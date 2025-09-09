Fancamp Reports Results of Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Survey at New Brunswick Acadian Gold and Announces Imminent Drill Program

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Company ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce prospecting and soil geochemical exploration results of an exploration program conducted by Acadian Gold, a joint venture with Lode Gold Resources Inc. for the advancement of a district scale, 445 km² land package located in a highly prospective region for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery, in northern New Brunswick. Acadian Gold is one of the largest under-explored holdings in this emerging gold camp, with two key properties; McIntyre Brook adjacent to Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (which holds an option agreement with Kinross Gold), and Riley Brook a significantly sized property surrounded by recent claims acquisitions made by Kenorland Minerals. Based on recent results, McIntyre Brook now demonstrates all the hallmarks of a significant gold-copper discovery opportunity displaying highly encouraging results across three principal target areas, which guide the upcoming drill program planned for Fall 2025.

Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Exploration Highlights

  • A prospecting and trenching program conducted in May-June 2025, followed by a soil geochemical survey in July 2025, resulted in the discovery of high-grade rock grab samples extending the known favourable horizon of Area 2 (McIntyre Brook Prospect) to a minimum strike extension of 3 km (Figure 1).
  • These recent encouraging results, coupled with the previously announced results of the 2024 exploration program (Heliborne HeliTEM² survey, prospecting, soil surveys etc.), directs the planned drill program to be conducted in the Fall.
  • Best results from the prospecting surveys include high-grade gold assays from grab samples of up to 7 g/t Au (Figure 2).
  • The best assays from selected grab samples from the trenching program show results of up to 6.1 g/t Au and 6.95 g/t Au in trench T25-1 (Figure 2).
  • The soil geochemical survey, conducted to fill in over area not previously covered, continue to prove to be an excellent field vectors to pursue more advance work in this environment.
  • As previously reported (refer to press release dated March 3, 2025) the area of Zone 1 is also characterized by a 275 ppb Au stream sediment downstream from the conductive area. This sample was the highest value returned from the 1981 regional stream sampling program conducted in the area by the Geological Surveys Branch of New Brunswick.

McIntyre Brook Prospects – (1) EM Zone, (2) McIntyre Brook Prospect and (3) Northwest Area

Figure 1: McIntyre Brook Prospects – (1) EM Zone, (2) McIntyre Brook Prospect and (3) Northwest Area

The results of the ongoing exploration program, centered over the 3 principal showings identified at McIntyre Brook (Figure 1), through a comprehensive review of historical data and recent exploration work (refer to press releases dated March 3, 2025, January 20, 2025, and October 18, 2024), confirm the prospectivity for gold mineralization of the (1) Electromagnetic Anomaly (EM) Zone, (2) McIntyre Brook Prospect and (3) the Northwest Area . The Northwest Area of McIntyre Brook is an area of substantial interest given its location lies on strike with Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Lynx showing which reported high-grade results such as 5.50 g/t gold over 50.15 metres (refer to hole WB21-02 from Puma Exploration press release dated September 15, 2021) . Previous notable findings from the Acadian Gold exploration program at McIntyre Brook, as a result of trenching and chip channel sampling, confirmed a gold bearing rhyolitic horizon with a strike extension of at least 200-metres with up to 9-metre thickness, significantly increasing the known surface expression of mineralization previously identified by historical drilling (refer to press release dated January 20, 2025).

These new results from McIntyre Brook which reveal coincident high-grade rock grab samples , gold-in-soil anomalies and prominent electromagnetic conductors , significantly enhance the potential for a significant gold-copper discovery. These promising targets are situated within the geologically favorable Wapske Formation, structurally defined by the McIntyre Brook and Ramsay Brook faults.

"The latest results from McIntyre Brook confirm the exceptional potential of Acadian Gold," stated François Auclair, VP Exploration of Fancamp Exploration, " The combination of high-grade assays from grab and chip samples, coincident gold-in-soil anomalies, and strong electromagnetic conductors along a 3-kilometre strike length all point to a robust mineralized system. These results provide clear vectors for our upcoming drill program, which is designed to systematically test these priority targets and advance McIntyre Brook toward a significant gold-copper discovery."

McIntyre Brook 2025 Soil Geochemical Superimposed on Airborne Magnetometer (1VD) Survey

Figure 2: McIntyre Brook 2025 Soil Geochemical Superimposed on Airborne Magnetometer (1VD) Survey


Acadian Gold McIntyre Brook Prospect featuring 3 km Long Trend

Figure 3: Acadian Gold McIntyre Brook Prospect featuring 3 km Long Trend

Area 2 McIntyre Brook Prospect with Best Assay Results and Indicating Extension of Favourable Host Horizon to a Minimum Strike Length of 3 km

Figure 4: Area 2 McIntyre Brook Prospect with Best Assay Results and Indicating Extension of Favourable Host Horizon to a Minimum Strike Length of 3 km

New Brunswick, Acadian Gold Joint Venture : A joint initiative between Fancamp Exploration Ltd. and Lode Gold Resources Inc. for the advancement and exploration of significantly sized, well-located and under-explored mineral assets in New Brunswick, 'Acadian Gold Corp.' This 50/50 joint venture is located in a highly prospective region for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery, a geologic domain that hosts other gold-focused firms such as Calibre Mining and New Found Gold. The Acadian Gold joint venture includes the Riley Brook property, a 334.5 km 2 land package of mineral claims and 111 km 2 of McIntyre Brook mineral claims, combined to create a dominant land holding on an orogenic belt where other major developers are established and host certain world-class deposits. The Acadian Gold joint venture is positioned from a strategic perspective as a key player in the region, and holds the potential to become an emerging, district-scale, Au-Cu exploration play with upside potential from a major discovery (refer to press releases dated August 27, 2024 and October 9, 2024 ).

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and exploration properties. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp holds 96% interests in Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world's largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec- Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, PTX Metals Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources Inc. in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Further information of the Corporation can be found at: www.fancamp.ca

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by François Auclair, PGeo, M.Sc. Vice President Exploration of Fancamp, designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. M Auclair, the Company's qualified person and an officer, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

François Auclair, PGeo, M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). Assays for the soil sampling and trenching were respectively analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. and Techni-Lab, a subdivision of Actlabs. The Corporation inserts quality control samples (blanks, standard reference material, and duplicates) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the closing of the Transaction and the execution of all documents and completion of all steps related thereto, including but not limited to the completion of the Private Placement, the Fancamp Investment and the Spin Out; the receipt of TSX-V approval in respect of the Transaction; and the Company's forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

For Further Information

Rajesh Sharma, President & CEO
+1 (604) 434 8829
info@fancamp.ca 		Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations
+1 (604) 434 8829
tasfour@fancamp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1fdd85e-1a45-4c84-8b9a-3db7e41499b4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06e8cec8-aa88-4d45-ba4b-2b71a18713bf
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f840290-52b8-4600-b83f-2cb9de8532dd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3185f7b8-c840-4f0a-980f-e88546400074


×