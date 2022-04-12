GamingInvesting News

MEET THE DYNAMIC ATHLETE AND CONTENT CREATOR DONALD DE LA HAYE WHO QUIT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TO PURSUE YOUTUBE AND NOW HAS A DIEHARD COMMUNITY OF OVER 10 MILLION FANS Download images HERE . FaZe Clan, Inc. the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is proud to announce Donald De La Haye aka "FaZe Deestroying" as the organization's newest official member. Deestroying will join ...

FaZe Clan, Inc. (FaZe Clan) the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is proud to announce Donald De La Haye aka "FaZe Deestroying" as the organization's newest official member. Deestroying will join FaZe Clan's robust talent collective of gamers, creators, entertainers and esports professionals. Deestroying was announced today via FaZe Clan's social channels with an incredibly inspiring mini-documentary that tells his compelling journey as a former college athlete to a celebrity content creator with a combined social reach of over 10 million across platforms.

FaZe Deestroying - Photo Credit Justin Jerrod

Deestroying caught the attention of FaZe Clan with his magnetic personality and electrifying, sports centered content that has amassed a passionate community of millions of diehard fans. His content showcases his insane athletic skills, personal lifestyle vlogs, and 1v1's with some of the biggest names in the sports world. Born in Costa Rica , Deestroying's path to stardom is uniquely his own. After moving to the U.S. with his family when he was seven years old, the young and bilingual De La Haye excelled in both athletics and academia. His talent and passion for football led to a full-ride scholarship as starting kicker for the University of Central Florida – where he first began creating his signature videos. His fast-paced rise into the spotlight has paved the way for other young athletes to seek alternative channels of success and financial opportunity beyond the conventional routes.

FaZe Deestroying is an advocate for young athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) and is considered a pivotal figure in the winning battle that overturned an NCAA rule prohibiting players from financially benefiting from their NIL. His experience has opened the door for many highschool and college athletes to be compensated for their hard work and dedication to their craft.

"I remember watching FaZe Clan when I was 12 years old and now fast forward many years later, I am joining," said FaZe Deestroying. "It feels like a dream come true and it's an honor to become a part of the FaZe family. I know the future is very bright, and I hope everyone is ready for all the exciting and groundbreaking projects we have in store! FaZe Up!"

"We are beyond excited to broaden our footprint to a wider array of content with the addition of Deestroying," said Nikhil Jayaram , Senior Talent Manager at FaZe Clan who also manages FaZe Clan's biggest talent including FaZe Rug among others. "His natural starpower, work ethic and love for content creation fits perfectly into the FaZe family. We are constantly in innovation-mode at FaZe and looking for ways to embrace new types of talent. Dee joining FaZe signifies the expansion of the sports and athlete side of not only our talent roster, but our company and we can't wait to keep building with him."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1'' Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny'' James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat'' and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 32 world championships. FaZe Clan recently announced plans to go public through a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , https://www.instagram.com/fazeclan/?hl=en , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT BRPM
BRPM is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. BRPM began trading on the NASDAQ on February 19, 2021 following its initial public offering. Its shares of Class A common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols BRPM, BRPMU and BRPMW, respectively. BRPM is sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY).

Important Information about the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed Business Combination, BRPM has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"). After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, BRPM will mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to holders of BRPM's shares of common stock as of a record date to be established in connection with BRPM's solicitation of proxies for the vote by BRPM stockholders with respect to the proposed Business Combination and other matters as described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. BRPM stockholders and other interested persons are urged to read the preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus and, when available, the amendments thereto, the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and documents incorporated by reference therein, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Business Combination, as these materials will contain important information about BRPM, FaZe Clan and the proposed Business Combination. Stockholders are able to obtain copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents containing important information about BRPM, FaZe Clan and the proposed Business Combination filed with the SEC, without charge, once such documents are available on the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov , or by directing a request to: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, 299 Park Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10171, Attention: Daniel Shribman , telephone: (212) 457-3300.

