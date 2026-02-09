Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
("Falcon")

Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular

09 February 2026 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO,OTC:FOLGF, AIM: FOG) will hold a special meeting of shareholders at the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 11 March 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (Dublin time). At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on the previously announced plan of arrangement which provides for the acquisition by Tamboran Resources Corporation ("Tamboran"), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, of all of the equity interests of Falcon's subsidiaries for consideration consisting of 6,537,503 shares of Tamboran common stock and US$23.7 million.

A complete notice of meeting, management information circular and related documents are now available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com and are being sent to shareholders of record as at 26 January 2026. Shareholders are urged to read this information carefully and, if you require assistance, to consult your tax, financial, legal or other professional advisors.

In advance of the meeting, Falcon will conduct a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform to address any questions that shareholders may have. Details will be announced in due course.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald +44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


