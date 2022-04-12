MEET THE DYNAMIC ATHLETE AND CONTENT CREATOR DONALD DE LA HAYE WHO QUIT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TO PURSUE YOUTUBE AND NOW HAS A DIEHARD COMMUNITY OF OVER 10 MILLION FANS Download images HERE . FaZe Clan, Inc. the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is proud to announce Donald De La Haye aka "FaZe Deestroying" as the organization's newest official member. Deestroying will join ...

