Facedrive Inc. a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it is expecting its non-brokered private placement of units first announced on March 25, 2022 to be oversubscribed based on strong investor demand. As a result, the Company has decided to increase the maximum size of the Private Placement to $17.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds, consisting of up to 29,661,017 Units. ...

FD:CA