No Offer or Solicitation
This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Business Combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Participants in the Solicitation
BRPM and FaZe Clan and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of BRPM's stockholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination. Stockholders of BRPM may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's directors and executive officers in BRPM's Form S-1 filed with the SEC relating to its initial public offering, which was declared effective on February 18, 2021 ("Form S-1") and in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Information concerning the interests of BRPM's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of BRPM's stockholders generally, are set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the proposed Business Combination, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Business Combination, the benefits and timing of the proposed Business Combination, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern BRPM's or FaZe Clan's strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings or other disputes that may be instituted against BRPM, FaZe Clan, the combined company or others; (3) the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of BRPM, to satisfy the minimum cash condition following redemptions by BRPM's public stockholders, to obtain certain governmental and regulatory approvals or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations, including the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed Business Combination; (5) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (6) the risk that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of BRPM or FaZe Clan as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management, key employees and talents; (8) costs related to the proposed Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (10) the possibility that BRPM, FaZe Clan or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) the impact of COVID 19 on BRPM's or FaZe Clan's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed Business Combination; (12) the inability to complete the PIPE investments in connection with the proposed Business Combination; and (13) other risks and uncertainties set forth in BRPM's Form S-1 and in subsequent filings with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement/Prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of BRPM and FaZe Clan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan and BRPM may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan and BRPM specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's and BRPM's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

FaZe Deestroying - Photo Credit Justin Jerrod

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the implementation of its planned succession process, as Darcy Taylor is succeeded by the current Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, and East Side Games co-founder, Jason Bailey as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13th .

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Mr. Taylor has been nominated for election at the Company's upcoming annual shareholders meeting to the Board of Directors in replacement of Jonathan Bixby , who will not be standing for re-election. Mr. Taylor will continue to work closely with Mr. Bailey and the rest of the ESGG Executive Team to support the transition.

Mike Edwards , ESGG's Lead Director, said: "As ESGG's vision holder, greatest champion, and largest shareholder, Jason was the clear and unanimous choice of the Board and Executive Team to serve as ESGG's CEO. He has a proven ability to think strategically, communicate the vision and grow our business effectively. East Side Games is stronger than ever — with $100M in revenue for our first full year as a TSX listed company, the strongest fourth quarter revenue in our history, and a deep game pipeline for 2022 — the timing is right to implement this succession plan. We look forward to working with Jason and the rest of the Executive Team, and we are confident they will capably guide ESGG through our next chapter of growth and success."

Mr. Edwards continued: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Darcy for his incredible leadership over the past 3 years. Darcy and the ESGG Executive Team have built the Company into one of the leading, most respected and creative publicly listed mobile game group companies. Darcy's commitment to creating value has driven ESGG's strategy, culture and success and, if elected, will continue to serve as a board member to support ESGG's executive team. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his knowledge, experience and counsel."

Mr. Bailey said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for ESGG. We are an emerging leader in the mobile games industry. We have grown the core team to over 200 people with well over 200 more working exclusively on our games through our many partner studios. We are working with many of the world's biggest brands, on some of the most beloved television and movie properties in the world. As CEO, I am committed to enable creators to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day."

Mr. Bailey continued: "I would like to also thank Jonathan Bixby for his service who will be stepping down from the board at the upcoming AGSM. I'd also like to deeply and sincerely thank Darcy Taylor for all he has done to get ESGG to where it is today. Without his mentorship, guidance and unrelenting support, I would not be as ready as I am today to take the helm of this company."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

XSET Acquihires Astoic Management; Appoints Co-Founders to Executive Roles

Astoic Management has represented talent including Offset, Floyd Mayweather , and Ronnie2K

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have acquihired Astoic Management. As a result of this acquisition, they have appointed both co-founders to executive roles at XSET. Lonnie Anthony will serve as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and Rob Martin will serve as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

GAMING ARTS TO SHOWCASE MANY INNOVATIVE NEW GAMES AT NIGA 2022

Gaming Arts will be unveiling a large number of innovative new games for each of its gaming platforms including the beautiful new VertX Grand™ 49" portrait cabinet, the Phocus ® dual display and the HaloTop™ wheel cabinet at NIGA 2022. Gaming Arts has a long tradition of supporting its tribal customers across the country and this year that support will be stronger than ever.

