Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

GamingInvesting News

FAURECIA APTOIDE AND VECTOR UNIT PARTNER UP TO BRING BEACH BUGGY RACING TO AUTOMOTIVE

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive, the leading Automotive App Store, is partnering up with Vector Unit, to bring a new dynamic gaming experience to the automotive environment.

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Forvia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android App Stores. Faurecia and Aptoide joined forces in 2019 to develop and operate Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.  Vector Unit are the creators of Beach Buggy Racing, a distinguished racing game series with 200M+ downloads on mobile phones and game consoles.

With the work Faurecia Aptoide and Vector Unit are doing together, drivers around the world will have the chance to play the Beach Buggy Racing game in their car, directly on the infotainment system. This partnership stands as a great opportunity to develop a more fun and dynamic car environment, where vehicle users will have access to different sources of entertainment on their dashboard.

Thijs van Herkhuizen, General Manager at Faurecia Aptoide, states: "Partnering with Vector Unit is incredibly exciting as Faurecia Aptoide is creating a diverse and complete connected automotive environment. Bringing Beach Buggy Racing on board to allow vehicle users around the world to play such a well-known game directly from their infotainment system is a testimony of the entertainment capabilities of the next-gen cars."

Matt Small , CEO at Vector Unit, declares: "Our passion is to create fun games, and we want to bring those games to whatever device our customers want to play them on, whether it's dedicated game consoles, mobile phones – or cars. We see automotive gaming as the next frontier."

Vector Unit joins 250+ applications on Faurecia Aptoide's apps portfolio, making the racing game available to millions of vehicle users worldwide, while entering this new automotive experience.

About Faurecia Aptoide
Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between FORVIA and Aptoide. FORVIA comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 300 industrial sites and 77 R&D centers, 150,000 people, including more than 35,000 engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups with 24 product lines, and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen.

Aptoide is the 3 rd largest Android App Store in the world and is the game-changing Android App Store. With over 300 million users, 7 billion downloads and 1 million apps, Aptoide provides an alternative way to discover apps and games, with no geo-restrictions and one of the best malware detection systems in the market.

Faurecia Aptoide already counts with 250+ app partners and it has been chosen by multiple OEMs as their App Store solution.

More about Faurecia Aptoide: www.faurecia-aptoide.com

About Vector Unit
Vector Unit is an independent NorCal developer specializing in action-packed arcade and racing games. Titles include Riptide GP: Renegade, Beach Buggy Racing, and MouseBot: Escape From CatLab.

Media Contacts

Faurecia Aptoide
communication@faurecia-aptoide.com

Vector Unit
press@vectorunit.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faurecia-aptoide-and-vector-unit-partner-up-to-bring-beach-buggy-racing-to-automotive-301700692.html

SOURCE Faurecia Aptoide

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS WITH WORLD'S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL

Boasting the Fastest OLED Performance of Any UltraGear Models, Company's New 27-inch and 45-inch Monitors Deliver Next-level Gaming Immersion

LG Electronics (LG) is exhibiting its latest lineup of premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE) at CES 2023. The new UltraGear monitors demonstrate LG's leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS IN U.S. FEATURING WORLD'S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL

Boasting the Fastest OLED Performance of Any UltraGear Models, Company's New 27-inch and 45-inch Monitors Deliver Next-level Gaming Immersion

U.S. Pre-Order at LG.com Begins Today Featuring Free Gaming Pad and Expedited Shipping

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A show with six times more engineers than show directors: the world's first VR game-based variety show MEMOON PLAYER

MEMOON PLAYER, a virtual reality (VR) game-based variety show is currently being aired in China on online video platform IQIYI. The six resident players, WoWkie Da, Victor Qin Lil Ghost, Jam Hsiao, Rainbow Xu and Yuqi Zhang are on a voyage of adventure to the world of MEMOON. Empowered by technology, the show creates a new variety show genre.

MEMOON PLAYER is a technology-enabled reality variety show that is enjoyable to listen to and watch

MEMOON PLAYER is the first variety show in the world to enable interactions between the virtual and real worlds by integrating holography into a motion capture studio. The program team employs technology to create MEMOON, a virtual world, where the stars don mo-cap suits consisting of 72 movable points and control avatars who play and sing in the virtual world. In an effort to capture the stars' movements with precision, and to present the virtual and real worlds to the audience in real time, the program simultaneously deployed 62 of the world's most advanced mo-cap cameras throughout the large and small linking pods.

