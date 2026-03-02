Fancamp Announces Receipt of Extension Notice of Maturity Date of Secured Convertible Promissory Note

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) announced today that Fancamp has received notice from The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (formerly KWG Resources Inc.) ("CCC") of the exercise of its one-time option to extend the maturity date of the secured convertible promissory note dated September 1, 2022 issued by CCC in favour of Fancamp. The maturity date of the secured convertible promissory note will be extended from September 1, 2026 to August 31, 2027, provided there is no event of default under the secured convertible promissory note on or before September 1, 2026.

About Secured Convertible Promissory Note

As previously announced, Fancamp agreed to sell its beneficial interests in the Koper Lake-McFaulds mining claims located in Ontario's Ring of Fire region to CCC in exchange for a C$34.5 million secured convertible promissory note bearing 6% annual interest along with certain equity interests in CCC (warrants to purchase multiple voting shares of CCC) and a 2% net smelter return royalty on the claims partially subject to buy-down and right of first refusal provisions. Interest on the note may be paid in cash or multiple voting shares of CCC and Fancamp has the right to convert the secured convertible promissory note's principal into multiple voting shares of CCC at structured conversion prices over time. The secured convertible promissory note has a maturity of four years from date of issuance provided CCC has a one-time option to extend the maturity date of the secured convertible promissory note for an additional one year if there is no event of default under the secured convertible promissory note on or before September 1, 2026.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium-term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, a royalty portfolio, and exploration properties. The Corporation is focused on the advancement of its growing portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, and has diversified exposure to copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, iron, strategic rare-earth metals, among others. The Corporation has monetization opportunities from its transaction with The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. The Corporation's investments include stakes in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, PTX Metals Inc. and an investment in a near-term cash flow generating zinc mine in Nova Scotia, EDM Resources Inc., among others. The Corporation's diverse royalty portfolio includes a future finite production payment on certain Fermont Properties owned by Champion Iron Limited and 2% NSR on Black Horse mining claims in the Ring of Fire. The Corporation holds 96% interests in Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world's largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. The Corporation has newly incorporated a subsidiary, Goldera Exploration Ltd., as part of a strategic reorganization of the Corporation's assets, pursuant to which it intends to spin out its interests in core exploration projects into Goldera, creating two distinct value-creating entities for its shareholders (refer to press releases dated December 1, 2025 and February 10, 2026).

Further information on the Corporation can be found at: www.fancamp.ca

For Further Information

Rajesh Sharma, President & CEO

rsharma@fancamp.ca 		Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations

tasfour@fancamp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

fancamp exploration FNC:CC tsxv:fnc precious metals investing
FNC:CC
The Conversation (0)
One Bullion Announces Share Consolidation

One Bullion Announces Share Consolidation

One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL,OTC:OBULF), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, is pleased to announce that it has approved the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Expands Copper Porphyry Target to 3.1km After Airborne Geophysics Survey

Quimbaya Gold Expands Copper Porphyry Target to 3.1km After Airborne Geophysics Survey

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports the completion of drone-based magnetic and radiometric surveys covering approximately 800 hectares of the Tahami Center concession. The survey area includes zones where geological... Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Capital Markets, as co-bookrunner and co-lead agent... Keep Reading...
With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The Company is... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Heliostar Announces Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding letter agreement with Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC) ("Zacatecas Silver") pursuant to which the Company will grant Zacatecas the option... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

71.8 g/t Au over 31.95 m and 76.6 g/t Au over 16.00 m at Iceberg 51.3 g/t Au over 3.40 m and 11.8 g/t Au over 9.95 m at Keats New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of the Company's 2025 grade control... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 1 Bulk Sample Update at Nine Mile Brook High Grade Lens of 13.71% CuEq over 15.10m

Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

Related News

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 1 Bulk Sample Update at Nine Mile Brook High Grade Lens of 13.71% CuEq over 15.10m

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces the 10-Year Renewal of the Use of Surface Rights at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

base metals investing

Transition Metals Corp. Vests 100% Interest in Pike Warden Property; Announces $1M Financing