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

The new lineup of VertX Grand™ games begins with the all new Pop'N Pays More™ games. This series follows the nationwide success of the Pop'N Pays™ brand with greatly expanded new features perfectly tailored for the VertX Grand portrait display.

Closely following Pop'N Pays More, is the fascinating and fun Kung Fu Empress™, an incredible new game with bold, exciting features, including a host of enemies battled by the adorable and noble Kung Fu Empress, producing big wins for the player along the way.

The story doesn't end there as Gaming Arts will also be showing the patented Pub™ series, where players can visit four exciting destinations from across the globe and celebrate happy hour at their favorite pub or bistro. Players will love it!  What could be better than enjoying a cold beverage while awaiting the big payday!

Not to be overshadowed, also on display will be the new and remarkable Casino Wizard VIP™. This stunning ETG multi-game follows in the successful footsteps of the original smash hit, Casino Wizard™. Casino Wizard VIP™ will include a greatly expanded game lineup, including many new table game favorites with compelling high-hold side bets and progressives, all of which can only be found exclusively on Casino Wizard VIP™.

Gaming Arts will also be featuring many new additions to its Phocus dual screen and HaloTop wheel libraries. This Phocus game lineup will include: The Adventurers™ and The Protectors™ games which are part of the Cash Quest™ series.  For the HaloTop wheel cabinet:  Spooky Spins™, a follow up to the very successful Inferno Wheel™ brand will be on display, along with the one-of-a-kind Fortune Flip™, as well as the Gumball Game™, a fun and unique offering that is sure to give players everywhere plenty to chew on!

Mike Dreitzer , CEO of Gaming Arts, commented, "Gaming Arts is proud to support all of our tribal customers across the country with the introduction of many exciting new games. Our incredibly talented game development team has risen to the occasion by creating games like none other in the industry.

At Gaming Arts, we never follow, instead we focus on breaking new ground for our tribal customers and their players. Our line up at NIGA 2022 is a perfect example of this philosophy. We are grateful to our partners and proudly support their efforts," Dreitzer concluded.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

GRIPNR SECURES $2.5M TO BRING TABLETOP ROLEPLAYING GAMES TO THE BLOCKCHAIN

  • Funding will be used to launch The Glimmering — the first 5E tabletop roleplaying game for the blockchain—and its initial NFT collection.

Gripnr, a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain, today announced its initial $2 .5M investment round alongside its first 5E game and genesis NFT collection, The Glimmering.

The oversubscribed investment round closed in 60 days and is coming from XBTO Humla Ventures, Sopris Capital, Voodoo Ventures, Better Angels, Abstraction Ventures, and Carl Sparks (Managing Partner of Interlock), as well a series of New Orleans based investors.

With The Glimmering 's launch, Gripnr is leading the charge on establishing an industry-standard protocol for all tabletop RPG games looking to build on the blockchain. With their initial funding,  Gripnr will design the gameplay, build the on-chain gaming platform, and launch the genesis NFT collection.  In addition, they will use their treasury to finance and support the release of more tabletop games and other game designers and artists who want to utilize the company's new protocol.

The Glimmering 's genesis NFTs of 10,000 individual characters include hand-drawn attributes designed specifically for gameplay. Each character will have unique rarities which include classes, ancestry, skills, and background, and ongoing character data will be kept on the blockchain. Members of the Gripnr community who mint the genesis collection will receive benefits right away while waiting for the on-chain play to begin.

"We are focused on building an active, respectful, and super awesome community of tabletop gaming fans and NFT collectors who want to join our vision of bringing 5E gameplay to the blockchain," said Brent McCrossen , CEO of Gripnr. "Gripnr was created to support the players, game masters, artists, and game designers that have made TTRPGs for the last 50 years."