With the support of VR technology, the program not only innovates the original game show of Hole in the Wall but also sets up a number of imaginative VR games, such as the Light-wave Battle where players can transmogrify into avatars who can launch light waves like Ultraman to build a defense shield. As part of the adventure, the show also includes a very eye-catching virtual singing performance. To generate unprecedented stage effects, the show deploys a variety of the most cutting-edge technologies, including real-time mo-cap, VR, holography, XR, AR, and MR. Filming and broadcasting are handled by a virtual engine. Some 20 virtual cameras connect to the auto-switching system for real-time rendering. The incredible technological power cannot be separated from the efforts of the team behind it consisting of more than 110 engineers, 50 visual designers and nearly 60 animators. There are six times as many technical team members as show directors.

The program goes right to the hearts of the audience by spreading the love while teaching the value of perseverance via lighthearted and endearing content

The six resident guests include talented entertainers, expert game players, and superb vocalists, which often result in amusing situations. When the six first put on their mo-cap suits, they all looked beyond ridiculous for a brief moment as they visibly sported an improbable, eclectic mix of autumn clothing and thermal undergarments. The avatars are controlled by the guests who guide how they move and perform acts, which resembles an actual historical transcript of how early humans trained their limbs. WoWkie Da unintentionally learned something new about his own way of walking. He noticed that the avatar's hip was twisting when he walked and felt there must be something wrong with the software, but Yuqi Zhang pointed out that he himself was also doing the same thing, making WoWkie Da realize that he needed to see an orthopedist after the show.

In addition to the fascinating reality show, the program also instilled profound values. With love and perseverance as its spiritual core, everyone involved with the program hopes that everyone will enjoy some warmth during the upcoming winter.

MEMOON PLAYER is a new breed of variety show enabled by technology, delivering a relaxing and happy viewing experience to all viewers. MEMOON PLAYER now airs on IQIYI every Friday at 12:00 noon Beijing time. Stay tuned.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-show-with-six-times-more-engineers-than-show-directors-the-worlds-first-vr-game-based-variety-show-memoon-player-301700190.html

SOURCE IQIYI

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gamelancer Records $440,312 in Monthly Recurring Snapchat OTT Video Revenue in the Month of November, a 22% Month Over Month Increase

Gamelancer Media Corp.

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ( "Gamelancer'' or the "Company" ), a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its 27 owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it generated $440,312 in monthly recurring revenue from its short-form Over The Top (OTT) video ad-sales through its partnership with Snapchat. This constitutes a 22% increase from the previous month, as per the press release dated November 16, 2022 where earnings were recorded as $343,045 . This revenue excludes the Company's direct media sales on TikTok, which comprises Gamelancer Media's core business. With custom video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl'' content, in addition to lifestyle content, Gamelancer now produces 15 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in November.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lithosphere Blockchain Announces Plans to Support & Burn 100T Shiba Inu in Finesse P2E Series' SHIB Metaverse

Lithosphere developer KaJ Labs has announced that the Finesse game series will compensate players with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the SHIB will also be utilized as a payment method for some marketplace items. The Lithosphere (LITHO) core developers plan to implement a burn mechanism in the upcoming Finesse: Shadow Warriors play-to-earn game. With this move, the developers aim to burn 100 trillion Shiba Inu.

Lithosphere's Finesse game series is as highly anticipated as was the Shiba Inu Metaverse. Shiba Inu's platform was developed to enable creators in different industries to work more efficiently in a robust and versatile ecosystem, all of which is in alignment with the Lithosphere philosophy. The launch of the Finesse game saga also marks the burn of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) during gameplay.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Announcing New Free Playable Characters "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo" and the new addition of Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese languages

- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new playable characters, "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo ", for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" available in a free update on December 15 at 5:00(UTC), 2022* 1 .

In addition, the large-scale update on the same day will add Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese language versions of the game* 2 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of Executive Director & CEO – Samuel Smith

Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) – Trading Halt

Appointment of New Canadian Director

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2023

Copper Investing

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Gold Investing

Pasofino Gold Aiming Toward Mine Operation by 2024, Company Exec Says

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

×