Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Full Year Results

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

("Falcon")

Full Year Results

29 April 2026 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO,OTC:FOLGF, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (‘'MD&A'') for the year ended 31 December 2025.

2025 Financial Highlights and other financial updates

  • The definitive agreement entered into between Falcon and Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE: TBN, ASX: TBN) is progressing and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Cash of $1.3 million at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: $6.8 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2025 dated 28 April 2026, its Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated 28 April 2026 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon's website www.falconoilandgas.com.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald +44 131 220 9771


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

      Year Ended
31 December 2025
$'000 		Year Ended
31 December 2024
$'000
         
Revenue        
Oil and natural gas revenue     - -
      - -
Other income        
Other income     63 -
         
Expenses        
Exploration and evaluation expenses     (187) (196)
General and administrative expenses     (2,351) (2,031)
Decommissioning provision     26 -
Foreign exchange gain     151 256
      (2,361) (1,971)
         
Results from operating activities     (2,298) (1,971)
         
Finance income     302 42
Finance expense     (573) (1,036)
Net finance expense     (271) (994)
         
Loss before tax     (2,569) (2,965)
         
Taxation     (27) -
         
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year     (2,596) (2,965)
         
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:        
         
Equity holders of the company     (2,587) (2,958)
Non-controlling interests     (9) (7)
         
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year     (2,596) (2,965)
         
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:

        
Basic and diluted     ($0.002) ($0.003)


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

    At 31 December
2025
$'000 		At 31 December
2024
$'000
       
Assets      
Non-current assets      
Exploration and evaluation assets   56,797 50,291
Right of use assets   4 -
Decommissioning deposits   2,798 56
Restricted cash   35 2,040
    59,634 52,387
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents   1,282 6,823
Accounts receivable   173 3,031
    1,455 9,854
       
Total assets   61,089 62,241
       
Equity and liabilities      
       
Equity attributable to owners of the parent      
Share capital   406,684 406,684
Contributed surplus   47,446 47,446
Deficit   (412,742) (410,155)
    41,388 43,975
Non-controlling interests   681 690
Total equity   42,069 44,665
       
Liabilities       
Non-current liabilities      
Decommissioning provision   17,261 16,587
    17,261 16,587
       
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,753 989
Lease liability   6 -
    1,759 989
       
Total liabilities   19,020 17,576
       
Total equity and liabilities   61,089 62,241


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

  Year Ended 31 December
  2025
$'000 		2024
$'000
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net loss for the year (2,596) (2,965)
Adjustments for:    
Share based compensation - 67
Depreciation - 2
Amortisation of right of use assets 35 -
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets (63) -
Net finance loss 273 994
Foreign exchange gain (151) (256)
Decommissioning provision (26) -
Change in non-cash working capital    
Increase in accounts receivable (50) (16)
Increase in accounts payable 175 66
Net cash used in operating activities (2,403) (2,108)
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Interest received 24 42
Decommissioning provision deposits (2,651) -
Repayment of restricted cash - decommissioning provision 2,265 -
Legacy exploration permit bonds refunded 19            
R&D tax incentive refunded 2,962 -
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 63 -
Exploration and evaluation assets additions (6,075) (7,110)
Granting of ORRIs - 4,000
Net cash used in investing activities (3,393) (3,068)
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Principal paid on lease liabilities (20) -
Interest paid on lease liabilities (3) -
Proceeds from equity raise - 4,564
Net cash generated from financing activities (23) 4,564
     
Change in cash and cash equivalents (5,819) (612)
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 278 (557)
     
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,823 7,992
     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,282 6,823

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

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