Approval Based on Phase 3 Data Showing Veklury Significantly Reduced Risk of Hospitalization By 87% Compared with Placebo -- -- NIH Guidelines Recommend Veklury for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk -- -- FDA Expands Pediatric Emergency Use Authorization to Include Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Pediatric Patients at High Risk -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug ...

GILD