To gain access to the pre-sale mint list, fans must participate in Gripnr's #roll2mint activities to validate interest in the game. Activities included in #roll2mint are:

  • Join and interact with Gripnr's community on Discord, Twitter, and Instagram
  • Join Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse hours
  • Play quick, one-shot adventures presented within the channels that introduce the world of The Glimmering

"After the acquisition of Lucid, I was looking for my next frontier," said Creator and President, Patrick Comer . "As a lifelong Dungeons & Dragons player, it was clear to me that tabletop roleplaying games is the perfect use case for the blockchain, so I decided to jump in and bring other gamers along for the ride."

Gripnr's team of large venture-backed tech founders includes entrepreneur, Patrick Comer , whose research technology platform Lucid was acquired last year for over $1 billion ; CEO and music industry veteran, Brent McCrossen ; Creative Director and agency veteran Kyle Mortensen ; Lead artist and rock poster designer, Justin Kamerer ; and experienced Dungeons & Dragons game creator and former Wizards of the Coast game developer, Stephen Radney-MacFarland and CTO Luke Ledet

The Glimmering 's genesis mint is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Follow https://twitter.com/Gripnr or visit https://theglimmering.com to get involved.

About Gripnr
Gripnr is a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain. Founded by successful innovators, artists, designers, and tabletop roleplaying game fanatics, Gripnr's mission is to preserve the magic of classic TTRPGs while expanding player capabilities beyond the traditional gaming world and onto the blockchain. The Glimmering , Gripnr's first game release, is set to launch its genesis NFT collection in May 2022 .

Find out more at https://gripnr.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gripnr-secures-2-5m-to-bring-tabletop-roleplaying-games-to-the-blockchain-301524088.html

Metaverse Pioneer Infinite Reality, Inc. to Acquire Entertainment Conglomerate ReKTGlobal In Landmark Half Billion Dollar Transaction

Infinite Realty, Inc. (iR) the Metaverse innovation and entertainment company born out of the powerful merger of social ecommerce platform Display Social, leading entertainment production company Thunder Studios, and innovative Metaverse builder Infinite Metaverse, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire esports and entertainment conglomerate ReKTGlobal, Inc. in a $470 million all-stock deal, based on an equity valuation for iR of $2 billion for a combined post-close valuation of $2.47 billion . Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including ReKTGlobal shareholder approval, as well as regulatory and other approvals.

Infinite Reality logo

Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Dave Bialek and Amish Shah, ReKTGlobal has focused on helping endemic and non-endemic brands authentically activate within the gaming and esports industries. With its proven and experienced leadership team, ReKTGlobal is uniquely positioned to help brands engage the esports and creator markets through services including content creation, paid media, marketing, influencer activation, fan relationship building and monetization, and more. This acquisition aims to consolidate ReKT's entertainment and esports business into Infinite Reality's already impressive offering of creative tools covering social, gaming, virtual and remote production, NFT minting, content, and Metaverse creation.

As part of the deal, Infinite Reality will integrate ReKT's four key business divisions, which include esports franchises, marketing and partnership services, talent management, and technology products. Infinite Reality's comprehensive vision is bolstered by ReKt's previous acquisitions of content creation and marketing company Greenlit Content; renowned digital media agency Fearless Media; fan engagement and monetization platform FullCube, and digital talent management company TalentX Entertainment. Additionally, ReKTGlobal stands at the forefront of competitive global esports, thanks to its ownership of League of Legends LEC champions Team Rogue and Call of Duty League's London Royal Ravens . ReKTGlobal currently has offices in New York , Los Angeles , Las Vegas , Charlotte, London , and Berlin . Investors in ReKTGlobal include the band Imagine Dragons, Nick Gross , son of billionaire investor Bill Gross , DJ Steve Aoki, and Summit Partners, to name a few.

"This acquisition is another step in our journey towards becoming the leading Metaverse Entertainment company in the world," said Infinite Reality CEO John Acunto . "The synergies across our combined business units from content creation to Web3 entertainment to APIs and more are awe inspiring. We  look forward to working with ReKTGlobal's senior leadership to integrate our valuable combined assets and accelerate Infinite Reality's growth."

