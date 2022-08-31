GamingInvesting News

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today the renewal of its partnership with McDonald's USA . The partnership, which began last year, will continue to focus on innovative ways to connect with the next generation of gamers and will advance successful campaigns from the past year while launching new initiatives.

To kick off the renewed partnership, FaZe Clan and McDonald's will have a presence at PAX West this weekend, a gaming convention in Seattle, WA. McDonald's will be hosting activities for fans at their booth, including a meet-and-greet with FaZe talent, and sponsoring a showcase that gives FaZe talent the opportunity to preview and play new and soon-to-be-released games at the convention.

"McDonald's has been an exceptional partner for FaZe Clan, as they understand the creativity and authenticity needed to engage with a younger, diverse audience," said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Holdings, Inc. "I'm thrilled to renew our partnership with McDonald's USA , as we bring together FaZe Clan's community with McDonald's brand power."

FaZe Clan and McDonald's will continue to create content activations that capture the diverse stories of FaZe Clan members while elevating voices of underrepresented groups in the gaming industry. The partnership will include exclusive new original content and IP featuring FaZe talent, building on successful campaigns from last year, such as the FaZe Clan x McDonald's "Spotlight" series, which drew over 2.4 million total views, and the "Friendsgaming" livestream event that drew in over 300,000 live viewers.

In addition to the "Spotlight" series and "Friendsgaming" campaign, McDonald's also participated in FaZe Clan's "FaZe Member for a Day"' campaign by changing their Twitter account to "FaZe McDonalds," demonstrating McDonald's deep understanding of internet culture through an authentic online moment.

"Collaborating with a gaming platform of FaZe Clan's influence and credibility provides a unique opportunity for us to collaborate on original programs that honor the diverse interests of our fans," said Veronica Thompson , Director of Cultural Engagement and Activations at McDonald's USA . "We're excited to continue our partnership with FaZe Clan this year as we deepen the engagement between McDonald's brand and gaming fans."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT McDONALD' S USA

McDonald's USA , LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:
FaZe Clan: chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com
McDonalds USA : press@us.mcd.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-announces-partnership-renewal-with-mcdonalds-usa-301615288.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WORLD CHAMPION ATLANTA BRAVES LAUNCH NEW GAMIFIED FAN EXPERIENCE POWERED BY SURGING SPORTS GAMING OPERATOR STATHERO

- The World Champion Atlanta Braves and official fantasy sports provider for the Braves, StatHero, has launched the StatHero $20,000 Challenge. This first of its kind gamified experience powered by StatHero's record setting fan engagement platform has already seen thousands jump in to try to win some amazing prizes and experiences.

This new partnership with StatHero will empower the Atlanta Braves to add a new dimension of fan engagement by offering a daily fan challenge which gamifies the action on the field and gives fans the opportunity to win exclusive discounts, free tickets, autographed items and VIP Experiences. The top prize is a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the Braves Fantasy Camp for 5 nights, suiting up, getting coached and treated like a pro.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Acquires Leading French Game Developer & Publisher Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream joins NetEase Games and will continue to bring high-quality AAA video game experiences to players worldwide.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that its games division, NetEase Games, has acquired Quantic Dream S.A., one of the premier independent video game developers in the world. Quantic Dream, led by David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, will become NetEase Games' first studio in Europe representing an important step in fulfilling NetEase's vision to support innovation and game development around the globe. Quantic Dream will continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms, as well as supporting and publishing third-party developed titles, while at the same time leveraging NetEase's significant game development capabilities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

$198 BN Global Gaming Market will double by 2027 and BLEND's study shows, localization is a big part of its growth

BLEND an all-in-one localization platform, today released its new analysis of the role of localization in the global gaming industry's success. The study shows gaming localization tactics used by top-ranked brands with a global presence and analyzes data from the largest 50 websites as ranked by Similar Web in May 2022 .

The global gaming market is expected to reach a value of USD $340 billion by 2027 due to factors such as wider access to smartphones and 5G services, in addition to a prompt from the global pandemic.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Robin Games Launches PLAYHOUSE in an All-New Category of Mobile Gaming

'Lifestyle Gaming ' genre debuts with PLAYHOUSE, a groundbreaking, creative interior design game that expands the definition of what a game can be

Women-led digital entertainment company Robin Games has created a new category in the mobile game space, aimed at redefining who a gamer is and what a mobile game can be. Dubbed 'Lifestyle Gaming,' the genre blends viral lifestyle content people consume on social media and in their day-to-day lives with gaming mechanics to provide a truly creative, interactive experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Authentic Vision launches Meta Anchor in the United States using its patented Holographic Fingerprint to help businesses meet the 'Phygital Future'

Meta Anchor provides secure solution to connect physical products and digital experience

- Authentic Vision, a mobile authentication technology company, today announced the U.S. market release of its Meta Anchor ™ technology that secures the link between physical products and digital value, services and experiences. Unlike unsecure solutions such as a QR code, Authentic Vision's Holographic Fingerprint-based technology provides a vital tool to protect the increasingly valuable digital experiences and assets around physical products.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

American Red Cross Challenges Gamers to Support?Disaster Relief Through Esports?

The American Red Cross is hosting the second annual Rescue Royale charity esports tournament and streaming event to support people affected by disasters big and small, including wildfires, floods and countless other crises. As disasters become more frequent and intense, the organization is encouraging the gaming community to get involved in relief efforts.

American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)

Gamers can register to play in the Rescue Royale Tournament, and anyone can register to participate in the month-long stream-a-thon and fundraise on Tiltify by starting their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief fundraiser. Participating gamers and streamers can also compete for special prizes and giveaways. To get started visit rescueroyale.org and follow @RedCrossGaming for updates.

The top eight Rescue Royale players will win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to play live in the tournament finale at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas on October 15 . The top nine fundraisers, who receive the highest number of donations in September, will also win a free weekend trip to Las Vegas to attend the tournament finale.

Donations made between September 1 and October 15 through the stream-a-thon, tournament and finale will support disaster relief, which helps people affected by disasters who need it, anytime and anywhere. The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year, from single family home fires to large scale emergencies that impact multiple states. In the wake of disasters, donations help the Red Cross provide food, shelter, supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and financial assistance to those in need, as well as support the vehicles, warehouses and people that power disaster relief.

"This summer already set new heat records and brought massive wildfires and deadly floods, and now we're getting closer to the height of what could be a dangerous hurricane season," said Nathan Groce , Director of Consumer Marketing and Fundraising for the American Red Cross. "We're asking gamers and content creators to help us provide comfort and hope during what can be the worst days of people's lives."

The Red Cross is grateful to our partners and sponsors who are contributing to Rescue Royale. They include Allied Esports, Twitter and Skillz. Thanks to the generosity of these and other supporters, the Red Cross can bring help and hope to people across the country.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-red-cross-challenges-gamers-to-support-disaster-relief-through-esports-301614199.html

SOURCE American Red Cross

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×