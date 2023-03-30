Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

FaZe Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 in a Letter to Shareholders. The Letter to Shareholders can be accessed on FaZe's Investor Relations website.

"We reported revenue of $70.0 million in 2022, an increase of 32% and in line with our target for the year. These results were driven by a nearly 70% increase in brand sponsorship revenue, signaling the strength and value of the FaZe brand," said Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer. "While 2022 was a challenging year, we have a talented and dedicated team committed to our mission and our community. Heading into 2023 we are focused on our core revenue drivers, supporting and growing our talent roster, and establishing a sustainable, profitable foundation for long-term growth."

FaZe will host a live webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.fazeclan.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on FaZe's Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expect," "will," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

About FaZe Holdings Inc.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 15 competitive esports teams who have won 38 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

Press: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com + chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com
Investors: IR@fazeclan.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Stardock Announces Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

An array of new features and improvements include brand-new civilizations, Terror Star Units, improved systems, and much more

Stardock, a leading developer of 4X strategy and simulation games, announced Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova the latest installment in their acclaimed Galactic Civilizations franchise today.

GRIPNR Launches Tabletop RPG Gaming Into the Web3 Era With THE GLIMMERING

Phase Two of the Genesis Collection Characters NFTs Mint Today Ready to Play Immediately

The Glimmering beckons all who dare! GRIPNR, a technology company bringing tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) to the blockchain, today announced the official launch of their on-chain play platform at play.gripnr.com and The Glimmering a next-generation TTRPG experience designed to be played with NFT heroes that let players' character progress live on the blockchain.

Pollard Banknote Celebrates 50 Years! of Maryland Lottery Success

Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Maryland Lottery (or "the Lottery") on the remarkable success of 50 Years! its 50 th anniversary scratch-off ticket and its first at the $50 price point. The milestone game has achieved sales of more than $29 million since its launch on February 20, 2023 .

The game's success is partly attributable to its historic cash prizes and striking design. 50 Years! launched with more than 1.3 million prizes, including three $5 million top prizes—the largest scratch-off prizes the Lottery has ever offered. The 4" x 11" game was designed in-house by Pollard Banknote's Creative Services team and features dazzling artwork that leverages Pollard Banknote's Spectrum Scratch FX® print innovation to its fullest.

The commemorative game is also part of the Lottery's 50 th Anniversary Cash Bash second-chance promotion, which offers player loyalty program members one entry for every $50 worth of eligible tickets entered into their accounts. Five drawings will be held over the next several months to award 100 cash prizes, and the promotion culminates in September with a celebratory event at the Maryland State Fair, where one second-chance finalist could win up to $5 million .

"Planning for our 50 th anniversary generated great creative energy from our product development and sales teams, and it was the perfect occasion to launch our first $50 ticket," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin . "We knew we wanted this ticket to be a standout and serve as a centerpiece of our anniversary celebration, and Pollard Banknote delivered that for us—the artwork captures the excitement we wanted to convey."

Martin added that sales have been exceptional, crediting a pre-launch strategy that emphasized a wide initial distribution and messaging directed to retailers and players. The Lottery also sought input from retailers regarding the pack size for 50 Years! , eventually deciding on 20 tickets per pack.

"It was truly a collaborative effort among our product development and sales staff, our retailers, and Pollard Banknote, and we're thrilled that players have embraced this special game," Martin said.

"As the Maryland Lottery's primary scratch-off ticket supplier since 2006, Pollard Banknote is honored to help the Lottery celebrate its golden anniversary with its first $50 game," said Travis Priest , Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Our partnership over the years has resulted in a strong and diversified game portfolio, and 50 Years! exemplifies the Lottery's commitment to providing its players with entertaining scratch-off games. The Maryland Lottery's enduring trust in Pollard Banknote is sincerely appreciated, and we offer our best wishes for its continued success."

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and has regulatory oversight of the state's casino and sports wagering programs. Lottery profits support the Maryland General Fund, which provides budgets for a wide range of vital state programs and services, including education and public health and safety initiatives. Since its inception in 1973, the Lottery's profits have contributed more than $18.6 billion to the state, players have won more than $31.5 billion in prizes, and the Lottery has paid more than $2.9 billion in retailer commissions to local businesses across Maryland . In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery, casinos and sports wagering combined to contribute $1.511 billion to the state.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America . Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com .

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document.

Inside the Action: A Toshiba TV Offering to Gamers

- In the year of 2022, Toshiba TV ranked first in the Japanese market share, and third in Egypt for the craftsman's consistent innovation.*

Toshiba TV is set to release a new product fitted with the latest refresh rate panel: the 144Hz native display for premium motion.

Wemade signs strategic partnerships with three North American game developers, aims to add three games to its lineup

  • Sealed the deal with Liithos Inc., Hit Factor Inc., and PM Champions LLC at GDC 2023
  • Titles including Ashfall, Glimmer Peak and Roshpit Champions 2 to be serviced on WEMIX PLAY

Wemade, a South Korean gaming and blockchain giant, signed MOUs for strategic partnerships with three North American game developers Liithos Inc., Hit Factor Inc., and PM Champions LLC.

The companies met at GDC 2023 and agreed to join forces in expanding the WEMIX ecosystem. Ashfall by Liithos and Roshpit Champions 2 by PM Champions will onboard WEMIX PLAY, Wemade's blockchain game platform. Hit Factor will soon disclose details of its onboarding game.

"Today, Liithos and Wemade have entered into a strategic partnership to develop AAA Web 3 games for global audiences", said Michael Mumbauer , CEO of Liithos. "We couldn't be more thrilled to work alongside their blockchain gaming experience and leverage their experience and the WEMIX PLAY game platform for next generation audiences."

"We are honored to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with WEMIX," said Cooper Bachman , CEO of Hit Factor. "The team is incredibly excited to create engaging and groundbreaking experiences for our players around the world utilizing WEMIX's cutting-edge blockchain platform."

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Wemix, offering their expertise in blockchain technology and an extensive network of industry connections," said Ryan Racioppo , CEO of PM Champions. "Working with WEMIX will ensure the highest possible quality for our game upon release and underscores our commitment to delivering an unforgettable gaming experience for our players."

WEMIX PLAY currently focuses on building a more robust game line-up and genre diversifying for a more competitive edge. Various blockchain games are currently being serviced on the platform, information about which can be found on its official website https://wemixplay.com/ .

Wemade participated in GDC 2023, held from 20th to 24th March, and had meetings with game developers from around the world. Several speeches were also given by its key members to introduce a vision of the blockchain game market and the strength of the global number 1 blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY.

About WEMADE
"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

About the WEMIX "Mega-ecosystem"

WEMIX is a robust EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA (Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), collectively known as the 40 WONDERS. It is designed to be an experience-based, platform-driven & service-oriented mega-ecosystem home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world.

About WEMIX PLAY
"Life is Game"

WEMIX PLAY is the world's largest blockchain gaming platform servicing millions of gamers from around the globe. WEMIX PLAY opens a new door into the future of gaming through its modular transformation that implements Tokenomics, GameFi, Marketplace, and Community to good games. Onboarding WEMIX PLAY is the answer to all your questions. All you need to do as developers is to focus on creating good games.

Mad World - Age of Darkness: Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers' PC in April

The long-awaited MMORPG finally assigned with the official launch date

- Gamers are expected to mark 27th of April on their calendars for the revelation of web-based MMORPG 'Mad World' on PC and Steam, officiated by JANDISOFT, the developing and publishing company of the aforementioned game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