"We are extremely excited to announce this acquisition to all of our investors, employees, and clients, as well as all Rogue and Royal Raven fans around the world," said Amish Shah, ReKTGlobal Founder and Chairman. "Our journey does not end today. We are beginning the next chapter in our evolution into the Metaverse. The explosive combination of our shared collective assets together creates a dominant, unstoppable force in the marketplace."

By integrating the two companies' robust assets, Infinite Reality further establishes its place at the forefront of creator empowerment and Metaverse opportunities.

"We believe that the future of business, entertainment, socializing, and learning will be conducted in digital environments and that iR is the company that will bring it all to life," said ReKTGlobal co-founder and CEO Dave Bialek . "We will employ the incredible 150,000 square foot production facilities at Thunder Studios to create the digital twins of our gaming and creator brands, as well as the many businesses, municipalities, and brands who also wish to take the transformative step. With many thanks to John Acunto and Rodric David and the many brilliant and creative minds at iR who recognized the synergies between our companies and quickly and innovatively snapped the pieces together."

Infinite Reality previously announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with NYSE-listed Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) and secured a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP for up to $200 million upon completion of the merger with Universal Security Instruments.  Completion of the announced merger with Universal Security Instruments remains subject to approval by shareholders of both Infinite Reality and Universal, as well as clearance by the Securities and Exchange Commission and NYSE stock exchange listing.

Cowen is serving as exclusive financial advisor to ReKTGlobal and O'Melveny is serving as legal counsel to ReKTGlobal.

Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Infinite Reality has based these forward-looking statements largely on their then-current expectations  about future events as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond each of Infinite Reality's control. Events could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: (i) risks associated with the ability to obtain the shareholder approval required to consummate the proposed transactions and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the proposed transactions; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change  or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transactions, (iv) statements regarding future events, actions or performance. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Infinite Reality cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Infinite Reality undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event.

This Communication is Not a Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities in connection with the proposed merger shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Infinite Reality, Inc.
Infinite Reality is fostering a revolution of data, commerce, online authenticity, and digital transparency. Our vision of an open Metaverse makes each brand, creator, and fan the master of their own internet experience, their own data, the ways in which they distribute content and sell products, and the ways in which they interact with one another. iR provides the tools and services that companies and creators need to develop compelling open Metaverse experiences. Our Metaverse Empowerment Group advises, manages, designs, and oversees these custom features leveraging our expert internal and creator community resources. iR's Entertainment division, anchored by Thunder Studios, provides production, broadcasting, and streaming services to the world's best talent, brands, and creators. Infinite Reality has all of the resources to seamlessly create and broadcast content into and from the Metaverse. For more information visit theinfinitereality.com .

About ReKTGlobal
ReKTGlobal is at the forefront of what matters most to Gen Z audiences. It is a cutting-edge digital entertainment organization that helps connect brands with what's now and what's next, from traditional sports and esports to social media, music, and more. ReKT is the parent company to digitally-native brands including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens, content creator collectives SwayLA and MADGMR, and the creator economy/NIL monetization app, Fullcube. ReKT is also home to the esports industry's most robust media and marketing agency business, consulting brands, properties, and influencers. For more information visit rektglobal.com .

Media Contact:
press@theinfinitereality.com

ReKTGlobal logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-pioneer-infinite-reality-inc-to-acquire-entertainment-conglomerate-rektglobal-in-landmark-half-billion-dollar-transaction-301523736.html

SOURCE Infinite Reality

Jackpot World Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Jackpot World 4tune Campaign

Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, is launching the special Jackpot World 4tune campaign in celebration of its fourth anniversary.

Featuring Jackpot World's iconic character Jenny, users will be able to accumulate special items by spinning the special campaign slot machine. Once they have accumulated a sufficient number of special items from their spins, they will be able to create their own special bonus game. For example, if a player obtains 1,000 special items from spinning the special campaign slot machine, they will be able to exchange the items for one free game. If they reach 1,500 items, they can exchange the items for one free game, as well as a set of special symbols. The games are all free, and players will be able to enjoy these unique rewards without spending any of their in-game money.

