Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The Toro Property, target 11 vein area was generated by pure science using airborne geophysics. To test the target area, it was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of 2 geologist and 1 geo technician on three different occasions where it was sampled vertically over 244 meters from the valley floor at 1,090 meters to 1,415 meters on the first occasion. A total of 10 samples were collected, 2 float, 4 grab and 2 chip samples. Of the 10 samples collected,3 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Figure 3 below for Target 11 area.

Figure 3- Toro Property, Target 11 Vein Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

On the first occasion, in the area east of Target 11, sample D-723587 of float collected at the valley floor returned 0.31% copper whereas grab sample D-723588 taken 191 meters vertically above assayed 1.51% copper and consisted of a quartz vein with abundant black siltstone fragments with abundant malachite copper alteration with moderate azurite, See Table 1, Photo 1/2 below.

Photo 1 /2 -

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

A further 52 meters vertically above, grab sample D-723589 of quartz-carbonate veining weathered green with minor blue patches with less than 1% chalcopyrite was sampled and reported 0.36% copper, See Table 1 below.

Table 1 - Area East of Target 11 Vein, Sample Results

Sample No.

Elevation

Sample Type

Copper %

D-723587

1,099

Float

0.31

D-723588

1,290

Grab

1.52

D-723589

1,342

Grab

0.36

On the second visit, the same team explored the area which, is now called Target 11 vein. Where a total of 3 samples, 2 chips and one grab were taken over a vertical elevation of 31 meters.

Chip sample # D-723823 taken over a width of 0.25 meters consisted of quartz veining with iron carbonate with abundant shale fragments with minor malachite copper staining with less than 1 % chalcopyrite assayed 0.22% copper over the 0.25 meters, see Table 2 and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 -

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

A further 25 meters vertically below, grab sample D-723824 of a white quartz vein with 1-3% disseminated chalcopyrite with malachite copper alteration returned 0.28% copper, see Table 2 and Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 -

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

Chip sample D-723826 taken at the same elevation of 1,732 meters vertically of the vein material assayed 0.05% copper over 0.70 meters, see Table 2 below.

Table 2 - Target 11 Vein Sample Results

Sample No.

Elevation

Sample Type

Width (m)

Copper %

D-723823

1,757

Chip

0.25

0.22

D-723824

1,732

Grab

0.28

D-723826

1,732

Chip

0.70

0.05

On the following day the same field crew traversed the area north of the Target 11 veining and collected 2 samples, 1 float and 1 grab. See Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 -

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

Float Sample D-723829 taken at 1,800 meters vertically reported 0.98% copper and consisted of beige to rusty orange in color quartz carbonate veining with trace malachite and 2-5% chalcopyrite, see Table 3 above and Photo 6 below.

Photo 6 -

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

At a distance of 65 meters vertically below grab sample D-723829 returned 0.99% copper and consisted of the same beige to rusty orange in color quartz carbonate veining with trace bornite and 1-3% chalcopyrite, see table 3 and Photo 7/8 below.

Photo 7/8

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

Table 3 - Area North of Target 11 Vein Sample Results

Sample No.

Elevation

Sample Type

Copper %

D-723828

1,800

Float

0.98

D-723829

1,735

Grab

0.99

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

Going Forwards

That makes the total of 2 new veins found in 2022 sampling on the Muskwa project so far reported. As you may have notice, this area is copper only and does not have the gold-silver domain as seen on the previously reported Brad Vein Area.

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

