, while the Snook Lake project spans 4,899 hectares in Northwestern Ontario.

Greenridge's share price has climbed throughout the year to reach a year-to-date high of C$1.25 on July 3.

2. District Metals (TSXV:DMX)

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 93.75 percent; market cap: C$40.15 million; share price: C$0.31

District Metals is an energy metals and polymetallic explorer and developer with a portfolio of nine assets, including five uranium projects in Sweden. It's currently focused on its Viken property, which hosts a uranium-vanadium deposit.

Historic estimates conducted in 2010 and 2014 peg the indicated resource at 43 million metric tons with an average grade 0.019 percent U3O8, with another 3 billion metric tons with an average grade 0.017 percent U3O8 in the inferred category. According to the company, Viken is one of the “world's largest in terms of uranium and vanadium mineral resources."

Shares of District spiked to a year-to-date high of C$0.49 on May 21. The jump coincided with the company announcing that its subsidiary, Bergslagen Metals, had received final approvals for its mineral license applications in Jämtlands and Västerbottens Counties in Sweden to explore for metals including vanadium, nickel, molybdenum and rare earths.

“We are very pleased with the timely approvals for our eight mineral license applications that cover a total of 91,470 hectares of ground that is highly prospective for Alum Shale deposit targets,” said Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District. “Alum shales are the host rocks of our Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which represents a potentially significant source of critical and strategic metals and minerals for the green energy transition.”

3. CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

Press Releases

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 50.65 percent; market cap: C$90.03 million; share price: C$0.58

CanAlaska Uranium is a self-described project generator with a portfolio of assets in the Saskatchewan-based Athabasca Basin. The region is well known in the sector for its high-grade deposits.

The company's portfolio includes the West McArthur property, which is situated near sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Orano Canada’s McArthur River/Key Lake mine joint venture. In 2018, Cameco signed on as a joint venture partner for CanAlaska's West McArthur project, and it retains a 16.65 percent stake.

In mid-April, CanAlaska acquired the Intrepid East and Intrepid West projects in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin. The two projects cover a combined 58,747 hectares and are 20 kilometers north of the high-grade Hurricane uranium deposit.

During the second quarter, CanAlaksa also conducted airborne surveys at its projects near Cameco and Orano’s Key Lake mill — the Key Extension, Enterprise, Voyager and Nebula projects — as well as at its Frontier project.

In June, CanAlaska mobilized drill crews for a summer drill program at West McArthur. The C$7.5 million program is focused on expanding the high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery. High-grade results from the discovery drove CanAlaska's share price to a year-to-date high of C$0.75 in early March.

4. Denison Mines (TSX:DML)

Press Releases

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 21.37 percent; market cap: C$2.53 billion; share price: C$2.84

Denison Mines is focused on uranium mining in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, holding a 95 percent interest in the Wheeler River uranium project. In 2023, the company completed a feasibility study for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit, at which it plans to use in-situ recovery (ISR), and updated the 2018 prefeasibility study for the Gryphon deposit.

According to the company, both deposits have low-cost production potential.

Denison also owns 22.3 percent of the McClean Lake joint venture with Orano Canada. The companies agreed in January to restart mining operations at the McClean North deposit, with a target of 2025. The two companies also share the nearby Midwest uranium project, with Denison holding a 25.17 percent interest.

On May 8, Denison released its Q1 results in which it discusses its progress throughout the quarter, and notes that it is continuing to work toward a final investment decision for ISR mining at the Phoenix deposit.

In June, Denison announced that it had completed an ISR field test program at the Midwest project's Midwest Main deposit, which it said validates the use of the ISR method based on preliminary results. Moving forward, the company plans to complete a preliminary economic assessment for ISR mining at the deposit.

Denison shares rose to a year-to-date high on May 28 to trade for C$3.31.

5. Cameco (TSX:CCO)

Press Releases

Company Profile

Year-to-date gains: 18.5 percent; market cap: C$29.7 billion; share price: C$68.02

Uranium major Cameco operates across the entire nuclear fuel value chain and holds significant stakes in key uranium operations within the Athabasca Basin. This includes a 54.55 percent interest in the Cigar Lake mine, the world's most productive uranium mine. The company also owns 70 percent of the McArthur River mine and 83 percent of the Key Lake mill. Orano Canada is Cameco's primary joint venture partner across these operations.

On April 30, Cameco released its Q1 results, saying that its uranium production increased to 5.8 million pounds during the period, up from 4.5 million pounds in Q1 2023. The company also reported a 16 percent reduction in unit cash production costs to $19.52 per pound over the same time period. Looking ahead, Cameco said it expects McArthur River/Key Lake and Cigar Lake to produce a total of 18 million pounds each in 2024.

In June, Saskatchewan Power, Westinghouse and Cameco penned a memorandum of understanding to evaluate Westinghouse’s nuclear reactor technology for potential deployment in Saskatchewan. The agreement focuses on assessing AP1000 and AP300 small modular reactors reactors for long-term energy planning.

The trio will also explore ways to create a local nuclear supply chain, including fuel production, collaborating on research and workforce training with Saskatchewan’s institutions. SaskPower aims to make a final investment decision on constructing the province's first small modular reactor facility by 2029.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Demand for Uranium Remains Robust While Becoming a Pivotal Commodity in Today's Market

FN Media Group News Commentary - Uranium markets are seen to be significantly growing by most experts, for years to come. One such expert, Statista, said : "In line with the rise of nuclear energy since the 1950's, uranium has become a pivotal commodity. This is especially true for countries that are highly dependent on nuclear energy to fulfill their domestic energy needs. Kazakhstan is the largest single producer of uranium in the world by a significant margin. Other top uranium producers include Canada, Namibia, and Australia. The world's largest uranium producing mine is Cigar Lake in Canada.  The leading consumers of uranium worldwide are the countries with the highest share of nuclear energy: the United States, China, and France. The U.S. used nearly 18,050 metric tons of uranium in 2022. That was more than twice as much as France, which ranked third. Although there are global tendencies towards alternative energies, the worldwide nuclear energy consumption has remained consistent over the past decade. This suggests that uranium will likely continue to be an important commodity for decades to come. And another industry watcher Sprott added : "Geopolitical tensions and supply uncertainties persist, influencing uranium supply dynamics. Despite these challenges, global demand remains robust, driven by nuclear reactor restarts and new builds, supporting a sustained bullish outlook for uranium."   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), Mustang Energy Corp . (CSE: MEC), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: CVVUF) (TSX-V: CVV), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Energy Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Gold Investing

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Gold Investing

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

Gold Investing

Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill

Resource Investing

MCA Announces Women in Resources Award Winners

lithium investing

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

×